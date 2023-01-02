Red-hot Brentford aim to continue their superb recent form as they host a resurgent Liverpool in west London on Monday.

STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD v LIVERPOOL

Fresh from the news that the injury to star striker Ivan Toney is not as serious as first thought, Brentford boss Thomas Frank has once again worked wonders as after their win at West Ham they sit in tenth place heading into this clash. The Bees have caused huge shocks throughout their time in the Premier League and many will fancy them to take points off Liverpool in this clash.

As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s side are starting to look more like themselves. Yes, they gave up big chances against Leicester and had two Wout Faes own goals to thank for a fourth-straight Premier League win, but they are just clicking through the gears and grinding out wins. This is far from vintage Liverpool right now and Klopp will be frustrated his injury-hit side aren’t putting away enough of the chances they are creating.

Here’s everything you need for Brentford vs Liverpool.

Premier League news Premier League table, 2022-23 season Arsenal vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Monday (Jan. 2)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

The Bees continue to overachieve and only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have scored more Premier League goals than Ivan Toney this season. His knee injury being less serious than first thought is a huge relief as he was stretchered off late on during their win at West Ham. Toney is the focal point to Brentford’s entire game and alongside him Bryan Mbuemo is so important too. It looks like Brentford will be well clear of the relegation battle this season.

Liverpool are getting the job done and even though they weren’t great against Leicester they are picking up wins again and are back in the top four hunt. After their shocking start to the season they have recovered well and Klopp will now be keen for Darwin Nunez to hit the back of the net as he continues to miss big chances. With Cody Gakpo arriving from PSV, Liverpool have even more firepower and they need Mohamed Salah to get back to his very best. In defense they still look a little shaky and Toney and Co. will cause them problems.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Toney has scored three goals in his last three games and is the man of the moment for Brentford. Off the pitch the investigation by the FA into his alleged betting breaches continues but on it Toney is doing his best to push Brentford towards the European spots. Elsewhere David Raya, Ben Mee and Christian Norgaard are having very good seasons.

Liverpool’s full backs continue to be key as Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are so dangerous in attack. Salah keeps plugging away despite his goalscoring numbers not being at its usual level, while Jordan Henderson is doing his best to hold things down in midfield with injuries pilling up.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Ivan Toney should start after his knee injury was more of a muscle issue, much to their relief. Aaron Hickey, Shandon Baptiste and Kirstoffer Ajer remain out. Frank Onyeka could feature as he will have a fitness test. If Toney isn’t fit enough to start then perhaps Yoane Wissa will come in for him.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones remain out injured. While James Milner and Roberto Firmino could feature and Ibrahima Konate may start after his late return from the World Cup. Cody Gakpo could be on the bench, while Fabinho, Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott all face late fitness tests.

Latest USMNT news 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico? New FIFA rankings released after 2022 World Cup Christian Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform for Chelsea vs Bournemouth?

Follow @JPW_NBCSports