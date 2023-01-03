Aston Villa vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Jan 3, 2023, 9:26 AM EST
0 Comments

Aston Villa host Wolves in a big Midlands derby on Wednesday, with these two teams both recently hiring Spanish coaches as they hope to climb the table.

STREAM LIVE ASTON VILLA v WOLVES

Villa’s new boss Unai Emery has had a few months in charge and he’s worked some wonders already with wins against Manchester United, Brighton and most recently away at Tottenham in his first five games in charge. That run of form has lifted Villa up into midtable and away from the relegation scrap they were being dragged into.

Julen Lopetegui has had less time to work with his Wolves squad but they were unlucky not to get anything from their home game against Manchester United on New Year’s Eve and they beat Everton on Boxing Day in Lopetegui’s first Premier League game in charge. They are still in the relegation zone but Wolves have real quality in their squad and are set to make big signings in January.

Here’s everything you need for Aston Villa vs Wolves.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines 

Emery has done a superb job to turn things around at Villa so quickly. They are organized defensively, love to spring counter attacks and they already have a clear identity and way of playing. It is quite remarkable he’s been able to do that so quickly.

Wolves look to have a very similar style of play to Villa and they are just lacking the firepower needed in attack. The loan signing of Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid should give them extra quality in the final third and defensively they’ve looked solid all season and Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho will always hold things down in midfield. Wolves just need an attacking spark from somewhere.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Ollie Watkins has been excellent for Villa, while Boubacar Kamara and Douglas Luiz have been exceptional in central midfield and John McGinn continues to be the heartbeat of this team.

It seems like Wolves captain Ruben Neves almost scores a screamer in every single game and his compatriot Jose Sa was superb against Manchester United. Wolves need to get Daniel Podence on the ball as much as possible as he’s getting back towards his best.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

Villa are without long-term absentees Diego Carlos and Jacob Ramsey, while Emery will likely start the same team which won away at Spurs. However, World Cup winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is likely to come back in and start in goal.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

Chiquinho (knee), Pedro Neto (ankle) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) remain out, while new striker Matheus Cunha could make his debut after his loan move from Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

By Jan 3, 2023, 10:25 AM EST
0 Comments

Arsenal transfer news: The January transfer window will be interesting (and important) for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta’s side is clearly a big contender for everything the Premier League has to offer.

After finishing two points behind north London rivals Tottenham, due to back-to-back defeats on Matchweeks 36 and 37 with UEFA Champions League qualification nearly in the bag, Arsenal isn’t leaving anything up to chance this go-round. The Gunners lead the Premier League and show no signs of slowing down.

Following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona, in January 2022) and Alexandre Lacazette (end of contract, this summer), Arteta continues to rejuvenate an already stunning attack that includes Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, and captain Martin Odegaard.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Arsenal transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Arsenal confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window

Ins

None

Outs

None

Arsenal transfer news today, live!

January 3 – Improved bid for Mudryk but Chelsea lurking

Another day, another update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk. Per a report from Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have submitted a bid of over $52.8 million up front to Shakhtar Donetsk. Plenty of add ons are included in the deal too. Romano adds that if Arsenal and Shakhtar cannot agree a fee, Chelsea are waiting in the wings to snap up the extremely talented Ukraine international. Mudryk, 21, is Arsenal’s main target in the January window and given their recent recruitment success, it seems likely he will be another key part of Mikel Arteta’s jigsaw. (JPW)

December 30 – Shakhtar negotiating with Arsenal over Mudryk transfer

That sound you can hear is Arsenal fans rubbing their hands with glee as Edu and Co. aim to sign one of the top young wingers in Europe. According to Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin, Arsenal are speaking with the Ukrainian club and they are haggling over a transfer fee. Arsenal have reportedly had an offer of over $66 million rejected by Shakhtar. The Ukrainian giants are said to want close to $100 million. Palkin spoke on Thursday and said: “Negotiations are continuing. We receive offers, but they are not the ones we would like to see on our table. Now, literally in five minutes, I will have a phone conversation with Arsenal. We are open to negotiations, ready to exchange ideas and figures. If we will agree, then let it be so. If we will not, then let it be another time.”

Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, there is ‘cautious optimism’ the deal can be completed as Mudryk’s representatives have reportedly already agreed personal terms and are now waiting on the two teams to agree a transfer fee. What would Mudryk bring? He fits Arsenal’s model of being a young, hungry player who can is technically gifted but also has incredible work rate. If he arrives he could allow the likes of Saka and Martinelli to play in slightly different roles and he adds real quality into their attacking rotation. As we’ve seen with the injury to Gabriel Jesus, this Arsenal squad is still pretty thin. But if Arsenal does sign Mudryk, it makes perfect sense and slots in with their identity as a club. Whenever Arsenal have spent big in recent seasons (Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel, Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White are just a few examples) they have got it largely spot on. (JPW)

December 27 – Arsenal makes bid for Mykhailo Mudryk

Reports say that Arsenal has approached Shakhtar Donetsk with a $67 million bid for in-demand forward Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian club is said to want over $100 million for the winger, who has eight caps for Ukraine and turns 22 on Jan. 5.

