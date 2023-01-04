Danielle Reyna reported Gregg Berhalter abuse allegations to U.S. Soccer

By Jan 4, 2023, 3:44 PM EST
0 Comments

Danielle Reyna, mother of USMNT midfielder Giovanni Reyna, is responsible for reporting abuse allegations against USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter to the U.S. Soccer Federation last month, the Reyna family confirmed in Wednesday statements to FOX Soccer’s Doug McIntyre.

Berhalter and U.S. Soccer felt compelled to speak out Tuesday on a 1991 allegation of abuse by Berhalter against his now-wife Rosalind Berhalter.

Gregg Berhalter admitted Tuesday that he, at age 18, kicked now-wife Rosalind after an argument at a bar spilled outside of the venue. Danielle Reyna said she was Rosalind’s roommate and that Gregg Berhalter has minimized the abusive incident in question, and that she wanted to speak up after Berhalter’s speech at a leadership summit resulted in public embarrassment to Giovanni Reyna.

Former USWNT player Danielle Reyna told McIntyre that she was motivated to act after Berhalter spoke out about her son’s poor attitude early in last month’s World Cup in Qatar. Giovanni Reyna was told he’d have a limited role at the World Cup and Berhalter said he nearly sent him home, eventually limited the young Borussia Dortmund star to 52 minutes spread between two games.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Danielle Reyna said, “I want to be very clear that I did not ask for Gregg to be fired, I did not make any threats, and I don’t know anything about any blackmail attempts.”

Giovanni’s father — former USMNT player and current Austin FC director Claudio Reyna — told McIntyre that he supported his wife and her statement, adding that he was upset by Berhatler’s post-World Cup comments about Giovanni and that he appealed to sporting director Earnie Stewart to prevent additional comments from Berhalter.

Claudio Reyna also told McIntyre that he spoke to his former teammates Stewart and USMNT general manager Brian McBride at the World Cup regarding his son’s disappointing experience but did not make any threats.

U.S. Soccer announced earlier Wednesday that Anthony Hudson would oversee the USMNT’s January friendlies against Serbia and Colombia. The federation has called a 5pm ET press conference with USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone, Stewart, and secretary general JT Batson.

Hopefully, the federation will be able to shine a light on the past, present, and future from this messy, messy situation.

Latest USMNT news

Anthony Hudson
USMNT to have Hudson, not Berhalter, ‘oversee’ January friendlies
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
FIFA rankings
New FIFA rankings released after 2022 World Cup

Kane kickstarts second-half explosion as Tottenham hammer Palace

By and Jan 4, 2023, 5:05 PM EST
0 Comments

Harry Kane scored goals no. 263 and 264 as Tottenham overwhelmed Crystal Palace with four second-half goals en route to a 4-0 victory at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The victory is still only Tottenham’s second in five Premier League games since the start of November and send’s Antonio Conte’s side (33 points – 5th place) back to within two points of 4th-place Manchester United, who have played one less game. The threat of falling out of the top-four race has gone, for now.

Once again, Tottenham were hugely improved after the halftime restart, and how could they not be? The first half was disjointed, unconvincing and all too familiar for Spurs fans to bear watching, but they sprang to life and jumped all over Crystal Palace from the second half’s opening whistle and silenced their increasingly vocal detractors, for now.

Kane had Tottenham in the lead less than three minutes later, as he rose highest at the back post to meet Ivan Perisic’s lofted ball to the back post. Five minutes later, Kane darted into the penalty area and called for the pass from Bryan Gil, before turning and firing an arrow just inside the far post.

