Man City’s going to present a much trickier test for the Red Devils, but Erik ten Hag will be looking at his new derby rivals with hopeful eyes after another big show.
United is a point back of second-place City, whose played one fewer match, and just looks like a much better put-together unit post-Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ten Hag rested Raphael Varane and did not have Lisandro Martinez, though the World Cup winner was applauded before the match at Old Trafford.
If Bournemouth’s going to keep its place in the Premier League, it will have trouble picking up points against superior sides like Man United. The Red Devils had very little trouble against the Cherries.
What’s next?
Manchester United hosts City in the Manchester derby at 7:30am ET on Jan. 14, five hours before Bournemouth takes on Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium.
Things are beginning to fall into place for first-year boss Erik ten Hag, who saw off Cristiano Ronaldo in a prolonged power struggle, only for Man United to come out the other side better than they were before. With the doors to the UEFA Champions League so wide open in front of them, there’s little wonder the Red Devils are looking to make one key signing — a striker — before the second half of the season begins. “We are looking for offensive players,” he said on Monday. “We are looking for a striker.”
The restart has been far less kind to Bournemouth, who have been soundly beaten twice in as many games — first, 2-0 to Chelsea, then 2-0 to Crystal Palace. Three points from seven PL games (1W-0D-6L) is threatening to undo all of the good work done immediately after Scott Parker was fired and Gary O’Neil was appointed his interim (now permanent) replacement (six games unbeaten – 2W-4D-0L).
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
Manchester United has surged into the top four picture and is locked in a battle for the top four with uneven Tottenham while Liverpool has improved and is back in the Champions League scrap. Chelsea has some work to do while surprising Fulham and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery.
The Toffees were second best throughout as Kaoru Mitoma set Brighton on their way in the first half and then they blitzed Everton in a five-minute spell at the start of the second half.
Teenager Evan Ferguson scored, then he set up Solly March to make it 3-0 and moments late Pascal Gross made it 4-0. It could have been even worse for Everton but Brighton played with the handbrake on for most of the final 30 minutes.
This all feels eerily similar to last season. Frank Lampard’s side were totally outplayed and heavily beaten at Goodison as boos rang out towards the board amid general unrest. Everton sit just above the relegation zone but they won’t stay there for much longer with performances like this. Brighton are a fine side but they didn’t really have to work too hard to find gaps in this Everton defense. For most of this season Everton have looked solid at the back but they all fell apart as they have so many issues. There is no fluidity to their play, they have key players missing through injuries or still rusty from a long-term absence and most importantly there is no belief. That is probably because Everton last won a Premier League game on Oct. 22 and have lost five of their last six games. Their next league outing is at home to Southampton and anything other than a win will likely have the boos turning towards Lampard rather than the board.
Stars of the show
Kaoru Mitoma: Superb opening goal and could have had more. He was excellent down the left.
Evan Ferguson: The 18-year-old scored one, set up another, hit the post and went close on several occasions. What a talent he looks like to be. Exceptional hold-up play.
Pascal Gross: Delicious dinked finish for his goal and ran the show in midfield. Classy player who makes Brighton tick.
What’s next?
Everton travel to Manchester United on Friday in the FA Cup, then host Southampton in a huge game on Saturday, Jan. 14. Brighton travels to Middlesbrough on Saturday in the FA Cup, then host Liverpool on Saturday, Jan. 14. The Seagulls can overtake Liverpool in the table with a win.
How to watch Everton vs Brighton live, stream link and start time
GOALLLL! Brighton 4-0 up at Everton. 4-0. After 56 minutes. This is bonkers. Brighton have just scored 3 goals in 5 minutes. Pascal Gross clips home after a poor mistake from Idrissa Gueye. Frank Lampard looks devastated.
GOALLL! 3-0 to Brighton. So easy for Solly March to finish after Ferguson found him on the edge of the box. The Toffees are all over the place as boos ring down from the home fans at Goodison Park.
GOALLLL! After a brilliant run from Sarmiento, Evan Ferguson slots home to put Brighton 2-0 up at Everton. Wow. The youngster scores again and he’s been excellent.
OVER! Ferguson smashes a shot on goal from distance which flies just over the bar. At the other end Dwight McNeil’s cross is clawed away by Robert Sanchez.
POST! Nearly a second from Brighton as Mitoma sets up Ferguson but the teenager hits the post with a shot. So close to a second in as many PL games for Ferguson.
GOALLLL! Mitoma scores a beauty of a goal and Brighton lead at Everton. What a run he is on before, during and after his fine displays for Japan at the World Cup.
The poor form extends back even further for Everton, who have just one win and two clean sheets in their last nine Premier League fixtures (1W-2D-6L). One point and two places in the table is all that separates the Toffees from Nottingham Forest in 18th.
Alexis Mac Allister is expected to make his return to the Brighton squad on Tuesday, after celebrating Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph back in his homeland. Mac Allister played 550 minutes as he started and played in six of the seven games, scoring one goal and setting up another with an assist.
Everton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Amadou Onana (suspension), Michael Keane (knee), James Garner (back), Andros Townsend (knee), Anthony Gordon (illness)
The Magpies, however, failed to convert the game’s biggest chances and had to settle for a point that stretches their Premier League unbeaten streak to 13 matches. The Gunners’ five-match winning streak ends but their unbeaten league run hits 11.
Arsenal remains atop the Premier League with an eight-point lead over Man City and a nine-point advantage om Newcastle. Arsenal’s played one more game than City and one fewer game than the Magpies.
Cagey Newcastle shows new dimension in frustrating Gunners
The Magpies let Arsenal have the ball but their counterattacking ways are a lot more dangerous now that Bruno Guimares and Kieran Trippier are part of the squad.
That means that the counterattacking is no longer just staying tight and waiting for a chance, rather it’s ceding possession but always being in a position to turn it the other way.
Arsenal knew that and handled it well for the most part. In fact, it looked like the Gunners could control the match following a very dangerous first 10 minutes.
But Newcastle produced most of the dangerous chances and the xG scrap went 1.18-1.08 in favor of the hosts.
Mikel Arteta, Eddie Howe mix it up as former shows pressure
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta clearly knows he’s in a title fight, and it’s fraying him a little bit.
The Gunners man was ready to scrap on the touch line as he felt the officials weren’t giving Arsenal the right calls, and Howe reached a boiling point late in the game.
Stars of the Show
Kieran Trippier
Thomas Partey
Nick Pope
Ben White
Fabian Schar
What’s next?
Arsenal’s next match is a North London derby at Tottenham on January 15, 2.5 hours after Newcastle hosts Fulham.
How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Friday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Arsenal vs Newcastle live: Key storylines & star players
Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have been two of the players of the season in the Premier League, and both will be tested by Newcastle’s best in goal (Nick Pope), center back (Sven Botman), and midfield (Bruno Guimares). Arsenal, meanwhile, has plenty of strength in every position as well.
When Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are both in-form at center back, the Gunners feel nearly impenetrable. They didn’t look that way in a 4-2 win over Brighton, so let’s see how things shake out in North London.
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Reiss Nelson (thigh), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Gabriel Jesus (knee)
⚡️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚡️
🇫🇷 Saliba at the back 🇳🇴 Odegaard in midfield 🇧🇷 Martinelli on the wing