Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Jan 2, 2023, 5:30 AM EST
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the festive period has delivered plenty of fun.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest (though Newcastle is not going away).

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Manchester United has surged into the top four picture and is locked in a battle for the top four with uneven Tottenham while Liverpool has improved and is back in the Champions League scrap. Chelsea has some work to do while surprising Fulham and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest, plus Wolves and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places.

But Leicester, West Ham, Everton and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – Matchweek 18 (January 1, 2023)

Premier League standings
scoreboard.nbcsports.com

Brentford vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Jan 2, 2023, 4:23 AM EST
Red-hot Brentford aim to continue their superb recent form as they host a resurgent Liverpool in west London on Monday.

STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD v LIVERPOOL

Fresh from the news that the injury to star striker Ivan Toney is not as serious as first thought, Brentford boss Thomas Frank has once again worked wonders as after their win at West Ham they sit in tenth place heading into this clash. The Bees have caused huge shocks throughout their time in the Premier League and many will fancy them to take points off Liverpool in this clash.

As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s side are starting to look more like themselves. Yes, they gave up big chances against Leicester and had two Wout Faes own goals to thank for a fourth-straight Premier League win, but they are just clicking through the gears and grinding out wins. This is far from vintage Liverpool right now and Klopp will be frustrated his injury-hit side aren’t putting away enough of the chances they are creating.

Here’s everything you need for Brentford vs Liverpool.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Monday (Jan. 2)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

The Bees continue to overachieve and only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have scored more Premier League goals than Ivan Toney this season. His knee injury being less serious than first thought is a huge relief as he was stretchered off late on during their win at West Ham. Toney is the focal point to Brentford’s entire game and alongside him Bryan Mbuemo is so important too. It looks like Brentford will be well clear of the relegation battle this season.

Liverpool are getting the job done and even though they weren’t great against Leicester they are picking up wins again and are back in the top four hunt. After their shocking start to the season they have recovered well and Klopp will now be keen for Darwin Nunez to hit the back of the net as he continues to miss big chances. With Cody Gakpo arriving from PSV, Liverpool have even more firepower and they need Mohamed Salah to get back to his very best. In defense they still look a little shaky and Toney and Co. will cause them problems.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Toney has scored three goals in his last three games and is the man of the moment for Brentford. Off the pitch the investigation by the FA into his alleged betting breaches continues but on it Toney is doing his best to push Brentford towards the European spots. Elsewhere David Raya, Ben Mee and Christian Norgaard are having very good seasons.

Liverpool’s full backs continue to be key as Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are so dangerous in attack. Salah keeps plugging away despite his goalscoring numbers not being at its usual level, while Jordan Henderson is doing his best to hold things down in midfield with injuries pilling up.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Ivan Toney should start after his knee injury was more of a muscle issue, much to their relief. Aaron Hickey, Shandon Baptiste and Kirstoffer Ajer remain out. Frank Onyeka could feature as he will have a fitness test. If Toney isn’t fit enough to start then perhaps Yoane Wissa will come in for him.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones remain out injured. While James Milner and Roberto Firmino could feature and Ibrahima Konate may start after his late return from the World Cup. Cody Gakpo could be on the bench, while Fabinho, Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott all face late fitness tests.

Arsenal vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Jan 2, 2023, 4:22 AM EST
Arsenal vs Newcastle live: It’s a big one, as the host Gunners can essentially dismiss a would-be Premier League title rival if it continues winning ways when the Magpies visit the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners grew their Premier League table lead to seven points at the weekend with a win and draws by Newcastle and Man City. Sunday’s visitors are nine points behind Arsenal and have played one further match.

STREAM LIVE ARSENAL vs NEWCASTLE

With Man City off until Thursday — playing Chelsea to boot — Arsenal could hold a 10-point lead on the league for at least 48 hours by defeating the Magpies.

That’s not an easy ask, however, as Eddie Howe’s men have lost just once this year and are coming off a wasteful 1-1 home draw with Leeds United.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Newcastle.

