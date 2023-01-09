Cristiano Ronaldo signs $200 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr; report says Newcastle loan possible

By Jan 9, 2023, 1:15 PM EST
Cristiano Ronaldo has put pen to paper on a $75 million-per-year contract with Al Nassr FC, who play in the top-flight of Saudi Arabia.

Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. New reports claim that Ronaldo will be guaranteed $75 million per year for his on-field services, with the potential to reach a sum in the neighborhood of $200 million through commercial agreements with the club.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Ronaldo, 37, was a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract at Manchester United and it was believed he could head elsewhere in Europe to try and wrack up more records in the UEFA Champions League, but he didn’t receive any “serious offers” to continue his career in Europe.

Ronaldo has instead joined Al Nassr to help promote the game in Saudi Arabia (and — not to belabor the point, but — for a few hundred million).

Ronaldo unveiled in glitzy event at packed stadium

Loan deal to Newcastle a possibility?

There are also reports from Marca in Spain stating that due to Newcastle’s Saudi Arabian links, there is a clause in Ronaldo’s Al Nassr contract which will allow him to join the Premier League club. But only if they qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

That is looking like a real possibility given their start to this season, so perhaps Eddie Howe will have Ronaldo to count on for next season?

Perhaps not. Here was Howe speaking about this report to our colleagues in the UK at Sky Sports:

Close to an unexpected MLS move?

Since the move was confirmed, it has been widely reported (including by ESPN’s Taylor Twellman) that many Major League Soccer teams made a move for Cristiano Ronaldo but the team who came closest to signing him was Sporting KC.

That’s right. Sporting Kansas City.

Per the report, club officials held several meetings with Ronaldo’s reps and their financial package was said to be ‘very close’ to what he is being paid by Al Nassr.

Is now the right time for Ronaldo to make this move?

Probably. Even if he doesn’t want to admit it (and he doesn’t) his powers are waning at the top level of European soccer. And that’s okay. Father time catches up with us all.

Ronaldo heading to Saudi Arabia, or Major League Soccer, at this point of his career makes perfect sense.

He has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia’s top-flight in the past but it seemed a little early as he still scored 24 goals for Manchester United last season and proved he could deliver spectacular moments at the top level. This season? Not so much.

With Lionel Messi linked with a huge move to Inter Miami in MLS and now Ronaldo potentially heading to Saudi Arabia, the show will go on as two of the greatest players of all time take their talents to new parts of the globe.

Al Nassr have the likes of David Ospina, Vincent Aboubakar, Pity Martinez and Luiz Gustavo in their squad and are one of Saudi Arabia’s most successful teams, having won the domestic title nine times.

FA Cup third round: Results, highlights, how to watch, fourth round draw

By Jan 9, 2023, 2:35 PM EST
The 20 teams of the Premier League entered the FA Cup this weekend and several sides are one-and-done, and not all fell to their top-flight peers.

Aston Villa was stunned by Stevenage, Newcastle lost at Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest was handled by Blackpool, and Bournemouth was well-beaten by Burnley.

Everton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, and Brentford all fell to Premier League rivals as Manchester United, Manchester City, Southampton, and West Ham moved onto the next stage.

Tottenham, Leicester City, Fulham, and Brighton withstood upset bids, while Wolves and Liverpool drew and are headed for a replay, while Leeds will have to re-engage with Cardiff City.

[ LIVE: Follow FA Cup scores, updates ]

The fourth-round draw’s already been conducted and the winner could get Arsenal if the Gunners handle their business Monday against Oxford United.

For the full fourth-round draw, scroll to the bottom of this post.

Chelsea’s lost the last three FA Cup Finals but that run will not continue as Graham Potter’s first FA Cup tie in charge of the Blues was a blowout loss to Man City.

Read on for FA Cup stream info, fixtures, and predictions.

FA Cup live scores, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Third round (January 6-9)
Times: Below
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+

FA Cup third round fixtures

Friday

Manchester United 3-1 Everton

Saturday

Preston North End 3-1 Huddersfield Town
Reading 2-0 Watford
Tottenham 1-0 Portsmouth
Gillingham 0-1 Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City — PPD
Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton
Hull City 0-2 Fulham
Middlesbrough 1-5 Brighton
Fleetwood Town 2-1 QPR
Ipswich Town 4-1 Rotherham
Bournemouth 2-4 Burnley
Blackpool 4-1 Nottingham Forest
Chesterfield 3-3 West Brom
Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United
Boreham Wood 1-1 Accrington Stanley
Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland
Brentford 0-1 West Ham
Coventry City 3-4 Wrexham
Luton Town 1-1 Wigan
Grimsby Town 1-0 Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle
Liverpool 2-2 Wolves

Sunday

Bristol City 1-1 Swansea City
Derby County 3-0 Barnsley
Cardiff City 2-2 Leeds
Stockport 1-2 Walsall
Hartlepool 0-3 Stoke City
Norwich 0-1 Blackpool
Aston Villa 1-2 Stevenage
Man City 4-0 Chelsea

Monday

Oxford United vs Arsenal — 3pm ET

FA Cup fourth round draw

Boreham Wood/Accrington Stanley vs Cardiff City/Leeds United
Fulham vs Sunderland
Brighton vs Liverpool/Wolves
Bristol City/Swansea City vs Chesterfield/West Brom
Man City/Chelsea vs Oxford United/Arsenal
Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town
Walsall vs Leicester City
Blackburn Rovers vs Forest Green Rovers/Birmingham City
Stoke City vs Aston Villa/Stevenage
Derby County vs West Ham
Luton Town/Wigan vs Grimsby Town
Manchester United vs Reading
Ipswitch Town vs Burnley
Wrexham vs Sheffield United
Southampton vs Blackpool
Preston North End vs Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Jan 9, 2023, 1:20 PM EST
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the festive period has delivered plenty of fun.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest (though Newcastle is not going away).

