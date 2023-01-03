Manchester United vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Jan 3, 2023, 1:32 AM EST
0 Comments

Manchester United will go five points clear of 5th-place Tottenham if they are victorious vs Bournemouth, when the Cherries visit Old Trafford on Tuesday (watch live, 3 pm ET on Peacock Premium). 

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER UNITED vs BOURNEMOUTH

The Red Devils are hot out of the World Cup restart with back-to-back wins over Nottingham Forest and Wolves, as Spurs slumped to a draw with Brentford and a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa. Liverpool currently sit 6th in the Premier League table, four points behind Man United following an upset defeat to Brentford.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Bournemouth

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Arsenal vs Newcastle live
Arsenal vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Leicester vs Fulham live
Leicester vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Southampton vs Nottingham Forest live
Southampton vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3 pm ET, Tuesday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Things are beginning to fall into place for first-year boss Erik ten Hag, who saw off Cristiano Ronaldo in a prolonged power struggle, only for Man United to come out the other side better than they were before. With the doors to the UEFA Champions League so wide open in front of them, there’s little wonder the Red Devils are looking to make one key signing — a striker — before the second half of the season begins. “We are looking for offensive players,” he said on Monday. “We are looking for a striker.”

The restart has been far less kind to Bournemouth, who have been soundly beaten twice in as many games — first, 2-0 to Chelsea, then 2-0 to Crystal Palace. Three points from seven PL games (1W-0D-6L) is threatening to undo all of the good work done immediately after Scott Parker was fired and Gary O’Neil was appointed his interim (now permanent) replacement (six games unbeaten – 2W-4D-0L).

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Axel Tuanzebe (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Lisandro Martinez (late return from World Cup), Scott McTominay (illness), Diogo Dalot (hamstring)

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Neto (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Philip Billing (hip), Marcus Tavernier (illness), Ryan Fredericks (illness), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Arsenal vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Jan 2, 2023, 7:35 PM EST
0 Comments

Arsenal vs Newcastle live: It’s a big one, as the host Gunners can essentially dismiss a would-be Premier League title rival if it continues winning ways when the Magpies visit the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners grew their Premier League table lead to seven points at the weekend with a win and draws by Newcastle and Man City. Sunday’s visitors are nine points behind Arsenal and have played one further match.

STREAM LIVE ARSENAL vs NEWCASTLE

With Man City off until Thursday — playing Chelsea to boot — Arsenal could hold a 10-point lead on the league for at least 48 hours by defeating the Magpies.

That’s not an easy ask, however, as Eddie Howe’s men have lost just once this year and are coming off a wasteful 1-1 home draw with Leeds United.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Newcastle.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Manchester United vs Bournemouth live
Manchester United vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Leicester vs Fulham live
Leicester vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Southampton vs Nottingham Forest live
Southampton vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Friday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Arsenal vs Newcastle live: Key storylines & star players

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have been two of the players of the season in the Premier League, and both will be tested by Newcastle’s best in goal (Nick Pope), center back (Sven Botman), and midfield (Bruno Guimares). Arsenal, meanwhile, has plenty of strength in every position as well.

When Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are both in-form at center back, the Gunners feel nearly impenetrable. They didn’t look that way in a 4-2 win over Brighton, so let’s see how things shake out in North London.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Reiss Nelson (thigh), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Gabriel Jesus (knee)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (lower leg), Alexander Isak (lower leg), Matt Targett (heel), Emil Krafth (ACL), Paul Dummett (calf)

Leicester vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Jan 2, 2023, 7:28 PM EST
0 Comments

Leicester City welcome Fulham to the King Power Stadium on Tuesday and it seems like these two teams have swapped the campaigns they should be having.

STREAM LIVE LEICESTER v FULHAM

The Foxes looked destined for another European push but instead they’ve been struggling along and are in a relegation scrap. They were unlucky in their defeat at Liverpool as Wout Faes scored two own goals in quick succession and Brendan Rodgers’ side could not recover. After two defeats since the restart, can Leicester get going again and drag themselves up the table?

On the flip side, everybody thought new boys Fulham would be ensconced in a relegation battle but Marco Silva’s side secured back-to-back wins over the festive period which pushed them up to seventh place in the table and they have very real European aspirations. Their player recruitment has been excellent this year and the Cottagers finally look like the steady Premier League team they crave to be.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Leicester vs Fulham.

Premier League news

Manchester United vs Bournemouth live
Manchester United vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Arsenal vs Newcastle live
Arsenal vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Southampton vs Nottingham Forest live
Southampton vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Leicester vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Tuesday (Jan. 3)
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Leicester have been hit by injuries throughout the last 12 months and they are missing James Maddison badly. They also can’t seem to get the right combinations in midfield and attack as Rodgers is constantly changing his lineup. All season long there has been no real fluency to their play and they are such an unpredictable team.

