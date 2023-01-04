The victory is still only Tottenham’s second in five Premier League games since the start of November and send’s Antonio Conte’s side (33 points – 5th place) back to within two points of 4th-place Manchester United, who have played one less game. The threat of falling out of the top-four race has gone, for now.
Once again, Tottenham were hugely improved after the halftime restart, and how could they not be? The first half was disjointed, unconvincing and all too familiar for Spurs fans to bear watching, but they sprang to life and jumped all over Crystal Palace from the second half’s opening whistle and silenced their increasingly vocal detractors, for now.
Kane had Tottenham in the lead less than three minutes later, as he rose highest at the back post to meet Ivan Perisic’s lofted ball to the back post. Five minutes later, Kane darted into the penalty area and called for the pass from Bryan Gil, before turning and firing an arrow just inside the far post.
The goals were also Kane’s 14th and 15th of the season (in 18 games), as Tottenham’s soon-to-be record scorer (Jimmy Greaves’ record of 266 is now just two away) stacks another sensational season currently on pace to challenge his career-best mark (30 in 2017-18) with a 0.83 goals per game average.
Tottenham weren’t done there, though, as Matt Doherty bagged his first goal of the season in the 68th minute and Son Heung-min ended an eight-game stretch (Oct. 12, vs Eintracht Frankfurt) without a goal for Spurs.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & (young) star players
Palace has three set piece goals and the dead ball has been gold dust for a team that’s being bossed in goals from open play (11 goals for, 18 against and the expected goals a bit worse). It’s still Wilfried Zaha’s team but Eberechi Eze is an emerging star.
Speaking of dead balls, what would Spurs be without corner kicks? Tottenham has 10 goals off corner kicks this year and has a 21-21 GF-GA record in open play. Harry Kane is still Tottenham’s No. 1 attraction with 13 goals this Premier League season.
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Nathan Ferguson (other), James McArthur (groin), Sam Johnstone (lower back), Tyrick Mitchell (suspension)
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Everton v Southampton
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Wolves v West Ham
12:30pm: Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Sunday 15 January
9am: Newcastle v Fulham
9am: Chelsea v Crystal Palace
11:30am: Spurs v Arsenal
Matchweek 21
Thursday 19 January
3pm: Man City vs Spurs
Saturday 21 January
7:30am: Liverpool v Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Brighton
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton
12:30pm: Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Saturday 21 January
9am: Leeds v Brentford
9am: Man City v Wolves
11:30am: Arsenal v Man Utd
Monday 22 January
3pm: Fulham v Spurs
Matchweek 22
Friday 3 February
3pm: Chelsea v Fulham
Saturday 4 February
7:30am: Everton v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Liverpool
12:30pm: Newcastle v West Ham
Sunday 5 February
9am: Nottingham Forest v Leeds
11:30am: Spurs v Man City
Matchweek 23
Saturday 11 February
7:30am: West Ham v Chelsea
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Spurs
Southampton v Wolves
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Sunday 12 February
9am: Leeds v Man Utd
11:30am: Man City v Aston Villa
Monday 13 February
3pm: Liverpool v Everton
Matchweek 24
Wednesday 15 February
2:30pm: Arsenal vs Manchester City (rearranged)
Saturday 18 February
7:30am: Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
12:30pm: Newcastle v Liverpool
Sunday 19 February
9am: Man Utd v Leicester
11:30am: Spurs v West Ham
Matchweek 25
Friday 24 February
3pm: Fulham v Wolves
Saturday 25 February
7:30am: Newcastle v Brighton
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Man City *subject to EFL Cup Final
2:45pm: Crystal Palace v Liverpool ^If Liverpool are not in EFL fifth round and if AFC Bournemouth or Man City progress to EFL Cup final, this match will move to 17:30 and remain on Sky Sports
Sunday 26 February
8:30am: Man Utd v Brentford* Due to UEFA Europa League playoff round
8:30am: Spurs v Chelsea
Saturday 4 March
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs
Saturday 11 March
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa
Saturday 18 March
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 1 April
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton
Saturday 8 April
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday 15 April
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford
Saturday 22 April
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs
Tuesday 25 April
19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
Wednesday 26 April
19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal
Saturday 29 April
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
West Ham United and Leeds staged an entertaining 2-2 draw at Elland Road on Wednesday as the visitors mourned the passing of joint-chairman David Gold.
