Gregg Berhalter, U.S. Soccer release statements on 1991 violent incident

By Jan 3, 2023, 3:28 PM EST
Gregg Berhalter
Getty Images
0 Comments

U.S. Soccer and Gregg Berhalter have both released separate statements regarding an incident between the latter and his future wife which took place over 31 years ago, as U.S. Soccer is investigating the incident which is at the center of an alleged blackmail claim.

In a statement, U.S. Soccer confirmed that their independent investigation into the incident between Gregg Berhalter and his wife Rosalind Berhalter is ‘ongoing’ and they learned of the allegations on Dec. 11, 2022.

They added that the federation ‘condemns violence of any kind and takes such allegations very seriously’ and said ‘through this process, U.S. Soccer has learned about potential inappropriate behavior towards multiple members of our staff by individuals outside of our organization.’

Berhalter, who coached the USMNT at the recent 2022 World Cup, said he and his wife Rosalind have ‘fully cooperated with the U.S. Soccer investigation into this matter’ and the 49-year-old said he is ‘looking forward to continuing my conversations with U.S. Soccer about the future.’

A statement from a Twitter user called Gregg Berhalter, which is believed to be a legitimate account, stated that during the World Cup ‘an individual contacted U.S. Soccer saying they had information that would — “take me down”‘ and Berhalter added it was an ‘apparent effort to leverage something very personal from long ago to bring about the end of my relationship with U.S. Soccer.’

In his lengthy statement, Berhalter (who has been in charge of the USMNT since 2018 but his contract reportedly ended on Dec. 31, 2022) explained that he and his wife had a disagreement in 1991 which ended in him kicking her legs as they walked out of a bar.

During the statement, which is signed by both Gregg Berhalter and his wife Rosalind Berhalter, it is mentioned multiple times that they both acknowledged the incident and have learned and grown from it.

Berhalter said he had counselling, all of their close family members (including their four children) knew about the incident and that he and Rosalind ‘have been on an amazing journey’ and ‘are very proud of our marriage, our relationship, the family we have built and the people we have become.’

U.S. Soccer said they will share the results of the investigation publicly when it is complete. They also added they ‘launched a full technical review of our Men’s National Team Program. With the review and investigation ongoing, U.S. Soccer will announce who will lead the January Men’s National Team camp in the coming days.’

Below are the statements in full.

Latest USMNT news

FIFA rankings
New FIFA rankings released after 2022 World Cup
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform for Chelsea vs Bournemouth?

Gregg Berhalter releases statement

US statement on Gregg Berhalter

Upon learning of the allegation against U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter on Dec. 11, 2022, U.S. Soccer immediately hired Alston & Bird LLP to conduct an independent investigation into the matter. The investigation is being led by Jenny Kramer,  BJay Pak and Chris Marquardt of Alston & Bird LLP and remains ongoing.

Through this process, U.S. Soccer has learned about potential inappropriate behavior towards multiple members of our staff by individuals outside of our organization. We take such behavior seriously and have expanded our investigation to include those allegations.

We appreciate Gregg and Rosalind coming forward to speak openly about this incident. Consistent with our commitment to transparency, we will share the results of the investigation publicly when it is complete. U.S. Soccer condemns violence of any kind and takes such allegations very seriously.

Last month, U.S. Soccer launched a full technical review of our Men’s National Team Program. With the review and investigation ongoing, U.S. Soccer will announce who will lead the January Men’s National Team camp in the coming days. We look forward to building off the performance in Qatar and preparing for the journey towards 2026.

Everton vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

By and Jan 3, 2023, 4:03 PM EST
0 Comments

Everton will try to snap a five-game winless skid when they host topsy-turvy Brighton at Goodison Park on Tuesday (watch live, 2:45 pm ET on Peacock Premium). 

STREAM LIVE EVERTON vs BRIGHTON

Frank Lampard’s side sit 16th after a run of 0W-2D-3L in their last five games. Brighton, meanwhile, sit 10th after suffering a 4-2 defeat to Arsenal last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Brighton

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Leicester vs Fulham live
Leicester vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Arsenal vs Newcastle live
Arsenal vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, live stream, video highlights
Manchester United vs Bournemouth live
Manchester United vs Bournemouth, live! Score, updates, live stream, video...