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Manchester United has surged into the top four picture and is locked in a battle for the top four with uneven Tottenham while Liverpool has improved and is back in the Champions League scrap. Chelsea has some work to do while surprising Fulham and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest, plus Wolves and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places.

But Leicester, West Ham, Everton and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – Matchweek 19 (After games on January 5, 2023)

Premier League schedule
Pulisic out ‘weeks’, Sterling injury still being analyzed in Chelsea injury crisis

By Jan 9, 2023, 1:20 PM EST
Chelsea’s ongoing injury crisis took another terrible turn on Thursday, as attackers Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic were each subbed off early in the first half.

Both players joined Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in missing Sunday’s FA Cup beatdown at the hands of Manchester City, and Graham Potter’s issued an update on their statuses.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

“Christian opened up his knee in the game the other day,” Potter said, via Football.London. “We’re still sort of analyzing it but it’s going to be weeks I would say for him. Raheem had an action in the first minute of the game, a back heel that was a bit strange, and felt something in his hamstring. Again we’re analyzing that. Aubamayang had a tight back yesterday so was unable to travel.”

Sterling was injured first, subbed off in just the 5th minute after suffering an apparent leg injury in the opening moments. Prior to the start of Chelsea vs Manchester City, the Blues had just one injury to an attacking player, Armando Broja.

Pulisic’s injury occurred in the 16th minute, during a bright attacking moment for Chelsea. Marc Cucurella won the ball back high up the field and found Kai Havertz with a pass to the top of the penalty area. Havertz slipped the ball past a defender and into Pulisic’s path roughly nine yards from goal. Pulisic tried to shoot first-time, but John Stones came sliding in from Pulisic’s right to block the shot before making contact with his knee on the follow-through.

Sterling and Pulisic join N’Golo Kante (thigh – hasn’t played since Aug. 14), Reece James (knee – injured again in the first game after the World Cup, after missing the World Cup due to injury), Wesley Fofana (knee – just two PL appearances since signing from Leicester – hasn’t played since Oct. 5), Edouard Mendy (shoulder – out since the World Cup) and Broja (knee – injured during the World Cup break) on the Blues’ injured list, which is chock full of key players from every part of the field. Mason Mount also missed Thursday’s game after picking up a knock in training this week.

Chelsea (10th place) sat 10 points back of 4th-place Manchester United when Thursday’s game began.

Gareth Bale retires at the age of 33

By Jan 9, 2023, 1:17 PM EST
Gareth Bale has announced his retirement at the age of 33.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

The Welsh legend starred for Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid and Los Angeles Football Club during his 17-year career as he won five Champions League titles at Real and played 111 times for Wales.

Bale’s last game was a 3-0 defeat to England at the 2022 World Cup, where he captained Wales as they reached just their second-ever World Cup and their first tournament for 64 years. He was contracted to LAFC through the end of June 2023 but that agreement has ended early.

Given his struggles with fitness and form over the last few years perhaps this sudden retirement announcement shouldn’t be such a big surprise. But you still have to think that Bale had plenty of available options to continue his playing career.

His legacy

He will go down as one of the greatest players of his generation but there will be an asterisk next to his name given all of the unfortunate injury issues he suffered at Real Madrid over the years.

His pure talent and power was a joy to watch when he was flying down the left flank and there was a period at Tottenham from 2010-13 when he looked basically unstoppable.

When he was fit and in form, there were few players who could take a game by the scruff of the neck and score spectacular — and often hugely important — goals like Bale could.

He won trophies with Real Madrid and LAFC and dragged Wales to the semifinals of the EURO 2016 tournament and to the 2022 World Cup.

Most importantly, Bale put smiles on the faces of so many millions around the world with his incredible goals (Champions League final bicycle kick anyone?) and majestic runs and pinpoint passing accuracy.

What next?

In his retirement statement Bale said: “I move on with anticipation to the next stage of my life, a time of change and transition, an opportunity for a new adventure…”

Many will make jokes about the new adventure being about Bale pursuing a career as a professional golfer (you guys are hilarious) but it seems likely that Bale will stay in the game as a coach.

He is hugely passionate about Wales and perhaps his hometown club Cardiff City, or even his first club Southampton, would be a good starting spot for him. He would be out of the spotlight and could work as an assistant or as a youth coach and work his way up through the ranks.

That said, Bale probably needs a break. He has had a long career and it felt like the last five or six years in particular really ground him down as Real Madrid’s fans got on his back for his lengthy spells out with injuries.