David Sullivan took over West Ham with Gold in 2010 and said in mourning the lifelong Hammers supporter that. “He always wanted what was best for West Ham United, and his passing is a great loss for all of us.”
West Ham United is mourning the loss of Joint-Chairman David Gold.
Ahead of their game against Leeds United on Wednesday, West Ham announced that Gold, a lifelong Hammers fan, passed away at the age of 86 after a short illness.
West Ham United Joint-Chairman David Sullivan said in a statement: “On behalf of everyone at the football club, it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our colleague and friend, David Gold.
“Of all our joint ventures, none gave us more pride and happiness than the day we took ownership of West Ham United, our Club, in January 2010. David had a long-standing connection with the Hammers, having grown up opposite the Boleyn Ground in Green Street, and represented the Club at junior level. He always wanted what was best for West Ham United, and his passing is a great loss for all of us.”
They added that “a full tribute to our beloved Joint-Chairman will take place in due course” while manager David Moyes said:
”I am extremely sad to hear this news and, on behalf of all of the players and my staff at the training ground, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to David Gold’s family at this very difficult time. Mr Gold was a regular visitor to Rush Green and always a source of great support and encouragement to myself and the players. It was clear that he had a genuine and sincere love for the Club and was a true supporter at heart. He took a great interest in the people working behind-the-scenes and was always keen to help in any way he could. He will be greatly missed.”
It is with deep sadness that West Ham United FC confirm that Joint-Chairman David Gold passed away peacefully this morning following a short illness.
Leeds could hand a debut to Maximilian Wober, who arrives from Red Bull Salzburg with the opportunity to help fix a defense that has been less than ideal. Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen are other names to watch.
West Ham has only scored four times in its last seven games and three have come from Said Benrahma. So let’s start there. Declan Rice is perhaps the key to most
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (groin). OUT: Archie Gray (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Luis Sinisterra (ankle)
Taiwo Awoniyi’s fourth Premier League goal of the season led Nottingham Forest to a big win and sank Southampton to a new season low following a 1-0 affair at St. Mary’s on Wednesday.
Brennan Johnson drove through the Saints’ back line and fed Awoniyi for a first-half goal and Nathan Jones’ hosts could not find an answer in losing their sixth-straight Premier League match of the season.
Southampton sits dead last in the Premier League with 12 points, last picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Oct. 23. Saints have only won thrice this season, and are 1W-2D-10L since the calendar turned to September.
Forest, meanwhile, continues on its way up the table and sits 15th with 17 points. Steve Cooper’s Tricky Trees have three wins, four draws and two losses since a loss to Wolves on Oct. 15 dropped their record to 1W-2D-7L.
Cooper, Forest reward club patience with well-earned win
Nottingham Forest bought a whole lot of players at the start of the season, and their instant struggles led some to believe that manager Steve Cooper could be fired for failing to find success.
But perhaps club leadership knew it would take time for Forest to figure it out and Cooper has rewarded them by finding a good mix of players. If that was the plan all long — patience — then good for them.
The Tricky Trees have now collected 13 points and lost just twice since mid-October as Awoniyi, Renan Lodi, Willy Boly and several other “new faces” have found their way in his system.
Southampton, meanwhile, is in the early days of a big shift of its own. Firing Ralph Hasenhuttl has not led to instant success and manager Nathan Jones clearly needs some January pieces to steady the ship.
James Ward-Prowse and Kyle Walker-Peters were good in the loss but there have been predictable runs of inconsistency in a team as young as Southampton.
