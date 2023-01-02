Nathan Jones has lost his first three Premier League games in charge of Southampton and they sit rock bottom of the table. Their young squad looks overwhelmed and they badly need reinforcements in January if they’re going to give themselves a chance to stay up. They deserved something from their late defeat at Fulham last time out so maybe things are finally heading in the right direction?
As for Forest, Steve Cooper’s side looked much at the weekend and will be buoyed by their 1-1 draw against Chelsea last time out. Defensively Forest looked solid against Chelsea and although goals are still hard to come by, they have to keep giving themselves a chance to win games. There is renewed belief that Nottingham Forest can get out of the bottom three.
How to watch Southampton vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Tuesday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines
These are desperate times for Southampton and their 10-year stay back in the Premier League looks to be in serious danger. Given they’ve only won three of their 17 games so far this season, it is a miracle they are still within touching distance of safety. Nathan Jones is already under a lot of pressure and they are changing formation and personnel often during games. Saints have to stop conceding silly goals if they’re going to get themselves out of trouble.
Forest look much better after a season of chopping and changing their lineup and Cooper’s side have a real grit and determination about them. They also look very dangerous on the counter and could have easily beat Chelsea at home. They now know their best team and the trio of Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi and Brennan Johnson in attack are a handful.
In-form players to keep an eye on
James Ward-Prowse has scored in each of this last two games and Southampton’s skipper is doing his best to regain his form and help push them up the table. Teenage winger Samuel Edozie has been excellent and aside from that, Southampton need Romeo Lavia to hit the ground running on his return from injury. They also need Armel Bella-Kotchap and Mohammed Salisu to improve, while the likes of Stuart Armstrong and Romain Perraud could come into the starting lineup.
Forest will need their defensive unit to stay solid as Willy Boly and Joe Worrall have played well together at center back. Ryan Yates has also been excellent in midfield and Gibbs-White links up attack so well with Johnson and Awoniyi providing plenty of threat.
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options
Who knows who will start for Southampton? The big boost is that Romeo Lavia is finally fit. Juan Larios, Theo Walcott and Tino Livramento are all out, while Alex McCarthy is battling back from injury. Samuel Edozie is fit to start.
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
Chiekhou Kouyate, Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards, Giulian Biancone and Jesse Lingard are out. It is likely Cooper will stick with the same Forest team which played so well against Chelsea but Same Surridge, Neco Williams and Jack Colback could come in.
Fresh from the news that the injury to star striker Ivan Toney is not as serious as first thought, Brentford boss Thomas Frank has once again worked wonders as after their win at West Ham they sit in tenth place heading into this clash. The Bees have caused huge shocks throughout their time in the Premier League and many will fancy them to take points off Liverpool in this clash.
As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s side are starting to look more like themselves. Yes, they gave up big chances against Leicester and had two Wout Faes own goals to thank for a fourth-straight Premier League win, but they are just clicking through the gears and grinding out wins. This is far from vintage Liverpool right now and Klopp will be frustrated his injury-hit side aren’t putting away enough of the chances they are creating.
How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time – Analysis from Joe Prince-Wright at the Gtech Community Stadium!
Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Monday (Jan. 2) TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
GOALLL! Konate own goal. A corner is whipped in and the ball comes off Konate’s left knee cap and flies into the bottom corner. Nothing Alisson can do about that. The home fans go bonkers here in west London! Brentford 1-0 Liverpool.
SAVE! Alisson with a huge stop as Bryan Mbuemo is played in down the flank. Exactly the kind of stop Alisson is known for. Stands tall until the last moment. Brilliant from the Liverpool goalkeeper.
Bryan Mbuemo heads wide at the back post. Brentford having a lot of joy out wide with their wing backs. Alexander-Arnold and Tsimikas being overloaded.
CHANCE! Darwin Nunez is in as he sidesteps David Raya but Ben Mee blocks on the line. Great ball by Salah to set him up. Liverpool look so sharp early on.
The team news is out and the big news is there is no Ivan Toney. His injury isn’t as serious as first feared but he still isn’t fit enough to feature in the squad. Wissa comes in for him. Liverpool bring in Konate, Tsimikas and Fabinho, while Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino miss out. Intriguing.
Welcome to west London as the winter sun sets to our west! A lovely evening for a game here and it feels like when the big boys roll into town, Brentford never disappoint.
Key storylines
The Bees continue to overachieve and only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have scored more Premier League goals than Ivan Toney this season. His knee injury being less serious than first thought is a huge relief as he was stretchered off late on during their win at West Ham. Toney is the focal point to Brentford’s entire game and alongside him Bryan Mbuemo is so important too. It looks like Brentford will be well clear of the relegation battle this season.