How to watch Everton vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45 pm ET, Tuesday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

GOALLLL! Brighton 4-0 up at Everton. 4-0. After 56 minutes. This is bonkers. Brighton have just scored 3 goals in 5 minutes. Pascal Gross clips home after a poor mistake from Idrissa Gueye. Frank Lampard looks devastated.

GOALLL! 3-0 to Brighton. So easy for Solly March to finish after Ferguson found him on the edge of the box. The Toffees are all over the place as boos ring down from the home fans at Goodison Park.

GOALLLL! After a brilliant run from Sarmiento, Evan Ferguson slots home to put Brighton 2-0 up at Everton. Wow. The youngster scores again and he’s been excellent.

OVER! Ferguson smashes a shot on goal from distance which flies just over the bar. At the other end Dwight McNeil’s cross is clawed away by Robert Sanchez.

POST! Nearly a second from Brighton as Mitoma sets up Ferguson but the teenager hits the post with a shot. So close to a second in as many PL games for Ferguson.

GOALLLL! Mitoma scores a beauty of a goal and Brighton lead at Everton. What a run he is on before, during and after his fine displays for Japan at the World Cup.

Key storylines & star players

The poor form extends back even further for Everton, who have just one win and two clean sheets in their last nine Premier League fixtures (1W-2D-6L). One point and two places in the table is all that separates the Toffees from Nottingham Forest in 18th.

Alexis Mac Allister is expected to make his return to the Brighton squad on Tuesday, after celebrating Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph back in his homeland. Mac Allister played 550 minutes as he started and played in six of the seven games, scoring one goal and setting up another with an assist.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Amadou Onana (suspension), Michael Keane (knee), James Garner (back), Andros Townsend (knee), Anthony Gordon (illness)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Adam Webster (undisclosed), Danny Welbeck (undisclosed)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Leicester vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

By Jan 3, 2023, 3:59 PM EST
0 Comments

Leicester City welcome Fulham to the King Power Stadium on Tuesday and it seems like these two teams have swapped the campaigns they should be having.

STREAM LIVE LEICESTER v FULHAM

The Foxes looked destined for another European push but instead they’ve been struggling along and are in a relegation scrap. They were unlucky in their defeat at Liverpool as Wout Faes scored two own goals in quick succession and Brendan Rodgers’ side could not recover. After two defeats since the restart, can Leicester get going again and drag themselves up the table?

On the flip side, everybody thought new boys Fulham would be ensconced in a relegation battle but Marco Silva’s side secured back-to-back wins over the festive period which pushed them up to seventh place in the table and they have very real European aspirations. Their player recruitment has been excellent this year and the Cottagers finally look like the steady Premier League team they crave to be.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Leicester vs Fulham.

Premier League news

Everton vs Brighton live
Everton vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Arsenal vs Newcastle live
Arsenal vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, live stream, video highlights
Manchester United vs Bournemouth live
Manchester United vs Bournemouth, live! Score, updates, live stream, video...

How to watch Leicester vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Tuesday (Jan. 3)
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Bernd Leno denies Harvey Barnes who is clean through and Leicester are pushing hard for the equalizer as Youri Tielemans flashes a shot just wide.

GOALLLL! Mitrovic smashes home to put Fulham ahead at Leicester. Fulham won the ball back in midfield and Willian found Mitrovic brilliantly. 1-0 to Fulham.

CLOSE! Willian flashes a shot just wide of the post after a lovely Fulham move.

Key storylines

Leicester have been hit by injuries throughout the last 12 months and they are missing James Maddison badly. They also can’t seem to get the right combinations in midfield and attack as Rodgers is constantly changing his lineup. All season long there has been no real fluency to their play and they are such an unpredictable team.

As for Fulham, they are solid defensively and Silva’s summer signings have been superb. Joao Palhinha scored the late winner against Southampton last time out, while Issa Diop, Bernd Leno, Andreas Pereira and Willian all add class and experience. Fulham are direct, love to get the ball wide and have a good balance about them. Plus, with Aleksandar Mitrovic around (only Harry Kane, Ivan Toney and Erling Haaland have scored more than him in the PL this season) they always have a chance.

In-form players to keep an eye on

The Foxes are looking to Harvey Barnes to get them going in attack, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall continues to impress in midfield and he scored a beauty at Anfield.

