Manchester United host Manchester City in a huge Manchester derby on Saturday, as Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola lock horns.
Who are the favorites heading into this one? It’s tough to tell right now.
United go into this game after winning four on the spin in the Premier League and eight games in a row in all competitions. There is a new solidity to United and Erik ten Hag has generated huge belief they can challenge for trophies and finish in the top four this season. Maybe they could even drag themselves into a title race with a big win in the derby?
As for City, they sit five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal but suffered a blow as they were poor in a shock loss at Southampton in the League Cup quarterfinals in midweek. Pep Guardiola has rotated his side a lot in recent days and he hinted that he has a ‘ridiculous’ plan for this derby game. Haaland at center back? De Bruyne at left back? Probably not. But whatever it is, we are all intrigued.
Here is everything you need to know for Manchester United vs Manchester City.
Key storylines
United are building momentum and Marcus Rashford is leading the charge. He’s scored seven goals in his last six games for the Red Devils and looks pretty unstoppable at this point. Elsewhere, Casemiro is dominating midfield and Lisandro Martinez is back in defense after winning the World Cup. All over the pitch Untied are full of confidence and they look tough to beat.
Pep Guardiola and Man City just haven’t looked like themselves before and after the World Cup break and they will be a little concerned heading into this clash. They have struggled against United in derby games in recent years but that wasn’t the case earlier this season when they won 6-3. Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne tore United apart in October and City will hope that duo can connect and that they can control the tempo of this game, especially in midfield.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Marcus Rashford is the obvious choice for United, while Casemiro and Luke Shaw have also been excellent. Antony is also getting back to his best after a bit of a dip in form. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been superb after coming back in at right back, while Bruno Fernandes is also in fine form.
Man City’s Rodri is such a key player, while Riyad Mahrez has also been excellent in recent outings and is expected to start.
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek remain out, while this game comes too soon for Diogo Dalot. It is likely that Martinez will start at center back, while Christian Eriksen should start alongside Casemiro in midfield.
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
Center back Ruben Dias is out, while John Stones is a doubt. Expect Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Nathan Ake, Rodri and Bernardo Silva to all start after being on the bench for the loss at Southampton.