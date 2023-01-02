Arsenal vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Jan 2, 2023, 4:22 AM EST
0 Comments

Arsenal vs Newcastle live: It’s a big one, as the host Gunners can essentially dismiss a would-be Premier League title rival if it continues winning ways when the Magpies visit the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners grew their Premier League table lead to seven points at the weekend with a win and draws by Newcastle and Man City. Sunday’s visitors are nine points behind Arsenal and have played one further match.

STREAM LIVE ARSENAL vs NEWCASTLE

With Man City off until Thursday — playing Chelsea to boot — Arsenal could hold a 10-point lead on the league for at least 48 hours by defeating the Magpies.

That’s not an easy ask, however, as Eddie Howe’s men have lost just once this year and are coming off a wasteful 1-1 home draw with Leeds United.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Newcastle.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Brentford vs Liverpool live
Brentford vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Premier League Fan Fest
Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando
Premier League recap
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 18

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Friday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Arsenal vs Newcastle live: Key storylines & star players

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have been two of the players of the season in the Premier League, and both will be tested by Newcastle’s best in goal (Nick Pope), center back (Sven Botman), and midfield (Bruno Guimares). Arsenal, meanwhile, has plenty of strength in every position as well.

When Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are both in-form at center back, the Gunners feel nearly impenetrable. They didn’t look that way in a 4-2 win over Brighton, so let’s see how things shake out in North London.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Reiss Nelson (thigh), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Gabriel Jesus (knee)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (lower leg), Alexander Isak (lower leg), Matt Targett (heel), Emil Krafth (ACL), Paul Dummett (calf)

Brentford vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Jan 2, 2023, 4:23 AM EST
0 Comments

Red-hot Brentford aim to continue their superb recent form as they host a resurgent Liverpool in west London on Monday.

STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD v LIVERPOOL

Fresh from the news that the injury to star striker Ivan Toney is not as serious as first thought, Brentford boss Thomas Frank has once again worked wonders as after their win at West Ham they sit in tenth place heading into this clash. The Bees have caused huge shocks throughout their time in the Premier League and many will fancy them to take points off Liverpool in this clash.

As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s side are starting to look more like themselves. Yes, they gave up big chances against Leicester and had two Wout Faes own goals to thank for a fourth-straight Premier League win, but they are just clicking through the gears and grinding out wins. This is far from vintage Liverpool right now and Klopp will be frustrated his injury-hit side aren’t putting away enough of the chances they are creating.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Brentford vs Liverpool.

Premier League news

Arsenal vs Newcastle live
Arsenal vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Premier League Fan Fest
Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando
Premier League recap
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 18

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Monday (Jan. 2)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

The Bees continue to overachieve and only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have scored more Premier League goals than Ivan Toney this season. His knee injury being less serious than first thought is a huge relief as he was stretchered off late on during their win at West Ham. Toney is the focal point to Brentford’s entire game and alongside him Bryan Mbuemo is so important too. It looks like Brentford will be well clear of the relegation battle this season.

Liverpool are getting the job done and even though they weren’t great against Leicester they are picking up wins again and are back in the top four hunt. After their shocking start to the season they have recovered well and Klopp will now be keen for Darwin Nunez to hit the back of the net as he continues to miss big chances. With Cody Gakpo arriving from PSV, Liverpool have even more firepower and they need Mohamed Salah to get back to his very best. In defense they still look a little shaky and Toney and Co. will cause them problems.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Toney has scored three goals in his last three games and is the man of the moment for Brentford. Off the pitch the investigation by the FA into his alleged betting breaches continues but on it Toney is doing his best to push Brentford towards the European spots. Elsewhere David Raya, Ben Mee and Christian Norgaard are having very good seasons.

