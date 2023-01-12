Premier League odds, picks: Week 20 of the 2022-23 season

ProSoccerTalk’s Premier League predictions are back after a week away, just in time for two magnificent derbies.
We’re talking of course about the North London derby and the Manchester derby, as Arsenal visits Tottenham and Man City’s off to Manchester United.
There’s also a West London derby between Fulham and Chelsea — which isn’t Week 20, technically, anyway — and Chelsea meeting Palace in another London scrap.
Here’s how we think Week 20 will shake down in the Premier League.
PST’s Premier League picks standings after Week 18
It’s still tight at the top, but Nick’s pulled in front (Technically, Nick is typing this).
That’s saying something given the unpredictability of the Premier League and the fact that there are three possible outcomes in every single fixture.
STANDINGS
Wk18
JPW 4-6
Andy 4-6
Nick 5-5
Season
Nick Mendola, 84-81
Joe Prince-Wright, 83-82
Andy Edwards, 75-90
Premier League picks: Week 20 of the 2022-23 season
Fulham vs Chelsea
Odds: Fulham (+280) vs Chelsea (+100) | Draw (+200)
Kickoff: 3pm ET Thursday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock
JPW: Fulham 1-2 Chelsea
Andy: Fulham 2-2 Chelsea
Nick: Fulham 1-2 Chelsea
Aston Villa vs Leeds
Odds: Aston Villa (-110) vs Leeds (+290) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 3pm ET Friday
TV/Stream: USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
JPW: Villa 1-1 Leeds
Andy: Villa 1-2 Leeds
Nick: Villa 1-1 Leeds
Manchester United vs Manchester City
Odds: Man Utd (+320) vs Man City (-130) | Draw (+290)
Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday – Preview
TV/Stream: USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
JPW: Man Utd 2-1 Man City
Andy: Man Utd 1-2 Man City
Nick: Man Utd 1-2 Man City
Brighton vs Liverpool
Odds: Brighton (+230) vs Liverpool (+105 | Draw (+270)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday Preview
TV/Stream: – Watch live on Peacock
JPW: Brighton 2-2 Liverpool
Andy: Brighton 0-1 Liverpool
Nick: Brighton 1-2 Liverpool
Everton vs Southampton
Odds: Everton (+120) vs Southampton (+230) | Draw (+230)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
TV/Stream: USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
JPW: Everton 2-1 Southampton
Andy: Everton 1-2 Southampton
Nick: Everton 1-1 Southampton
Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City
Odds: Nottingham Forest (+170) vs Leicester City (+150) | Draw (+240)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock
JPW: Forest 1-1 Leicester
Andy: Forest 2-1 Leicester
Nick: Forest 0-0 Leicester
Wolves vs West Ham
Odds: Wolves (+165) vs West Ham (+165) | Draw (+230)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday – Preview
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock
JPW: Wolves 1-2 West Ham
Andy: Wolves 1-1 West Ham
Nick: Wolves 2-1 West Ham
Brentford vs Bournemouth
Odds: Brentford (-160) vs AFC Bournemouth (+425) | Draw (+300)
Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday
TV/Stream: USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
JPW: Brentford 3-0 Bournemouth
Andy: Brentford 3-0 Bournemouth
Nick: Brentford 4-1 Bournemouth
Newcastle vs Fulham
Odds: Newcastle (-190) vs Fulham (+500) | Draw (+320)
Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock
JPW: Newcastle 1-1 Fulham
Andy: Newcastle 3-1 Fulham
Nick: Newcastle 2-0 Fulham
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
Odds: Chelsea (-160) vs Crystal Palace (+450) | Draw (+280)
Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday
TV/Stream: USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
JPW: Chelsea 2-1 Palace
Andy: Chelsea 1-0 Palace
Nick: Chelsea 2-1 Palace
Tottenham vs Arsenal
Odds: Tottenham (+230) vs Arsenal (+110) | Draw (+260)
Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday – Preview
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock
JPW: Spurs 1-2 Arsenal
Andy: Spurs 3-2 Arsenal
Nick: Spurs 1-1 Arsenal