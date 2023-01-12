Premier League odds, picks: Week 20 of the 2022-23 season

By Jan 12, 2023, 5:00 PM EST
0 Comments

ProSoccerTalk’s Premier League predictions are back after a week away, just in time for two magnificent derbies.

We’re talking of course about the North London derby and the Manchester derby, as Arsenal visits Tottenham and Man City’s off to Manchester United.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

There’s also a West London derby between Fulham and Chelsea — which isn’t Week 20, technically, anyway — and Chelsea meeting Palace in another London scrap.

Here’s how we think Week 20 will shake down in the Premier League.

PST’s Premier League picks standings after Week 18

It’s still tight at the top, but Nick’s pulled in front (Technically, Nick is typing this).

That’s saying something given the unpredictability of the Premier League and the fact that there are three possible outcomes in every single fixture.

STANDINGS

Wk18

JPW 4-6
Andy 4-6
Nick 5-5

Season

Nick Mendola, 84-81
Joe Prince-Wright, 83-82
Andy Edwards, 75-90

Premier League picks: Week 20 of the 2022-23 season

Full odds provided by our partner, BetMGM – BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

You can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

Fulham vs Chelsea

Odds: Fulham (+280) vs Chelsea (+100) | Draw (+200)
Kickoff: 3pm ET Thursday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock

JPW: Fulham 1-2 Chelsea
Andy: Fulham 2-2 Chelsea
Nick: Fulham 1-2 Chelsea

Aston Villa vs Leeds

Odds: Aston Villa (-110) vs Leeds (+290) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 3pm ET Friday
TV/Stream: USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

JPW: Villa 1-1 Leeds
Andy: Villa 1-2 Leeds
Nick: Villa 1-1 Leeds

Manchester United vs Manchester City

Odds: Man Utd (+320) vs Man City (-130)  | Draw (+290)
Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday – Preview
TV/Stream: USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

JPW: Man Utd 2-1 Man City
Andy: Man Utd 1-2 Man City
Nick: Man Utd 1-2 Man City

Brighton vs Liverpool

Odds: Brighton (+230) vs Liverpool (+105 | Draw (+270)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday  Preview
TV/Stream: – Watch live on Peacock

JPW: Brighton 2-2 Liverpool
Andy: Brighton 0-1 Liverpool
Nick: Brighton 1-2 Liverpool

Everton vs Southampton

Odds: Everton (+120) vs Southampton (+230) | Draw (+230)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
TV/Stream:  USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

JPW: Everton 2-1 Southampton
Andy: Everton 1-2 Southampton
Nick: Everton 1-1 Southampton

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City

Odds: Nottingham Forest (+170) vs Leicester City (+150) | Draw (+240)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock

JPW: Forest 1-1 Leicester
Andy: Forest 2-1 Leicester
Nick: Forest 0-0 Leicester

Wolves vs West Ham

Odds: Wolves (+165) vs West Ham (+165) | Draw (+230)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday – Preview
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock

JPW: Wolves 1-2 West Ham
Andy: Wolves 1-1 West Ham
Nick: Wolves 2-1 West Ham

Brentford vs Bournemouth

Odds: Brentford (-160) vs AFC Bournemouth (+425) | Draw (+300)
Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday
TV/Stream: USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

JPW: Brentford 3-0 Bournemouth
Andy: Brentford 3-0 Bournemouth
Nick: Brentford 4-1 Bournemouth

Newcastle vs Fulham

Odds: Newcastle (-190) vs Fulham (+500) | Draw (+320)
Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock

JPW: Newcastle 1-1 Fulham
Andy: Newcastle 3-1 Fulham
Nick: Newcastle 2-0 Fulham

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Odds: Chelsea (-160) vs Crystal Palace (+450) | Draw (+280)
Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday
TV/Stream: USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

JPW: Chelsea 2-1 Palace
Andy: Chelsea 1-0 Palace
Nick: Chelsea 2-1 Palace

Tottenham vs Arsenal

Odds: Tottenham (+230) vs Arsenal (+110) | Draw (+260)
Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday – Preview
TV/Stream:  Watch live on Peacock

JPW: Spurs 1-2 Arsenal
Andy: Spurs 3-2 Arsenal
Nick: Spurs 1-1 Arsenal

Joao Felix’s bright Chelsea debut ends in red; 10-man Blues fall at Fulham

By and Jan 12, 2023, 5:22 PM EST
0 Comments

Joao Felix’s bright Chelsea debut ended with a late lunge and a red card as the loanee’s Blues debut was a microcosm of the Graham Potter tenure in a 2-1 loss at Fulham at Craven Cottage on Thursday.

