Marco Silva has done a marvellous job at Fulham and all of their summer additions have turned out to be excellent additions who perfectly compliment the talented squad who sauntered to promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Can new boys Fulham really challenge for European qualification? At this point, why not? The only disappointment for this game is that star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is missing through suspension.
When it comes to Chelsea, it is pretty much the opposite feeling for Graham Potter and his downbeat Blues. They’ve won just one of their last eight games in all competitions and have been knocked out of the FA Cup and League Cup and sit in 10th place as they are 10 points outside of the top four. After all of the big spending from the new ownership group led by Todd Boehly, there is real pressure growing on Potter after just four months in the job.
How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Thursday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines
Fulham are flying high after three-straight wins over the festive period and there is a very impressive resilience about the squad Silva has created. Of course, Mitrovic is the main man up top and will be sorely missed in this clash, but they have so much quality in midfield and attacking areas with summer signings Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira and Willian making a big impact. Also, Bernd Leno has been excellent in goal. Most people expected Fulham to go down this season so they’re now playing with house money and are full of confidence. Special things can happen when teams are in the kind of situation, and mood, the Cottagers find themselves in right now.
Chelsea are feeling the opposite of special. They have been hit hard by injuries, look lackluster in attack and questions are starting to fly when it comes to whether or not Graham Potter was the right hire. Todd Boehly has said he will give Potter plenty of time to sort things out but Chelsea’s squad don’t seem to be excited by the brand of football he is asking them to play. What is their philosophy? How will they hurt opponents? None of it is clear right now.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Mitrovic continues to score goals galore but he’s missing this one through suspension so Carlos Vinicius is likely to start up top. Pereira, Palhinha and Willian are winning the ball back and will be aiming to get the ball to Vinicius in dangerous areas. USMNT duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson have been excellent all season long and Leno has provided some real confidence as Fulham have improved massively in defense.
Chelsea have no players in good form but youngster Carney Chukwuemeka did play extremely well when he came on against Manchester City.
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options
Mitrovic is suspended due to yellow card accumulation so Vinicius should start up top. Shane Duffy and Neeskens Kebano remain out, while Manor Solomon made his long-awaited return from injury in the FA Cup win at Hull and having him around will be a big boost.
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic both joined Chelsea’s growing injury list as N’Golo Kante, Reece James and Wesley Fofana are getting closer to returns. Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Edouard Mendy remain out, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is battling through a back issue. At this point Graham Potter still has a lot of international players to choose from and he needs the likes of Jorginho, Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech to stand tall.
They are trying to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk and will probably get it over the line to help rotate their attacking options. Elsewhere, they don’t need anything.
Aston Villa – Left back and striker
They are close to signing left back Alex Moreno from Real Betis and he can add real attacking quality down that flank. It also seems like Unai Emery wants to add a different type of center forward.
Bournemouth – Everywhere
Given the new owners are now in, Bournemouth must strengthen if they’re going to stay up. Defensively they need more quality. And everywhere else.
Brentford – Winger
Their squad has actually been big enough to cope with several key injuries in defense really well. They’ve signed Kevin Schade who will add extra options in attack.
Brighton and Hove Albion – Striker
It’s always a striker with them, isn’t it? The Seagulls are one prolific forward away from seriously challenging the top six. Will they spend big to get that player? Probably not this month.
Chelsea – Striker/attacking midfielder
They keep buying players but are they the right type of players? The jury is out on their jumbled transfer policy since the new owners arrived. Graham Potter is about to get Joao Felix on loan and a more prolific striker is needed. Perhaps Marcus Thuram is the right choice?
Crystal Palace – Striker
Not really sure where Palace can strengthen. Maybe adding a striker to help them become more clinical? Again, that has been their main aim for about eight years now.
Everton – Striker
They cannot afford to wait for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to regain his form. They just can’t. Frank Lampard needs a poacher otherwise Everton are once again in a very serious relegation battle.
Fulham – Nobody
The Cottagers could maybe use some extra cover in the full back areas but Marco Silva’s squad is looking very solid.
Leeds United – Striker and center back
They’ve already sign Max Wober from RB Salzburg and the Austrian should help them shore things up at the back. Jesse Marsch could also add exciting striker Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim.
Leicester City – Center back and goalkeeper
They are really struggling defensively this season and need reinforcements at center back in particular. Maybe a new goalkeeper too?