Liverpool are getting the job done and even though they weren’t great against Leicester they are picking up wins again and are back in the top four hunt. After their shocking start to the season they have recovered well and Klopp will now be keen for Darwin Nunez to hit the back of the net as he continues to miss big chances. With Cody Gakpo arriving from PSV, Liverpool have even more firepower and they need Mohamed Salah to get back to his very best. In defense they still look a little shaky and Toney and Co. will cause them problems.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Toney has scored three goals in his last three games and is the man of the moment for Brentford. Off the pitch the investigation by the FA into his alleged betting breaches continues but on it Toney is doing his best to push Brentford towards the European spots. Elsewhere David Raya, Ben Mee and Christian Norgaard are having very good seasons.
Liverpool’s full backs continue to be key as Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are so dangerous in attack. Salah keeps plugging away despite his goalscoring numbers not being at its usual level, while Jordan Henderson is doing his best to hold things down in midfield with injuries pilling up.
Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options
Ivan Toney does not start despite his knee injury only being much more of a muscle issue, much to their relief. Aaron Hickey, Shandon Baptiste and Kirstoffer Ajer remain out. Frank Onyeka could feature as he will have a fitness test. If Toney isn’t fit enough to start then perhaps Yoane Wissa will come in for him.
Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota remain out injured. While James Milner and Roberto Firmino are out and Ibrahima Konate starts after his late return from the World Cup. Cody Gakpo is not on the bench, while Fabinho and Harvey Elliott are fit to start and Andy Robertson is on the bench.
Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock.
Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United's new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
It was a massive weekend for Arsenal and a good one for Manchester United and Liverpool as the lone “big six” teams to collect three points as the Premier League continued its Festive Fixtures this weekend.
The Gunners outslugged Brighton and Man United got by Wolves, as Arsenal now leads the league by seven points and can have the advantage 10 by the next time Man City takes the pitch. Liverpool also beat Leicester, keeping its way in the top four fight.
That’s because the second-place Citizens dominated Everton — Erling Haaland scored again — but were undone by a Demarai Gray beauty to join drawing Chelsea and thumped Tottenham as top-end teams to drop points. Third-place Newcastle continued its unbeaten ways but failed to finish numerous chances in a draw with Leeds heading into a big Tuesday test at Arsenal.
Here’s a look at 10 things that stood out (as matchweek 17 continues on Tuesday and Wednesday), as our writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards (AE), and Nicholas Mendola (NM) share their observations from across the most recent PL games.
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 18
1. Arsenal sends a new, threatening title message to chasers(Brighton 2-4 Arsenal): Mikel Arteta’s men will not be happy with their shakiness in defense while boasting 3-0 and 4-1 leads at the Amex, but the sign they showed to the rest of the league in this six-goal thriller is loud. Arsenal can now lose both of its Premier League matches to Manchester City and still control its title destiny, a thought that would’ve seemed farfetched before the season and insane just a year ago. The Gunners have scored the second-most goals in the league (Man City) and have the second-stingiest defense (Newcastle). There’s no question that the Gunners now must be considered a team that can win the Premier League. Wow. Soak it in, Gooners. (NM)
2. Everton defend with nine, 10, 11; make life very difficult for Man City (Man City 1-1 Everton): Three center backs with two full backs staying home at virtually all times. Three central midfielders operating almost exclusively in their own half. Toffees center forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin had 15 touches of the ball in 70 minutes, more than half of which came inside Everton’s half of the field. It was ugly, negative football from Frank Lampard’s side, and it proved effective at affording Manchester City precious little time or space inside the penalty area. Riyad Mahrez’s mazy run to set up Man City’s goal was spectacular only because that’s what it took to beat Everton’s defense on the day. The final xG tally favored Man City, 2.04 to 0.09. Less than one-tenth for Everton. 598 passes completed, to 183. 16 shots, to 2. 74 percent of possession, to 26. Alas, one goal, to one. (AE)
3. Marcus Rashford bounces back from ‘internal disciplinary’ benching (Wolves 0-1 Man Utd): Marcus Rashford was left out of the Starting XI after arriving late to a meeting, but he’s back in good graces as he jumped off the bench and pushed United into the top four of the Premier League. He has been in sensational form this season and especially in recent months for club and country. Asked by BT Sport after the game if Rashford gave the right answer to being dropped, United’s manager was in a happy mood. “That is the right reaction.” Asked if this was the end of the matter with Rashford, here is what United’s coach said: “Of course. Everyone has to match the rules and values. If you work like this, this is the right answer.” (JPW)
