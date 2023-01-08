The 20 teams of the Premier League entered the FA Cup this weekend and two tournament favorites tangle Sunday when Chelsea visits Manchester City.
The fourth-round draw’s already been conducted and the winner could get Arsenal if the Gunners handle their business Monday against Oxford United.
Chelsea’s lost the last three FA Cup Finals and Graham Potter’s first FA Cup tie will see the Blues wrestling with Pep Guardiola’s serial contenders.
The tie is one of several all-Premier League ties, as Manchester United topped Everton, Southampton won at Crystal Palace, Wolves drew Liverpool, and Brentford fell to West Ham United.
It should be a tasty weekend of matches and surely there’s an upset or two in the cards as the “magic of the FA Cup” takes hold of the United Kingdom.
Tottenham dealt with Portsmouth but Newcastle was upset by Sheffield Wednesday: Will Arsenal be surprised by Oxford United?
FA Cup live scores, schedule, dates, how to watch
Dates: Third round (January 6-9)
Times: Below
How to watch: ESPN+
FA Cup third round fixtures
Friday
Manchester United 3-1 Everton
Saturday
Preston North End 3-1 Huddersfield Town
Reading 2-0 Watford
Tottenham 1-0 Portsmouth
Gillingham 0-1 Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City — PPD
Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton
Hull City 0-2 Fulham
Middlesbrough 1-5 Brighton
Fleetwood Town 2-1 QPR
Ipswich Town 4-1 Rotherham
Bournemouth 2-4 Burnley
Blackpool 4-1 Nottingham Forest
Chesterfield 3-3 West Brom
Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United
Boreham Wood 1-1 Accrington Stanley
Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland
Brentford 0-1 West Ham
Coventry City 3-4 Wrexham
Luton Town 1-1 Wigan
Grimsby Town 1-0 Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle
Liverpool 2-2 Wolves
Sunday
Bristol City 1-1 Swansea City
Derby County 3-0 Barnsley
Cardiff City 2-2 Leeds
Stockport 1-2 Walsall
Hartlepool 0-3 Stoke City
Norwich 0-1 Blackpool
Aston Villa vs Stevenage — 11:30am ET
Man City vs Chelsea — 11:30am ET
Monday
Oxford United vs Arsenal — 3pm ET
FA Cup third round predictions
Friday
Manchester United 3-1 Everton
Saturday
Preston North End 1-2 Huddersfield Town
Reading 1-0 Watford
Tottenham 3-0 Portsmouth
Gillingham 1-2 Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers 1-0 Birmingham City
Crystal Palace 2-1 Southampton
Hull City 0-1 Fulham
Middlesbrough 0-2 Brighton
Fleetwood Town 1-2 QPR
Ipswich Town 1-0 Rotherham
Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley
Blackpool 0-3 Nottingham Forest
Chesterfield 1-2 West Brom
Millwall 2-1 Sheffield United
Boreham Wood 0-1 Accrington Stanley
Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland
Brentford 1-2 West Ham
Coventry City 2-3 Wrexham
Luton Town 1-0 Wigan
Grimsby Town 2-1 Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday 1-3 Newcastle
Liverpool 4-3 Wolves
Sunday
Bristol City 0-1 Swansea City
Derby County 1-0 Barnsley
Cardiff City 0-2 Leeds
Stockport 1-0 Walsall
Aston Villa 3-0 Stevenage
Man City 2-0 Chelsea
Monday
Oxford United 1-4 Arsenal
FA Cup fourth round draw
Boreham Wood/Accrington Stanley vs Cardiff City/Leeds United
Fulham vs Sunderland
Brighton vs Liverpool/Wolves
Bristol City/Swansea City vs Chesterfield/West Brom
Man City/Chelsea vs Oxford United/Arsenal
Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town
Walsall vs Leicester City
Blackburn Rovers vs Forest Green Rovers/Birmingham City
Stoke City vs Aston Villa/Stevenage
Derby County vs West Ham
Luton Town/Wigan vs Grimsby Town
Manchester United vs Reading
Ipswitch Town vs Burnley
Wrexham vs Sheffield United
Southampton vs Blackpool
Preston North End vs Tottenham Hotspur