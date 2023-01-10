Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Jan 10, 2023, 7:45 AM EST
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s nine assists this Premier League season are three more than his nearest competitor — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — and give him 95 for his career. That’s tied for fifth all-time with Dennis Bergkamp, 71 behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

[ MORE: Premier League Golden Boot race ]

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.77 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Premier League assist leadersKevin De Bruyne, Man City — 9
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 6
  3. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 6
  4. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  5. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  6. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 5
  7. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 5
  8. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  9. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 5
  10. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  11. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 4
  12. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — 4
  13. James Maddison, Leicester City — 4
  14. Marcus Tavernier, Bournemouth — 4
  15. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle — 4
  16. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 4
  17. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 4
  18. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace — 4
  19. Kenny Tete, Fulham — 4
  20. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 4
  21. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 4
  22. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 4

By Jan 10, 2023, 2:00 PM EST
The quarterfinals of the 2022-23 League Cup are set, with Premier League clubs claiming seven of the eight spots following Manchester City’s 3-2 victory over Liverpool on Thursday.

[ LIVE: Follow League Cup scores, updates ]

League One side Charlton Athletic, the last remaining lower-league side, will face Manchester United at Old Trafford after knocking out PL side Brighton & Hove Albion in the round of 16.

In the other three, all-Premier League ties, Southampton will host Manchester City, Nottingham will host Wolves, and Newcastle will host Leicester.

Below is the League Cup schedule in full, how to follow the action live, plus where and how to watch the midweek action.

League Cup quarterfinal fixtures

Tuesday, January 10

3pm ET: Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic
3pm ET: Newcastle United vs Leicester City

Wednesday, January 11

2:45pm ET: Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
3pm ET: Southampton vs Manchester City

League Cup quarterfinal predictions

Tuesday, January 10

3pm ET: Manchester United 3-0 Charlton Athletic
3pm ET: Newcastle United 2-1 Leicester City

Wednesday, January 11

2:45pm ET: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers
3pm ET: Southampton 1-4 Manchester City

League Cup live scores, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Quarterfinals (January 10-11)
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+

League Cup fourth round results

(All kick offs 2:45pm ET unless otherwise stated)

Wednesday, December 21

Blackburn Rovers 1-3 Nottingham Forest
Charlton Athletic 0-0 (4-3 pens) Brighton
Manchester United 2-0 Burnley

Tuesday, December 20

MK Dons 0-3 Leicester City
Newcastle United 1-0 Bournemouth
Southampton 2-1 Lincoln City
Wolves 2-0 Gillingham

Thursday, December 22

Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool – 3pm ET – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

League Cup fourth round score predictions

Tuesday, December 20

MK Dons 1-2 Leicester City
Newcastle United 4-2 Bournemouth
Southampton 2-0 Lincoln City
Wolves 3-1 Gillingham

Wednesday, December 21

Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Nottingham Forest (Forest win on penalty kicks)
Charlton Athletic 1-3 Brighton
Manchester United 3-2 Burnley

Thursday, December 22

Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool

League Cup third round results

Tuesday, November 8

Bournemouth 4-1 Everton
Brentford 1-1 Gillingham (5-6 on penalties to Gillingham)
Bristol City 1-3 Lincoln City
Burnley 3-1 Crawley Town
Leicester City 3-0 Newport County
MK Dons 2-0 Morecambe
Stevenage 1-1 Charlton Athletic (4-5 on penalties to Charlton)

Wednesday, November 9

Arsenal 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United 0-0 (3-2 PKs) Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham
Southampton 1-1 (6-5 PKs) Sheffield Wednesday
West Ham United 2-2 (9-10 PKs) Blackburn Rovers
Wolves 1-0 Leeds United
Liverpool 0-0 (3-2 PKs) Derby County
Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea

Thursday, November 10

Manchester United 4-2 Aston Villa

League Cup second round results

Tuesday, August 23
Walsall 0-1 Charlton Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 Rochdale
Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Burnley
Barrow 2-2 (1-3 PKs) Lincoln City
Bolton 1-4 Aston Villa
Bradford City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers
Cambridge United 0-3 Southampton
Colchester United 0-2 Brentford
Crawley Town 2-0 Fulham
Derby County 1-0 West Brom
Fleetwood Town 0-1 Everton
Gillingham 0-0 (6-5 PKs) Exeter City
Grimsby Town 0-3 Nottingham Forest
Newport County 3-2 Portsmouth
Norwich City 2-2 (3-5 PKs) Bournemouth
Oxford United 0-2 Crystal Palace
Rotherham United 0-1 Morecambe
Stevenage 1-0 Peterborough United
Stockport County 0-0 (1-3 PKs) Leicester City
Watford 0-2 MK Dons
Wolves 2-1 Preston

