Brighton hammers sorry Everton amid boos at Goodison

By and Jan 3, 2023, 5:08 PM EST
0 Comments

Brighton hammered Everton 4-1 at Goodison Park as Frank Lampard’s side are now without a win in six Premier League games and in big trouble.

It is the first time Brighton have ever scored four goals away from home in a top-flight game.

The Toffees were second best throughout as Kaoru Mitoma set Brighton on their way in the first half and then they blitzed Everton in a five-minute spell at the start of the second half.

Teenager Evan Ferguson scored, then he set up Solly March to make it 3-0 and moments late Pascal Gross made it 4-0. It could have been even worse for Everton but Brighton played with the handbrake on for most of the final 30 minutes.

In stoppage time Robert Sanchez took down Alex Iwobi and gave away a penalty kick which Demarai Gray smashed home.

The win sees Roberto De Zerbi’s side move on to 27 points, while Everton remain on 15 points and firmly in a relegation battle.

Toffees in familiar sticky situation

This all feels eerily similar to last season. Frank Lampard’s side were totally outplayed and heavily beaten at Goodison as boos rang out towards the board amid general unrest. Everton sit just above the relegation zone but they won’t stay there for much longer with performances like this. Brighton are a fine side but they didn’t really have to work too hard to find gaps in this Everton defense. For most of this season Everton have looked solid at the back but they all fell apart as they have so many issues. There is no fluidity to their play, they have key players missing through injuries or still rusty from a long-term absence and most importantly there is no belief. That is probably because Everton last won a Premier League game on Oct. 22 and have lost five of their last six games. Their next league outing is at home to Southampton and anything other than a win will likely have the boos turning towards Lampard rather than the board.

Stars of the show

Kaoru Mitoma: Superb opening goal and could have had more. He was excellent down the left.

Evan Ferguson: The 18-year-old scored one, set up another, hit the post and went close on several occasions. What a talent he looks like to be. Exceptional hold-up play.

Pascal Gross: Delicious dinked finish for his goal and ran the show in midfield. Classy player who makes Brighton tick.

Everton vs Brighton
Graphic via FotMob.com

What’s next?

Everton travel to Manchester United on Friday in the FA Cup, then host Southampton in a huge game on Saturday, Jan. 14. Brighton travels to Middlesbrough on Saturday in the FA Cup, then host Liverpool on Saturday, Jan. 14. The Seagulls can overtake Liverpool in the table with a win.

How to watch Everton vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45 pm ET, Tuesday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

GOALLLL! Brighton 4-0 up at Everton. 4-0. After 56 minutes. This is bonkers. Brighton have just scored 3 goals in 5 minutes. Pascal Gross clips home after a poor mistake from Idrissa Gueye. Frank Lampard looks devastated.

GOALLL! 3-0 to Brighton. So easy for Solly March to finish after Ferguson found him on the edge of the box. The Toffees are all over the place as boos ring down from the home fans at Goodison Park.

GOALLLL! After a brilliant run from Sarmiento, Evan Ferguson slots home to put Brighton 2-0 up at Everton. Wow. The youngster scores again and he’s been excellent.

OVER! Ferguson smashes a shot on goal from distance which flies just over the bar. At the other end Dwight McNeil’s cross is clawed away by Robert Sanchez.

POST! Nearly a second from Brighton as Mitoma sets up Ferguson but the teenager hits the post with a shot. So close to a second in as many PL games for Ferguson.

GOALLLL! Mitoma scores a beauty of a goal and Brighton lead at Everton. What a run he is on before, during and after his fine displays for Japan at the World Cup.

Key storylines & star players

The poor form extends back even further for Everton, who have just one win and two clean sheets in their last nine Premier League fixtures (1W-2D-6L). One point and two places in the table is all that separates the Toffees from Nottingham Forest in 18th.