Tottenham weren’t done there, though, as Matt Doherty bagged his first goal of the season in the 68th minute and Son Heung-min ended an eight-game stretch (Oct. 12, vs Eintracht Frankfurt) without a goal for Spurs.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news

Leeds vs West Ham
Leeds, West Ham stage thrilling draw; Irons mourn joint-chairman Gold
Southampton vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest tops Southampton, out of bottom three as upswing continues
Aston Villa vs Wolves live
Aston Villa vs Wolves, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

Follow @AndyEdMLS

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & (young) star players

Palace has three set piece goals and the dead ball has been gold dust for a team that’s being bossed in goals from open play (11 goals for, 18 against and the expected goals a bit worse). It’s still Wilfried Zaha’s team but Eberechi Eze is an emerging star.

Speaking of dead balls, what would Spurs be without corner kicks? Tottenham has 10 goals off corner kicks this year and has a 21-21 GF-GA record in open play. Harry Kane is still Tottenham’s No. 1 attraction with 13 goals this Premier League season.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Ferguson (other), James McArthur (groin), Sam Johnstone (lower back), Tyrick Mitchell (suspension)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Dejan Kulusevski (other). OUT: Richarlison (thigh), Rodrigo Betancur (groin), Yves Bissouma (suspension), Lucas Moura (lower leg).

Leeds, West Ham stage thrilling draw; Irons mourn joint-chairman Gold

By Jan 4, 2023, 5:00 PM EST
0 Comments

West Ham United and Leeds staged an entertaining 2-2 draw at Elland Road on Wednesday as the visitors mourned the passing of joint-chairman David Gold.

David Sullivan took over West Ham with Gold in 2010 and said in mourning the lifelong Hammers supporter that. “He always wanted what was best for West Ham United, and his passing is a great loss for all of us.”

WATCH LEEDS vs WEST HAM FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM

Lucas Paqueta and Gianluca Scamacca scored the goals for West Ham, who finishes the day out of the bottom three on goal difference thanks to Everton’s loss to Brighton on Tuesday.

Leeds got goals from Wilfried Gnonto and Rodrigo to pull two points clear of the bottom three as Jesse Marsch’s men made it back-to-back draws following a points-share with Newcastle at the weekend.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Kane kickstarts second-half explosion as Tottenham hammer Palace
Southampton vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest tops Southampton, out of bottom three as upswing continues
Aston Villa vs Wolves live
Aston Villa vs Wolves, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

West Ham mourns loss of David Gold

West Ham United is mourning the loss of Joint-Chairman David Gold.

Ahead of their game against Leeds United on Wednesday, West Ham announced that Gold, a lifelong Hammers fan, passed away at the age of 86 after a short illness.

West Ham United Joint-Chairman David Sullivan said in a statement: “On behalf of everyone at the football club, it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our colleague and friend, David Gold.

“Of all our joint ventures, none gave us more pride and happiness than the day we took ownership of West Ham United, our Club, in January 2010. David had a long-standing connection with the Hammers, having grown up opposite the Boleyn Ground in Green Street, and represented the Club at junior level. He always wanted what was best for West Ham United, and his passing is a great loss for all of us.”

They added that “a full tribute to our beloved Joint-Chairman will take place in due course” while manager David Moyes said:

”I am extremely sad to hear this news and, on behalf of all of the players and my staff at the training ground, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to David Gold’s family at this very difficult time. Mr Gold was a regular visitor to Rush Green and always a source of great support and encouragement to myself and the players. It was clear that he had a genuine and sincere love for the Club and was a true supporter at heart. He took a great interest in the people working behind-the-scenes and was always keen to help in any way he could. He will be greatly missed.”

Stars of the Show

Wilfried Gnonto

Lucas Paqueta

Tyler Adams

Gianluca Scamacca

Liam Cooper

Rodrigo

What’s next?

Leeds head to Cardiff City for a Sunday date in the FA Cup before visiting Aston Villa on Friday, Jan. 13.

West Ham is off to Brentford on Saturday in the FA Cup and then goes to Wolves on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Wilfried Gnonto goal video: Leeds 1-0 West Ham

Lucas Paqueta penalty goal video: Leeds 1-1 West Ham

Gianluca Scamacca goal video: Leeds 1-2 West Ham

Rodrigo goal video: Leeds 2-2 West Ham

How to watch Leeds vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Wedneday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Key storylines & (young) star players

Leeds could hand a debut to Maximilian Wober, who arrives from Red Bull Salzburg with the opportunity to help fix a defense that has been less than ideal. Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen are other names to watch.

