West Ham mourns loss of joint-chairman David Gold

By Jan 4, 2023, 1:02 PM EST
West Ham United is mourning the loss of Joint-Chairman David Gold.

Ahead of their game against Leeds United on Wednesday, West Ham announced that Gold, a lifelong Hammers fan, passed away at the age of 86 after a short illness.

West Ham United Joint-Chairman David Sullivan said in a statement: “On behalf of everyone at the football club, it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our colleague and friend, David Gold.

“Of all our joint ventures, none gave us more pride and happiness than the day we took ownership of West Ham United, our Club, in January 2010. David had a long-standing connection with the Hammers, having grown up opposite the Boleyn Ground in Green Street, and represented the Club at junior level. He always wanted what was best for West Ham United, and his passing is a great loss for all of us.”

They added that “a full tribute to our beloved Joint-Chairman will take place in due course” while manager David Moyes said:

”I am extremely sad to hear this news and, on behalf of all of the players and my staff at the training ground, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to David Gold’s family at this very difficult time. Mr Gold was a regular visitor to Rush Green and always a source of great support and encouragement to myself and the players. It was clear that he had a genuine and sincere love for the Club and was a true supporter at heart. He took a great interest in the people working behind-the-scenes and was always keen to help in any way he could. He will be greatly missed.”

On the pitch West Ham are hoping to end a five-match Premier League losing streak on Wednesday at Elland Road (watch live, 2:45pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Irons have lost to Man United, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Arsenal, and Brentford, and they meet a Leeds side on the upswing.

Leeds hasn’t won in three but that includes losses to Spurs and Man City plus a New Year’s Eve draw with Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs West Ham.

How to watch Leeds vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Wedneday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Key storylines & (young) star players

Leeds could hand a debut to Maximilian Wober, who arrives from Red Bull Salzburg with the opportunity to help fix a defense that has been less than ideal. Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen are other names to watch.

West Ham has only scored four times in its last seven games and three have come from Said Benrahma. So let’s start there. Declan Rice is perhaps the key to most

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (groin). OUT: Archie Gray (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Luis Sinisterra (ankle)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Michail Antonio (illness). OUT: Kurt Zouma (knee), Maxwel Cornet (lower leg)

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live: How to watch, stream link, team news

By Jan 4, 2023, 1:03 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur hopes to avoid slipping further off the Premier League’s top four pace when it visits Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday (Watch live at 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Spurs are 1W-1D-2L in their last four PL matches and are now five points back of both Newcastle United and Manchester United, the current occupants of the third- and fourth-place spaces on the table.

Palace is coming off a 2-0 win at Bournemouth and Eagles boss Patrick Vieira would love to get a London derby win (and further lower Spurs spirits ahead of a North London derby next weekend).

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & (young) star players

Palace has three set piece goals and the dead ball has been gold dust for a team that’s being bossed in goals from open play (11 goals for, 18 against and the expected goals a bit worse). It’s still Wilfried Zaha’s team but Eberechi Eze is an emerging star.

Speaking of dead balls, what would Spurs be without corner kicks? Tottenham has 10 goals off corner kicks this year and has a 21-21 GF-GA record in open play. Harry Kane is still Tottenham’s No. 1 attraction with 13 goals this Premier League season.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Ferguson (other), James McArthur (groin), Sam Johnstone (lower back), Tyrick Mitchell (suspension)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Dejan Kulusevski (other). OUT: Richarlison (thigh), Rodrigo Betancur (groin), Yves Bissouma (suspension), Lucas Moura (lower leg).

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Jan 4, 2023, 1:02 PM EST
Southampton host Nottingham Forest in a massive game at St Mary’s in what looks like the first relegation six pointer of the Premier League season.

Nathan Jones has lost his first three Premier League games in charge of Southampton and they sit rock bottom of the table. Their young squad looks overwhelmed and they badly need reinforcements in January if they’re going to give themselves a chance to stay up. They deserved something from their late defeat at Fulham last time out so maybe things are finally heading in the right direction?

As for Forest, Steve Cooper’s side looked much at the weekend and will be buoyed by their 1-1 draw against Chelsea last time out. Defensively Forest looked solid against Chelsea and although goals are still hard to come by, they have to keep giving themselves a chance to win games. There is renewed belief that Nottingham Forest can get out of the bottom three.

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Nottingham Forest.

How to watch Southampton vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Tuesday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

These are desperate times for Southampton and their 10-year stay back in the Premier League looks to be in serious danger. Given they’ve only won three of their 17 games so far this season, it is a miracle they are still within touching distance of safety. Nathan Jones is already under a lot of pressure and they are changing formation and personnel often during games. Saints have to stop conceding silly goals if they’re going to get themselves out of trouble.

Forest look much better after a season of chopping and changing their lineup and Cooper’s side have a real grit and determination about them. They also look very dangerous on the counter and could have easily beat Chelsea at home. They now know their best team and the trio of Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi and Brennan Johnson in attack are a handful.

In-form players to keep an eye on

James Ward-Prowse has scored in each of this last two games and Southampton’s skipper is doing his best to regain his form and help push them up the table. Teenage winger Samuel Edozie has been excellent and aside from that, Southampton need Romeo Lavia to hit the ground running on his return from injury. They also need Armel Bella-Kotchap and Mohammed Salisu to improve, while the likes of Stuart Armstrong and Romain Perraud could come into the starting lineup.