Some reports have said the move is “imminent,” but Mudryk’s been linked with Manchester City amongst others. He’s scored 10 times with eight assists in 18 matches across all competitions this season.

Mudryk is an electric dribbler who plays mainly on the left side, where fellow 21-year-old Gabriel Martinelli has often starred opposite another 21-year-old Bukayo Saka on the right. Relatively elderly Gabriel Jesus, 25, has been the Gunners center forward in front of 23-year-old Eddie Nketiah. The club also has Reiss Nelson and Marquinhos plus long-injured Emile Smith-Rowe. Wow.

Shakhtar is transferring from the Champions League to the Europa League playoffs, while Arsenal has a bye past the playoffs into the Round of 16. (NM)

Arsenal 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings

In

Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City ($54.7 million)
Fabio Vieira – Porto ($42 million) – MORE
Oleksandr Zinchenko – Manchester City ($35.9 million)
Matt Turner – New England Revolution ($10.2 million) – MORE
Marquinhos – Sao Paulo ($3.5 million)

Out

Matteo Guendouzi – Marseille ($10.8 million)
Alexandre Lacazette (end of contract)
Auston Trusty – Birmingham City (loan)
Bernd Leno – Fulham ($5 million)
Lucas Torreira – Galatasaray ($7.5 million)
Konstantinos Mavropanos – Stuttgart ($4.75 million)
Hector Bellerin – (end of contract)
Nuno Tavares – Marseille (loan)
Pablo Mari – Monza (loan)
Nicolas Pepe – Nice (loan)
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – Southampton (loan)
Runar Alex Runarsson – Alanyaspor (loan)

Arsenal archived transfer news, rumors

July 22 – Oleksandr Zinchenko unveiled as newest Arsenal player

Following weeks of reports and speculation, and even confirmation from his former manager, Oleksandr Zinchenko is officially an Arsenal player. The Gunners announced the 25-year-old left back/midfielder’s arrival on Friday, with the Ukrainian international calling it “a boyhood dream come true.” (AE)

July 4 – Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal signed, sealed, delivered

What a move for Arsenal this is. Gabriel Jesus, 25, has joined the Gunners for $54.7 million from Manchester City, and Mikel Arteta will be absolutely delighted with this deal. With Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez arriving this summer, Jesus needed to move to get more minutes as he aims to start for Brazil at the World Cup in November. He has found the perfect spot at Arsenal, as they needed a number nine, his playing style and philosophy matches theirs perfectly, and he knows Arteta very well from the latter being Man City’s assistant coach. This transfer works so well for everyone it actually hurts. Now, if Jesus can just become a little more clinical, this will be one of the deals of the summer, but at least we now know that Jesus wants to play up front instead of on the right. (JPW)

June 27 – Matt Turner completes his move to Arsenal

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner has completed his move to Arsenal and is in north London settling in at his new club. It will take a lot for Turner to usurp Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal’s starting goalkeeper but he should get plenty of minutes in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League this season. It will be intriguing to see how Turner fares early on at Arsenal, especially as they are heading to the U.S. on a preseason tour and he should play plenty of minutes for the Gunners as he gets to know his new teammates, coaches and settles in further. (JPW)

June 21 – Arsenal seals Fabio Vieira

We have lift-off.

Arsenal has purchased Fabio Vieira — no relation to Patrick — for a reported $42 million fee.

The Porto man just turned 21 in late May and racked up the joint second-most assists in Portugal last season despite playing under 1400 minutes.

What else will the Gunners get in Vieira, who can play left wing or second striker in addition to attacking midfield? Click here for more. (NM)

June 10 – Young forward Marquinhos set to join Gunners for $3.7 million

Marquinhos, 19, is set to join Arsenal from Sao Paulo, according to The Guardian. They say that Arsenal have ‘won the race’ to sign the Brazilian forward, who will sign a five-year contract. Marquinhos is definitely a player for the future after he broke through at Sao Paulo last season and has been capped by Brazil at U17 level. As for a player for the here and now, this report states that Gabriel Jesus remains Arsenal’s main target. If they can bring in Jesus then Arteta will be delighted as the Gunners’ young squad continues to move in the direction as they battle for a top four finish. (JPW)

June 9 – Alexandre Lacazette rejoins Lyon, who he left to sign for Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette’s Arsenal departure was already confirmed, but we now know that the 31-year-old French forward has rejoined Lyon on a free transfer. Lacazette spent seven season in the Lyon first team, where he scored 129 goals in 275 appearances (all competitions) from 2010-2017, before leaving the Ligue 1 side to sign for Arsenal. He made 206 appearances for the Gunners and scored 71 times in five seasons at the Emirates Stadium. (AE)

Leicester vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Jan 3, 2023, 10:07 AM EST
0 Comments

Leicester City welcome Fulham to the King Power Stadium on Tuesday and it seems like these two teams have swapped the campaigns they should be having.