Liverpool’s full backs continue to be key as Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are so dangerous in attack. Salah keeps plugging away despite his goalscoring numbers not being at its usual level, while Jordan Henderson is doing his best to hold things down in midfield with injuries pilling up.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Ivan Toney should start after his knee injury was more of a muscle issue, much to their relief. Aaron Hickey, Shandon Baptiste and Kirstoffer Ajer remain out. Frank Onyeka could feature as he will have a fitness test. If Toney isn’t fit enough to start then perhaps Yoane Wissa will come in for him.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones remain out injured. While James Milner and Roberto Firmino could feature and Ibrahima Konate may start after his late return from the World Cup. Cody Gakpo could be on the bench, while Fabinho, Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott all face late fitness tests.

Latest USMNT news

2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
FIFA rankings
New FIFA rankings released after 2022 World Cup
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform for Chelsea vs Bournemouth?

 

When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

By Jan 2, 2023, 4:20 AM EST
0 Comments

The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days.

This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches.  See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.

RELATED: World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners

2022 World Cup Venues:

The 2022 World Cup will take place in the following venues:

  • Al Bayt Stadium – 22 miles from central Doha
  • Lusail Stadium – 12 miles from central Doha
  • Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium – 12 miles from central Doha
  • Al Janoub Stadium – 14 miles from central Doha
  • Al Thumama Stadium – 8 miles from central Doha
  • Education City Stadium – 8 miles from central Doha
  • Khalifa International Stadium – 3 miles from central Doha
  • Stadium 974 – 6 miles from central Doha

Where will the 2026 World Cup take place?

The 2026 World Cup will take place in three North American countries: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. This will be the first time that the tournament is hosted by three different nations and it will be the very first time that the event will be contested in Canada. There will be a total of 16 venues used as host cities for the 2026 World Cup. The U.S. will have 11, Canada will have 2, and Mexico will have 3.

Additionally, the 2026 World Cup will debut an expanded format featuring 48 teams–as opposed to 32–split into 16 groups of 3.

RELATED: 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

2026 World Cup host cities

USA (11)

Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Boston – Gillette Stadium
Dallas – AT&T Stadium
Houston – NRG Stadium
Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium
Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
Miami – Hard Rock Stadium
New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field
San Francisco – Levi’s Stadium
Seattle – Lumen Field

Canada (2)

Toronto – BMO Field
Vancouver – BC Place

Mexico (3)

Guadalajara – Estadio Akron
Mexico City – Estadio Azteca
Monterrey – Estadio BBVA

When is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup is scheduled to take place from June 8 through July 3.

2022 World Cup U.S. Group Stage Schedule:

  • U.S. vs. Wales – Monday, November 21 at 2 PM ET
  • U.S. vs. England – Friday, November 25 at 2 PM ET
  • U.S. vs Iran – Tuesday, November 29 at 2 PM ET

2022 World Cup Mexico Group Stage Schedule:

  • Mexico vs. Poland – Tuesday, November 22 at 11 AM ET
  • Mexico vs Argentina – Saturday, November 26 at 2 PM ET
  • Mexico  vs Saudi Arabia – Wednesday, November 30 at 2 PM ET

RELATED: World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

How to watch the 2022 World Cup:

*All times are listed as ET

  • When: November 20, 2022 – December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5 am, 8 am, 11 am, and 2 pm
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channel in English: Fox
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

 Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup!

RELATED: World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando

By Jan 2, 2023, 4:20 AM EST
0 Comments

The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Orlando, Florida, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be at Universal for what promises to be an epic weekend.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Our latest Fan Fest will take place on January 21-22, 2023 and will see Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howards, plus plenty of special guests, based at the Universal Resort in Orlando for the entire weekend.

What’s not to love about Florida in January? It will be one heck of a party in the Sunshine State.

[ SIGN UP: How to sign up for Premier League Fan Fest ]

Below are more details on the event and how to sign up so you can be there.

Latest Premier League news

Brentford vs Liverpool live
Brentford vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Arsenal vs Newcastle live
Arsenal vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Premier League recap
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 18

Premier League Fan Fest in Orlando details

  • When: Saturday January 21 and Sunday January 22, 2023
  • Location: Universal CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort
  • Registration info: Will be released on-air on Dec. 26

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 18

By Jan 2, 2023, 4:20 AM EST
0 Comments

It was a massive weekend for Arsenal and a good one for Manchester United and Liverpool as the lone “big six” teams to collect three points as the Premier League continued its Festive Fixtures this weekend.