Wednesday, August 24
Forest Green Rovers 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion
Wycombe Wanderers 1-3 Bristol City
Leeds United 3-1 Barnsley
Tranmere Rovers 1-2 Newcastle United

By Jan 10, 2023, 12:26 PM EST
Fulham host Chelsea in a west London derby which could see the Cottagers move six points ahead of the Blues in the Premier League table.

Who thought we would be saying that at the start of the season?

Marco Silva has done a marvellous job at Fulham and all of their summer additions have turned out to be excellent additions who perfectly compliment the talented squad who sauntered to promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Can new boys Fulham really challenge for European qualification? At this point, why not? The only disappointment for this game is that star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is missing through suspension.

When it comes to Chelsea, it is pretty much the opposite feeling for Graham Potter and his downbeat Blues. They’ve won just one of their last eight games in all competitions and have been knocked out of the FA Cup and League Cup and sit in 10th place as they are 10 points outside of the top four. After all of the big spending from the new ownership group led by Todd Boehly, there is real pressure growing on Potter after just four months in the job.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Fulham vs Chelsea.

How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Thursday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Fulham are flying high after three-straight wins over the festive period and there is a very impressive resilience about the squad Silva has created. Of course, Mitrovic is the main man up top and will be sorely missed in this clash, but they have so much quality in midfield and attacking areas with summer signings Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira and Willian making a big impact. Also, Bernd Leno has been excellent in goal. Most people expected Fulham to go down this season so they’re now playing with house money and are full of confidence. Special things can happen when teams are in the kind of situation, and mood, the Cottagers find themselves in right now.

Chelsea are feeling the opposite of special. They have been hit hard by injuries, look lackluster in attack and questions are starting to fly when it comes to whether or not Graham Potter was the right hire. Todd Boehly has said he will give Potter plenty of time to sort things out but Chelsea’s squad don’t seem to be excited by the brand of football he is asking them to play. What is their philosophy? How will they hurt opponents? None of it is clear right now.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Mitrovic continues to score goals galore but he’s missing this one through suspension so Carlos Vinicius is likely to start up top. Pereira, Palhinha and Willian are winning the ball back and will be aiming to get the ball to Vinicius in dangerous areas. USMNT duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson have been excellent all season long and Leno has provided some real confidence as Fulham have improved massively in defense.

Chelsea have no players in good form but youngster Carney Chukwuemeka did play extremely well when he came on against Manchester City.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

Mitrovic is suspended due to yellow card accumulation so Vinicius should start up top. Shane Duffy and Neeskens Kebano remain out, while Manor Solomon made his long-awaited return from injury in the FA Cup win at Hull and having him around will be a big boost.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic both joined Chelsea’s growing injury list as N’Golo Kante, Reece James and Wesley Fofana are getting closer to returns. Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Edouard Mendy remain out, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is battling through a back issue. At this point Graham Potter still has a lot of international players to choose from and he needs the likes of Jorginho, Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech to stand tall.

By Jan 10, 2023, 11:18 AM EST
The January transfer window is here and Premier League transfers are happening all the time.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

But where does each of the 20 Premier League clubs need to strengthen? What kind of player, or players, do they need?

Below we take a look at the Premier League transfers that should be a priority for each club in January.

Premier League transfer needs for January

Arsenal – Striker/winger

They are trying to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk and will probably get it over the line to help rotate their attacking options. Elsewhere, they don’t need anything.

Aston Villa – Left back and striker

They are close to signing left back Alex Moreno from Real Betis and he can add real attacking quality down that flank. It also seems like Unai Emery wants to add a different type of center forward.

Bournemouth – Everywhere

Given the new owners are now in, Bournemouth must strengthen if they’re going to stay up. Defensively they need more quality. And everywhere else.

Brentford – Winger

Their squad has actually been big enough to cope with several key injuries in defense really well. They’ve signed Kevin Schade who will add extra options in attack.

