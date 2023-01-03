Manchester United will go five points clear of 5th-place Tottenham if they are victorious vs Bournemouth, when the Cherries visit Old Trafford on Tuesday (watch live, 3 pm ET on Peacock Premium).
The Red Devils are hot out of the World Cup restart with back-to-back wins over Nottingham Forest and Wolves, as Spurs slumped to a draw with Brentford and a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa. Liverpool currently sit 6th in the Premier League table, four points behind Man United following an upset defeat to Brentford.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Bournemouth.
How to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3 pm ET, Tuesday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & star players
Things are beginning to fall into place for first-year boss Erik ten Hag, who saw off Cristiano Ronaldo in a prolonged power struggle, only for Man United to come out the other side better than they were before. With the doors to the UEFA Champions League so wide open in front of them, there’s little wonder the Red Devils are looking to make one key signing — a striker — before the second half of the season begins. “We are looking for offensive players,” he said on Monday. “We are looking for a striker.”
The restart has been far less kind to Bournemouth, who have been soundly beaten twice in as many games — first, 2-0 to Chelsea, then 2-0 to Crystal Palace. Three points from seven PL games (1W-0D-6L) is threatening to undo all of the good work done immediately after Scott Parker was fired and Gary O’Neil was appointed his interim (now permanent) replacement (six games unbeaten – 2W-4D-0L).
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Axel Tuanzebe (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Neto (thigh), Marcus Tavernier (illness), Ryan Fredericks (illness), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed)