As for Fulham, they are solid defensively and Silva’s summer signings have been superb. Joao Palhinha scored the late winner against Southampton last time out, while Issa Diop, Bernd Leno, Andreas Pereira and Willian all add class and experience. Fulham are direct, love to get the ball wide and have a good balance about them. Plus, with Aleksandar Mitrovic around (only Harry Kane, Ivan Toney and Erling Haaland have scored more than him in the PL this season) they always have a chance.

In-form players to keep an eye on

The Foxes are looking to Harvey Barnes to get them going in attack, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall continues to impress in midfield and he scored a beauty at Anfield.

Fulham’s Joao Palhinha is one of the unsung heroes in the Premier League this season, while USMNT duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson are so reliable. So too is Bernd Leno who kept Southampton at bay last time out.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

James Justin, Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand and James Maddison remain out, while Dennis Praet is a doubt with a back issue. Patson Daka has picked up a hamstring issue so Jamie Vardy should start.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

Manor Solomon remains out after suffering a serious knee injury on his debut but is close to a return, while Neeskens Kebano is out after rupturing his Achilles. Layvin Kurzawa is still out.

Latest USMNT news

2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
FIFA rankings
New FIFA rankings released after 2022 World Cup
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform for Chelsea vs Bournemouth?

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Jan 2, 2023, 7:21 PM EST
0 Comments

Southampton host Nottingham Forest in a massive game at St Mary’s in what looks like the first relegation six pointer of the Premier League season.

STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Nathan Jones has lost his first three Premier League games in charge of Southampton and they sit rock bottom of the table. Their young squad looks overwhelmed and they badly need reinforcements in January if they’re going to give themselves a chance to stay up. They deserved something from their late defeat at Fulham last time out so maybe things are finally heading in the right direction?

As for Forest, Steve Cooper’s side looked much at the weekend and will be buoyed by their 1-1 draw against Chelsea last time out. Defensively Forest looked solid against Chelsea and although goals are still hard to come by, they have to keep giving themselves a chance to win games. There is renewed belief that Nottingham Forest can get out of the bottom three.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Nottingham Forest.

Premier League news

Manchester United vs Bournemouth live
Manchester United vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Arsenal vs Newcastle live
Arsenal vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Leicester vs Fulham live
Leicester vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Southampton vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Tuesday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

These are desperate times for Southampton and their 10-year stay back in the Premier League looks to be in serious danger. Given they’ve only won three of their 17 games so far this season, it is a miracle they are still within touching distance of safety. Nathan Jones is already under a lot of pressure and they are changing formation and personnel often during games. Saints have to stop conceding silly goals if they’re going to get themselves out of trouble.

Forest look much better after a season of chopping and changing their lineup and Cooper’s side have a real grit and determination about them. They also look very dangerous on the counter and could have easily beat Chelsea at home. They now know their best team and the trio of Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi and Brennan Johnson in attack are a handful.

In-form players to keep an eye on

James Ward-Prowse has scored in each of this last two games and Southampton’s skipper is doing his best to regain his form and help push them up the table. Teenage winger Samuel Edozie has been excellent and aside from that, Southampton need Romeo Lavia to hit the ground running on his return from injury. They also need Armel Bella-Kotchap and Mohammed Salisu to improve, while the likes of Stuart Armstrong and Romain Perraud could come into the starting lineup.

Forest will need their defensive unit to stay solid as Willy Boly and Joe Worrall have played well together at center back. Ryan Yates has also been excellent in midfield and Gibbs-White links up attack so well with Johnson and Awoniyi providing plenty of threat.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Who knows who will start for Southampton? The big boost is that Romeo Lavia is finally fit. Juan Larios, Theo Walcott and Tino Livramento are all out, while Alex McCarthy is battling back from injury. Samuel Edozie is fit to start.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

Chiekhou Kouyate, Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards, Giulian Biancone and Jesse Lingard are out. It is likely Cooper will stick with the same Forest team which played so well against Chelsea but Same Surridge, Neco Williams and Jack Colback could come in.

Latest USMNT news

2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
FIFA rankings
New FIFA rankings released after 2022 World Cup
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform for Chelsea vs Bournemouth?

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Jan 2, 2023, 7:20 PM EST
0 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the festive period has delivered plenty of fun.

Latest Premier League news

Manchester United vs Bournemouth live
Manchester United vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Arsenal vs Newcastle live
Arsenal vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Leicester vs Fulham live
Leicester vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest (though Newcastle is not going away).

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Manchester United has surged into the top four picture and is locked in a battle for the top four with uneven Tottenham while Liverpool has improved and is back in the Champions League scrap. Chelsea has some work to do while surprising Fulham and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest, plus Wolves and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places.

But Leicester, West Ham, Everton and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – Matchweek 18 (January 1, 2023)

Premier League standings
scoreboard.nbcsports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS