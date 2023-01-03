Arsenal held by Newcastle in fiery draw between top-end rivals

Brighton hammered Everton 4-1 at Goodison Park as Frank Lampard’s side are now without a win in six Premier League games and in big trouble.

It is the first time Brighton have ever scored four goals away from home in a top-flight game.

The Toffees were second best throughout as Kaoru Mitoma set Brighton on their way in the first half and then they blitzed Everton in a five-minute spell at the start of the second half.

Teenager Evan Ferguson scored, then he set up Solly March to make it 3-0 and moments late Pascal Gross made it 4-0. It could have been even worse for Everton but Brighton played with the handbrake on for most of the final 30 minutes.

In stoppage time Robert Sanchez took down Alex Iwobi and gave away a penalty kick which Demarai Gray smashed home.

The win sees Roberto De Zerbi’s side move on to 27 points, while Everton remain on 15 points and firmly in a relegation battle.

Toffees in familiar sticky situation

This all feels eerily similar to last season. Frank Lampard’s side were totally outplayed and heavily beaten at Goodison as boos rang out towards the board amid general unrest. Everton sit just above the relegation zone but they won’t stay there for much longer with performances like this. Brighton are a fine side but they didn’t really have to work too hard to find gaps in this Everton defense. For most of this season Everton have looked solid at the back but they all fell apart as they have so many issues. There is no fluidity to their play, they have key players missing through injuries or still rusty from a long-term absence and most importantly there is no belief. That is probably because Everton last won a Premier League game on Oct. 22 and have lost five of their last six games. Their next league outing is at home to Southampton and anything other than a win will likely have the boos turning towards Lampard rather than the board.

Stars of the show

Kaoru Mitoma: Superb opening goal and could have had more. He was excellent down the left.

Evan Ferguson: The 18-year-old scored one, set up another, hit the post and went close on several occasions. What a talent he looks like to be. Exceptional hold-up play.

Pascal Gross: Delicious dinked finish for his goal and ran the show in midfield. Classy player who makes Brighton tick.

What’s next?

Everton travel to Manchester United on Friday in the FA Cup, then host Southampton in a huge game on Saturday, Jan. 14. Brighton travels to Middlesbrough on Saturday in the FA Cup, then host Liverpool on Saturday, Jan. 14. The Seagulls can overtake Liverpool in the table with a win.

GOALLLL! Brighton 4-0 up at Everton. 4-0. After 56 minutes. This is bonkers. Brighton have just scored 3 goals in 5 minutes. Pascal Gross clips home after a poor mistake from Idrissa Gueye. Frank Lampard looks devastated.

GOALLL! 3-0 to Brighton. So easy for Solly March to finish after Ferguson found him on the edge of the box. The Toffees are all over the place as boos ring down from the home fans at Goodison Park.

GOALLLL! After a brilliant run from Sarmiento, Evan Ferguson slots home to put Brighton 2-0 up at Everton. Wow. The youngster scores again and he’s been excellent.

OVER! Ferguson smashes a shot on goal from distance which flies just over the bar. At the other end Dwight McNeil’s cross is clawed away by Robert Sanchez.

POST! Nearly a second from Brighton as Mitoma sets up Ferguson but the teenager hits the post with a shot. So close to a second in as many PL games for Ferguson.

GOALLLL! Mitoma scores a beauty of a goal and Brighton lead at Everton. What a run he is on before, during and after his fine displays for Japan at the World Cup.

Key storylines & star players

The poor form extends back even further for Everton, who have just one win and two clean sheets in their last nine Premier League fixtures (1W-2D-6L). One point and two places in the table is all that separates the Toffees from Nottingham Forest in 18th.

Alexis Mac Allister is expected to make his return to the Brighton squad on Tuesday, after celebrating Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph back in his homeland. Mac Allister played 550 minutes as he started and played in six of the seven games, scoring one goal and setting up another with an assist.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Amadou Onana (suspension), Michael Keane (knee), James Garner (back), Andros Townsend (knee), Anthony Gordon (illness)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Adam Webster (undisclosed), Danny Welbeck (undisclosed)

