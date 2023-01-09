Tottenham transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

By Jan 9, 2023, 1:15 PM EST
0 Comments

When the January 2023 transfer window opens, Antonio Conte will likely be hoping for one or two more signings to strengthen his squad ahead of what is sure to be a gruelling top-four battle as the Tottenham transfer news will be intriguing.

VIDEO: Premier League analysis

It is unlikely Tottenham will look to sign another forward or winger in January due to financial reasons, but another central midfielder (more on the attacking than defensive side) might make Spurs more dangerous, more consistently, going forward.

Still, that hasn’t stopped links with forwards.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Tottenham transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Latest transfer news

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window

Ins

None

Outs

None

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news today, live!

Jan. 9 – Trossard, Raya linked with Spurs

Tottenham have been linked with moves for both Leandro Trossard and David Raya as they try to strengthen their lineup. According to The Telegraph, Brentford and Spain goalkeeper Raya, 27, is seen as the long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris. The French captain only recently signed a contract extension but Lloris, 36, has been linked with a move away from Tottenham in recent years. Per the report, Raya will become Spurs’ top goalkeeping target in the summer and he is a fine shot-stopper and is very good playing the ball out of the back with his feet.

As for Trossard, this seems like a deal which could happen in January. The Daily Mail claim that Spurs are among several clubs, including Chelsea, who are set to move for the Belgian winger. Trossard, 28, is out of contract at Brighton this summer and didn’t feature in their win at Everton or in their 5-1 FA Cup win at Middlesbrough. It seems like a move this month could be possible as Brighton will aim to recoup some cash for their talented winger/wing-back. Trossard has added goals and assists to his game over the last 12 months and was a key cog in Graham Potter’s success as a hybrid wing-back. However, Roberto De Zerbi could use Kaoru Mitoma in that role and Brighton will look to move on Trossard in January. Spurs need to upgrade their wing-back potions and if Trossard comes in on the left, it would allow Ivan Perisic to play further up the pitch. Alternatively, Trossard is also comfortable playing as a winger or attacking midfielder and he is proven in the Premier League. Is he the type of player who can turn Spurs into a guaranteed top four team? Probably not. Is he a top quality addition who has the potential to slot in seamlessly? He is. (JPW)

Dec. 29 – Tottenham, Manchester United open talks with Rennes for Martin Terrier

Yes, Tottenham’s just splashed plenty of cash on a star left winger in Richarlison, but would the versatility of Martin Terrier make him a great fit to compete with the Brazilian as well as Heung-min Son?

Free-scoring Rennes forward Terrier is said to be a target for Tottenham and Manchester United as both clubs reportedly have opened discussions with the Ligue 1 outfit regarding the 25-year-old. Price tag? It reportedly starts around $38 million.

Terrier has scored and assisted on the regular in France’s top flight. He scored 21 goals last season and has eight in 14 matches this season. The left wing can also play center forward amongst other positions. He’s chipped in three goals in the Europa League this campaign and also had provided 11 assists across all competitions since the start of last season.

Very strong in the air and plenty good in combination play, Terrier has posted impressed xG and xA numbers and could combine with Kane but also deputize for the exhaustively-used CF. He may be a better fit for Spurs but might Man United before more willing to spend to get him? (NM)

Tottenham 2022-23 archived transfers & signings – Summer

In

Richarlison – Everton ($73 million) – MORE
Yves Bissouma – Brighton ($30 million)
Djed Spence – Middlesbrough (up to $24 million)
Iyenoma Udogie – Udinese ($18 million – loaned back)
Clement Lenglet – Barcelona (loan)
Ivan Perisic – Inter Milan (free transfer) – MORE
Fraser Forster – Southampton (free transfer)

Out

Steven Bergwijn – Ajax ($31.9 million)
Cameron Carter-Vickers – Celtic ($7.4 million, plus $4.8 million possible add-ons)
Jack Clarke – Sunderland (undisclosed)
Pierluigi Gollini – Atalanta (end of loan)

Tottenham archived transfer news, rumors

August 30 – Sergio Reguilon joins Atletico Madrid on season-long loan

Sergio Reguilon has joined Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season. The 25-year-old was signed from Real Madrid in the summer of 2020 and initially impressed under Jose Mourinho. The Spaniard was rather quickly deemed ill-fitting by current manager Antonio Conte, and that was pretty much that. Reguilon underwent groin surgery last week and will continue his rehabilitation at Atleti. (AE)

August 19 – Tanguy Ndombele joins Napoli on season-long loan

Tottenham’s club-record signing of three summers ago ($82 million), Tanguy Ndombele, is headed to Serie A side Napoli for a season-long loan after Spurs were unable to find a club interested in a permanent transfer. Ndombele spent the second half of last season on loan to Lyon, his club prior to Tottenham, and made 11 Ligue 1 appearances and another four in the Europa League. (AE)

Aug. 16 – Tottenham makes Udogie purchase, loan-back official

And there it is: a five-year contract for the below-mentioned teenage left back, the first year going back to Udine on loan.

Iyenoma “Destiny” Udogie has very promising advanced stats according to FB Reference, comparable to Atletico Madrid star Renan Lodi, Spurs’ Sergio Reguilon, Gladbach’s Joe Scally, and Brentford’s Sergi Canos. (NM)

July 27 – Tottenham still hopeful of McKennie deal

Weston McKennie has been linked with a move to Tottenham approximately 1,752 times over the last 12 months and The Daily Mail are once again saying the USMNT star could swap Turin for north London. Per the report, Spurs are willing to pay up to $41 million for the Texas native. McKennie, 23, was signed for Juventus by their former sporting director Fabio Paratici, who is now in the same role at Spurs. Antonio Conte wants to strengthen his midfield options and McKennie would be a near-perfect fit in midfield in Conte’s aggressive, mobile 4-3-3 system. His versatility is also stated as a big factor for Conte.

But there’s a twist. There’s always a twist. With superstar Paul Pogba arriving back at Juventus this summer and expected to eat up plenty of the minutes McKennie was previously getting, Pogba has just gone down with a knee injury in preseason. That requires surgery and it means Juve may not move on McKennie this summer after all. Another twist? McKennie is yet to feature on Juventus’ preseason tour of the United States of America as he was unused substitute in each of their games against Barcelona and Chivas Guadalajara. During the tour Juve boss Max Allegri has stated that McKennie is working his way back to full fitness, so maybe there’s nothing to read into here, but it is a little odd that Juventus haven’t given any minutes to one of the best USMNT players on their U.S. tour, right? Perhaps they aren’t risking him being injured as a transfer away is imminent? McKennie seems fairly happy at Juventus but it seems inevitable he will end up in the Premier League at some point. (JPW)

July 19 – Tottenham finally sign Djed Spence

Tottenham have finally confirmed the signing of Djed Spence, 21, from Middlesbrough as the talented right back/wing-back becomes Antonio Conte’s sixth signing of the summer window. Spence excelled while he was on loan at Nottingham Forest last season and it is believed he’s signed for Spurs for an initial $15 million fee and add ons could take the deal to $24 million. Spence is regarded as one of the top young right back prospects in England and he will push Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty all the way for a starting spot. Spence is exactly the kind of right wing-back Conte loves in his 3-4-3 system and his attacking instincts will slot in really well at Spurs. (JPW)

July 8 – Clement Lenglet signs for Tottenham

UPDATE: Spurs have confirmed Clement Lenglet’s arrival on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

Antonio Conte looks set to land the a left-sided center back he so desperately coveted this summer transfer window, with French international Lenglet reportedly undergoing a medical in London. The 27-year-old is said to have stayed Thursday night in Tottenham’s on-site hotel at the club’s training facility.

