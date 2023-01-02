Brentford vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

LONDON — Red-hot Brentford aim to continue their superb recent form as they host a resurgent Liverpool in west London on Monday.

Fresh from the news that the injury to star striker Ivan Toney is not as serious as first thought, Brentford boss Thomas Frank has once again worked wonders as after their win at West Ham they sit in tenth place heading into this clash. The Bees have caused huge shocks throughout their time in the Premier League and many will fancy them to take points off Liverpool in this clash.

As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s side are starting to look more like themselves. Yes, they gave up big chances against Leicester and had two Wout Faes own goals to thank for a fourth-straight Premier League win, but they are just clicking through the gears and grinding out wins. This is far from vintage Liverpool right now and Klopp will be frustrated his injury-hit side aren’t putting away enough of the chances they are creating.

Here’s everything you need for Brentford vs Liverpool.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time – Analysis from Joe Prince-Wright at the Gtech Community Stadium!

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Monday (Jan. 2)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Liverpool are working hard to find the equalizer but Brentford continue to play the ball long and find gaps behind Liverpool’s full backs.

Brentford have the ball in the back of the net again as another corner causes chaos inside the Liverpool box. Wissa wheels away in celebration but it is premature. The offside flag is up and VAR confirms it is no goal.

SAVE! David Raya with a good stop down low to deny Tsimikas. After the ball fell to him in a promising position, Liverpool’s left back should have scored. Great game! So open and Liverpool close to an equalizer.

GOALLL! Konate own goal. A corner is whipped in and the ball comes off Konate’s left knee cap and flies into the bottom corner. Nothing Alisson can do about that. The home fans go bonkers here in west London! Brentford 1-0 Liverpool.

SAVE! Alisson with a huge stop as Bryan Mbuemo is played in down the flank. Exactly the kind of stop Alisson is known for. Stands tall until the last moment. Brilliant from the Liverpool goalkeeper.

Bryan Mbuemo heads wide at the back post. Brentford having a lot of joy out wide with their wing backs. Alexander-Arnold and Tsimikas being overloaded.

CHANCE! Darwin Nunez is in as he sidesteps David Raya but Ben Mee blocks on the line. Great ball by Salah to set him up. Liverpool look so sharp early on.

🔥 It is rocking here in west London! Here’s how to watch #BrentfordFC vs #LFC + live analysis ➡️ https://t.co/1zSV0FIl9S My thoughts on Brentford v Liverpool 👇 pic.twitter.com/uYHDlzjmlk — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) January 2, 2023

CLOSE! Virgin van Dijk gets on the end of a cross and volleys it towards goal but somehow David Raya saves and it hits the bar. Looks like VVD was offside but still, that is a ridiculous save.

KICK OFF: We are underway here! Home fans are in very good spirits and there’s plenty of noise from the away end too. Strap in. It always feels like there’s a whiff of an upset in the air here…

👋 Welcome to west London! What a beautiful evening here, and Brentford vs Liverpool promises to be a beauty of a game. Watch live info + #BrentfordFC v #LFC analysis, videos, reaction & more ➡️ https://t.co/1zSV0FIl9S pic.twitter.com/zFRTzphcvI — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) January 2, 2023

The team news is out and the big news is there is no Ivan Toney. His injury isn’t as serious as first feared but he still isn’t fit enough to feature in the squad. Wissa comes in for him. Liverpool bring in Konate, Tsimikas and Fabinho, while Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino miss out. Intriguing.

Welcome to west London as the winter sun sets to our west! A lovely evening for a game here and it feels like when the big boys roll into town, Brentford never disappoint.

Key storylines

The Bees continue to overachieve and only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have scored more Premier League goals than Ivan Toney this season. His knee injury being less serious than first thought is a huge relief as he was stretchered off late on during their win at West Ham. Toney is the focal point to Brentford’s entire game and alongside him Bryan Mbuemo is so important too. It looks like Brentford will be well clear of the relegation battle this season.

Liverpool are getting the job done and even though they weren’t great against Leicester they are picking up wins again and are back in the top four hunt. After their shocking start to the season they have recovered well and Klopp will now be keen for Darwin Nunez to hit the back of the net as he continues to miss big chances. With Cody Gakpo arriving from PSV, Liverpool have even more firepower and they need Mohamed Salah to get back to his very best. In defense they still look a little shaky and Toney and Co. will cause them problems.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Toney has scored three goals in his last three games and is the man of the moment for Brentford. Off the pitch the investigation by the FA into his alleged betting breaches continues but on it Toney is doing his best to push Brentford towards the European spots. Elsewhere David Raya, Ben Mee and Christian Norgaard are having very good seasons.

Liverpool’s full backs continue to be key as Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are so dangerous in attack. Salah keeps plugging away despite his goalscoring numbers not being at its usual level, while Jordan Henderson is doing his best to hold things down in midfield with injuries pilling up.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Ivan Toney does not start despite his knee injury only being much more of a muscle issue, much to their relief. Aaron Hickey, Shandon Baptiste and Kirstoffer Ajer remain out. Frank Onyeka could feature as he will have a fitness test. If Toney isn’t fit enough to start then perhaps Yoane Wissa will come in for him.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota remain out injured. While James Milner and Roberto Firmino are out and Ibrahima Konate starts after his late return from the World Cup. Cody Gakpo is not on the bench, while Fabinho and Harvey Elliott are fit to start and Andy Robertson is on the bench.

Our first line-up of the year is in 📋👊 #BRELIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 2, 2023

