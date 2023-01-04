Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham United is mourning the loss of Joint-Chairman David Gold.

Ahead of their game against Leeds United on Wednesday, West Ham announced that Gold, a lifelong Hammers fan, passed away at the age of 86 after a short illness.

West Ham United Joint-Chairman David Sullivan said in a statement: “On behalf of everyone at the football club, it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our colleague and friend, David Gold.

“Of all our joint ventures, none gave us more pride and happiness than the day we took ownership of West Ham United, our Club, in January 2010. David had a long-standing connection with the Hammers, having grown up opposite the Boleyn Ground in Green Street, and represented the Club at junior level. He always wanted what was best for West Ham United, and his passing is a great loss for all of us.”

They added that “a full tribute to our beloved Joint-Chairman will take place in due course” while manager David Moyes said:

”I am extremely sad to hear this news and, on behalf of all of the players and my staff at the training ground, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to David Gold’s family at this very difficult time. Mr Gold was a regular visitor to Rush Green and always a source of great support and encouragement to myself and the players. It was clear that he had a genuine and sincere love for the Club and was a true supporter at heart. He took a great interest in the people working behind-the-scenes and was always keen to help in any way he could. He will be greatly missed.”

It is with deep sadness that West Ham United FC confirm that Joint-Chairman David Gold passed away peacefully this morning following a short illness. — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 4, 2023

On the pitch West Ham are hoping to end a five-match Premier League losing streak on Wednesday at Elland Road (watch live, 2:45pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Irons have lost to Man United, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Arsenal, and Brentford, and they meet a Leeds side on the upswing.

Leeds hasn’t won in three but that includes losses to Spurs and Man City plus a New Year’s Eve draw with Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs West Ham.

How to watch Leeds vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Wedneday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Key storylines & (young) star players

Leeds could hand a debut to Maximilian Wober, who arrives from Red Bull Salzburg with the opportunity to help fix a defense that has been less than ideal. Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen are other names to watch.

West Ham has only scored four times in its last seven games and three have come from Said Benrahma. So let’s start there. Declan Rice is perhaps the key to most

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (groin). OUT: Archie Gray (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Luis Sinisterra (ankle)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Michail Antonio (illness). OUT: Kurt Zouma (knee), Maxwel Cornet (lower leg)