While Ben Davies was certainly a (surprising) standout performer as the left-sided center back in Conte’s back-three down the stretch last season, Lenglet represents an upgrade in quality and his arrival instantly creates depth at a vitally important (and dangerous thin) position in Tottenham’s squad. As is the case all over the field, there will be plenty of games to go around — in two condensed half-seasons either side of the World Cup, with the five-substitutes rule once again in effect as well. (AE)

July 8 – Steven Bergwijn completes Ajax transfer

Steven Bergwijn’s long-rumored move to Ajax has been completed, after Tottenham announced the 24-year-old Dutch winger’s departure on Friday. Spurs will reportedly receive $31.9 million from Ajax, nearly an identical match to the $32 million they paid to PSV Eindhoven to bring him to the Premier League in January 2020. (AE)

July 1 – Richarlison unveiled by Tottenham

It’s official! Antonio Conte has added Richarlison to an attacking group that already included Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, and Dejan Kulusevski.

It’s not a crazy profit for Everton, who purchased Richarlison from Watford for $60 million at the behest of manager Marco Silva, but the Toffees need the money after risking Financial Fair Play fouls.

More, here.

June 17 – Tottenham signs Bissouma

Spurs aren’t messing around in the transfer market this summer, are they?

They have completed the signing of Yves Bissouma, 25, from Brighton and it is believed the transfer fee is initially $30 million and could rise to $37 million. Bissouma, a Mali international, had one year left on his contract at Brighton and that drove his transfer fee down. He’s worth at least double what Spurs paid for him and the combative central midfielder is just the type of destroyer who will thrive in Antonio Conte’s system.

Of course, he’s smooth on the ball and has plenty of poise to his game too, but Bissouma’s arrival adds more steel to Tottenham’s team and more depth too as Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster have already arrived this summer. Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici are certainly delivering the additions Conte wanted. This is a very savvy addition by Spurs. With Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur the first-choice pairing in central midfield and Oliver Skipp around too, Conte now has four top quality options for his two central midfield spots. That will help a lot with rotating the lineup from Champions League games in midweek to PL action at he weekend. (JPW)

June 10 – USMNT DF Cameron Carter-Vickers makes Celtic loan permanent

Cameron Carter-Vickers spent the 2021-22 season on loan to Celtic, and he had a great time in Scotland, where he made 28 league appearances as the Bhoys reclaimed the Scottish Premiership title from rivals Rangers. Celtic were so pleased with Carter-Vickers’ loan spell that they made the transfer permanent and handed the USMNT center back a four-year contract. (AE)

June 8 – CONFIRMED: Spurs sign Fraser Forster to serve as Hugo Lloris backup

Tottenham announced on Wednesday that Fraser Forster has been signed on a free transfer from Southampton. Forster will serve as backup to captain and no. 1 goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, thus guaranteeing an experienced Premier League ‘keeper in net game in and game out. (AE)

FA Cup third round: Results, highlights, how to watch, fourth round draw

By Jan 9, 2023, 2:35 PM EST
0 Comments

The 20 teams of the Premier League entered the FA Cup this weekend and several sides are one-and-done, and not all fell to their top-flight peers.

Aston Villa was stunned by Stevenage, Newcastle lost at Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest was handled by Blackpool, and Bournemouth was well-beaten by Burnley.

Everton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, and Brentford all fell to Premier League rivals as Manchester United, Manchester City, Southampton, and West Ham moved onto the next stage.

Tottenham, Leicester City, Fulham, and Brighton withstood upset bids, while Wolves and Liverpool drew and are headed for a replay, while Leeds will have to re-engage with Cardiff City.

[ LIVE: Follow FA Cup scores, updates ]

The fourth-round draw’s already been conducted and the winner could get Arsenal if the Gunners handle their business Monday against Oxford United.

For the full fourth-round draw, scroll to the bottom of this post.

Chelsea’s lost the last three FA Cup Finals but that run will not continue as Graham Potter’s first FA Cup tie in charge of the Blues was a blowout loss to Man City.

Read on for FA Cup stream info, fixtures, and predictions.