Fulham’s Joao Palhinha is one of the unsung heroes in the Premier League this season, while USMNT duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson are so reliable. So too is Bernd Leno who kept Southampton at bay last time out.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup

James Justin, Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand and James Maddison remain out, while Dennis Praet is out with a back issue. Patson Daka has picked up a hamstring issue so Jamie Vardy starts up top.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup

Manor Solomon remains out after suffering a serious knee injury on his debut but is close to a return, while Neeskens Kebano is out after rupturing his Achilles. Layvin Kurzawa is still out. Tosin comes in for Issa Diop at center back.

Latest USMNT news

Gregg Berhalter
Gregg Berhalter, U.S. Soccer release statements on 1991 violent incident
FIFA rankings
New FIFA rankings released after 2022 World Cup
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

Arsenal vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, live stream, video highlights

By Jan 3, 2023, 3:55 PM EST
0 Comments

Arsenal vs Newcastle live: It’s a big one, as the host Gunners can essentially dismiss a would-be Premier League title rival if it continues winning ways when the Magpies visit the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners grew their Premier League table lead to seven points at the weekend with a win and draws by Newcastle and Man City. Sunday’s visitors are nine points behind Arsenal and have played one further match.

STREAM LIVE ARSENAL vs NEWCASTLE

With Man City off until Thursday — playing Chelsea to boot — Arsenal could hold a 10-point lead on the league for at least 48 hours by defeating the Magpies.

That’s not an easy ask, however, as Eddie Howe’s men have lost just once this year and are coming off a wasteful 1-1 home draw with Leeds United.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Newcastle.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Everton vs Brighton live
Everton vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Leicester vs Fulham live
Leicester vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Manchester United vs Bournemouth live
Manchester United vs Bournemouth, live! Score, updates, live stream, video...

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Friday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Arsenal vs Newcastle live: Key storylines & star players

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have been two of the players of the season in the Premier League, and both will be tested by Newcastle’s best in goal (Nick Pope), center back (Sven Botman), and midfield (Bruno Guimares). Arsenal, meanwhile, has plenty of strength in every position as well.

When Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are both in-form at center back, the Gunners feel nearly impenetrable. They didn’t look that way in a 4-2 win over Brighton, so let’s see how things shake out in North London.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Reiss Nelson (thigh), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Gabriel Jesus (knee)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (lower leg), Alexander Isak (lower leg), Matt Targett (heel), Emil Krafth (ACL), Paul Dummett (calf)

Manchester United vs Bournemouth, live! Score, updates, live stream, video highlights

By Jan 3, 2023, 3:10 PM EST
0 Comments

Manchester United will go five points clear of 5th-place Tottenham if they are victorious vs Bournemouth, when the Cherries visit Old Trafford on Tuesday (watch live, 3 pm ET on Peacock Premium). 

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER UNITED vs BOURNEMOUTH

The Red Devils are hot out of the World Cup restart with back-to-back wins over Nottingham Forest and Wolves, as Spurs slumped to a draw with Brentford and a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa. Liverpool currently sit 6th in the Premier League table, four points behind Man United following an upset defeat to Brentford.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Bournemouth

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Everton vs Brighton live
Everton vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Leicester vs Fulham live
Leicester vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Arsenal vs Newcastle live
Arsenal vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, live stream, video highlights

How to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3 pm ET, Tuesday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Things are beginning to fall into place for first-year boss Erik ten Hag, who saw off Cristiano Ronaldo in a prolonged power struggle, only for Man United to come out the other side better than they were before. With the doors to the UEFA Champions League so wide open in front of them, there’s little wonder the Red Devils are looking to make one key signing — a striker — before the second half of the season begins. “We are looking for offensive players,” he said on Monday. “We are looking for a striker.”

The restart has been far less kind to Bournemouth, who have been soundly beaten twice in as many games — first, 2-0 to Chelsea, then 2-0 to Crystal Palace. Three points from seven PL games (1W-0D-6L) is threatening to undo all of the good work done immediately after Scott Parker was fired and Gary O’Neil was appointed his interim (now permanent) replacement (six games unbeaten – 2W-4D-0L).

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Axel Tuanzebe (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Neto (thigh),  Marcus Tavernier (illness), Ryan Fredericks (illness), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed)

Follow @AndyEdMLS