STREAM LIVE LEICESTER v FULHAM

The Foxes looked destined for another European push but instead they’ve been struggling along and are in a relegation scrap. They were unlucky in their defeat at Liverpool as Wout Faes scored two own goals in quick succession and Brendan Rodgers’ side could not recover. After two defeats since the restart, can Leicester get going again and drag themselves up the table?

On the flip side, everybody thought new boys Fulham would be ensconced in a relegation battle but Marco Silva’s side secured back-to-back wins over the festive period which pushed them up to seventh place in the table and they have very real European aspirations. Their player recruitment has been excellent this year and the Cottagers finally look like the steady Premier League team they crave to be.

Here’s everything you need for Leicester vs Fulham.

How to watch Leicester vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Tuesday (Jan. 3)
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Leicester have been hit by injuries throughout the last 12 months and they are missing James Maddison badly. They also can’t seem to get the right combinations in midfield and attack as Rodgers is constantly changing his lineup. All season long there has been no real fluency to their play and they are such an unpredictable team.

As for Fulham, they are solid defensively and Silva’s summer signings have been superb. Joao Palhinha scored the late winner against Southampton last time out, while Issa Diop, Bernd Leno, Andreas Pereira and Willian all add class and experience. Fulham are direct, love to get the ball wide and have a good balance about them. Plus, with Aleksandar Mitrovic around (only Harry Kane, Ivan Toney and Erling Haaland have scored more than him in the PL this season) they always have a chance.

In-form players to keep an eye on

The Foxes are looking to Harvey Barnes to get them going in attack, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall continues to impress in midfield and he scored a beauty at Anfield.

Fulham’s Joao Palhinha is one of the unsung heroes in the Premier League this season, while USMNT duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson are so reliable. So too is Bernd Leno who kept Southampton at bay last time out.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

James Justin, Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand and James Maddison remain out, while Dennis Praet is a doubt with a back issue. Patson Daka has picked up a hamstring issue so Jamie Vardy should start.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

Manor Solomon remains out after suffering a serious knee injury on his debut but is close to a return, while Neeskens Kebano is out after rupturing his Achilles. Layvin Kurzawa is still out.

Everton vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Jan 3, 2023, 10:07 AM EST
0 Comments

Everton vs Brighton live: The Toffees will try to snap a five-game winless skid when they host the up-and-down Seagulls at Goodison Park on Tuesday (watch live, 2:45 pm ET on Peacock Premium). 

STREAM LIVE EVERTON vs BRIGHTON

Frank Lampard’s side sit 16th after a run of 0W-2D-3L in their last five games. Brighton, meanwhile, sit 10th even after suffering a 4-2 defeat to Arsenal last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Brighton

How to watch Everton vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45 pm ET, Tuesday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

The poor form extends back even further for Everton, who have just one win and two clean sheets in their last nine Premier League fixtures (1W-2D-6L). One point and two places in the table is all that separates the Toffees from Nottingham Forest in 18th.

Alexis Mac Allister is expected to make his return to the Brighton squad on Tuesday, after celebrating Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph back in his homeland. Mac Allister played 550 minutes as he started and played in six of the seven games, scoring one goal and setting up another with an assist.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Amadou Onana (suspension), Michael Keane (knee), James Garner (back), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Gordon (illness), Yerry Mina (thigh)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Adam Webster (undisclosed), Danny Welbeck (undisclosed)

Arsenal vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Jan 3, 2023, 10:06 AM EST
0 Comments

Arsenal vs Newcastle live: It’s a big one, as the host Gunners can essentially dismiss a would-be Premier League title rival if it continues winning ways when the Magpies visit the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners grew their Premier League table lead to seven points at the weekend with a win and draws by Newcastle and Man City. Sunday’s visitors are nine points behind Arsenal and have played one further match.

STREAM LIVE ARSENAL vs NEWCASTLE

With Man City off until Thursday — playing Chelsea to boot — Arsenal could hold a 10-point lead on the league for at least 48 hours by defeating the Magpies.

That’s not an easy ask, however, as Eddie Howe’s men have lost just once this year and are coming off a wasteful 1-1 home draw with Leeds United.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Newcastle.

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Friday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Arsenal vs Newcastle live: Key storylines & star players

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have been two of the players of the season in the Premier League, and both will be tested by Newcastle’s best in goal (Nick Pope), center back (Sven Botman), and midfield (Bruno Guimares). Arsenal, meanwhile, has plenty of strength in every position as well.

When Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are both in-form at center back, the Gunners feel nearly impenetrable. They didn’t look that way in a 4-2 win over Brighton, so let’s see how things shake out in North London.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Reiss Nelson (thigh), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Gabriel Jesus (knee)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (lower leg), Alexander Isak (lower leg), Matt Targett (heel), Emil Krafth (ACL), Paul Dummett (calf)