FA Cup live scores, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Third round (January 6-9)
Times: Below
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+

FA Cup third round fixtures

Friday

Manchester United 3-1 Everton

Saturday

Preston North End 3-1 Huddersfield Town
Reading 2-0 Watford
Tottenham 1-0 Portsmouth
Gillingham 0-1 Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City — PPD
Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton
Hull City 0-2 Fulham
Middlesbrough 1-5 Brighton
Fleetwood Town 2-1 QPR
Ipswich Town 4-1 Rotherham
Bournemouth 2-4 Burnley
Blackpool 4-1 Nottingham Forest
Chesterfield 3-3 West Brom
Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United
Boreham Wood 1-1 Accrington Stanley
Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland
Brentford 0-1 West Ham
Coventry City 3-4 Wrexham
Luton Town 1-1 Wigan
Grimsby Town 1-0 Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle
Liverpool 2-2 Wolves

Sunday

Bristol City 1-1 Swansea City
Derby County 3-0 Barnsley
Cardiff City 2-2 Leeds
Stockport 1-2 Walsall
Hartlepool 0-3 Stoke City
Norwich 0-1 Blackpool
Aston Villa 1-2 Stevenage
Man City 4-0 Chelsea

Monday

Oxford United vs Arsenal — 3pm ET

FA Cup third round predictions

Friday

Manchester United 3-1 Everton

Saturday

Preston North End 1-2 Huddersfield Town
Reading 1-0 Watford
Tottenham 3-0 Portsmouth
Gillingham 1-2 Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers 1-0 Birmingham City
Crystal Palace 2-1 Southampton
Hull City 0-1 Fulham
Middlesbrough 0-2 Brighton
Fleetwood Town 1-2 QPR
Ipswich Town 1-0 Rotherham
Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley
Blackpool 0-3 Nottingham Forest
Chesterfield 1-2 West Brom
Millwall 2-1 Sheffield United
Boreham Wood 0-1 Accrington Stanley
Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland
Brentford 1-2 West Ham
Coventry City 2-3 Wrexham
Luton Town 1-0 Wigan
Grimsby Town 2-1 Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday 1-3 Newcastle
Liverpool 4-3 Wolves

Sunday

Bristol City 0-1 Swansea City
Derby County 1-0 Barnsley
Cardiff City 0-2 Leeds
Stockport 1-0 Walsall
Aston Villa 3-0 Stevenage
Man City 2-0 Chelsea

Monday

Oxford United 1-4 Arsenal

FA Cup fourth round draw

Boreham Wood/Accrington Stanley vs Cardiff City/Leeds United
Fulham vs Sunderland
Brighton vs Liverpool/Wolves
Bristol City/Swansea City vs Chesterfield/West Brom
Man City/Chelsea vs Oxford United/Arsenal
Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town
Walsall vs Leicester City
Blackburn Rovers vs Forest Green Rovers/Birmingham City
Stoke City vs Aston Villa/Stevenage
Derby County vs West Ham
Luton Town/Wigan vs Grimsby Town
Manchester United vs Reading
Ipswitch Town vs Burnley
Wrexham vs Sheffield United
Southampton vs Blackpool
Preston North End vs Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Jan 9, 2023, 1:20 PM EST
0 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the festive period has delivered plenty of fun.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest (though Newcastle is not going away).

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Manchester United has surged into the top four picture and is locked in a battle for the top four with uneven Tottenham while Liverpool has improved and is back in the Champions League scrap. Chelsea has some work to do while surprising Fulham and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest, plus Wolves and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places.

But Leicester, West Ham, Everton and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – Matchweek 19 (After games on January 5, 2023)

Premier League schedule
https://scoreboard.nbcsports.com/soccer/season/93741/standings

Pulisic out ‘weeks’, Sterling injury still being analyzed in Chelsea injury crisis

By Jan 9, 2023, 1:20 PM EST
0 Comments

Chelsea’s ongoing injury crisis took another terrible turn on Thursday, as attackers Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic were each subbed off early in the first half.