Brighton and Hove Albion – Striker

It’s always a striker with them, isn’t it? The Seagulls are one prolific forward away from seriously challenging the top six. Will they spend big to get that player? Probably not this month.

Chelsea – Striker/attacking midfielder

They keep buying players but are they the right type of players? The jury is out on their jumbled transfer policy since the new owners arrived. Graham Potter is about to get Joao Felix on loan and a more prolific striker is needed. Perhaps Marcus Thuram is the right choice?

Crystal Palace – Striker

Not really sure where Palace can strengthen. Maybe adding a striker to help them become more clinical? Again, that has been their main aim for about eight years now.

Everton – Striker

They cannot afford to wait for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to regain his form. They just can’t. Frank Lampard needs a poacher otherwise Everton are once again in a very serious relegation battle.

Fulham – Nobody

The Cottagers could maybe use some extra cover in the full back areas but Marco Silva’s squad is looking very solid.

Leeds United – Striker and center back

They’ve already sign Max Wober from RB Salzburg and the Austrian should help them shore things up at the back. Jesse Marsch could also add exciting striker Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim.

Leicester City – Center back and goalkeeper

They are really struggling defensively this season and need reinforcements at center back in particular. Maybe a new goalkeeper too?

Liverpool – Central midfielder

They added Cody Gakpo in a shrewd piece of business but that was a luxury buy. Jurgen Klopp needs a more reliable, box-to-box midfielder as too many of his squad in that area suffer from constant injuries. Teun Koopmeiners has been linked.

Manchester City – Nobody

Their squad is stacked and is absolutely ridiculous. Pep Guardiola has already said it will be a quiet January.

Manchester United – Striker

If they can get the deal to sign Wout Weghorst on loan over the line then it is a really good stop-gap solution. Long-term they will be focusing on Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen. Right now, Erik ten Hag needs an extra center forward who can rotate in and out of the lineup.

Newcastle United – Nobody

Another team who has a stacked squad and although Eddie Howe would probably like to add another winger, he really doesn’t need to.

Nottingham Forest – Midfielder

Nottingham Forest have so many players still settling in from their incredible splurge last summer but they do look short of an option in holding midfield.

Southampton – Striker, attacking midfielder, center back

Nathan Jones has a heck of a job on his hands to keep Saints up but they have already sign Croatian winger Mislav Orsic and are set to sign Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz too. After signing so many talented youngsters in the summer, they need more experience and another striker and center back will give them a chance of staying up. It will be a busy month at St Mary’s.

Tottenham Hotspur – Winger/wing-back and center back

With injuries to attacking players and their wing-backs having tough campaigns, Antonio Conte will need extra options in the wide areas. Leandro Trossard is a player who makes sense to buy this month and will battle for minutes and improve their squad. Spurs also need a new center back but that seems more like a summer purchase.

West Ham United – Nobody

They are obviously struggling but their squad is pretty stacked and they spent big in the summer. David Moyes will have no problems with the quality of his roster but he has to figure out how to get the best out of them as a unit.

Wolverhampton Wanderers – Striker and center back

They have already signed Matheus Cunha on loan, which looks like a really good addition, and they have been linked with experienced center back Craig Dawson to help them shore things up. Julen Lopetegui needs extra quality going forward.

By Jan 10, 2023, 10:15 AM EST
Arsenal transfer news: The January transfer window will be interesting (and important) for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta’s side is clearly a big contender for everything the Premier League has to offer.

After finishing two points behind north London rivals Tottenham, due to back-to-back defeats on Matchweeks 36 and 37 with UEFA Champions League qualification nearly in the bag, Arsenal isn’t leaving anything up to chance this go-round. The Gunners lead the Premier League and show no signs of slowing down.

Following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona, in January 2022) and Alexandre Lacazette (end of contract, this summer), Arteta continues to rejuvenate an already stunning attack that includes Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, and captain Martin Odegaard.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Arsenal transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Arsenal confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window

Ins

None

Outs

None

Arsenal transfer news today, live!

January 10 – Mudryk travels with Shakhtar as talks continue

The latest reports on Mykhaylo Mudryk to Arsenal have arrived and although the Gunners seem to be encouraged that they can strike a deal, the Ukraine international winger has flown to Turkey and gone on tour with them. Shakhtar are currently on a midseason break and Mudryk, 22, has been on holiday and working with a personal trainer to keep himself sharp. He is now heading away with the team for training and friendly games, so a deal does not appear to be imminent.

