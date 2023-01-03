Everton vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

Everton will try to snap a five-game winless skid when they host topsy-turvy Brighton at Goodison Park on Tuesday (watch live, 2:45 pm ET on Peacock Premium).
Frank Lampard’s side sit 16th after a run of 0W-2D-3L in their last five games. Brighton, meanwhile, sit 10th after suffering a 4-2 defeat to Arsenal last time out.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Brighton.
How to watch Everton vs Brighton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2:45 pm ET, Tuesday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & star players
The poor form extends back even further for Everton, who have just one win and two clean sheets in their last nine Premier League fixtures (1W-2D-6L). One point and two places in the table is all that separates the Toffees from Nottingham Forest in 18th.
Alexis Mac Allister is expected to make his return to the Brighton squad on Tuesday, after celebrating Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph back in his homeland. Mac Allister played 550 minutes as he started and played in six of the seven games, scoring one goal and setting up another with an assist.
Everton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Amadou Onana (suspension), Michael Keane (knee), James Garner (back), Andros Townsend (knee), Anthony Gordon (illness)
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Adam Webster (undisclosed), Danny Welbeck (undisclosed)
