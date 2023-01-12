Premier League January transfer needs for all 20 clubs

By Jan 12, 2023, 10:00 AM EST
The January transfer window is here and Premier League transfers are happening all the time.

But where does each of the 20 Premier League clubs need to strengthen? What kind of player, or players, do they need?

Below we take a look at the Premier League transfers that should be a priority for each club in January.

Premier League transfer needs for January

Arsenal – Striker/winger

They are trying to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk and will probably get it over the line to help rotate their attacking options. Elsewhere, they don’t need anything.

Aston Villa – Left back and striker

They are close to signing left back Alex Moreno from Real Betis and he can add real attacking quality down that flank. It also seems like Unai Emery wants to add a different type of center forward.

Bournemouth – Everywhere

Given the new owners are now in, Bournemouth must strengthen if they’re going to stay up. Defensively they need more quality. And everywhere else.

Brentford – Winger

Their squad has actually been big enough to cope with several key injuries in defense really well. They’ve signed Kevin Schade who will add extra options in attack.

Brighton and Hove Albion – Striker

It’s always a striker with them, isn’t it? The Seagulls are one prolific forward away from seriously challenging the top six. Will they spend big to get that player? Probably not this month.

Chelsea – Striker/attacking midfielder

They keep buying players but are they the right type of players? The jury is out on their jumbled transfer policy since the new owners arrived. Graham Potter is about to get Joao Felix on loan and a more prolific striker is needed. Perhaps Marcus Thuram is the right choice?

Crystal Palace – Striker

Not really sure where Palace can strengthen. Maybe adding a striker to help them become more clinical? Again, that has been their main aim for about eight years now.

Everton – Striker

They cannot afford to wait for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to regain his form. They just can’t. Frank Lampard needs a poacher otherwise Everton are once again in a very serious relegation battle.

Fulham – Nobody

The Cottagers could maybe use some extra cover in the full back areas but Marco Silva’s squad is looking very solid.

Leeds United – Striker and center back

They’ve already sign Max Wober from RB Salzburg and the Austrian should help them shore things up at the back. Jesse Marsch could also add exciting striker Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim.

Leicester City – Center back and goalkeeper

They are really struggling defensively this season and need reinforcements at center back in particular. Maybe a new goalkeeper too?

Liverpool – Central midfielder

They added Cody Gakpo in a shrewd piece of business but that was a luxury buy. Jurgen Klopp needs a more reliable, box-to-box midfielder as too many of his squad in that area suffer from constant injuries. Teun Koopmeiners has been linked.

Manchester City – Nobody

Their squad is stacked and is absolutely ridiculous. Pep Guardiola has already said it will be a quiet January.

Manchester United – Striker

If they can get the deal to sign Wout Weghorst on loan over the line then it is a really good stop-gap solution. Long-term they will be focusing on Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen. Right now, Erik ten Hag needs an extra center forward who can rotate in and out of the lineup.

Newcastle United – Nobody

Another team who has a stacked squad and although Eddie Howe would probably like to add another winger, he really doesn’t need to.

Nottingham Forest – Midfielder

Nottingham Forest have so many players still settling in from their incredible splurge last summer but they do look short of an option in holding midfield.

Southampton – Striker, attacking midfielder, center back

Nathan Jones has a heck of a job on his hands to keep Saints up but they have already sign Croatian winger Mislav Orsic and are set to sign Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz too. After signing so many talented youngsters in the summer, they need more experience and another striker and center back will give them a chance of staying up. It will be a busy month at St Mary’s.

Tottenham Hotspur – Winger/wing-back and center back

With injuries to attacking players and their wing-backs having tough campaigns, Antonio Conte will need extra options in the wide areas. Leandro Trossard is a player who makes sense to buy this month and will battle for minutes and improve their squad. Spurs also need a new center back but that seems more like a summer purchase.

West Ham United – Nobody

They are obviously struggling but their squad is pretty stacked and they spent big in the summer. David Moyes will have no problems with the quality of his roster but he has to figure out how to get the best out of them as a unit.

Wolverhampton Wanderers – Striker and center back

They have already signed Matheus Cunha on loan, which looks like a really good addition, and they have been linked with experienced center back Craig Dawson to help them shore things up. Julen Lopetegui needs extra quality going forward.

Brentford vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Jan 12, 2023, 12:35 PM EST
Brentford host Bournemouth in west London on Saturday as Thomas Frank’s side look to continue their unlikely push for European qualification.

STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD v BOURNEMOUTH

The Bees are just two points off sixth place heading into this weekend and following their 3-1 win against Liverpool they’re full of confidence. Thomas Frank has done a superb job and they continue to be a very difficult team to play against, even with Ivan Toney missing for their marquee win against Liverpool.

Bournemouth are heading in the opposite direction as they’ve lost five-straight games in all competitions. Gary O’Neil has really struggled since being handed the managers job on a permanent basis and all of a sudden the Cherries are just one point above the relegation zone.

Here’s everything you need for Brentford vs Bournemouth.

How to watch Brentford vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

The Bees keep on buzzing and even with key players missing through injury they keep surprising everyone. Frank has created such a tight unit and everyone understands their job. They are a horrible team to play against and their hunger was incredible against Liverpool. Their ability from set pieces is also a huge factor to their success and this all seems very similar to when Burnley stunned everyone and qualified for the Europa League.

Bournemouth need reinforcements, fast, and their new American owners have promised to spend in January. Nobody expected them to stay up this season and they’re already ahead of where they were supposed to be in terms of points gained. But they need some sort of boost because they have zero momentum right now.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Bryan Mbuemo, Rico Henry and Yoane Wissa were superb against Liverpool, while Christian Norgaard, Ben Mee and David Raya are all so important to the defensive solidity of the Bees.

Bournemouth’s main man is Dominic Solanke but the Cherries need to get him the ball more in dangerous areas, while Lewis Cook does his best to dictate the tempo from central midfield.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Ivan Toney should return, which is a huge boost, while Aaron Hickey and Frank Onyeka are working their way back to full fitness. Shandon Baptiste and Pontus Jansson remain out. Does Frank bring Toney straight back in for Wissa? The latter scored (and had two others disallowed) against Liverpool and took his chance. But still, Ivan Toney is Ivan Toney.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

Marcus Tavernier, David Brooks, Neto, Junior Stanislas and Ryan Fredericks are out through injury, while Adam Smith is suspended. Jefferson Lerma should be fit to play. Gary O’Neil has plenty of options and it will be intriguing to see if he starts both Kieffer Moore and Solanke up top to go more direct and play Brentford at their own game.

Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando

By Jan 12, 2023, 10:55 AM EST
The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Orlando, Florida, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be at Universal for what promises to be an epic weekend.

Our latest Fan Fest will take place on January 21-22, 2023 and will see Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howards, plus plenty of special guests, based at the Universal Resort in Orlando for the entire weekend.

What’s not to love about Florida in January? It will be one heck of a party in the Sunshine State.

Below are more details on the event.

Premier League Fan Fest in Orlando details

  • When: Saturday January 21 and Sunday January 22, 2023
  • Location: Universal CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort

Fulham vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Jan 12, 2023, 10:40 AM EST
Fulham host Chelsea in a west London derby which could see the Cottagers move six points ahead of the Blues in the Premier League table.

Who thought we would be saying that at the start of the season?

STREAM LIVE FULHAM v CHELSEA

Marco Silva has done a marvellous job at Fulham and all of their summer additions have turned out to be excellent additions who perfectly compliment the talented squad who sauntered to promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Can new boys Fulham really challenge for European qualification? At this point, why not? The only disappointment for this game is that star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is missing through suspension.

When it comes to Chelsea, it is pretty much the opposite feeling for Graham Potter and his downbeat Blues. They’ve won just one of their last eight games in all competitions and have been knocked out of the FA Cup and League Cup and sit in 10th place as they are 10 points outside of the top four. After all of the big spending from the new ownership group led by Todd Boehly, there is real pressure growing on Potter after just four months in the job.

Here’s everything you need for Fulham vs Chelsea.

How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Thursday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Fulham are flying high after three-straight wins over the festive period and there is a very impressive resilience about the squad Silva has created. Of course, Mitrovic is the main man up top and will be sorely missed in this clash, but they have so much quality in midfield and attacking areas with summer signings Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira and Willian making a big impact. Also, Bernd Leno has been excellent in goal. Most people expected Fulham to go down this season so they’re now playing with house money and are full of confidence. Special things can happen when teams are in the kind of situation, and mood, the Cottagers find themselves in right now.

Chelsea are feeling the opposite of special. They have been hit hard by injuries, look lackluster in attack and questions are starting to fly when it comes to whether or not Graham Potter was the right hire. Todd Boehly has said he will give Potter plenty of time to sort things out but Chelsea’s squad don’t seem to be excited by the brand of football he is asking them to play. What is their philosophy? How will they hurt opponents? None of it is clear right now.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Mitrovic continues to score goals galore but he’s missing this one through suspension so Carlos Vinicius is likely to start up top. Pereira, Palhinha and Willian are winning the ball back and will be aiming to get the ball to Vinicius in dangerous areas. USMNT duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson have been excellent all season long and Leno has provided some real confidence as Fulham have improved massively in defense.

Chelsea have no players in good form but youngster Carney Chukwuemeka did play extremely well when he came on against Manchester City.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

Mitrovic is suspended due to yellow card accumulation so Vinicius should start up top. Shane Duffy and Neeskens Kebano remain out, while Manor Solomon made his long-awaited return from injury in the FA Cup win at Hull and having him around will be a big boost.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic both joined Chelsea’s growing injury list as N’Golo Kante, Reece James and Wesley Fofana are getting closer to returns. Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Edouard Mendy remain out, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is battling through a back issue. At this point Graham Potter still has a lot of international players to choose from and he needs the likes of Jorginho, Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech to stand tall.

Everton vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Jan 12, 2023, 9:53 AM EST
Everton host Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday in a huge relegation six-pointer in the Premier League.

Even though we are just about to hit the halfway point in the season, this game feels huge as to which direction the campaign will head in for both the Toffees and the Saints.

STREAM LIVE EVERTON v SOUTHAMPTON

Frank Lampard’s Everton are without a win in their last eight games in all competitions and they sit in 18th place in the table, just three points above bottom side Southampton. There is growing fan unrest, once again, as the Evertonians have hit out at owner Farhad Moshiri, long-time chairman Bill Kenwright and the rest of the Everton board. Lampard has to get results on the field but supporters are largely behind him as Everton’s owners have struggled to back him in the transfer market.

As for Southampton, they pulled off a huge shock in midweek to beat Manchester City to reach the League Cup semifinals as Nathan Jones is finally starting to show why Saints sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl and hired him in November. He has lost all four of his Premier League games in charge but they’ve won back-to-back cup games against Premier League opponents over the last week. Can they now translate that cup form into Premier League points?

Here’s everything you need for Everton vs Southampton.

How to watch Everton vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Everton are in freefall once again. They have been better defensively for most of this season but last time out against Brighton they conceded four and it could have been more. There is growing unrest from the home fans at Goodison and this game feels like a pivotal moment in their season. Moshiri backed Lampard publicly ahead of this game and perhaps that will settle things down?

Southampton will be full of confidence after playing extremely well and beating Manchester City in the League Cup quarterfinals to back up an FA Cup third round win at Crystal Palace last weekend. The jury is still out on Nathan Jones from most Saints fans and that will be the case until they move off the bottom of the table and start to pick up points in the Premier League. Still, with a few new signings already in January there is renewed optimism in the air at St Mary’s.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Amadou Onana is Everton’s main man in midfield and he is back after his suspension, which is a huge boost. Jordan Pickford continues to do his best in goal, while Demarai Gray is a real threat on the counter.

Southampton’s captain James Ward-Prowse is getting back to his best form, while Sekou Mara and Adam Armstrong have chipped in with goals in the last week. Having 19-year-old midfielder Romeo Lavia back fit and firing is huge for Saints.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

Nathan Patterson, James Garner, Michael Keane, Alex Iwobi and Andros Townsend all remain out injured, so that means Seamus Coleman is likely to come in at right back and Amadou Onana will slot straight back into central midfield.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Tino Livramento is close to a return after his lengthy layoff, while Juan Laris, Theo Walcott and Alex McCarthy are also getting closer. Armel Bella-Kotchap is out for this game but could return next week, while new signings Mislav Orsic and Carlos Alcaraz could both feature. Nathan Jones has rotated his squad so much in recent weeks it is tough to know who will start.