That said, a report from the Daily Express suggests that Shakhtar are finally open to negotiating down their asking price of $100 million and some compromises are being found. This all hinges on how much Arsenal are willing to pay up front and how much Shakhtar are willing to accept in instalments. The structure of the deal seems to be being worked out and Arsenal really need to add another forward player so they can rotate their attacking lineup. (JPW)

January 9 – Alejandro Balde to Arsenal or Newcastle?

A report from Sport in Spain says that both Arsenal and Newcastle want to sign Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde. The versatile 19-year-old has become a regular for the Spanish giants this season but is yet to sign a new contract at the Nou Camp. Per the report, the issues with his contract talks at Barca involve the financial restraints they are facing and that has caused issues trying to agree new long-term contracts with current players. Newcastle and Arsenal have both reached out about Balde’s availability as his current contract runs out in the summer of 2024. Already a Spanish international, Balde is a huge talent and per the report his agent, Jorge Mendes, has told Barcelona that they could sell him to generate cash to help their financial situation. Both Arsenal and Newcastle are looking to add players in a structured and sensible way and Balde’s quality, and age, tick all of their boxes in terms of their recruitment model. (JPW)

January 3 – Chelsea ready to pounce to seal Mudryk deal

Another day, another update on Mykhaylo Mudryk but this does not involved Arsenal. Per a report from Jack Rosser of The Sun, Chelsea are ready to snap up the extremely talented Ukraine international as Arsenal have yet to agree a transfer fee with Shakhtar Donetsk. Mudryk, 21, is Arsenal’s main target in the January window but Chelsea certainly need some fresh attacking talent too and Shakhtar’s sporting director Darijo Srna is set to hold talks with the Blues this week. This all feels very Willian and Luis Diaz esque. (JPW)

January 3 – Improved bid for Mudryk but Chelsea lurking

Another day, another update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk. Per a report from Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have submitted a bid of over $52.8 million up front to Shakhtar Donetsk. Plenty of add ons are included in the deal too. Romano adds that if Arsenal and Shakhtar cannot agree a fee, Chelsea are waiting in the wings to snap up the extremely talented Ukraine international. Mudryk, 21, is Arsenal’s main target in the January window and given their recent recruitment success, it seems likely he will be another key part of Mikel Arteta’s jigsaw. (JPW)

December 30 – Shakhtar negotiating with Arsenal over Mudryk transfer

That sound you can hear is Arsenal fans rubbing their hands with glee as Edu and Co. aim to sign one of the top young wingers in Europe. According to Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin, Arsenal are speaking with the Ukrainian club and they are haggling over a transfer fee. Arsenal have reportedly had an offer of over $66 million rejected by Shakhtar. The Ukrainian giants are said to want close to $100 million. Palkin spoke on Thursday and said: “Negotiations are continuing. We receive offers, but they are not the ones we would like to see on our table. Now, literally in five minutes, I will have a phone conversation with Arsenal. We are open to negotiations, ready to exchange ideas and figures. If we will agree, then let it be so. If we will not, then let it be another time.”

Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, there is ‘cautious optimism’ the deal can be completed as Mudryk’s representatives have reportedly already agreed personal terms and are now waiting on the two teams to agree a transfer fee. What would Mudryk bring? He fits Arsenal’s model of being a young, hungry player who can is technically gifted but also has incredible work rate. If he arrives he could allow the likes of Saka and Martinelli to play in slightly different roles and he adds real quality into their attacking rotation. As we’ve seen with the injury to Gabriel Jesus, this Arsenal squad is still pretty thin. But if Arsenal does sign Mudryk, it makes perfect sense and slots in with their identity as a club. Whenever Arsenal have spent big in recent seasons (Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel, Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White are just a few examples) they have got it largely spot on. (JPW)

December 27 – Arsenal makes bid for Mykhailo Mudryk

Reports say that Arsenal has approached Shakhtar Donetsk with a $67 million bid for in-demand forward Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian club is said to want over $100 million for the winger, who has eight caps for Ukraine and turns 22 on Jan. 5.

Some reports have said the move is “imminent,” but Mudryk’s been linked with Manchester City amongst others. He’s scored 10 times with eight assists in 18 matches across all competitions this season.