Alexis Mac Allister is expected to make his return to the Brighton squad on Tuesday, after celebrating Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph back in his homeland. Mac Allister played 550 minutes as he started and played in six of the seven games, scoring one goal and setting up another with an assist.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Amadou Onana (suspension), Michael Keane (knee), James Garner (back), Andros Townsend (knee), Anthony Gordon (illness)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Adam Webster (undisclosed), Danny Welbeck (undisclosed)

Arsenal held by Newcastle in fiery draw between top-end rivals

By Jan 3, 2023, 4:55 PM EST
0 Comments

Arsenal and Newcastle will both rue wasted chances from a surprise top-four battle at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

The first-place Gunners could’ve put the third-place Magpies away with a home win on Tuesday but ran into a team prepared to counter and produce danger in London.

The Magpies, however, failed to convert the game’s biggest chances and had to settle for a point that stretches their Premier League unbeaten streak to 13 matches. The Gunners’ five-match winning streak ends but their unbeaten league run hits 11.

Arsenal remains atop the Premier League with an eight-point lead over Man City and a nine-point advantage om Newcastle. Arsenal’s played one more game than City and one fewer game than the Magpies.

Cagey Newcastle shows new dimension in frustrating Gunners

The Magpies let Arsenal have the ball but their counterattacking ways are a lot more dangerous now that Bruno Guimares and Kieran Trippier are part of the squad.

That means that the counterattacking is no longer just staying tight and waiting for a chance, rather it’s ceding possession but always being in a position to turn it the other way.

Arsenal knew that and handled it well for the most part. In fact, it looked like the Gunners could control the match following a very dangerous first 10 minutes.

But Newcastle produced most of the dangerous chances and the xG scrap went 1.18-1.08 in favor of the hosts.

Mikel Arteta, Eddie Howe mix it up as former shows pressure

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta clearly knows he’s in a title fight, and it’s fraying him a little bit.

The Gunners man was ready to scrap on the touch line as he felt the officials weren’t giving Arsenal the right calls, and Howe reached a boiling point late in the game.

Stars of the Show

Kieran Trippier

Thomas Partey

Nick Pope

Ben White

Fabian Schar

What’s next?

Arsenal’s next match is a North London derby at Tottenham on January 15, 2.5 hours after Newcastle hosts Fulham.

Arsenal vs Newcastle
fotmob.com

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Friday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Arsenal vs Newcastle live: Key storylines & star players

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have been two of the players of the season in the Premier League, and both will be tested by Newcastle’s best in goal (Nick Pope), center back (Sven Botman), and midfield (Bruno Guimares). Arsenal, meanwhile, has plenty of strength in every position as well.

When Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are both in-form at center back, the Gunners feel nearly impenetrable. They didn’t look that way in a 4-2 win over Brighton, so let’s see how things shake out in North London.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Reiss Nelson (thigh), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Gabriel Jesus (knee)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (lower leg), Alexander Isak (lower leg), Matt Targett (heel), Emil Krafth (ACL), Paul Dummett (calf)

Red-hot Fulham beats Leicester as pressure ramps up on Foxes

By Jan 3, 2023, 4:55 PM EST
0 Comments

Fulham beat Leicester 1-0 thanks to a first half strike from Aleksandar Mitrovic as boos rang out at full time from the home fans at the King Power Stadium.

It is the first time since 1983 that Leicester have lost three-straight top-flight home games without scoring as the World Cup break put an end to their mini-revival.

Brendan Rodgers cut a dejected figure on the sidelines as his team created plenty of chances but the closest they came was an effort from Youri Tielemans which rattled the crossbar.

Marco Silva and Fulham are in dreamland after three-straight wins over the festive period. They sit seventh in the table on 28 points and as their fans are singing about going on a European tour. This game felt like the roles have been reversed as Leicester are in a relegation battle with just 17 points on the board.

Foxes frustrated as Fulham stay solid

Yes, they were booed off the pitch and they are in a relegation battle rather than a European battle, but this wasn’t a bad display from Leicester City. They hit the bar, went close on several occasions and just couldn’t finish off chances. They are missing the injured James Maddison badly and right now it feels like the Foxes are playing well enough to pick up the points but they are down on their luck. That isn’t an excuse but it may buy Brendan Rodgers a bit more time. As for Fulham, they took full advantage of Leicester’s lack of clinical finishing as Willian and Mitrovic combined for a classy goal. Marco Silva’s side were lucky to beat Southampton last time out but they are just finding a way to stay in games and win them. Bernd Leno was excellent in goal and they have a robustness about them this season with Joao Palhinha leading the charge from central midfield. The Cottagers have been the surprise package of the season so far.

