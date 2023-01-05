Pulisic, Sterling subbed off in 1st half as Chelsea injury crisis worsens

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it.

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 21 goals from 15 games has him eight goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Haaland scored two more goals in a Wednesday win over Leeds at Elland Road as Manchester City burst out of the World Cup break with the big Norwegian still on pace for a Premier League record. That pace? 53.2 goals (scoring a one-fifth goal will be the real miracle, won’t it?). He’s got to 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21).

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland will not be beaten up by the World Cup, though he’d surely trade the chance for Norway to be in the tournament).

And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Take a look at these digits (right).

Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning.

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)

Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)

Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)

11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

Erling Haaland, Man City — 21 Harry Kane, Tottenham — 15 Ivan Toney, Brentford — 12 Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11 Rodrigo, Leeds United — 10 Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 9 Leandro Trossard — Brighton — 7 Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 7 Phil Foden, Man City — 7 James Maddison, Leicester City — 7 Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 7 Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 7 Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 7 Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 7 Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 6 Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6 Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 6 Pascal Gross, Brighton — 6 Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 6 Danny ings, Aston Villa — 6 Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5 Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 5 Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 5

