Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 19 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Players, like Chelsea and France star N’Golo Kante, designated “out for World Cup” will miss the 2022 tournament in Qatar before (hopefully) returning to club football shortly thereafter.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Reiss Nelson (thigh)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Jacob Ramsey (thigh), Diego Carlos (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Douglas Luiz (ankle), John McGinn (hamstring)
Bournemouth injuries
OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Neto (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Philip Billing (hip), Marcus Tavernier (illness), Ryan Fredericks (illness), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed)
Brentford injuries
OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (knee), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Shandon Baptiste (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Ivan Toney (knee), Frank Onyeka (hamstring)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Adam Webster (undisclosed), Danny Welbeck (undisclosed)
Chelsea injuries
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Reece James (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee), Armando Broja (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Tyrick Mitchell (suspension), James Tomkins (suspension), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), Sam Johnstone (back), James McArthur (groin)
Everton injuries
OUT: Amadou Onana (suspension), Michael Keane (knee), James Garner (back), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Gordon (illness), Yerry Mina (thigh)
Fulham injuries
OUT: Manor Solomon (knee), Neeskens Kebano (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Layvin Kurzawa (undisclosed)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Luis Sinisterra (foot), Archie Gray (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (groin)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: James Maddison (knee), Patson Daka (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Jonny Evans (calf), Dennis Praet (chest)
Liverpool injuries
OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (thigh), Arthur Melo (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Cody Gakpo (transfer clearance), Roberto Firmino (calf), Jordan Henderson (concussion), James Milner (hamstring)
Manchester City injuries
OUT: Ruben Dias (hamstring), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Aymeric Laporte (back)
Manchester United injuries
OUT: Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Axel Tuanzebe (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Lisandro Martinez (late return from World Cup), Scott McTominay (illness), Diogo Dalot (hamstring)
Newcastle United injuries
OUT: Aleksander Isak (thigh), Jonjo Shelvey (calf), Matt Targett (foot), Emil Krafth (knee), Paul Dummett (calf)
Nottingham Forest injuries
OUT: Jesse Lingard (thigh), Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Theo Walcott (calf), Juan Larios (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Alex McArthy (ankle)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Richarlison (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (adductor), Yves Bissouma (suspension), Lucas Moura (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Dejan Kulusevski (undisclosed)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Kurt Zouma (knee), Maxwel Cornet (calf)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee)