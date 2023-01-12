Premier League transfers: Complete list of January transfers

The January transfer window is again seeing big-name imports into the Premier League, although there are a few young bucks coming through the door.
Chelsea’s signed Benoit Badiashile and Andrey Santos, Newcastle’s formally welcomed Garang Kuol, and Liverpool’s reinforced its forward ranks with Cody Gakpo joining the Anfield set.
There’s plenty of discussion about Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur making additions to deepen their squads’ top-four pushes, but nothing complete yet for either big name side.
The same is true for title-fighters Arsenal and Manchester City, though their top-end footing is a lot more stable.
Bournemouth
Out
Ferdinand Okoh (Dorchester) Loan
James Hill (Hearts) Loan
Arsenal
Out
Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Coventry) Loan
Miguel Azeez (Wigan) Loan
Aston Villa
In
Aaron Ramsey (loan recall)
Tyreik Wright (loan recall)
Out
Cameron Archer (Middlesbrough) Loan
Tyreik Wright (Plymouth Argyle)
Brentford
In
Byron Wilson (Coventry)
Conor McManus (Bray Wanderers)
Fin Stevens (loan recall)
Mads Bech (loan recall)
Beaux Booth (Dorking)
Kevin Schade (Freiburg) Loan
Paris Maghoma (loan recall)
Romeo Beckham (Inter Miami) Loan
Out
Myles Peart-Harris (Forest Green Rovers) Loan extension
Aaron Pressley (Accrington) Loan
Lachlan Brook (Crewe) Loan extension
Brighton & Hove Albion
In
Facundo Buonanotte (Rosario Central)
Jamie Mullins (Bohemians)
Out
Aaron Connolly (Hull) Loan
Reda Khadra (Birmingham)
Chelsea
In
David Datro Fofana (Molde)
Benoit Badiashile (Monaco)
Andrey Santos (Vasco da Gama)
Crystal Palace
Out
Killian Phillips (Shrewsbury) Loan
Jack Butland (Man Utd) Loan
Everton
In
Ellis Simms (loan recall)
Nathan Broadhead (loan recall)
Out
Salomon Rondon (released)
Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich)
Tom Cannon (Preston) Loan
Fulham
Out
Idris Odutayo (Maidenhead) Loan extension
Leeds United
In
Max Wober (RB Salzburg)
Out
Mateusz Klich (MLS pending)
Alfie McCalmont (Carlisle) Loan
Leicester City
In
George Hirst (loan recall)
Out
George Hirst (Ipswich) Loan
Liverpool
In
Cody Gakpo (PSV)
Billy Koumetio (Austria Vienna) Loan recall
Manchester City
Out
Josh Wilson-Esbrand (Coventry) Loan
Manchester United
In
Jack Butland (Crystal Palace) Loan
Out
Martin Dubravka (loan recall)
Newcastle United
In
Amadou Diallo (free)
Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners)
Martin Dubravka (loan recall)
Out
Garang Kuol (Hearts) loan
Nottingham Forest
In
Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras)
Out
Loic Bade (loan recall)
Alex Mighten (loan recall)
Southampton
In
Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb)
Carlos Alcaraz (Racing Club)
Out
Dynel Simeu (Morecambe) Loan
Dan Nlundulu (Bolton) Loan
West Ham United
In
Luizao (Sao Paulo)
Armstrong Okoflex (loan recall)
Out
Thierry Nevers (Bradford) Loan
Wolverhampton Wanderers
In
Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) Loan
Joe Young (loan recall)
Louie Moulden (loan recall)
Theo Corbeanu (loan recall)
Christian Marques (loan recall)
Lewis Richards (loan recall)
Out
Leo Bonatini (released)
Joe Young (Telford) Loan