Stars of the show

Willian: Created the goal, came close to scoring early on and oozed class whenever he got on the ball.

Youri Tielemans: So close to scoring twice as he lashed one against the bar and another whistled wide. Showed his class but just couldn’t drive Leicester on to a point.

Bernd Leno: Some fine stops and commanded his area so well. What a signing he was for Fulham.

Leicester vs Fulham
Graphic via FotMob.com

What’s next?

Leicester face a trip to fourth-tier Gillingham in the FA Cup on Saturday, then travel to Newcastle in the quarterfinal of the League Cup on Tuesday, Jan. 10 before heading to bitter rivals Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Jan. 14. Fulham face Hull City in the FA Cup on Saturday, then host local rivals Chelsea on Thursday, Jan. 12.

How to watch Leicester vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Tuesday (Jan. 3)
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

FULL TIME: Leicester City 0-1 Fulham – Boos ring out at the King Power Stadium. Leicester gave it a go in the second half but Fulham looked sharper throughout.

At the other end substitute Harry Wilson almost seals the win as he races clear on the counter but he prods his shot just wide of the post under pressure from Danny Ward.

Youri Tielemans smashes the crossbar with a volley after the ball drops for him from a corner.

Bernd Leno denies Harvey Barnes who is clean through and Leicester are pushing hard for the equalizer as Youri Tielemans flashes a shot just wide.

GOALLLL! Mitrovic smashes home to put Fulham ahead at Leicester. Fulham won the ball back in midfield and Willian found Mitrovic brilliantly. 1-0 to Fulham.

CLOSE! Willian flashes a shot just wide of the post after a lovely Fulham move.

Key storylines

Leicester have been hit by injuries throughout the last 12 months and they are missing James Maddison badly. They also can’t seem to get the right combinations in midfield and attack as Rodgers is constantly changing his lineup. All season long there has been no real fluency to their play and they are such an unpredictable team.

As for Fulham, they are solid defensively and Silva’s summer signings have been superb. Joao Palhinha scored the late winner against Southampton last time out, while Issa Diop, Bernd Leno, Andreas Pereira and Willian all add class and experience. Fulham are direct, love to get the ball wide and have a good balance about them. Plus, with Aleksandar Mitrovic around (only Harry Kane, Ivan Toney and Erling Haaland have scored more than him in the PL this season) they always have a chance.

In-form players to keep an eye on

The Foxes are looking to Harvey Barnes to get them going in attack, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall continues to impress in midfield and he scored a beauty at Anfield.

Fulham’s Joao Palhinha is one of the unsung heroes in the Premier League this season, while USMNT duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson are so reliable. So too is Bernd Leno who kept Southampton at bay last time out.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup

James Justin, Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand and James Maddison remain out, while Dennis Praet is out with a back issue. Patson Daka has picked up a hamstring issue so Jamie Vardy starts up top.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup

Manor Solomon remains out after suffering a serious knee injury on his debut but is close to a return, while Neeskens Kebano is out after rupturing his Achilles. Layvin Kurzawa is still out. Tosin comes in for Issa Diop at center back.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth, live! Score, updates, live stream, video highlights

By Jan 3, 2023, 4:20 PM EST
0 Comments

Manchester United will go five points clear of 5th-place Tottenham if they are victorious vs Bournemouth, when the Cherries visit Old Trafford on Tuesday (watch live, 3 pm ET on Peacock Premium). 

The Red Devils are hot out of the World Cup restart with back-to-back wins over Nottingham Forest and Wolves, as Spurs slumped to a draw with Brentford and a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa. Liverpool currently sit 6th in the Premier League table, four points behind Man United following an upset defeat to Brentford.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Casemiro goal video

Luke Shaw goal video

How to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3 pm ET, Tuesday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Things are beginning to fall into place for first-year boss Erik ten Hag, who saw off Cristiano Ronaldo in a prolonged power struggle, only for Man United to come out the other side better than they were before. With the doors to the UEFA Champions League so wide open in front of them, there’s little wonder the Red Devils are looking to make one key signing — a striker — before the second half of the season begins. “We are looking for offensive players,” he said on Monday. “We are looking for a striker.”

