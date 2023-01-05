Chelsea hosts Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday as the two Premier League heavyweights collide hoping to get back on track.

Graham Potter’s Chelsea have won just one of their last seven games in the Premier League and following their timid draw at Nottingham Forest last time out they are way outside the top four. Can their forwards finally click? Can Potter find the right combinations? Pressure is starting to mount on the English coach even though he’s only been at Chelsea for a few months.

As for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s side were held to a disappointing draw at home against Everton on New Year’s Eve and Arsenal have extended their lead atop the Premier League table. Erling Haaland continues to score but Guardiola’s reigning champs have looked a little disjointed at times this season. City have beaten Chelsea in the League Cup already this season and they host the Blues this upcoming weekend in the FA Cup third round.

Here’s everything you need for Chelsea vs Manchester City.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Thursday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Chelsea are struggling under new boss Graham Potter and even though some of their fans seem to be getting anxious, this was always going to be a long-term project. After almost two decades of a hire ’em and fire ’em mentality, Potter is being asked to build an attractive, consistent team and that will take time. Chelsea’s owners and everyone connected with the west London club will have to be patient and give Potter time. But is time something anybody in football gets? Defensively they look okay but going forward there is a real lack of spark and creativity. They continue to be linked with big money signings as Todd Boehly and Co. flex their financial muscles but if this poor run continues, Chelsea could be out of the top four hunt very soon.

Manchester City were held at home by Everton and this was the kind of result which happens to them once or twice a season. They dominated play, scored early and for whatever reason just couldn’t score the second goal. Everton then broke and scored a beauty with their one effort on target. Sometimes, that’s football. Pep Guardiola knows his team will take a little while to get back up to speed as so many played at the World Cup and this trip to Chelsea will be a great opportunity to get back to their best and prove they are more than capable of chasing down league-leaders Arsenal. Guardiola will want a reaction.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa continues to perform well, while Jorginho is doing his best to hold things together in midfield. USMNT star Christian Pulisic is playing well, while Chelsea need Marc Cucurella and Cesar Azpilicueta to step up amid their slew of full back injuries.

Man City’s Erling Haaland continues to score goals at an alarming rate as he has 21 so far in the Premier League. Kevin de Bruyne is also looking back to his best and is showing off his class on the ball.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

N’Golo Kante and Reece James remain out injured but are working their way back to full fitness. Having that duo back soon will be a big boost for Chelsea. Armando Broja, Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana remain out, while Edouard Mendy (shoulder) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf) are working their way back. It will be intriguing to see if Potter starts Raheem Sterling, Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount in attack. Perhaps Hakim Ziyech will start?

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

City have two defensive injuries with Ruben Dias out with a hamstring injury and Aymeric Laporte a doubt with a back problem. City could start Julian Alvarez after his heroics at the World Cup, while Kyle Walker could come back in at right back although youngster Rico Lewis has been exceptional in recent games.