Liverpool – Central midfielder
They added Cody Gakpo in a shrewd piece of business but that was a luxury buy. Jurgen Klopp needs a more reliable, box-to-box midfielder as too many of his squad in that area suffer from constant injuries. Teun Koopmeiners has been linked.
Manchester City – Nobody
Their squad is stacked and is absolutely ridiculous. Pep Guardiola has already said it will be a quiet January.
Manchester United – Striker
If they can get the deal to sign Wout Weghorst on loan over the line then it is a really good stop-gap solution. Long-term they will be focusing on Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen. Right now, Erik ten Hag needs an extra center forward who can rotate in and out of the lineup.
Newcastle United – Nobody
Another team who has a stacked squad and although Eddie Howe would probably like to add another winger, he really doesn’t need to.
Nottingham Forest – Midfielder
Nottingham Forest have so many players still settling in from their incredible splurge last summer but they do look short of an option in holding midfield.
Southampton – Striker, attacking midfielder, center back
Nathan Jones has a heck of a job on his hands to keep Saints up but they have already sign Croatian winger Mislav Orsic and are set to sign Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz too. After signing so many talented youngsters in the summer, they need more experience and another striker and center back will give them a chance of staying up. It will be a busy month at St Mary’s.
Tottenham Hotspur – Winger/wing-back and center back
With injuries to attacking players and their wing-backs having tough campaigns, Antonio Conte will need extra options in the wide areas. Leandro Trossard is a player who makes sense to buy this month and will battle for minutes and improve their squad. Spurs also need a new center back but that seems more like a summer purchase.
West Ham United – Nobody
They are obviously struggling but their squad is pretty stacked and they spent big in the summer. David Moyes will have no problems with the quality of his roster but he has to figure out how to get the best out of them as a unit.
Wolverhampton Wanderers – Striker and center back
They have already signed Matheus Cunha on loan, which looks like a really good addition, and they have been linked with experienced center back Craig Dawson to help them shore things up. Julen Lopetegui needs extra quality going forward.
Frank Lampard’s Everton are without a win in their last eight games in all competitions and they sit in 18th place in the table, just three points above bottom side Southampton. There is growing fan unrest, once again, as the Evertonians have hit out at owner Farhad Moshiri, long-time chairman Bill Kenwright and the rest of the Everton board. Lampard has to get results on the field but supporters are largely behind him as Everton’s owners have struggled to back him in the transfer market.
As for Southampton, they pulled off a huge shock in midweek to beat Manchester City to reach the League Cup semifinals as Nathan Jones is finally starting to show why Saints sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl and hired him in November. He has lost all four of his Premier League games in charge but they’ve won back-to-back cup games against Premier League opponents over the last week. Can they now translate that cup form into Premier League points?
How to watch Everton vs Southampton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines
Everton are in freefall once again. They have been better defensively for most of this season but last time out against Brighton they conceded four and it could have been more. There is growing unrest from the home fans at Goodison and this game feels like a pivotal moment in their season. Moshiri backed Lampard publicly ahead of this game and perhaps that will settle things down?
Southampton will be full of confidence after playing extremely well and beating Manchester City in the League Cup quarterfinals to back up an FA Cup third round win at Crystal Palace last weekend. The jury is still out on Nathan Jones from most Saints fans and that will be the case until they move off the bottom of the table and start to pick up points in the Premier League. Still, with a few new signings already in January there is renewed optimism in the air at St Mary’s.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Amadou Onana is Everton’s main man in midfield and he is back after his suspension, which is a huge boost. Jordan Pickford continues to do his best in goal, while Demarai Gray is a real threat on the counter.
Southampton’s captain James Ward-Prowse is getting back to his best form, while Sekou Mara and Adam Armstrong have chipped in with goals in the last week. Having 19-year-old midfielder Romeo Lavia back fit and firing is huge for Saints.
Everton team news, injuries, lineup options
Nathan Patterson, James Garner, Michael Keane, Alex Iwobi and Andros Townsend all remain out injured, so that means Seamus Coleman is likely to come in at right back and Amadou Onana will slot straight back into central midfield.
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options
Tino Livramento is close to a return after his lengthy layoff, while Juan Laris, Theo Walcott and Alex McCarthy are also getting closer. Armel Bella-Kotchap is out for this game but could return next week, while new signings Mislav Orsic and Carlos Alcaraz could both feature. Nathan Jones has rotated his squad so much in recent weeks it is tough to know who will start.