Former Chelsea star Willian had given Fulham a halftime lead but Kalidou Koulibaly had the Blues level after the break and Felix showed instant chemistry with Kai Havertz.

WATCH FULHAM v CHELSEA FULL MATCH REPLAY

But Felix went in hard and late on Kenny Tete in the 58th minute, and Graham Potter’s Chelsea misery continued when Carlos Vinicius snapped home an Andreas Pereira cross late for the win.

Fulham’s victory boosts it sixth in the Premier League with 31 points, six more than 10th-place Chelsea.

The Blues have played one more match than Fulham, but they’ve won just one of their last nine games in all competitions. Fulham has five straight in all competitions, beating Palace, Southampton, Leicester, Hull CIty (FA Cup), and now Chelsea.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Premier League news

Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

Chelsea’s injuries in attack joined by Felix red

Fulham’s having a magnificent season but Chelsea controlled this match on the whole. The Blues’ list of injured attackers, however, continues to complicate things.

Injuries to Christian Pulisic and Raheem Sterling helped inspire Chelsea’s loan of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid and he looked just the tonic over most of his 57 minutes on the pitch.

He wasn’t lifted for fitness or injury, however; Felix’s super late, studs-up challenge means Chelsea won’t have their new toy for a while.

It’s a shame, too, because Chelsea had racked up more than 2.00 expected goals as Felix was joined by Kai Havertz in a tantalizing young duo.

Fulham vs Chelsea
Joao Felix (fotmob.com)

The Blues had all the big chances in the game as Fulham’s goal came on Willian’s deflected effort — the longtime Chelsea man did not celebrate his opener.

Carlos Vinicius, a former Tottenham man himself, did celebrate his late goal that boosted Fulham up 2-1 and came as another ex-Londoner in Bernd Leno played very well between the Spurs’ sticks.

This was a good effort from Fulham. While the Cottagers continue to keep things interesting late in their close games, close wins build character.

Marco Silva’s men put forth plenty of his fire on the pitch, and they did it without Aleksandar MItrovic. The double-digit scorer will try to cool off Newcastle at his former home this weekend.

Stars of the Show

Thiago Silva

Kai Havertz

Bernd Leno

Carlos Vinicius

Willian

What’s next

Chelsea hosts Crystal Palace at 9am ET Sunday, while Fulham visits Newcastle at the same time.

Graham Potter’s reaction: Joao Felix red warranted, frustrated for fans

“We responded well but the red card changes the game. We could do better than we did on their goal and that’s what cost us. Really disappointed to lose,” Graham Potter said after the game. “There’s a reaction from the side and it’s a forward’s tackle, shall we say, and there was too much malice in it. I understand why he’s sent off. It’s another blow. The hits just keep coming at the moment. That’s how it is. He was really good and you could see his quality in the game so it’s doubly disappointing for us.”

“It’s tough. I feel for the supporters and the players and everyone at the club. We have to just keep going. We have to keep working. There’s no other solution, move to the next match and try to get three points.”

Willian goal video: Deflection helps Fulham in front

Kalidou Koulibaby goal video: Senegalese cleans up rebound

Joao Felix red card video: Bright start undone by late blades

Carlos Vinicius goal video: Back in front!

How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Thursday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Fulham are flying high after three-straight wins over the festive period and there is a very impressive resilience about the squad Silva has created. Of course, Mitrovic is the main man up top and will be sorely missed in this clash, but they have so much quality in midfield and attacking areas with summer signings Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira and Willian making a big impact. Also, Bernd Leno has been excellent in goal. Most people expected Fulham to go down this season so they’re now playing with house money and are full of confidence. Special things can happen when teams are in the kind of situation, and mood, the Cottagers find themselves in right now.

