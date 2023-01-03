Leeds vs West Ham live: How to watch, stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Casemiro, Luke Shaw, and Marcus Rashford all scored as Manchester United took down Bournemouth 3-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

United had 59% of the ball, took 18 of the match’s 25 shots, and won the xG battle 2.21-0.49.

David De Gea was called upon to make four saves but only had 25 touches on a fairly easy day against the Cherries, who sit 15th in the Premier League with 16 points.

Man United pulls level with Newcastle on 35 points and has played one fewer match than the Magpies, who drew Arsenal 0-0 on Tuesday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Man United shining ahead of Manchester derby

Man City’s going to present a much trickier test for the Red Devils, but Erik ten Hag will be looking at his new derby rivals with hopeful eyes after another big show.

United is a point back of second-place City, whose played one fewer match, and just looks like a much better put-together unit post-Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ten Hag rested Raphael Varane and did not have Lisandro Martinez, though the World Cup winner was applauded before the match at Old Trafford.

If Bournemouth’s going to keep its place in the Premier League, it will have trouble picking up points against superior sides like Man United. The Red Devils had very little trouble against the Cherries.

Stars of the Show

Casemiro

Luke Shaw

David De Gea

Chris Mepham

Bruno Fernandes

What’s next?

Manchester United hosts City in the Manchester derby at 7:30am ET on Jan. 14, five hours before Bournemouth takes on Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Casemiro goal video

Luke Shaw goal video

Marcus Rashford’s goal video

How to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3 pm ET, Tuesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Things are beginning to fall into place for first-year boss Erik ten Hag, who saw off Cristiano Ronaldo in a prolonged power struggle, only for Man United to come out the other side better than they were before. With the doors to the UEFA Champions League so wide open in front of them, there’s little wonder the Red Devils are looking to make one key signing — a striker — before the second half of the season begins. “We are looking for offensive players,” he said on Monday. “We are looking for a striker.”

The restart has been far less kind to Bournemouth, who have been soundly beaten twice in as many games — first, 2-0 to Chelsea, then 2-0 to Crystal Palace. Three points from seven PL games (1W-0D-6L) is threatening to undo all of the good work done immediately after Scott Parker was fired and Gary O’Neil was appointed his interim (now permanent) replacement (six games unbeaten – 2W-4D-0L).

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Axel Tuanzebe (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

📋 Presenting our first line up of 2023! 🔴#MUFC || #MUNBOU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 3, 2023

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Neto (thigh), Marcus Tavernier (illness), Ryan Fredericks (illness), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed)

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝 🔺 Two changes at Old Trafford

🔺 Mepham in from the off

🔺 Christie also starts Your team for #MUNBOU 💪 pic.twitter.com/spQ0E484Jd — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 3, 2023

Follow @AndyEdMLS