League Cup quarterfinals: How to watch, videos, fixtures, schedule

By Jan 9, 2023, 12:50 PM EST
1 Comment

The quarterfinals of the 2022-23 League Cup are set, with Premier League clubs claiming seven of the eight spots following Manchester City’s 3-2 victory over Liverpool on Thursday.

League One side Charlton Athletic, the last remaining lower-league side, will face Manchester United at Old Trafford after knocking out PL side Brighton & Hove Albion in the round of 16.

In the other three, all-Premier League ties, Southampton will host Manchester City, Nottingham will host Wolves, and Newcastle will host Leicester.

Below is the League Cup schedule in full, how to follow the action live, plus where and how to watch the midweek action.

League Cup quarterfinal draw

Tuesday, January 10

3pm ET: Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic
3pm ET: Newcastle United vs Leicester City

Wednesday, January 11

2:45pm ET: Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
3pm ET: Southampton vs Manchester City

League Cup live scores, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Quarterfinals (January 10-11)
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+

League Cup fourth round results

(All kick offs 2:45pm ET unless otherwise stated)

Wednesday, December 21

Blackburn Rovers 1-3 Nottingham Forest
Charlton Athletic 0-0 (4-3 pens) Brighton
Manchester United 2-0 Burnley

Tuesday, December 20

MK Dons 0-3 Leicester City
Newcastle United 1-0 Bournemouth
Southampton 2-1 Lincoln City
Wolves 2-0 Gillingham

Thursday, December 22

Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool – 3pm ET – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

League Cup fourth round score predictions

Tuesday, December 20

MK Dons 1-2 Leicester City
Newcastle United 4-2 Bournemouth
Southampton 2-0 Lincoln City
Wolves 3-1 Gillingham

Wednesday, December 21

Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Nottingham Forest (Forest win on penalty kicks)
Charlton Athletic 1-3 Brighton
Manchester United 3-2 Burnley

Thursday, December 22

Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool

League Cup third round results

Tuesday, November 8

Bournemouth 4-1 Everton
Brentford 1-1 Gillingham (5-6 on penalties to Gillingham)
Bristol City 1-3 Lincoln City
Burnley 3-1 Crawley Town
Leicester City 3-0 Newport County
MK Dons 2-0 Morecambe
Stevenage 1-1 Charlton Athletic (4-5 on penalties to Charlton)

Wednesday, November 9

Arsenal 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United 0-0 (3-2 PKs) Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham
Southampton 1-1 (6-5 PKs) Sheffield Wednesday
West Ham United 2-2 (9-10 PKs) Blackburn Rovers
Wolves 1-0 Leeds United
Liverpool 0-0 (3-2 PKs) Derby County
Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea

Thursday, November 10

Manchester United 4-2 Aston Villa

League Cup second round results

Tuesday, August 23
Walsall 0-1 Charlton Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 Rochdale
Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Burnley
Barrow 2-2 (1-3 PKs) Lincoln City
Bolton 1-4 Aston Villa
Bradford City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers
Cambridge United 0-3 Southampton
Colchester United 0-2 Brentford
Crawley Town 2-0 Fulham
Derby County 1-0 West Brom
Fleetwood Town 0-1 Everton
Gillingham 0-0 (6-5 PKs) Exeter City
Grimsby Town 0-3 Nottingham Forest
Newport County 3-2 Portsmouth
Norwich City 2-2 (3-5 PKs) Bournemouth
Oxford United 0-2 Crystal Palace
Rotherham United 0-1 Morecambe
Stevenage 1-0 Peterborough United
Stockport County 0-0 (1-3 PKs) Leicester City
Watford 0-2 MK Dons
Wolves 2-1 Preston

Wednesday, August 24
Forest Green Rovers 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion
Wycombe Wanderers 1-3 Bristol City
Leeds United 3-1 Barnsley
Tranmere Rovers 1-2 Newcastle United

FA Cup third round: Results, highlights, how to watch, fourth round draw

By Jan 9, 2023, 2:35 PM EST
0 Comments

The 20 teams of the Premier League entered the FA Cup this weekend and several sides are one-and-done, and not all fell to their top-flight peers.

Aston Villa was stunned by Stevenage, Newcastle lost at Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest was handled by Blackpool, and Bournemouth was well-beaten by Burnley.