Mudryk is an electric dribbler who plays mainly on the left side, where fellow 21-year-old Gabriel Martinelli has often starred opposite another 21-year-old Bukayo Saka on the right. Relatively elderly Gabriel Jesus, 25, has been the Gunners center forward in front of 23-year-old Eddie Nketiah. The club also has Reiss Nelson and Marquinhos plus long-injured Emile Smith-Rowe. Wow.

Shakhtar is transferring from the Champions League to the Europa League playoffs, while Arsenal has a bye past the playoffs into the Round of 16. (NM)

Arsenal 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings

In

Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City ($54.7 million)
Fabio Vieira – Porto ($42 million) – MORE
Oleksandr Zinchenko – Manchester City ($35.9 million)
Matt Turner – New England Revolution ($10.2 million) – MORE
Marquinhos – Sao Paulo ($3.5 million)

Out

Matteo Guendouzi – Marseille ($10.8 million)
Alexandre Lacazette (end of contract)
Auston Trusty – Birmingham City (loan)
Bernd Leno – Fulham ($5 million)
Lucas Torreira – Galatasaray ($7.5 million)
Konstantinos Mavropanos – Stuttgart ($4.75 million)
Hector Bellerin – (end of contract)
Nuno Tavares – Marseille (loan)
Pablo Mari – Monza (loan)
Nicolas Pepe – Nice (loan)
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – Southampton (loan)
Runar Alex Runarsson – Alanyaspor (loan)

Arsenal archived transfer news, rumors

July 22 – Oleksandr Zinchenko unveiled as newest Arsenal player

Following weeks of reports and speculation, and even confirmation from his former manager, Oleksandr Zinchenko is officially an Arsenal player. The Gunners announced the 25-year-old left back/midfielder’s arrival on Friday, with the Ukrainian international calling it “a boyhood dream come true.” (AE)

July 4 – Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal signed, sealed, delivered

What a move for Arsenal this is. Gabriel Jesus, 25, has joined the Gunners for $54.7 million from Manchester City, and Mikel Arteta will be absolutely delighted with this deal. With Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez arriving this summer, Jesus needed to move to get more minutes as he aims to start for Brazil at the World Cup in November. He has found the perfect spot at Arsenal, as they needed a number nine, his playing style and philosophy matches theirs perfectly, and he knows Arteta very well from the latter being Man City’s assistant coach. This transfer works so well for everyone it actually hurts. Now, if Jesus can just become a little more clinical, this will be one of the deals of the summer, but at least we now know that Jesus wants to play up front instead of on the right. (JPW)

June 27 – Matt Turner completes his move to Arsenal

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner has completed his move to Arsenal and is in north London settling in at his new club. It will take a lot for Turner to usurp Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal’s starting goalkeeper but he should get plenty of minutes in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League this season. It will be intriguing to see how Turner fares early on at Arsenal, especially as they are heading to the U.S. on a preseason tour and he should play plenty of minutes for the Gunners as he gets to know his new teammates, coaches and settles in further. (JPW)

June 21 – Arsenal seals Fabio Vieira

We have lift-off.

Arsenal has purchased Fabio Vieira — no relation to Patrick — for a reported $42 million fee.

The Porto man just turned 21 in late May and racked up the joint second-most assists in Portugal last season despite playing under 1400 minutes.

What else will the Gunners get in Vieira, who can play left wing or second striker in addition to attacking midfield? Click here for more. (NM)

June 10 – Young forward Marquinhos set to join Gunners for $3.7 million

Marquinhos, 19, is set to join Arsenal from Sao Paulo, according to The Guardian. They say that Arsenal have ‘won the race’ to sign the Brazilian forward, who will sign a five-year contract. Marquinhos is definitely a player for the future after he broke through at Sao Paulo last season and has been capped by Brazil at U17 level. As for a player for the here and now, this report states that Gabriel Jesus remains Arsenal’s main target. If they can bring in Jesus then Arteta will be delighted as the Gunners’ young squad continues to move in the direction as they battle for a top four finish. (JPW)

June 9 – Alexandre Lacazette rejoins Lyon, who he left to sign for Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette’s Arsenal departure was already confirmed, but we now know that the 31-year-old French forward has rejoined Lyon on a free transfer. Lacazette spent seven season in the Lyon first team, where he scored 129 goals in 275 appearances (all competitions) from 2010-2017, before leaving the Ligue 1 side to sign for Arsenal. He made 206 appearances for the Gunners and scored 71 times in five seasons at the Emirates Stadium. (AE)

Follow @AndyEdMLS