Chelsea are feeling the opposite of special. They have been hit hard by injuries, look lackluster in attack and questions are starting to fly when it comes to whether or not Graham Potter was the right hire. Todd Boehly has said he will give Potter plenty of time to sort things out but Chelsea’s squad don’t seem to be excited by the brand of football he is asking them to play. What is their philosophy? How will they hurt opponents? None of it is clear right now.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Mitrovic continues to score goals galore but he’s missing this one through suspension so Carlos Vinicius is likely to start up top. Pereira, Palhinha and Willian are winning the ball back and will be aiming to get the ball to Vinicius in dangerous areas. USMNT duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson have been excellent all season long and Leno has provided some real confidence as Fulham have improved massively in defense.

Chelsea have no players in good form but youngster Carney Chukwuemeka did play extremely well when he came on against Manchester City.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

Mitrovic is suspended due to yellow card accumulation so Vinicius should start up top. Shane Duffy and Neeskens Kebano remain out, while Manor Solomon made his long-awaited return from injury in the FA Cup win at Hull and having him around will be a big boost.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic both joined Chelsea’s growing injury list as N’Golo Kante, Reece James and Wesley Fofana are getting closer to returns. Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Edouard Mendy remain out, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is battling through a back issue. At this point Graham Potter still has a lot of international players to choose from and he needs the likes of Jorginho, Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech to stand tall.

Latest USMNT news

Timothy Weah
USMNT’s Timothy Weah, Haji Wright linked with Premier League clubs
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
USMNT - Zinedine Zidane
Report: Zinedine Zidane offered, rejected USMNT head coach job

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Jan 12, 2023, 5:11 PM EST
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s nine assists this Premier League season are three more than his nearest competitor — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — and give him 95 for his career. That’s tied for fifth all-time with Dennis Bergkamp, 71 behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

[ MORE: Premier League Golden Boot race ]

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.77 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.

Latest Premier League

Fulham vs Chelsea
Joao Felix’s bright Chelsea debut ends in red; 10-man Blues fall at...
Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Premier League assist leadersKevin De Bruyne, Man City — 9
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 6
  3. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 6
  4. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  5. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  6. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 5
  7. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 5
  8. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  9. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 5
  10. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  11. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 5
  12. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — 4
  13. James Maddison, Leicester City — 4
  14. Marcus Tavernier, Bournemouth — 4
  15. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle — 4
  16. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 4
  17. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 4
  18. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace — 4
  19. Kenny Tete, Fulham — 4
  20. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 4
  21. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 4
  22. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 4

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

By Jan 12, 2023, 5:08 PM EST
0 Comments

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it.

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 21 goals from 15 games has him eight goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Haaland scored two more goals in a Wednesday win over Leeds at Elland Road as Manchester City burst out of the World Cup break with the big Norwegian still on pace for a Premier League record. That pace? 53.2 goals (scoring a one-fifth goal will be the real miracle, won’t it?). He’s got to 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21).

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland will not be beaten up by the World Cup, though he’d surely trade the chance for Norway to be in the tournament).

And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

Premier League Golden Boot
fotmob,com

Take a look at these digits (right).

Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning.

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Latest Premier League

Fulham vs Chelsea
Joao Felix’s bright Chelsea debut ends in red; 10-man Blues fall at...
Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

  1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 21
  2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 15
  3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 12
  4. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11
  5. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 10
  6. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 9
  7. Leandro Trossard — Brighton — 7
  8. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 7
  9. Phil Foden, Man City — 7
  10. James Maddison, Leicester City — 7
  11. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 7
  12. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 7
  13. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 7
  14. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 7
  15. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 6
  16. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
  17. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 6
  18. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 6
  19. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 6
  20. Danny Ings, Aston Villa — 6
  21. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  22. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 5
  23. Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 5

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Jan 12, 2023, 5:04 PM EST
0 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League is back with a bang and the festive period has delivered plenty of fun.

Latest Premier League news

Fulham vs Chelsea
Joao Felix’s bright Chelsea debut ends in red; 10-man Blues fall at...
Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest (though Newcastle is not going away).

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Manchester United has surged into the top four picture and is locked in a battle for the top four with uneven Tottenham while Liverpool has improved and is back in the Champions League scrap. Chelsea has some work to do while surprising Fulham and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Everton, Wolves, and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places.

But Leicester, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, and Leeds all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three after a topsy-turvy start.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – Matchweek 20 (After games on January 12, 2023)

Premier League standings
https://scoreboard.nbcsports.com/soccer/season/93741/standings

Follow @AndyEdMLS