West Ham has only scored four times in its last seven games and three have come from Said Benrahma. So let’s start there. Declan Rice is perhaps the key to most

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (groin). OUT: Archie Gray (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Luis Sinisterra (ankle)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Michail Antonio (illness). OUT: Kurt Zouma (knee), Maxwel Cornet (lower leg)

Nottingham Forest tops Southampton, out of bottom three as upswing continues

By and Jan 4, 2023, 4:25 PM EST
0 Comments

Taiwo Awoniyi’s fourth Premier League goal of the season led Nottingham Forest to a big win and sank Southampton to a new season low following a 1-0 affair at St. Mary’s on Wednesday.

Brennan Johnson drove through the Saints’ back line and fed Awoniyi for a first-half goal and Nathan Jones’ hosts could not find an answer in losing their sixth-straight Premier League match of the season.

WATCH SOUTHAMPTON v NOTTINGHAM FOREST FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM

Southampton sits dead last in the Premier League with 12 points, last picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Oct. 23. Saints have only won thrice this season, and are 1W-2D-10L since the calendar turned to September.

Forest, meanwhile, continues on its way up the table and sits 15th with 17 points. Steve Cooper’s Tricky Trees have three wins, four draws and two losses since a loss to Wolves on Oct. 15 dropped their record to 1W-2D-7L.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Premier League news

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Kane kickstarts second-half explosion as Tottenham hammer Palace
Leeds vs West Ham
Leeds, West Ham stage thrilling draw; Irons mourn joint-chairman Gold
Aston Villa vs Wolves live
Aston Villa vs Wolves, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

Cooper, Forest reward club patience with well-earned win

Nottingham Forest bought a whole lot of players at the start of the season, and their instant struggles led some to believe that manager Steve Cooper could be fired for failing to find success.

But perhaps club leadership knew it would take time for Forest to figure it out and Cooper has rewarded them by finding a good mix of players. If that was the plan all long — patience — then good for them.

The Tricky Trees have now collected 13 points and lost just twice since mid-October as Awoniyi, Renan Lodi, Willy Boly and several other “new faces” have found their way in his system.

Southampton, meanwhile, is in the early days of a big shift of its own. Firing Ralph Hasenhuttl has not led to instant success and manager Nathan Jones clearly needs some January pieces to steady the ship.

James Ward-Prowse and Kyle Walker-Peters were good in the loss but there have been predictable runs of inconsistency in a team as young as Southampton.

Stars of the Show

Ryan Yates

Brennan Johnson

Renan Lodi

James Ward-Prowse

Taiwo Awoniyi

What’s next

Forest visits Blackpool in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday before hosting Wolves in the League Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday. Leicester City then visits the City Ground on Jan. 14.

Saints are in all three competitions as well. They visit Palace on Saturday morning in the FA Cup, then hosts Man City in the League Cup four days later before visiting Everton on Jan. 14.

Taiwo Awoniyi goal video: Brennan Johnson drive sets up opener

How to watch Southampton vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Tuesday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

These are desperate times for Southampton and their 10-year stay back in the Premier League looks to be in serious danger. Given they’ve only won three of their 17 games so far this season, it is a miracle they are still within touching distance of safety. Nathan Jones is already under a lot of pressure and they are changing formation and personnel often during games. Saints have to stop conceding silly goals if they’re going to get themselves out of trouble.

Forest look much better after a season of chopping and changing their lineup and Cooper’s side have a real grit and determination about them. They also look very dangerous on the counter and could have easily beat Chelsea at home. They now know their best team and the trio of Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi and Brennan Johnson in attack are a handful.

In-form players to keep an eye on

James Ward-Prowse has scored in each of this last two games and Southampton’s skipper is doing his best to regain his form and help push them up the table. Teenage winger Samuel Edozie has been excellent and aside from that, Southampton need Romeo Lavia to hit the ground running on his return from injury. They also need Armel Bella-Kotchap and Mohammed Salisu to improve, while the likes of Stuart Armstrong and Romain Perraud could come into the starting lineup.

Forest will need their defensive unit to stay solid as Willy Boly and Joe Worrall have played well together at center back. Ryan Yates has also been excellent in midfield and Gibbs-White links up attack so well with Johnson and Awoniyi providing plenty of threat.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Who knows who will start for Southampton? The big boost is that Romeo Lavia is finally fit. Juan Larios, Theo Walcott and Tino Livramento are all out, while Alex McCarthy is battling back from injury. Samuel Edozie is fit to start.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

Chiekhou Kouyate, Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards, Giulian Biancone and Jesse Lingard are out. It is likely Cooper will stick with the same Forest team which played so well against Chelsea but Same Surridge, Neco Williams and Jack Colback could come in.

Latest USMNT news

Gregg Berhalter
Danielle Reyna reported Gregg Berhalter abuse allegations to U.S. Soccer
Anthony Hudson
USMNT to have Hudson, not Berhalter, ‘oversee’ January friendlies
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

Aston Villa vs Wolves, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

By Jan 4, 2023, 3:40 PM EST
0 Comments

Aston Villa host Wolves in a big Midlands derby on Wednesday, with these two teams both recently hiring Spanish coaches as they hope to climb the table.

STREAM LIVE ASTON VILLA v WOLVES

Villa’s new boss Unai Emery has had a few months in charge and he’s worked some wonders already with wins against Manchester United, Brighton and most recently away at Tottenham in his first five games in charge. That run of form has lifted Villa up into midtable and away from the relegation scrap they were being dragged into.

Julen Lopetegui has had less time to work with his Wolves squad but they were unlucky not to get anything from their home game against Manchester United on New Year’s Eve and they beat Everton on Boxing Day in Lopetegui’s first Premier League game in charge. They are still in the relegation zone but Wolves have real quality in their squad and are set to make big signings in January.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Aston Villa vs Wolves.

Premier League news

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Kane kickstarts second-half explosion as Tottenham hammer Palace
Leeds vs West Ham
Leeds, West Ham stage thrilling draw; Irons mourn joint-chairman Gold
Southampton vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest tops Southampton, out of bottom three as upswing continues

How to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines 

Emery has done a superb job to turn things around at Villa so quickly. They are organized defensively, love to spring counter attacks and they already have a clear identity and way of playing. It is quite remarkable he’s been able to do that so quickly.

Wolves look to have a very similar style of play to Villa and they are just lacking the firepower needed in attack. The loan signing of Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid should give them extra quality in the final third and defensively they’ve looked solid all season and Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho will always hold things down in midfield. Wolves just need an attacking spark from somewhere.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Ollie Watkins has been excellent for Villa, while Boubacar Kamara and Douglas Luiz have been exceptional in central midfield and John McGinn continues to be the heartbeat of this team.

It seems like Wolves captain Ruben Neves almost scores a screamer in every single game and his compatriot Jose Sa was superb against Manchester United. Wolves need to get Daniel Podence on the ball as much as possible as he’s getting back towards his best.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

Villa are without long-term absentees Diego Carlos and Jacob Ramsey, while Emery will likely start the same team which won away at Spurs. However, World Cup winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is likely to come back in and start in goal.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

Chiquinho (knee), Pedro Neto (ankle) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) remain out, while new striker Matheus Cunha could make his debut after his loan move from Atletico Madrid.

Latest USMNT news

Gregg Berhalter
Danielle Reyna reported Gregg Berhalter abuse allegations to U.S. Soccer
Anthony Hudson
USMNT to have Hudson, not Berhalter, ‘oversee’ January friendlies
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

 