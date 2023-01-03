The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days.
This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
The 2022 World Cup took place in the following venues:
Al Bayt Stadium – 22 miles from central Doha
Lusail Stadium – 12 miles from central Doha
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium – 12 miles from central Doha
Al Janoub Stadium – 14 miles from central Doha
Al Thumama Stadium – 8 miles from central Doha
Education City Stadium – 8 miles from central Doha
Khalifa International Stadium – 3 miles from central Doha
Stadium 974 – 6 miles from central Doha
Where will the 2026 World Cup take place?
The 2026 World Cup will take place in three North American countries: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. This will be the first time that the tournament is hosted by three different nations and it will be the very first time that the event will be contested in Canada. There will be a total of 16 venues used as host cities for the 2026 World Cup. The U.S. will have 11, Canada will have 2, and Mexico will have 3.
Additionally, the 2026 World Cup will debut an expanded format featuring 48 teams–as opposed to 32–split into 16 groups of 3.
Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Boston – Gillette Stadium
Dallas – AT&T Stadium
Houston – NRG Stadium
Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium
Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
Miami – Hard Rock Stadium
New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field
San Francisco – Levi’s Stadium
Seattle – Lumen Field
Brentford took the lead through an Ibrahima Konate own goal and Yoane Wissa made it 2-0, but only after he was involved in two Brentford goals being ruled out for offside. Wissa, in for the injured Ivan Toney, played a huge part in this win.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain got Liverpool back in it early in the second half after Darwin Nunez had a goal ruled out for offside.
Bryan Mbuemo then added a late third to send the Gtech Community Stadium wild as Thomas Frank’s secured yet another upset win.
It seemed like a lovely story when they were promoted to the Premier League for the 2021-22 campaign. It would be fun for perhaps one season. They were excellent to start last season. Then looked they might go down. Then they rallied and finished the season strongly. And now this season they look like a legit top 10 team and perhaps even a team which can compete for European qualification. Seriously. Even without Ivan Toney they still played direct and stuck to their game plan. They get the ball wide early and often, whip in crosses and use every single ounce of ingenuity they have from set piece situations. Simply put, Brentford is a club which is squeezing every ounce out of its limited (compared to its Premier League rivals) resources. They may make a few signings in January to kick them on further (just like they did with Eriksen last season) but whatever happens now the job Thomas Frank has done is remarkable. It is no fluke they’ve beaten Chelsea, Man City, Arsenal, Man United and now Liverpool since they were promoted to the Premier League in the summer of 2021. Even though they’ve been hit by injuries, everyone at Brentford believes they can keep defying the odds. And why not? They have that one magic ingredient every successful team has: confidence. In the 19 Premier League games they’ve scored first they’ve won 15 and drawn four. Their belief is growing and it is a joy to watch.
Liverpool can’t defend crosses as injuries catch up
This was a shambolic defensive display from Liverpool. Every cross that came into their box looked like it would end in a goal for Brentford. Yes they were missing Henderson, Milner, Diaz, Jota and Firmino through injury. But this wasn’t good enough. A triple sub at half time briefly improved things but Brentford could play long and in-behind their full backs way too easily and Liverpool had no answer to a fairly simplistic game plan from the excellent hosts. Most worryingly for Klopp there appeared to be a lack of hunger and desire as his side were battered and didn’t really look up for the fight. All is not lost but after a resurgence of four-straight Premier League wins (most of which were unconvincing) they were back to the kind of display they showed early in the season. Klopp needs his players to regain fitness, focus and hunger because the quality is clearly there. In a season of wake up calls this was perhaps the biggest one.
Yoane Wissa: Stood in for Ivan Toney admirably and finally got his goal after two efforts were ruled out by VAR. A threat from crosses and he worked so hard up top.
Christian Norgaard: Brilliant ball for Mbuemo to clinch the win and he is so underrated. The Dane held things together in midfield expertly and is always so calm when he wins it back. Also, a special word on another unsung hero: Rico Henry was everywhere from left wing-back. Surely he will be called up by England soon?
Bryan Mbuemo: Ran Virgil van Dijk ragged in the first half and got his goal late on. Step up admirable in the absence of Toney.