Everton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, and Brentford all fell to Premier League rivals as Manchester United, Manchester City, Southampton, and West Ham moved onto the next stage.

Tottenham, Leicester City, Fulham, and Brighton withstood upset bids, while Wolves and Liverpool drew and are headed for a replay, while Leeds will have to re-engage with Cardiff City.

The fourth-round draw’s already been conducted and the winner could get Arsenal if the Gunners handle their business Monday against Oxford United.

For the full fourth-round draw, scroll to the bottom of this post.

Chelsea’s lost the last three FA Cup Finals but that run will not continue as Graham Potter’s first FA Cup tie in charge of the Blues was a blowout loss to Man City.

Read on for FA Cup stream info, fixtures, and predictions.

FA Cup live scores, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Third round (January 6-9)
Times: Below
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+

FA Cup third round fixtures

Friday

Manchester United 3-1 Everton

Saturday

Preston North End 3-1 Huddersfield Town
Reading 2-0 Watford
Tottenham 1-0 Portsmouth
Gillingham 0-1 Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City — PPD
Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton
Hull City 0-2 Fulham
Middlesbrough 1-5 Brighton
Fleetwood Town 2-1 QPR
Ipswich Town 4-1 Rotherham
Bournemouth 2-4 Burnley
Blackpool 4-1 Nottingham Forest
Chesterfield 3-3 West Brom
Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United
Boreham Wood 1-1 Accrington Stanley
Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland
Brentford 0-1 West Ham
Coventry City 3-4 Wrexham
Luton Town 1-1 Wigan
Grimsby Town 1-0 Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle
Liverpool 2-2 Wolves

Sunday

Bristol City 1-1 Swansea City
Derby County 3-0 Barnsley
Cardiff City 2-2 Leeds
Stockport 1-2 Walsall
Hartlepool 0-3 Stoke City
Norwich 0-1 Blackpool
Aston Villa 1-2 Stevenage
Man City 4-0 Chelsea

Monday

Oxford United vs Arsenal — 3pm ET

FA Cup third round predictions

Friday

Manchester United 3-1 Everton

Saturday

Preston North End 1-2 Huddersfield Town
Reading 1-0 Watford
Tottenham 3-0 Portsmouth
Gillingham 1-2 Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers 1-0 Birmingham City
Crystal Palace 2-1 Southampton
Hull City 0-1 Fulham
Middlesbrough 0-2 Brighton
Fleetwood Town 1-2 QPR
Ipswich Town 1-0 Rotherham
Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley
Blackpool 0-3 Nottingham Forest
Chesterfield 1-2 West Brom
Millwall 2-1 Sheffield United
Boreham Wood 0-1 Accrington Stanley
Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland
Brentford 1-2 West Ham
Coventry City 2-3 Wrexham
Luton Town 1-0 Wigan
Grimsby Town 2-1 Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday 1-3 Newcastle
Liverpool 4-3 Wolves

Sunday

Bristol City 0-1 Swansea City
Derby County 1-0 Barnsley
Cardiff City 0-2 Leeds
Stockport 1-0 Walsall
Aston Villa 3-0 Stevenage
Man City 2-0 Chelsea

Monday

Oxford United 1-4 Arsenal

FA Cup fourth round draw

Boreham Wood/Accrington Stanley vs Cardiff City/Leeds United
Fulham vs Sunderland
Brighton vs Liverpool/Wolves
Bristol City/Swansea City vs Chesterfield/West Brom
Man City/Chelsea vs Oxford United/Arsenal
Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town
Walsall vs Leicester City
Blackburn Rovers vs Forest Green Rovers/Birmingham City
Stoke City vs Aston Villa/Stevenage
Derby County vs West Ham
Luton Town/Wigan vs Grimsby Town
Manchester United vs Reading
Ipswitch Town vs Burnley
Wrexham vs Sheffield United
Southampton vs Blackpool
Preston North End vs Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Jan 9, 2023, 1:20 PM EST
0 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the festive period has delivered plenty of fun.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest (though Newcastle is not going away).

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Manchester United has surged into the top four picture and is locked in a battle for the top four with uneven Tottenham while Liverpool has improved and is back in the Champions League scrap. Chelsea has some work to do while surprising Fulham and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest, plus Wolves and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places.