4. Conte could walk early as sluggish Spurs lose more ground (Spurs 0-2 Aston Villa): Yes, Tottenham is missing Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Richarlison but Tottenham should have much more about them than this display. They looked disinterested from the very start, even though we are used to them starting games sluggishly then roaring back in the second half. They were even worse in the second half this time. The fact Antonio Conte has yet to commit his future beyond this season says it all. He doesn’t truly believe Tottenham will give him the squad he needs to be successful in North London. There is a malaise at Spurs which centers around the uncertainty about Conte’s future. They need January additions but they also need commitment from their manager. If they doesn’t arrive soon then they should part ways as soon as possible. (JPW)
5. Chelsea fails up top as Boly’s Forest bully a point (Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea): Raheem Sterling got his goal but will lament his lack of company on the score sheet as the wide men delivered chances but the scorers weren’t found in blue shirts. USMNT star Christian Pulisic joined Sterling in being lively from the get-go. He dribbled across his own half before surging up the right to move Chelsea forward early in the match, soon after delivering the cross that led to Sterling’s goal with a dart around the left edge of Forest’s back line. Kai Havertz had 48 touches but Willy Boly was all over him and the Forest center back was ready for the challenge at the other end when he leapt with Pulisic — unwhistled for hands to the American’s face — and nodded a second ball back toward Aurier after Havertz’s clearing attempt fired straight into the air. Graham Potter might be getting reinforcements at other positions, but consistently center forward finishing — Havertz does seem to be the best bet — has to arrive if Chelsea wants to claim a top four spot.( NM)
6. Newcastle wasteful and Leeds’ Meslier, Adams handle the rest (Newcastle 0-0 Leeds): Newcastle blazed some huge chances wide or over the frame — two wayward efforts Sean Longstaff are the most glaring examples — and Illan Mesler claimed a whole load of crosses with aplomb. Leeds got good performances out of Liam Cooper and Robin Koch and really firmed up once Rasmus Kristensen entered for Luke Ayling. But the real star was Tyler Adams, who dealt well with the challenge of Bruno Guimares and Miguel Almiron. The USMNT man had nine recoveries and created a pair of chances (according to Fotmob), one of the few Leeds players who can make such a claim on the day. (NM)
7. Wout Faes’ ill-fated day leads to Liverpool comeback win (Liverpool 2-1 Leicester): Leicester City back Wout Faes’ first own goal leveled things up in the 38th minute, as he badly mishit an attempted clearance of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross over the head of goalkeeper Danny Ward. Seven minutes later, Faes put the ball into his own net again, and the way it played out wasn’t any less painful to watch. Darwin Nunez lifted the ball over Ward but only found the front face of the far post. The ball bounced back into play, into Faes’ path about two yards off the goal line. In a rushed attempt to clear the ball, Faes hammered it into the ceiling of the net and sent Anfield into raptures once again. A 1-0 Foxes lead was turned on its ear, and Liverpool stayed in charge. (AE)
8. Bees learn from mistakes, keep on buzzing to make this early lead stick (West Ham 0-2 Brentford): For the second time in five days, Brentford began a game fantastically and raced out to a 2-0 lead, but this time the Bees held firm to close out a 2-0 victory, away to West Ham on Friday. Despite leading Tottenham 2-0 after the hour mark on Boxing Day, Brentford (23 points – 9th place) came away with just one point in a thrilling 2-2 draw. Thomas Frank’s men learned from their Monday missteps and turned in a complete, 90-minute performance against West Ham. (AE)
9. Improved Saints switch off, and Cottagers seize all the points (Fulham 2-1 Southampton): Southampton was unlucky to be behind after a shot deflected off James Ward-Prowse and flew into the goal, and those are the kind of things that happen when you’re down the bottom of the table. Saints to their credit hung in there and were deservedly level through Ward-Prowse’s almost customary free kick magic. Saints had chances to win it and looked very dangerous. But Nathan Jones will be devastated his side switched off: A Fulham corner was flicked on and unmarked Palhinha scored the winner. There were a lot of positives for Saints to take but with a massive home game coming up against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, they simply have to win that to give them more belief they can get out of the bottom three. (JPW)
10. Palace calms down, earns deserved win at Bournemouth(AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace): Patrick Vieira was bitterly disappointed to see his side not only lose 3-0 to Fulham on Monday, but also finish the game with just nine men in a truly disastrous situation. Saturday’s result — and a performance to match it — will help to allay fears after suffering back-to-back defeats to Nottingham Forest and Fulham either side of the World Cup break. (AE)
Manchester United has surged into the top four picture and is locked in a battle for the top four with uneven Tottenham while Liverpool has improved and is back in the Champions League scrap. Chelsea has some work to do while surprising Fulham and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery.