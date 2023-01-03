Leeds vs West Ham live: How to watch, stream link, team news

Leeds could hand a debut to Maximilian Wober, who arrives from Red Bull Salzburg with the opportunity to help fix a defense that has been less than ideal. Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen are other names to watch.
West Ham has only scored four times in its last seven games and three have come from Said Benrahma. So let's start there. Declan Rice is perhaps the key to most
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (groin). OUT: Archie Gray (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Luis Sinisterra (ankle)
West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Michail Antonio (illness). OUT: Kurt Zouma (knee), Maxwel Cornet (lower leg)
Tottenham Hotspur hopes to avoid slipping further off the Premier League’s top four pace when it visits Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday (Watch live at 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Spurs are 1W-1D-2L in their last four PL matches and are now five points back of both Newcastle United and Manchester United, the current occupants of the third- and fourth-place spaces on the table.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & (young) star players
Palace has three set piece goals and the dead ball has been gold dust for a team that’s being bossed in goals from open play (11 goals for, 18 against and the expected goals a bit worse). It’s still Wilfried Zaha’s team but Eberechi Eze is an emerging star.
Speaking of dead balls, what would Spurs be without corner kicks? Tottenham has 10 goals off corner kicks this year and has a 21-21 GF-GA record in open play. Harry Kane is still Tottenham’s No. 1 attraction with 13 goals this Premier League season.
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Nathan Ferguson (other), James McArthur (groin), Sam Johnstone (lower back), Tyrick Mitchell (suspension)
Tottenham Hotspur team news, injuries, lineup options
Man City’s going to present a much trickier test for the Red Devils, but Erik ten Hag will be looking at his new derby rivals with hopeful eyes after another big show.
United is a point back of second-place City, whose played one fewer match, and just looks like a much better put-together unit post-Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ten Hag rested Raphael Varane and did not have Lisandro Martinez, though the World Cup winner was applauded before the match at Old Trafford.
If Bournemouth’s going to keep its place in the Premier League, it will have trouble picking up points against superior sides like Man United. The Red Devils had very little trouble against the Cherries.
Stars of the Show
Casemiro
Luke Shaw
David De Gea
Chris Mepham
Bruno Fernandes
What’s next?
Manchester United hosts City in the Manchester derby at 7:30am ET on Jan. 14, five hours before Bournemouth takes on Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium.
Casemiro goal video
Luke Shaw goal video
Marcus Rashford’s goal video
How to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time
Things are beginning to fall into place for first-year boss Erik ten Hag, who saw off Cristiano Ronaldo in a prolonged power struggle, only for Man United to come out the other side better than they were before. With the doors to the UEFA Champions League so wide open in front of them, there’s little wonder the Red Devils are looking to make one key signing — a striker — before the second half of the season begins. “We are looking for offensive players,” he said on Monday. “We are looking for a striker.”
The restart has been far less kind to Bournemouth, who have been soundly beaten twice in as many games — first, 2-0 to Chelsea, then 2-0 to Crystal Palace. Three points from seven PL games (1W-0D-6L) is threatening to undo all of the good work done immediately after Scott Parker was fired and Gary O’Neil was appointed his interim (now permanent) replacement (six games unbeaten – 2W-4D-0L).
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Everton v Southampton
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Wolves v West Ham
12:30pm: Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Sunday 15 January
9am: Newcastle v Fulham
9am: Chelsea v Crystal Palace
11:30am: Spurs v Arsenal
Matchweek 21
Thursday 19 January
3pm: Man City vs Spurs
Saturday 21 January
7:30am: Liverpool v Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Brighton
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton
12:30pm: Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Saturday 21 January
9am: Leeds v Brentford
9am: Man City v Wolves
11:30am: Arsenal v Man Utd
Monday 22 January
3pm: Fulham v Spurs
Matchweek 22
Friday 3 February
3pm: Chelsea v Fulham
Saturday 4 February
7:30am: Everton v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Liverpool
12:30pm: Newcastle v West Ham
Sunday 5 February
9am: Nottingham Forest v Leeds
11:30am: Spurs v Man City
Matchweek 23
Saturday 11 February
7:30am: West Ham v Chelsea
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Spurs
Southampton v Wolves
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Sunday 12 February
9am: Leeds v Man Utd
11:30am: Man City v Aston Villa
Monday 13 February
3pm: Liverpool v Everton
Matchweek 24
Wednesday 15 February
2:30pm: Arsenal vs Manchester City (rearranged)
Saturday 18 February
7:30am: Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
12:30pm: Newcastle v Liverpool
Sunday 19 February
9am: Man Utd v Leicester
11:30am: Spurs v West Ham
Matchweek 25
Friday 24 February
3pm: Fulham v Wolves
Saturday 25 February
7:30am: Newcastle v Brighton
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Man City *subject to EFL Cup Final
2:45pm: Crystal Palace v Liverpool ^If Liverpool are not in EFL fifth round and if AFC Bournemouth or Man City progress to EFL Cup final, this match will move to 17:30 and remain on Sky Sports
Sunday 26 February
8:30am: Man Utd v Brentford* Due to UEFA Europa League playoff round
8:30am: Spurs v Chelsea
Saturday 4 March
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs
Saturday 11 March
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa
Saturday 18 March
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 1 April
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton
Saturday 8 April
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday 15 April
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford
Saturday 22 April
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs
Tuesday 25 April
19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
Wednesday 26 April
19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal
Saturday 29 April
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
Manchester United has surged into the top four picture and is locked in a battle for the top four with uneven Tottenham while Liverpool has improved and is back in the Champions League scrap. Chelsea has some work to do while surprising Fulham and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery.