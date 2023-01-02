Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Southampton host Nottingham Forest in a massive game at St Mary’s in what looks like the first relegation six pointer of the Premier League season.

Nathan Jones has lost his first three Premier League games in charge of Southampton and they sit rock bottom of the table. Their young squad looks overwhelmed and they badly need reinforcements in January if they’re going to give themselves a chance to stay up. They deserved something from their late defeat at Fulham last time out so maybe things are finally heading in the right direction?

As for Forest, Steve Cooper’s side looked much at the weekend and will be buoyed by their 1-1 draw against Chelsea last time out. Defensively Forest looked solid against Chelsea and although goals are still hard to come by, they have to keep giving themselves a chance to win games. There is renewed belief that Nottingham Forest can get out of the bottom three.

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Nottingham Forest.

How to watch Southampton vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

These are desperate times for Southampton and their 10-year stay back in the Premier League looks to be in serious danger. Given they’ve only won three of their 17 games so far this season, it is a miracle they are still within touching distance of safety. Nathan Jones is already under a lot of pressure and they are changing formation and personnel often during games. Saints have to stop conceding silly goals if they’re going to get themselves out of trouble.

Forest look much better after a season of chopping and changing their lineup and Cooper’s side have a real grit and determination about them. They also look very dangerous on the counter and could have easily beat Chelsea at home. They now know their best team and the trio of Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi and Brennan Johnson in attack are a handful.

In-form players to keep an eye on

James Ward-Prowse has scored in each of this last two games and Southampton’s skipper is doing his best to regain his form and help push them up the table. Teenage winger Samuel Edozie has been excellent and aside from that, Southampton need Romeo Lavia to hit the ground running on his return from injury. They also need Armel Bella-Kotchap and Mohammed Salisu to improve, while the likes of Stuart Armstrong and Romain Perraud could come into the starting lineup.

Forest will need their defensive unit to stay solid as Willy Boly and Joe Worrall have played well together at center back. Ryan Yates has also been excellent in midfield and Gibbs-White links up attack so well with Johnson and Awoniyi providing plenty of threat.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Who knows who will start for Southampton? The big boost is that Romeo Lavia is finally fit. Juan Larios, Theo Walcott and Tino Livramento are all out, while Alex McCarthy is battling back from injury. Samuel Edozie is fit to start.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

Chiekhou Kouyate, Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards, Giulian Biancone and Jesse Lingard are out. It is likely Cooper will stick with the same Forest team which played so well against Chelsea but Same Surridge, Neco Williams and Jack Colback could come in.

