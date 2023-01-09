The quarterfinals of the 2022-23 League Cup are set, with Premier League clubs claiming seven of the eight spots following Manchester City’s 3-2 victory over Liverpool on Thursday.
[ LIVE: Follow League Cup scores, updates ]
League One side Charlton Athletic, the last remaining lower-league side, will face Manchester United at Old Trafford after knocking out PL side Brighton & Hove Albion in the round of 16.
In the other three, all-Premier League ties, Southampton will host Manchester City, Nottingham will host Wolves, and Newcastle will host Leicester.
Below is the League Cup schedule in full, how to follow the action live, plus where and how to watch the midweek action.
League Cup quarterfinal draw
Tuesday, January 10
3pm ET: Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic
3pm ET: Newcastle United vs Leicester City
Wednesday, January 11
2:45pm ET: Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
3pm ET: Southampton vs Manchester City
League Cup live scores, schedule, dates, how to watch
Dates: Quarterfinals (January 10-11)
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+
League Cup fourth round results
(All kick offs 2:45pm ET unless otherwise stated)
Wednesday, December 21
Blackburn Rovers 1-3 Nottingham Forest
Charlton Athletic 0-0 (4-3 pens) Brighton
Manchester United 2-0 Burnley
Tuesday, December 20
MK Dons 0-3 Leicester City
Newcastle United 1-0 Bournemouth
Southampton 2-1 Lincoln City
Wolves 2-0 Gillingham
THIS SOLO GOAL FROM MARCUS RASHFORD 😲 pic.twitter.com/1cotFeJUPR
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 21, 2022
Thursday, December 22
Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool – 3pm ET – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
League Cup fourth round score predictions
Tuesday, December 20
MK Dons 1-2 Leicester City
Newcastle United 4-2 Bournemouth
Southampton 2-0 Lincoln City
Wolves 3-1 Gillingham
Wednesday, December 21
Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Nottingham Forest (Forest win on penalty kicks)
Charlton Athletic 1-3 Brighton
Manchester United 3-2 Burnley
Thursday, December 22
Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool
League Cup live scores, schedule, dates, how to watch
Dates: Fourth round (December 20-22)
Time: 2:45pm ET, unless otherwise stated
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+
League Cup third round results
Tuesday, November 8
Bournemouth 4-1 Everton
Brentford 1-1 Gillingham (5-6 on penalties to Gillingham)
Bristol City 1-3 Lincoln City
Burnley 3-1 Crawley Town
Leicester City 3-0 Newport County
MK Dons 2-0 Morecambe
Stevenage 1-1 Charlton Athletic (4-5 on penalties to Charlton)
Wednesday, November 9
Arsenal 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United 0-0 (3-2 PKs) Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham
Southampton 1-1 (6-5 PKs) Sheffield Wednesday
West Ham United 2-2 (9-10 PKs) Blackburn Rovers
Wolves 1-0 Leeds United
Liverpool 0-0 (3-2 PKs) Derby County
Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea
Thursday, November 10
Manchester United 4-2 Aston Villa
League Cup second round results
Tuesday, August 23
Walsall 0-1 Charlton Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 Rochdale
Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Burnley
Barrow 2-2 (1-3 PKs) Lincoln City
Bolton 1-4 Aston Villa
Bradford City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers
Cambridge United 0-3 Southampton
Colchester United 0-2 Brentford
Crawley Town 2-0 Fulham
Derby County 1-0 West Brom
Fleetwood Town 0-1 Everton
Gillingham 0-0 (6-5 PKs) Exeter City
Grimsby Town 0-3 Nottingham Forest
Newport County 3-2 Portsmouth
Norwich City 2-2 (3-5 PKs) Bournemouth
Oxford United 0-2 Crystal Palace
Rotherham United 0-1 Morecambe
Stevenage 1-0 Peterborough United
Stockport County 0-0 (1-3 PKs) Leicester City
Watford 0-2 MK Dons
Wolves 2-1 Preston
Wednesday, August 24
Forest Green Rovers 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion
Wycombe Wanderers 1-3 Bristol City
Leeds United 3-1 Barnsley
Tranmere Rovers 1-2 Newcastle United