How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time – Analysis from Joe Prince-Wright at the Gtech Community Stadium!
Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Monday (Jan. 2) TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
🔥🐝📈 Brentford 3-1 Liverpool and it is absolutely rocking here in west London!
Triple sub at half time as Matip, Robertson and Keita on for Van Dijk (!), Tsimikas and Elliott.
HALF TIME: Brentford 2-0 Liverpool – The festive season is just about over but Liverpool have handed out a few more gifts tonight. An own goal and a Yoane Wissa header have the Bees 2-0 up at half time. Liverpool haven’t been able to defend crosses and the hosts are flying. And they’re doing this without Ivan Toney too.
No goal… then GOALLLL! Wissa’s fine finish from a corner deflects off Mee but is ruled out for offside as Brentford have another goal disallowed. However, moments later a fine cross from Jensen from the right finds Wissa and his header creeps over the line and the goal is given. This stadium has gone BONKERS. Liverpool just cannot defend these crosses. Wow. Brentford 2-0 Liverpool in the first half.
Brentford have a second goal ruled out for offside.
Liverpool are working hard to find the equalizer but Brentford continue to play the ball long and find gaps behind Liverpool’s full backs.
Brentford have the ball in the back of the net again as another corner causes chaos inside the Liverpool box. Wissa wheels away in celebration but it is premature. The offside flag is up and VAR confirms it is no goal.
SAVE! David Raya with a good stop down low to deny Tsimikas. After the ball fell to him in a promising position, Liverpool’s left back should have scored. Great game! So open and Liverpool close to an equalizer.
GOALLL! Konate own goal. A corner is whipped in and the ball comes off Konate’s left knee cap and flies into the bottom corner. Nothing Alisson can do about that. The home fans go bonkers here in west London! Brentford 1-0 Liverpool.
SAVE! Alisson with a huge stop as Bryan Mbuemo is played in down the flank. Exactly the kind of stop Alisson is known for. Stands tall until the last moment. Brilliant from the Liverpool goalkeeper.
Bryan Mbuemo heads wide at the back post. Brentford having a lot of joy out wide with their wing backs. Alexander-Arnold and Tsimikas being overloaded.
CHANCE! Darwin Nunez is in as he sidesteps David Raya but Ben Mee blocks on the line. Great ball by Salah to set him up. Liverpool look so sharp early on.
The team news is out and the big news is there is no Ivan Toney. His injury isn’t as serious as first feared but he still isn’t fit enough to feature in the squad. Wissa comes in for him. Liverpool bring in Konate, Tsimikas and Fabinho, while Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino miss out. Intriguing.
Welcome to west London as the winter sun sets to our west! A lovely evening for a game here and it feels like when the big boys roll into town, Brentford never disappoint.
Key storylines
The Bees continue to overachieve and only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have scored more Premier League goals than Ivan Toney this season. His knee injury being less serious than first thought is a huge relief as he was stretchered off late on during their win at West Ham. Toney is the focal point to Brentford’s entire game and alongside him Bryan Mbuemo is so important too. It looks like Brentford will be well clear of the relegation battle this season.
Liverpool are getting the job done and even though they weren’t great against Leicester they are picking up wins again and are back in the top four hunt. After their shocking start to the season they have recovered well and Klopp will now be keen for Darwin Nunez to hit the back of the net as he continues to miss big chances. With Cody Gakpo arriving from PSV, Liverpool have even more firepower and they need Mohamed Salah to get back to his very best. In defense they still look a little shaky and Toney and Co. will cause them problems.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Toney has scored three goals in his last three games and is the man of the moment for Brentford. Off the pitch the investigation by the FA into his alleged betting breaches continues but on it Toney is doing his best to push Brentford towards the European spots. Elsewhere David Raya, Ben Mee and Christian Norgaard are having very good seasons.
Liverpool’s full backs continue to be key as Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are so dangerous in attack. Salah keeps plugging away despite his goalscoring numbers not being at its usual level, while Jordan Henderson is doing his best to hold things down in midfield with injuries pilling up.
Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options
Ivan Toney does not start despite his knee injury only being much more of a muscle issue, much to their relief. Aaron Hickey, Shandon Baptiste and Kirstoffer Ajer remain out. Frank Onyeka could feature as he will have a fitness test. If Toney isn’t fit enough to start then perhaps Yoane Wissa will come in for him.
Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota remain out injured. While James Milner and Roberto Firmino are out and Ibrahima Konate starts after his late return from the World Cup. Cody Gakpo is not on the bench, while Fabinho and Harvey Elliott are fit to start and Andy Robertson is on the bench.
The poor form extends back even further for Everton, who have just one win and two clean sheets in their last nine Premier League fixtures (1W-2D-6L). One point and two places in the table is all that separates the Toffees from Nottingham Forest in 18th.
Alexis Mac Allister is expected to make his return to the Brighton squad on Tuesday, after celebrating Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph back in his homeland. Mac Allister played 550 minutes as he started and played in six of the seven games, scoring one goal and setting up another with an assist.
Everton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Amadou Onana (suspension), Michael Keane (knee), James Garner (back), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Gordon (illness), Yerry Mina (thigh)
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Adam Webster (undisclosed), Danny Welbeck (undisclosed)
Arsenal vs Newcastle live: It’s a big one, as the host Gunners can essentially dismiss a would-be Premier League title rival if it continues winning ways when the Magpies visit the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
The Gunners grew their Premier League table lead to seven points at the weekend with a win and draws by Newcastle and Man City. Sunday’s visitors are nine points behind Arsenal and have played one further match.
How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Friday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Arsenal vs Newcastle live: Key storylines & star players
Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have been two of the players of the season in the Premier League, and both will be tested by Newcastle’s best in goal (Nick Pope), center back (Sven Botman), and midfield (Bruno Guimares). Arsenal, meanwhile, has plenty of strength in every position as well.
When Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are both in-form at center back, the Gunners feel nearly impenetrable. They didn’t look that way in a 4-2 win over Brighton, so let’s see how things shake out in North London.
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Reiss Nelson (thigh), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Gabriel Jesus (knee)
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (lower leg), Alexander Isak (lower leg), Matt Targett (heel), Emil Krafth (ACL), Paul Dummett (calf)
The Foxes looked destined for another European push but instead they’ve been struggling along and are in a relegation scrap. They were unlucky in their defeat at Liverpool as Wout Faes scored two own goals in quick succession and Brendan Rodgers’ side could not recover. After two defeats since the restart, can Leicester get going again and drag themselves up the table?
On the flip side, everybody thought new boys Fulham would be ensconced in a relegation battle but Marco Silva’s side secured back-to-back wins over the festive period which pushed them up to seventh place in the table and they have very real European aspirations. Their player recruitment has been excellent this year and the Cottagers finally look like the steady Premier League team they crave to be.
How to watch Leicester vs Fulham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Tuesday (Jan. 3) TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines
Leicester have been hit by injuries throughout the last 12 months and they are missing James Maddison badly. They also can’t seem to get the right combinations in midfield and attack as Rodgers is constantly changing his lineup. All season long there has been no real fluency to their play and they are such an unpredictable team.
As for Fulham, they are solid defensively and Silva’s summer signings have been superb. Joao Palhinha scored the late winner against Southampton last time out, while Issa Diop, Bernd Leno, Andreas Pereira and Willian all add class and experience. Fulham are direct, love to get the ball wide and have a good balance about them. Plus, with Aleksandar Mitrovic around (only Harry Kane, Ivan Toney and Erling Haaland have scored more than him in the PL this season) they always have a chance.
In-form players to keep an eye on
The Foxes are looking to Harvey Barnes to get them going in attack, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall continues to impress in midfield and he scored a beauty at Anfield.
Fulham’s Joao Palhinha is one of the unsung heroes in the Premier League this season, while USMNT duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson are so reliable. So too is Bernd Leno who kept Southampton at bay last time out.
Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options
James Justin, Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand and James Maddison remain out, while Dennis Praet is a doubt with a back issue. Patson Daka has picked up a hamstring issue so Jamie Vardy should start.
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options
Manor Solomon remains out after suffering a serious knee injury on his debut but is close to a return, while Neeskens Kebano is out after rupturing his Achilles. Layvin Kurzawa is still out.