Both players joined Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in missing Sunday’s FA Cup beatdown at the hands of Manchester City, and Graham Potter’s issued an update on their statuses.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

“Christian opened up his knee in the game the other day,” Potter said, via Football.London. “We’re still sort of analyzing it but it’s going to be weeks I would say for him. Raheem had an action in the first minute of the game, a back heel that was a bit strange, and felt something in his hamstring. Again we’re analyzing that. Aubamayang had a tight back yesterday so was unable to travel.”

Sterling was injured first, subbed off in just the 5th minute after suffering an apparent leg injury in the opening moments. Prior to the start of Chelsea vs Manchester City, the Blues had just one injury to an attacking player, Armando Broja.

Pulisic’s injury occurred in the 16th minute, during a bright attacking moment for Chelsea. Marc Cucurella won the ball back high up the field and found Kai Havertz with a pass to the top of the penalty area. Havertz slipped the ball past a defender and into Pulisic’s path roughly nine yards from goal. Pulisic tried to shoot first-time, but John Stones came sliding in from Pulisic’s right to block the shot before making contact with his knee on the follow-through.

Sterling and Pulisic join N’Golo Kante (thigh – hasn’t played since Aug. 14), Reece James (knee – injured again in the first game after the World Cup, after missing the World Cup due to injury), Wesley Fofana (knee – just two PL appearances since signing from Leicester – hasn’t played since Oct. 5), Edouard Mendy (shoulder – out since the World Cup) and Broja (knee – injured during the World Cup break) on the Blues’ injured list, which is chock full of key players from every part of the field. Mason Mount also missed Thursday’s game after picking up a knock in training this week.

Chelsea (10th place) sat 10 points back of 4th-place Manchester United when Thursday’s game began.

Gareth Bale retires at the age of 33

By Jan 9, 2023, 1:17 PM EST
0 Comments

Gareth Bale has announced his retirement at the age of 33.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

The Welsh legend starred for Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid and Los Angeles Football Club during his 17-year career as he won five Champions League titles at Real and played 111 times for Wales.

Bale’s last game was a 3-0 defeat to England at the 2022 World Cup, where he captained Wales as they reached just their second-ever World Cup and their first tournament for 64 years. He was contracted to LAFC through the end of June 2023 but that agreement has ended early.

Given his struggles with fitness and form over the last few years perhaps this sudden retirement announcement shouldn’t be such a big surprise. But you still have to think that Bale had plenty of available options to continue his playing career.

His legacy

He will go down as one of the greatest players of his generation but there will be an asterisk next to his name given all of the unfortunate injury issues he suffered at Real Madrid over the years.

His pure talent and power was a joy to watch when he was flying down the left flank and there was a period at Tottenham from 2010-13 when he looked basically unstoppable.

When he was fit and in form, there were few players who could take a game by the scruff of the neck and score spectacular — and often hugely important — goals like Bale could.

He won trophies with Real Madrid and LAFC and dragged Wales to the semifinals of the EURO 2016 tournament and to the 2022 World Cup.

Most importantly, Bale put smiles on the faces of so many millions around the world with his incredible goals (Champions League final bicycle kick anyone?) and majestic runs and pinpoint passing accuracy.

What next?

In his retirement statement Bale said: “I move on with anticipation to the next stage of my life, a time of change and transition, an opportunity for a new adventure…”

Many will make jokes about the new adventure being about Bale pursuing a career as a professional golfer (you guys are hilarious) but it seems likely that Bale will stay in the game as a coach.

He is hugely passionate about Wales and perhaps his hometown club Cardiff City, or even his first club Southampton, would be a good starting spot for him. He would be out of the spotlight and could work as an assistant or as a youth coach and work his way up through the ranks.

That said, Bale probably needs a break. He has had a long career and it felt like the last five or six years in particular really ground him down as Real Madrid’s fans got on his back for his lengthy spells out with injuries.