Forest will need their defensive unit to stay solid as Willy Boly and Joe Worrall have played well together at center back. Ryan Yates has also been excellent in midfield and Gibbs-White links up attack so well with Johnson and Awoniyi providing plenty of threat.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Who knows who will start for Southampton? The big boost is that Romeo Lavia is finally fit. Juan Larios, Theo Walcott and Tino Livramento are all out, while Alex McCarthy is battling back from injury. Samuel Edozie is fit to start.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

Chiekhou Kouyate, Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards, Giulian Biancone and Jesse Lingard are out. It is likely Cooper will stick with the same Forest team which played so well against Chelsea but Same Surridge, Neco Williams and Jack Colback could come in.

Aston Villa vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Jan 4, 2023, 1:02 PM EST
Aston Villa host Wolves in a big Midlands derby on Wednesday, with these two teams both recently hiring Spanish coaches as they hope to climb the table.

Villa’s new boss Unai Emery has had a few months in charge and he’s worked some wonders already with wins against Manchester United, Brighton and most recently away at Tottenham in his first five games in charge. That run of form has lifted Villa up into midtable and away from the relegation scrap they were being dragged into.

Julen Lopetegui has had less time to work with his Wolves squad but they were unlucky not to get anything from their home game against Manchester United on New Year’s Eve and they beat Everton on Boxing Day in Lopetegui’s first Premier League game in charge. They are still in the relegation zone but Wolves have real quality in their squad and are set to make big signings in January.

Here’s everything you need for Aston Villa vs Wolves.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines 

Emery has done a superb job to turn things around at Villa so quickly. They are organized defensively, love to spring counter attacks and they already have a clear identity and way of playing. It is quite remarkable he’s been able to do that so quickly.

Wolves look to have a very similar style of play to Villa and they are just lacking the firepower needed in attack. The loan signing of Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid should give them extra quality in the final third and defensively they’ve looked solid all season and Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho will always hold things down in midfield. Wolves just need an attacking spark from somewhere.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Ollie Watkins has been excellent for Villa, while Boubacar Kamara and Douglas Luiz have been exceptional in central midfield and John McGinn continues to be the heartbeat of this team.

It seems like Wolves captain Ruben Neves almost scores a screamer in every single game and his compatriot Jose Sa was superb against Manchester United. Wolves need to get Daniel Podence on the ball as much as possible as he’s getting back towards his best.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

Villa are without long-term absentees Diego Carlos and Jacob Ramsey, while Emery will likely start the same team which won away at Spurs. However, World Cup winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is likely to come back in and start in goal.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

Chiquinho (knee), Pedro Neto (ankle) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) remain out, while new striker Matheus Cunha could make his debut after his loan move from Atletico Madrid.

2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

By Jan 4, 2023, 12:55 PM EST
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.

[ MORE: Ranking which U.S. cities should host 2026 World Cup games ]

11 American venues were selected, with five located in the eastern third (despite FIFA’s interpretation of Atlanta), three in the central part of the country and three more out west. Two Canadian cities (Toronto and Vancouver) will host World Cup games for the first time. A pair of Mexican cities (Mexico City and Guadalajara) are set to host the World Cup for the third time (1970 and 1986) while Monterrey was chosen for the second time.

[ MORE: 2022 World Cup schedule, how to watch, start time, dates ]

Below is the full list of cities selected as host venues for the 2026 World Cup in the Unites States, Canada and Mexico…

Which 16 venues were selected as host cities for the 2026 World Cup?

USA (11)

Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Boston – Gillette Stadium
Dallas – AT&T Stadium
Houston – NRG Stadium
Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium
Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
Miami – Hard Rock Stadium
New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field
San Francisco – Levi’s Stadium
Seattle – Lumen Field

Canada (2)

Toronto – BMO Field
Vancouver – BC Place

Mexico (3)

Guadalajara – Estadio Akron
Mexico City – Estadio Azteca
Monterrey – Estadio BBVA

With 23 venues vying for 16 spots, a number of notable cities (and venues) were snubbed. Washington D.C., the nation’s capital (in a joint-bid with Baltimore, where games would have been played), was not chosen.

The Rose Bowl, where the 1994 World Cup final was played, was also not selected with Los Angeles presenting two stadiums as options; SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers, was selected. Cincinnati, Denver, Nashville and Orlando were the other American cities to miss out as 2026 World Cup venues, alongside Canada’s Edmonton.

2026 World Cup format and qualification

Now that we know the host cities, stadiums and venues for the 2026 World Cup, let’s talk about the tournament itself…

First and foremost, as host nations, it is believed (but not confirmed) that the USA, Canada and Mexico will all automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

[ MORE: World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners ]

The 2026 World Cup will be the first tournament featuring 48 teams split in 16 groups of three. Each team will play two group stage games (down one from three), with the 1st- and 2nd-place finishers advancing to the round of 32. It will also be the first World Cup played across three different host nations.

The idea behind adding 16 teams is that one round of group stage games is eliminated and replaced by an additional round of win-or-go-home games in the knockout rounds.

Given that the final round of group games can carry very little, or even no, weight pending earlier results, the new format will guarantee that nearly every game at the 2026 World Cup is hugely consequential.

[ MORE: World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites? ]

Yes, FIFA will make a lot more money by changing the format, but fans will also be treated to a better quality product, from beginning to end, with even more global superstars from “lesser” national teams than ever before.

Follow @AndyEdMLS