The restart has been far less kind to Bournemouth, who have been soundly beaten twice in as many games — first, 2-0 to Chelsea, then 2-0 to Crystal Palace. Three points from seven PL games (1W-0D-6L) is threatening to undo all of the good work done immediately after Scott Parker was fired and Gary O’Neil was appointed his interim (now permanent) replacement (six games unbeaten – 2W-4D-0L).

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Axel Tuanzebe (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Neto (thigh),  Marcus Tavernier (illness), Ryan Fredericks (illness), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed)

Gregg Berhalter, U.S. Soccer release statements on 1991 violent incident

By Jan 3, 2023, 3:28 PM EST
Gregg Berhalter
Getty Images
0 Comments

U.S. Soccer and Gregg Berhalter have both released separate statements regarding an incident between the latter and his future wife which took place over 31 years ago, as U.S. Soccer is investigating the incident which is at the center of an alleged blackmail claim.

In a statement, U.S. Soccer confirmed that their independent investigation into the incident between Gregg Berhalter and his wife Rosalind Berhalter is ‘ongoing’ and they learned of the allegations on Dec. 11, 2022.

They added that the federation ‘condemns violence of any kind and takes such allegations very seriously’ and said ‘through this process, U.S. Soccer has learned about potential inappropriate behavior towards multiple members of our staff by individuals outside of our organization.’

Berhalter, who coached the USMNT at the recent 2022 World Cup, said he and his wife Rosalind have ‘fully cooperated with the U.S. Soccer investigation into this matter’ and the 49-year-old said he is ‘looking forward to continuing my conversations with U.S. Soccer about the future.’

A statement from Gregg Berhalter on Twitter stated that during the World Cup ‘an individual contacted U.S. Soccer saying they had information that would — “take me down”‘ and Berhalter added it was an ‘apparent effort to leverage something very personal from long ago to bring about the end of my relationship with U.S. Soccer.’

In his lengthy statement, Berhalter (who has been in charge of the USMNT since 2018 but his contract reportedly ended on Dec. 31, 2022) explained that he and his future wife had a disagreement in 1991 which ended in him kicking her legs as they walked out of a bar. At that time Berhalter was 18 years old and a Freshman in college.

During the statement, which is signed by both Gregg Berhalter and his now wife Rosalind Berhalter, it is mentioned multiple times that they both acknowledged the incident and have learned and grown from it.

Berhalter said he had counselling, all of their close family members (including their four children) knew about the incident and that he and Rosalind ‘have been on an amazing journey’ and ‘are very proud of our marriage, our relationship, the family we have built and the people we have become.’

U.S. Soccer said they will share the results of the investigation publicly when it is complete. They also added they ‘launched a full technical review of our Men’s National Team Program. With the review and investigation ongoing, U.S. Soccer will announce who will lead the January Men’s National Team camp in the coming days.’

Below are the statements in full.

Gregg Berhalter releases statement

US statement on Gregg Berhalter

Upon learning of the allegation against U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter on Dec. 11, 2022, U.S. Soccer immediately hired Alston & Bird LLP to conduct an independent investigation into the matter. The investigation is being led by Jenny Kramer,  BJay Pak and Chris Marquardt of Alston & Bird LLP and remains ongoing.

Through this process, U.S. Soccer has learned about potential inappropriate behavior towards multiple members of our staff by individuals outside of our organization. We take such behavior seriously and have expanded our investigation to include those allegations.

We appreciate Gregg and Rosalind coming forward to speak openly about this incident. Consistent with our commitment to transparency, we will share the results of the investigation publicly when it is complete. U.S. Soccer condemns violence of any kind and takes such allegations very seriously.

Last month, U.S. Soccer launched a full technical review of our Men’s National Team Program. With the review and investigation ongoing, U.S. Soccer will announce who will lead the January Men’s National Team camp in the coming days. We look forward to building off the performance in Qatar and preparing for the journey towards 2026.