Arsenal vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, live stream, video highlights

Arsenal vs Newcastle live: It’s a big one, as the host Gunners can essentially dismiss a would-be Premier League title rival if it continues winning ways when the Magpies visit the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
The Gunners grew their Premier League table lead to seven points at the weekend with a win and draws by Newcastle and Man City. Sunday’s visitors are nine points behind Arsenal and have played one further match.
With Man City off until Thursday — playing Chelsea to boot — Arsenal could hold a 10-point lead on the league for at least 48 hours by defeating the Magpies.
That’s not an easy ask, however, as Eddie Howe’s men have lost just once this year and are coming off a wasteful 1-1 home draw with Leeds United.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Newcastle.
Arsenal vs Newcastle live: Key storylines & star players
Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have been two of the players of the season in the Premier League, and both will be tested by Newcastle’s best in goal (Nick Pope), center back (Sven Botman), and midfield (Bruno Guimares). Arsenal, meanwhile, has plenty of strength in every position as well.
When Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are both in-form at center back, the Gunners feel nearly impenetrable. They didn’t look that way in a 4-2 win over Brighton, so let’s see how things shake out in North London.
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Reiss Nelson (thigh), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Gabriel Jesus (knee)
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (lower leg), Alexander Isak (lower leg), Matt Targett (heel), Emil Krafth (ACL), Paul Dummett (calf)