The Gunners outslugged Brighton and Man United got by Wolves, as Arsenal now leads the league by seven points and can have the advantage 10 by the next time Man City takes the pitch. Liverpool also beat Leicester, keeping its way in the top four fight.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in the USA ]

That’s because the second-place Citizens dominated Everton — Erling Haaland scored again — but were undone by a Demarai Gray beauty to join drawing Chelsea and thumped Tottenham as top-end teams to drop points. Third-place Newcastle continued its unbeaten ways but failed to finish numerous chances in a draw with Leeds heading into a big Tuesday test at Arsenal.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

So what’s it all mean?

Here’s a look at 10 things that stood out (as matchweek 17 continues on Tuesday and Wednesday), as our writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards (AE), and Nicholas Mendola (NM) share their observations from across the most recent PL games.

More Premier League

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea
Nottingham Forest takes point from wobbling Blues
Leeds vs Manchester City
Erling Haaland hits 20 Premier League goals, Man City tops Leeds
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest
Marcus Rashford shines in downpour as Manchester United tops Forest

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 18

1. Arsenal sends a new, threatening title message to chasers (Brighton 2-4 Arsenal)Mikel Arteta’s men will not be happy with their shakiness in defense while boasting 3-0 and 4-1 leads at the Amex, but the sign they showed to the rest of the league in this six-goal thriller is loud. Arsenal can now lose both of its Premier League matches to Manchester City and still control its title destiny, a thought that would’ve seemed farfetched before the season and insane just a year ago. The Gunners have scored the second-most goals in the league (Man City) and have the second-stingiest defense (Newcastle). There’s no question that the Gunners now must be considered a team that can win the Premier League. Wow. Soak it in, Gooners. (NM)

2. Everton defend with nine, 10, 11; make life very difficult for Man City (Man City 1-1 Everton): Three center backs with two full backs staying home at virtually all times. Three central midfielders operating almost exclusively in their own half. Toffees center forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin had 15 touches of the ball in 70 minutes, more than half of which came inside Everton’s half of the field. It was ugly, negative football from Frank Lampard’s side, and it proved effective at affording Manchester City precious little time or space inside the penalty area. Riyad Mahrez’s mazy run to set up Man City’s goal was spectacular only because that’s what it took to beat Everton’s defense on the day. The final xG tally favored Man City, 2.04 to 0.09. Less than one-tenth for Everton. 598 passes completed, to 183. 16 shots, to 2. 74 percent of possession, to 26. Alas, one goal, to one. (AE)

3. Marcus Rashford bounces back from ‘internal disciplinary’ benching (Wolves 0-1 Man Utd):  Marcus Rashford was left out of the Starting XI after arriving late to a meeting, but he’s back in good graces as he jumped off the bench and pushed United into the top four of the Premier League. He has been in sensational form this season and especially in recent months for club and country. Asked by BT Sport after the game if Rashford gave the right answer to being dropped, United’s manager was in a happy mood. “That is the right reaction.” Asked if this was the end of the matter with Rashford, here is what United’s coach said: “Of course. Everyone has to match the rules and values. If you work like this, this is the right answer.” (JPW)

4. Conte could walk early as sluggish Spurs lose more ground (Spurs 0-2 Aston Villa)Yes, Tottenham is missing Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Richarlison but Tottenham should have much more about them than this display. They looked disinterested from the very start, even though we are used to them starting games sluggishly then roaring back in the second half. They were even worse in the second half this time. The fact Antonio Conte has yet to commit his future beyond this season says it all. He doesn’t truly believe Tottenham will give him the squad he needs to be successful in North London. There is a malaise at Spurs which centers around the uncertainty about Conte’s future. They need January additions but they also need commitment from their manager. If they doesn’t arrive soon then they should part ways as soon as possible. (JPW)

