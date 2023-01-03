Leicester City welcome Fulham to the King Power Stadium on Tuesday and it seems like these two teams have swapped the campaigns they should be having.

The Foxes looked destined for another European push but instead they’ve been struggling along and are in a relegation scrap. They were unlucky in their defeat at Liverpool as Wout Faes scored two own goals in quick succession and Brendan Rodgers’ side could not recover. After two defeats since the restart, can Leicester get going again and drag themselves up the table?

On the flip side, everybody thought new boys Fulham would be ensconced in a relegation battle but Marco Silva’s side secured back-to-back wins over the festive period which pushed them up to seventh place in the table and they have very real European aspirations. Their player recruitment has been excellent this year and the Cottagers finally look like the steady Premier League team they crave to be.

Here’s everything you need for Leicester vs Fulham.

How to watch Leicester vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Tuesday (Jan. 3)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Leicester have been hit by injuries throughout the last 12 months and they are missing James Maddison badly. They also can’t seem to get the right combinations in midfield and attack as Rodgers is constantly changing his lineup. All season long there has been no real fluency to their play and they are such an unpredictable team.

As for Fulham, they are solid defensively and Silva’s summer signings have been superb. Joao Palhinha scored the late winner against Southampton last time out, while Issa Diop, Bernd Leno, Andreas Pereira and Willian all add class and experience. Fulham are direct, love to get the ball wide and have a good balance about them. Plus, with Aleksandar Mitrovic around (only Harry Kane, Ivan Toney and Erling Haaland have scored more than him in the PL this season) they always have a chance.

In-form players to keep an eye on

The Foxes are looking to Harvey Barnes to get them going in attack, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall continues to impress in midfield and he scored a beauty at Anfield.

Fulham’s Joao Palhinha is one of the unsung heroes in the Premier League this season, while USMNT duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson are so reliable. So too is Bernd Leno who kept Southampton at bay last time out.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup

James Justin, Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand and James Maddison remain out, while Dennis Praet is out with a back issue. Patson Daka has picked up a hamstring issue so Jamie Vardy starts up top.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup

Manor Solomon remains out after suffering a serious knee injury on his debut but is close to a return, while Neeskens Kebano is out after rupturing his Achilles. Layvin Kurzawa is still out. Tosin comes in for Issa Diop at center back.