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Friday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Arsenal vs Newcastle live: Key storylines & star players

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have been two of the players of the season in the Premier League, and both will be tested by Newcastle’s best in goal (Nick Pope), center back (Sven Botman), and midfield (Bruno Guimares). Arsenal, meanwhile, has plenty of strength in every position as well.

When Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are both in-form at center back, the Gunners feel nearly impenetrable. They didn’t look that way in a 4-2 win over Brighton, so let’s see how things shake out in North London.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Reiss Nelson (thigh), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Gabriel Jesus (knee)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (lower leg), Alexander Isak (lower leg), Matt Targett (heel), Emil Krafth (ACL), Paul Dummett (calf)

When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

By Jan 2, 2023, 4:20 AM EST
The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days.

This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches.  See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.

RELATED: World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners

2022 World Cup Venues:

The 2022 World Cup will take place in the following venues:

  • Al Bayt Stadium – 22 miles from central Doha
  • Lusail Stadium – 12 miles from central Doha
  • Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium – 12 miles from central Doha
  • Al Janoub Stadium – 14 miles from central Doha
  • Al Thumama Stadium – 8 miles from central Doha
  • Education City Stadium – 8 miles from central Doha
  • Khalifa International Stadium – 3 miles from central Doha
  • Stadium 974 – 6 miles from central Doha

Where will the 2026 World Cup take place?

The 2026 World Cup will take place in three North American countries: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. This will be the first time that the tournament is hosted by three different nations and it will be the very first time that the event will be contested in Canada. There will be a total of 16 venues used as host cities for the 2026 World Cup. The U.S. will have 11, Canada will have 2, and Mexico will have 3.

Additionally, the 2026 World Cup will debut an expanded format featuring 48 teams–as opposed to 32–split into 16 groups of 3.

RELATED: 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

2026 World Cup host cities

USA (11)

Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Boston – Gillette Stadium
Dallas – AT&T Stadium
Houston – NRG Stadium
Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium
Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
Miami – Hard Rock Stadium
New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field
San Francisco – Levi’s Stadium
Seattle – Lumen Field

Canada (2)

Toronto – BMO Field
Vancouver – BC Place

Mexico (3)

Guadalajara – Estadio Akron
Mexico City – Estadio Azteca
Monterrey – Estadio BBVA

When is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup is scheduled to take place from June 8 through July 3.

2022 World Cup U.S. Group Stage Schedule:

  • U.S. vs. Wales – Monday, November 21 at 2 PM ET
  • U.S. vs. England – Friday, November 25 at 2 PM ET
  • U.S. vs Iran – Tuesday, November 29 at 2 PM ET

2022 World Cup Mexico Group Stage Schedule:

  • Mexico vs. Poland – Tuesday, November 22 at 11 AM ET
  • Mexico vs Argentina – Saturday, November 26 at 2 PM ET
  • Mexico  vs Saudi Arabia – Wednesday, November 30 at 2 PM ET

RELATED: World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

How to watch the 2022 World Cup:

*All times are listed as ET

  • When: November 20, 2022 – December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5 am, 8 am, 11 am, and 2 pm
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channel in English: Fox
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

 Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup!

RELATED: World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando

By Jan 2, 2023, 4:20 AM EST
The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Orlando, Florida, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be at Universal for what promises to be an epic weekend.

Our latest Fan Fest will take place on January 21-22, 2023 and will see Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howards, plus plenty of special guests, based at the Universal Resort in Orlando for the entire weekend.

What’s not to love about Florida in January? It will be one heck of a party in the Sunshine State.

[ SIGN UP: How to sign up for Premier League Fan Fest ]

Below are more details on the event and how to sign up so you can be there.

Premier League Fan Fest in Orlando details

  • When: Saturday January 21 and Sunday January 22, 2023
  • Location: Universal CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort
  • Registration info: Will be released on-air on Dec. 26