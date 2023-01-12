Brentford host Bournemouth in west London on Saturday as Thomas Frank’s side look to continue their unlikely push for European qualification.

The Bees are just two points off sixth place heading into this weekend and following their 3-1 win against Liverpool they’re full of confidence. Thomas Frank has done a superb job and they continue to be a very difficult team to play against, even with Ivan Toney missing for their marquee win against Liverpool.

Bournemouth are heading in the opposite direction as they’ve lost five-straight games in all competitions. Gary O’Neil has really struggled since being handed the managers job on a permanent basis and all of a sudden the Cherries are just one point above the relegation zone.

Here’s everything you need for Brentford vs Bournemouth.

How to watch Brentford vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

The Bees keep on buzzing and even with key players missing through injury they keep surprising everyone. Frank has created such a tight unit and everyone understands their job. They are a horrible team to play against and their hunger was incredible against Liverpool. Their ability from set pieces is also a huge factor to their success and this all seems very similar to when Burnley stunned everyone and qualified for the Europa League.

Bournemouth need reinforcements, fast, and their new American owners have promised to spend in January. Nobody expected them to stay up this season and they’re already ahead of where they were supposed to be in terms of points gained. But they need some sort of boost because they have zero momentum right now.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Bryan Mbuemo, Rico Henry and Yoane Wissa were superb against Liverpool, while Christian Norgaard, Ben Mee and David Raya are all so important to the defensive solidity of the Bees.

Bournemouth’s main man is Dominic Solanke but the Cherries need to get him the ball more in dangerous areas, while Lewis Cook does his best to dictate the tempo from central midfield.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Ivan Toney should return, which is a huge boost, while Aaron Hickey and Frank Onyeka are working their way back to full fitness. Shandon Baptiste and Pontus Jansson remain out. Does Frank bring Toney straight back in for Wissa? The latter scored (and had two others disallowed) against Liverpool and took his chance. But still, Ivan Toney is Ivan Toney.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

Marcus Tavernier, David Brooks, Neto, Junior Stanislas and Ryan Fredericks are out through injury, while Adam Smith is suspended. Jefferson Lerma should be fit to play. Gary O’Neil has plenty of options and it will be intriguing to see if he starts both Kieffer Moore and Solanke up top to go more direct and play Brentford at their own game.