Stars of the Show
Ryan Yates
Brennan Johnson
Renan Lodi
James Ward-Prowse
Taiwo Awoniyi
What’s next
Forest visits Blackpool in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday before hosting Wolves in the League Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday. Leicester City then visits the City Ground on Jan. 14.
Saints are in all three competitions as well. They visit Palace on Saturday morning in the FA Cup, then hosts Man City in the League Cup four days later before visiting Everton on Jan. 14.
Taiwo Awoniyi goal video: Brennan Johnson drive sets up opener
How to watch Southampton vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Tuesday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines
These are desperate times for Southampton and their 10-year stay back in the Premier League looks to be in serious danger. Given they’ve only won three of their 17 games so far this season, it is a miracle they are still within touching distance of safety. Nathan Jones is already under a lot of pressure and they are changing formation and personnel often during games. Saints have to stop conceding silly goals if they’re going to get themselves out of trouble.
Forest look much better after a season of chopping and changing their lineup and Cooper’s side have a real grit and determination about them. They also look very dangerous on the counter and could have easily beat Chelsea at home. They now know their best team and the trio of Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi and Brennan Johnson in attack are a handful.
In-form players to keep an eye on
James Ward-Prowse has scored in each of this last two games and Southampton’s skipper is doing his best to regain his form and help push them up the table. Teenage winger Samuel Edozie has been excellent and aside from that, Southampton need Romeo Lavia to hit the ground running on his return from injury. They also need Armel Bella-Kotchap and Mohammed Salisu to improve, while the likes of Stuart Armstrong and Romain Perraud could come into the starting lineup.
Forest will need their defensive unit to stay solid as Willy Boly and Joe Worrall have played well together at center back. Ryan Yates has also been excellent in midfield and Gibbs-White links up attack so well with Johnson and Awoniyi providing plenty of threat.
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options
Who knows who will start for Southampton? The big boost is that Romeo Lavia is finally fit. Juan Larios, Theo Walcott and Tino Livramento are all out, while Alex McCarthy is battling back from injury. Samuel Edozie is fit to start.
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
Chiekhou Kouyate, Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards, Giulian Biancone and Jesse Lingard are out. It is likely Cooper will stick with the same Forest team which played so well against Chelsea but Same Surridge, Neco Williams and Jack Colback could come in.
Danielle Reyna, mother of USMNT midfielder Giovanni Reyna, is responsible for reporting abuse allegations against USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter to the U.S. Soccer Federation last month, the Reyna family confirmed in Wednesday statements to FOX Soccer’s Doug McIntyre.
Berhalter and U.S. Soccer felt compelled to speak out Tuesday on a 1991 allegation of abuse by Berhalter against his now-wife Rosalind Berhalter.
Gregg Berhalter admitted Tuesday that he, at age 18, kicked now-wife Rosalind after an argument at a bar spilled outside of the venue. Danielle Reyna said she was Rosalind’s roommate and that Gregg Berhalter has minimized the abusive incident in question, and that she wanted to speak up after Berhalter’s speech at a leadership summit resulted in public embarrassment to Giovanni Reyna.
Former USWNT player Danielle Reyna told McIntyre that she was motivated to act after Berhalter spoke out about her son’s poor attitude early in last month’s World Cup in Qatar. Giovanni Reyna was told he’d have a limited role at the World Cup and Berhalter said he nearly sent him home, eventually limited the young Borussia Dortmund star to 52 minutes spread between two games.
Danielle Reyna said, “I want to be very clear that I did not ask for Gregg to be fired, I did not make any threats, and I don’t know anything about any blackmail attempts.”
Giovanni’s father — former USMNT player and current Austin FC director Claudio Reyna — told McIntyre that he supported his wife and her statement, adding that he was upset by Berhatler’s post-World Cup comments about Giovanni and that he appealed to sporting director Earnie Stewart to prevent additional comments from Berhalter.
Claudio Reyna also told McIntyre that he spoke to his former teammates Stewart and USMNT general manager Brian McBride at the World Cup regarding his son’s disappointing experience but did not make any threats.