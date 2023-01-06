FA Cup third round: Fixtures, results, how to watch, stream link, predictions

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town — 7:30am ET
Reading vs Watford — 7:30am ET
Tottenham vs Portsmouth — 7:30am ET
Gillingham vs Leicester City — 7:30am ET
Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City — 7:30am ET
Crystal Palace vs Southampton — 7:30am ET
Hull City vs Fulham — 10am ET
Middlesbrough vs Brighton — 10am ET
Fleetwood Town vs QPR — 10am ET
Ipswich Town vs Rotherham — 10am ET
Bournemouth vs Burnley — 10am ET
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest — 10am ET
Chesterfield vs West Brom — 10am ET
Millwall vs Sheffield United — 10am ET
Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley — 10am ET
Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland — 10am ET
Brentford vs West Ham — 12:30pm ET
Coventry City vs Wrexham — 12:30pm ET
Luton Town vs Wigan — 12:30pm ET
Grimsby Town vs Burton Albion — 12:30pm ET
Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle — 1pm ET
Liverpool vs Wolves — 3pm ET
Sunday
Bristol City vs Swansea City — 7:30am ET
Derby County vs Barnsley — 7:30am ET
Cardiff City vs Leeds — 9am ET
Stockport vs Walsall — 9am ET
Aston Villa vs Stevenage — 11:30am ET
Man City vs Chelsea — 11:30am ET
Monday
Oxford United vs Arsenal — 3pm ET
FA Cup third round predictions
Friday
Manchester United 3-1 Everton
Saturday
Preston North End 1-2 Huddersfield Town
Reading 1-0 Watford
Tottenham 3-0 Portsmouth
Gillingham 1-2 Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers 1-0 Birmingham City
Crystal Palace 2-1 Southampton
Hull City 0-1 Fulham
Middlesbrough 0-2 Brighton
Fleetwood Town 1-2 QPR
Ipswich Town 1-0 Rotherham
Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley
Blackpool 0-3 Nottingham Forest
Chesterfield 1-2 West Brom
Millwall 2-1 Sheffield United
Boreham Wood 0-1 Accrington Stanley
Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland
Brentford 1-2 West Ham
Coventry City 2-3 Wrexham
Luton Town 1-0 Wigan
Grimsby Town 2-1 Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday 1-3 Newcastle
Liverpool 4-3 Wolves
Sunday
Bristol City 0-1 Swansea City
Derby County 1-0 Barnsley
Cardiff City 0-2 Leeds
Stockport 1-0 Walsall
Aston Villa 3-0 Stevenage
Man City 2-0 Chelsea
The pair were known as the “gemelli del gol,” or “goal twins,” when they played together at Sampdoria, leading the Genoa club to its only Serie A title in 1991 and its only European title in 1990 with the Cup Winners’ Cup – plus four Italian Cup trophies.
Vialli and Mancini also helped Sampdoria reach the 1992 European Cup final, which it lost to Barcelona at Wembley Stadium.
As delegation chief, Vialli reunited with Mancini to help Italy win the European Championship by beating England in a penalty shootout at Wembley in 2021.
“We have a relationship that goes way beyond friendship,” Mancini said during the Euros. “He’s like a true brother to me.”
Vialli’s death comes three weeks after the premature passing of another Serie A great, Sinisa Mihajlovic, who died after a long battle with leukemia. Mihajlovic also played with Mancini at Sampdoria after Vialli left the club for Juventus.
Vialli won another Serie A title at Juventus and also raised the Champions League and UEFA Cup trophies with the Bianconeri.
“Such an intense sense of loss,” Juventus said in a statement. “We have always been with you, Gianluca. Ever since you arrived in 1992, when it was love at first sight…we loved everything about you, absolutely everything – your smile, your being a star and leader at the same time, on the pitch and in the dressing room, your adorable swashbuckling ways, your culture, your class, which you showed until the last day in the black and white stripes.”
Vialli played for Italy from 1985-1992, making 59 appearances and scoring 16 goals.
He ended his playing career while also managing Chelsea, leading the London club to FA Cup, League Cup and Cup Winners’ Cup titles. He continued to live in London after moving on from Chelsea into TV commentary and other ventures.
“Our thoughts are with Luca’s wife Cathryn, his daughters Sofia and Olivia, and the rest of his family and his friends at this terribly sad time,” Chelsea said in a statement.
Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali added, “Gianluca’s legend will live on at Stamford Bridge.”
“His impact as a player, a coach and most importantly as a person, will be forever written across our club’s history.”
Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.
Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Everton v Southampton
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Wolves v West Ham
12:30pm: Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Sunday 15 January
9am: Newcastle v Fulham
9am: Chelsea v Crystal Palace
11:30am: Spurs v Arsenal
Matchweek 21
Thursday 19 January
3pm: Man City vs Spurs
Saturday 21 January
7:30am: Liverpool v Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Brighton
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton
12:30pm: Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Saturday 21 January
9am: Leeds v Brentford
9am: Man City v Wolves
11:30am: Arsenal v Man Utd
Monday 22 January
3pm: Fulham v Spurs
Matchweek 22
Friday 3 February
3pm: Chelsea v Fulham
Saturday 4 February
7:30am: Everton v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Liverpool
12:30pm: Newcastle v West Ham
Sunday 5 February
9am: Nottingham Forest v Leeds
11:30am: Spurs v Man City
Matchweek 23
Saturday 11 February
7:30am: West Ham v Chelsea
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Spurs
Southampton v Wolves
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Sunday 12 February
9am: Leeds v Man Utd
11:30am: Man City v Aston Villa
Monday 13 February
3pm: Liverpool v Everton
Matchweek 24
Wednesday 15 February
2:30pm: Arsenal vs Manchester City (rearranged)
Saturday 18 February
7:30am: Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
12:30pm: Newcastle v Liverpool
Sunday 19 February
9am: Man Utd v Leicester
11:30am: Spurs v West Ham
Matchweek 25
Friday 24 February
3pm: Fulham v Wolves
Saturday 25 February
7:30am: Newcastle v Brighton
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Man City *subject to EFL Cup Final
2:45pm: Crystal Palace v Liverpool ^If Liverpool are not in EFL fifth round and if AFC Bournemouth or Man City progress to EFL Cup final, this match will move to 17:30 and remain on Sky Sports
Sunday 26 February
8:30am: Man Utd v Brentford* Due to UEFA Europa League playoff round
8:30am: Spurs v Chelsea
Saturday 4 March
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs
Saturday 11 March
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa
Saturday 18 March
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 1 April
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton
Saturday 8 April
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday 15 April
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford
Saturday 22 April
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs
Tuesday 25 April
19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
Wednesday 26 April
19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal
Saturday 29 April
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
Chelsea runs out of gas as Man City finds reserve tank
Graham Potter’s project is going to take a lot of time, and we’re not sure all of the ingredients have been delivered from the best of providers.
The hope of an electrifying game featuring Sterling, Pulisic, and Hakim Ziyech in a front three was changed to Ziyech, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Carney Chukwuemeka within 22 minutes of kickoff.
It just didn’t work, although Chukwuemeka did hit the post with a promising effort. Fortunately for Potter, Man City again looked sleepy for at least 45 minutes.
It got better for CIty after the break even before subs Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez teamed up for a fine goal.
City might’ve not dominated possession as usual — 52 percent — but the defending champions ran the xG game by a 2.08-0.41 margin and also plunked the post (though Nathan Ake).
On a night without Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte, City was barely bothered at the back. When it was, John Stones was there for two big early interventions.
Stars of the Show
Kevin De Bruyne
Manuel Akanji
Mateo Kovacic
Thiago Silva
John Stones
Rodri
What’s next?
Each other. Man City hosts Chelsea on Sunday in the FA Cup. Then Chelsea’s off to Fulham on Jan. 12 for a PL match while City goes to Southampton in the League Cup. City’s next Premier League outing is Jan. 14 for a Manchester derby at Old Trafford.
Riyad Mahrez goal video: Grealish cues up Algerian’s opener
How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Thursday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines
Chelsea are struggling under new boss Graham Potter and even though some of their fans seem to be getting anxious, this was always going to be a long-term project. After almost two decades of a hire ’em and fire ’em mentality, Potter is being asked to build an attractive, consistent team and that will take time. Chelsea’s owners and everyone connected with the west London club will have to be patient and give Potter time. But is time something anybody in football gets? Defensively they look okay but going forward there is a real lack of spark and creativity. They continue to be linked with big money signings as Todd Boehly and Co. flex their financial muscles but if this poor run continues, Chelsea could be out of the top four hunt very soon.
Manchester City were held at home by Everton and this was the kind of result which happens to them once or twice a season. They dominated play, scored early and for whatever reason just couldn’t score the second goal. Everton then broke and scored a beauty with their one effort on target. Sometimes, that’s football. Pep Guardiola knows his team will take a little while to get back up to speed as so many played at the World Cup and this trip to Chelsea will be a great opportunity to get back to their best and prove they are more than capable of chasing down league-leaders Arsenal. Guardiola will want a reaction.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa continues to perform well, while Jorginho is doing his best to hold things together in midfield. USMNT star Christian Pulisic is playing well, while Chelsea need Marc Cucurella and Cesar Azpilicueta to step up amid their slew of full back injuries.
Man City’s Erling Haaland continues to score goals at an alarming rate as he has 21 so far in the Premier League. Kevin de Bruyne is also looking back to his best and is showing off his class on the ball.
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
N’Golo Kante and Reece James remain out injured but are working their way back to full fitness. Having that duo back soon will be a big boost for Chelsea. Armando Broja, Ben Chilwell, and Wesley Fofana remain out, while Edouard Mendy (shoulder) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf) are working their way back.
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
City have two defensive injuries with Ruben Dias out with a hamstring injury and Aymeric Laporte a doubt with a back problem. Kyle Walker comes back in at right back although youngster Rico Lewis has been exceptional in recent games.
🔵 TEAM NEWS 🔵
XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Haaland, Foden
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it.
There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally.
Haaland’s Premier League-leading 21 goals from 15 games has him eight goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.
Haaland scored two more goals in a Wednesday win over Leeds at Elland Road as Manchester City burst out of the World Cup break with the big Norwegian still on pace for a Premier League record. That pace? 53.2 goals (scoring a one-fifth goal will be the real miracle, won’t it?). He’s got to 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21).
And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland will not be beaten up by the World Cup, though he’d surely trade the chance for Norway to be in the tournament).
And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all.
Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning.
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.
Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.