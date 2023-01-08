Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Jan 8, 2023, 8:35 AM EST
0 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the festive period has delivered plenty of fun.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest (though Newcastle is not going away).

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Manchester United has surged into the top four picture and is locked in a battle for the top four with uneven Tottenham while Liverpool has improved and is back in the Champions League scrap. Chelsea has some work to do while surprising Fulham and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest, plus Wolves and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places.

But Leicester, West Ham, Everton and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – Matchweek 19 (After games on January 5, 2023)

Premier League schedule
https://scoreboard.nbcsports.com/soccer/season/93741/standings

Riyad Mahrez spins impeccable free kick, Man City smashing Chelsea

By Jan 8, 2023, 12:15 PM EST
0 Comments

Riyad Mahrez’s latest free kick goal is as close to perfect as you’ll find, as the Algerian wizard helped Manchester City open up their FA Cup tie versus Chelsea on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium.

Mahrez spun an absolutely sparkling effort over the Chelsea wall and just inside the upper 90, leaving Kepa Arrizabalaga pawing for air in Manchester.

[ LIVE: Follow FA Cup scores, updates ]

City doubled its advantage through a Phil Foden-won and Julian Alvarez-converted penalty, and two goals seven minutes apart put Chelsea in serious trouble.

Foden got a goal of his own off a no-look Kyle Walker pass, the English back himself cued up by Mahrez, in the 39th minute.

Mahrez now has 70 goals for Manchester City, giving him 118 in England after beginning his starring role in the country with Leicester City. He also has 86 assists.

FA Cup third round: Fixtures, results, how to watch, fourth round draw

By Jan 8, 2023, 12:02 PM EST
0 Comments

The 20 teams of the Premier League entered the FA Cup this weekend and two tournament favorites tangle Sunday when Chelsea visits Manchester City.

The fourth-round draw’s already been conducted and the winner could get Arsenal if the Gunners handle their business Monday against Oxford United.

For the full fourth-round draw, scroll to the bottom of this post.

[ LIVE: Follow FA Cup scores, updates ]

Chelsea’s lost the last three FA Cup Finals and Graham Potter’s first FA Cup tie will see the Blues wrestling with Pep Guardiola’s serial contenders.

The tie is one of several all-Premier League ties, as Manchester United topped Everton, Southampton won at Crystal Palace, Wolves drew Liverpool, and Brentford fell to West Ham United.

It should be a tasty weekend of matches and surely there’s an upset or two in the cards as the “magic of the FA Cup” takes hold of the United Kingdom.

Tottenham dealt with Portsmouth but Newcastle was upset by Sheffield Wednesday: Will Arsenal be surprised by Oxford United?

Read on for FA Cup stream info, fixtures, and predictions.

FA Cup live scores, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Third round (January 6-9)
Times: Below
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+

FA Cup third round fixtures

Friday

Manchester United 3-1 Everton

Saturday

Preston North End 3-1 Huddersfield Town
Reading 2-0 Watford
Tottenham 1-0 Portsmouth
Gillingham 0-1 Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City — PPD
Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton
Hull City 0-2 Fulham
Middlesbrough 1-5 Brighton
Fleetwood Town 2-1 QPR
Ipswich Town 4-1 Rotherham
Bournemouth 2-4 Burnley
Blackpool 4-1 Nottingham Forest
Chesterfield 3-3 West Brom
Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United
Boreham Wood 1-1 Accrington Stanley
Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland
Brentford 0-1 West Ham
Coventry City 3-4 Wrexham
Luton Town 1-1 Wigan
Grimsby Town 1-0 Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle
Liverpool 2-2 Wolves

Sunday

Bristol City 1-1 Swansea City
Derby County 3-0 Barnsley
Cardiff City 2-2 Leeds
Stockport 1-2 Walsall
Hartlepool 0-3 Stoke City
Norwich 0-1 Blackpool
Aston Villa vs Stevenage — 11:30am ET
Man City vs Chelsea — 11:30am ET