But Leicester, West Ham, Everton and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – Matchweek 19 (After games on January 5, 2023)

Premier League schedule
https://scoreboard.nbcsports.com/soccer/season/93741/standings

Pulisic out ‘weeks’, Sterling injury still being analyzed in Chelsea injury crisis

By Jan 9, 2023, 1:20 PM EST
0 Comments

Chelsea’s ongoing injury crisis took another terrible turn on Thursday, as attackers Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic were each subbed off early in the first half.

Both players joined Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in missing Sunday’s FA Cup beatdown at the hands of Manchester City, and Graham Potter’s issued an update on their statuses.

“Christian opened up his knee in the game the other day,” Potter said, via Football.London. “We’re still sort of analyzing it but it’s going to be weeks I would say for him. Raheem had an action in the first minute of the game, a back heel that was a bit strange, and felt something in his hamstring. Again we’re analyzing that. Aubamayang had a tight back yesterday so was unable to travel.”

Sterling was injured first, subbed off in just the 5th minute after suffering an apparent leg injury in the opening moments. Prior to the start of Chelsea vs Manchester City, the Blues had just one injury to an attacking player, Armando Broja.

Pulisic’s injury occurred in the 16th minute, during a bright attacking moment for Chelsea. Marc Cucurella won the ball back high up the field and found Kai Havertz with a pass to the top of the penalty area. Havertz slipped the ball past a defender and into Pulisic’s path roughly nine yards from goal. Pulisic tried to shoot first-time, but John Stones came sliding in from Pulisic’s right to block the shot before making contact with his knee on the follow-through.

Sterling and Pulisic join N’Golo Kante (thigh – hasn’t played since Aug. 14), Reece James (knee – injured again in the first game after the World Cup, after missing the World Cup due to injury), Wesley Fofana (knee – just two PL appearances since signing from Leicester – hasn’t played since Oct. 5), Edouard Mendy (shoulder – out since the World Cup) and Broja (knee – injured during the World Cup break) on the Blues’ injured list, which is chock full of key players from every part of the field. Mason Mount also missed Thursday’s game after picking up a knock in training this week.

Chelsea (10th place) sat 10 points back of 4th-place Manchester United when Thursday’s game began.

Gareth Bale retires at the age of 33

By Jan 9, 2023, 1:17 PM EST
0 Comments

Gareth Bale has announced his retirement at the age of 33.

The Welsh legend starred for Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid and Los Angeles Football Club during his 17-year career as he won five Champions League titles at Real and played 111 times for Wales.

Bale’s last game was a 3-0 defeat to England at the 2022 World Cup, where he captained Wales as they reached just their second-ever World Cup and their first tournament for 64 years. He was contracted to LAFC through the end of June 2023 but that agreement has ended early.

Given his struggles with fitness and form over the last few years perhaps this sudden retirement announcement shouldn’t be such a big surprise. But you still have to think that Bale had plenty of available options to continue his playing career.

His legacy

He will go down as one of the greatest players of his generation but there will be an asterisk next to his name given all of the unfortunate injury issues he suffered at Real Madrid over the years.

His pure talent and power was a joy to watch when he was flying down the left flank and there was a period at Tottenham from 2010-13 when he looked basically unstoppable.

When he was fit and in form, there were few players who could take a game by the scruff of the neck and score spectacular — and often hugely important — goals like Bale could.

He won trophies with Real Madrid and LAFC and dragged Wales to the semifinals of the EURO 2016 tournament and to the 2022 World Cup.

Most importantly, Bale put smiles on the faces of so many millions around the world with his incredible goals (Champions League final bicycle kick anyone?) and majestic runs and pinpoint passing accuracy.

What next?

In his retirement statement Bale said: “I move on with anticipation to the next stage of my life, a time of change and transition, an opportunity for a new adventure…”

Many will make jokes about the new adventure being about Bale pursuing a career as a professional golfer (you guys are hilarious) but it seems likely that Bale will stay in the game as a coach.

He is hugely passionate about Wales and perhaps his hometown club Cardiff City, or even his first club Southampton, would be a good starting spot for him. He would be out of the spotlight and could work as an assistant or as a youth coach and work his way up through the ranks.

That said, Bale probably needs a break. He has had a long career and it felt like the last five or six years in particular really ground him down as Real Madrid’s fans got on his back for his lengthy spells out with injuries.