5. Chelsea fails up top as Boly’s Forest bully a point (Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea)Raheem Sterling got his goal but will lament his lack of company on the score sheet as the wide men delivered chances but the scorers weren’t found in blue shirts. USMNT star Christian Pulisic joined Sterling in being lively from the get-go. He dribbled across his own half before surging up the right to move Chelsea forward early in the match, soon after delivering the cross that led to Sterling’s goal with a dart around the left edge of Forest’s back line. Kai Havertz had 48 touches but Willy Boly was all over him and the Forest center back was ready for the challenge at the other end when he leapt with Pulisic — unwhistled for hands to the American’s face — and nodded a second ball back toward Aurier after Havertz’s clearing attempt fired straight into the air. Graham Potter might be getting reinforcements at other positions, but consistently center forward finishing — Havertz does seem to be the best bet — has to arrive if Chelsea wants to claim a top four spot.( NM)

6. Newcastle wasteful and Leeds’ Meslier, Adams handle the rest (Newcastle 0-0 Leeds): Newcastle blazed some huge chances wide or over the frame — two wayward efforts Sean Longstaff are the most glaring examples — and Illan Mesler claimed a whole load of crosses with aplomb. Leeds got good performances out of Liam Cooper and Robin Koch and really firmed up once Rasmus Kristensen entered for Luke Ayling. But the real star was Tyler Adams, who dealt well with the challenge of Bruno Guimares and Miguel Almiron. The USMNT man had nine recoveries and created a pair of chances (according to Fotmob), one of the few Leeds players who can make such a claim on the day. (NM)

7. Wout Faes’ ill-fated day leads to Liverpool comeback win (Liverpool 2-1 Leicester): Leicester City back Wout Faes’ first own goal leveled things up in the 38th minute, as he badly mishit an attempted clearance of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross over the head of goalkeeper Danny Ward. Seven minutes later, Faes put the ball into his own net again, and the way it played out wasn’t any less painful to watch. Darwin Nunez lifted the ball over Ward but only found the front face of the far post. The ball bounced back into play, into Faes’ path about two yards off the goal line. In a rushed attempt to clear the ball, Faes hammered it into the ceiling of the net and sent Anfield into raptures once again. A 1-0 Foxes lead was turned on its ear, and Liverpool stayed in charge. (AE)

8. Bees learn from mistakes, keep on buzzing to make this early lead stick (West Ham 0-2 Brentford): For the second time in five days, Brentford began a game fantastically and raced out to a 2-0 lead, but this time the Bees held firm to close out a 2-0 victory, away to West Ham on Friday. Despite leading Tottenham 2-0 after the hour mark on Boxing Day, Brentford (23 points – 9th place) came away with just one point in a thrilling 2-2 draw. Thomas Frank’s men learned from their Monday missteps and turned in a complete, 90-minute performance against West Ham. (AE)

9. Improved Saints switch off, and Cottagers seize all the points (Fulham 2-1 Southampton): Southampton was unlucky to be behind after a shot deflected off James Ward-Prowse and flew into the goal, and those are the kind of things that happen when you’re down the bottom of the table. Saints to their credit hung in there and were deservedly level through Ward-Prowse’s almost customary free kick magic. Saints had chances to win it and looked very dangerous. But Nathan Jones will be devastated his side switched off: A Fulham corner was flicked on and unmarked Palhinha scored the winner. There were a lot of positives for Saints to take but with a massive home game coming up against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, they simply have to win that to give them more belief they can get out of the bottom three. (JPW)

10. Palace calms down, earns deserved win at Bournemouth(AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace): Patrick Vieira was bitterly disappointed to see his side not only lose 3-0 to Fulham on Monday, but also finish the game with just nine men in a truly disastrous situation. Saturday’s result — and a performance to match it — will help to allay fears after suffering back-to-back defeats to Nottingham Forest and Fulham either side of the World Cup break. (AE)