Monday

Oxford United vs Arsenal — 3pm ET

FA Cup third round predictions

Friday

Manchester United 3-1 Everton

Saturday

Preston North End 1-2 Huddersfield Town
Reading 1-0 Watford
Tottenham 3-0 Portsmouth
Gillingham 1-2 Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers 1-0 Birmingham City
Crystal Palace 2-1 Southampton
Hull City 0-1 Fulham
Middlesbrough 0-2 Brighton
Fleetwood Town 1-2 QPR
Ipswich Town 1-0 Rotherham
Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley
Blackpool 0-3 Nottingham Forest
Chesterfield 1-2 West Brom
Millwall 2-1 Sheffield United
Boreham Wood 0-1 Accrington Stanley
Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland
Brentford 1-2 West Ham
Coventry City 2-3 Wrexham
Luton Town 1-0 Wigan
Grimsby Town 2-1 Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday 1-3 Newcastle
Liverpool 4-3 Wolves

Sunday

Bristol City 0-1 Swansea City
Derby County 1-0 Barnsley
Cardiff City 0-2 Leeds
Stockport 1-0 Walsall
Aston Villa 3-0 Stevenage
Man City 2-0 Chelsea

Monday

Oxford United 1-4 Arsenal

FA Cup fourth round draw

Boreham Wood/Accrington Stanley vs Cardiff City/Leeds United
Fulham vs Sunderland
Brighton vs Liverpool/Wolves
Bristol City/Swansea City vs Chesterfield/West Brom
Man City/Chelsea vs Oxford United/Arsenal
Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town
Walsall vs Leicester City
Blackburn Rovers vs Forest Green Rovers/Birmingham City
Stoke City vs Aston Villa/Stevenage
Derby County vs West Ham
Luton Town/Wigan vs Grimsby Town
Manchester United vs Reading
Ipswitch Town vs Burnley
Wrexham vs Sheffield United
Southampton vs Blackpool
Preston North End vs Tottenham Hotspur

Report: Zinedine Zidane offered, rejected USMNT head coach job

By Jan 8, 2023, 10:00 AM EST
1 Comment

Zinedine Zidane was recently offered, before rejecting, an offer to replace Gregg Berhalter as USMNT head coach, according to a report from French newspaper L’Equipe.

What a strange week of USMNT news it has been, huh?

[ MORE: Gregg Berhalter speaks out on Danielle Reyna’s abuse allegations ]

It wasn’t just the USA who came calling for Zidane recently, as offers from Brazil and Portugal were also turned down. Reportedly, the only international job that Zidane would take is the France job, but Didier Deschamps just had his contract extended through the 2026 World Cup.

Zidane has been unemployed since leaving Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 season. The 50-year-old famously give Los Blancos to three a UEFA Champions League three-peat (2016, 2017, 2018), while also winning La Liga and Copa del Rey twice each.

If the offer to Zidane really existed, we now know Berhalter is not U.S. Soccer’s no. 1 candidate for the USMNT job. The coaching search is officially underway, and they weren’t shy with their ambition.

[ MORE: Sophia Smith named U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year ]

Berhalter’s contract with U.S. Soccer officially expired on Dec. 31, following the completion of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where the USMNT reached the round of 16 for a third straight appearance (2010, 2014). Shortly after the USMNT was eliminated, the ongoing Berhalter-Reyna saga began as the then-head coach revealed that an unnamed player — later revealed to be Gio Reyna — was nearly sent home from the World Cup.

This week, nearly three weeks after Berhalter’s comments, the falling-out to a very ugly, very sad turn as two families that were once very close friends, feud through public statements and conference calls.

U.S. Soccer announced this week that Anthony Hudson would oversee friendlies against Serbia and Colombia later this month, as the search for a permanent appointment continues.

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

By Jan 8, 2023, 9:45 AM EST
0 Comments

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it.

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 21 goals from 15 games has him eight goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Haaland scored two more goals in a Wednesday win over Leeds at Elland Road as Manchester City burst out of the World Cup break with the big Norwegian still on pace for a Premier League record. That pace? 53.2 goals (scoring a one-fifth goal will be the real miracle, won’t it?). He’s got to 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21).

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland will not be beaten up by the World Cup, though he’d surely trade the chance for Norway to be in the tournament).

And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

Premier League Golden Boot
fotmob,com

Take a look at these digits (right).

Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning.

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

  1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 21
  2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 15
  3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 12
  4. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11
  5. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 10
  6. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 9
  7. Leandro Trossard — Brighton — 7
  8. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 7
  9. Phil Foden, Man City — 7
  10. James Maddison, Leicester City — 7
  11. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 7
  12. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 7
  13. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 7
  14. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 7
  15. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 6
  16. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
  17. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 6
  18. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 6
  19. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 6
  20. Danny ings, Aston Villa — 6
  21. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  22. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 5
  23. Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 5