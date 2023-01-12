USMNT’s Timothy Weah, Haji Wright linked with Premier League clubs

Could the Premier League be calling for a pair of USMNT players this January?
World Cup performances only served to improve the reputations of Timothy Weah and Haji Wright, who could both arrive in England this January according to reports.
Finishers are at a premium and the imposing Wright has racked up the second-most goals in Turkey, while Weah continues to impress in somewhat-limited minutes at Lille in France.
Either (or both) would join Antonee Robinson, Timothy Weah, Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Chris Richards, Matt Turner, and Gaga Slonina as USMNT players on the books at Premier League clubs.
Timothy Weah transfer news: Premier League clubs, Sevilla interested
Timothy Weah has been a bit stuck at Lille as a valuable substitute who cannot count on minutes for the Ligue 1 side.
His displays at the World Cup have reignited the star value of the USMNT winger, who made his name at Paris Saint-Germain and with a terrific loan stint at Celtic.
L’Equipe says that Premier League sides Fulham, Everton, and Brighton are looking into Weah, son of legendary Liberian striker and current Liberia president George Weah. The report also says that Sevilla likes the idea of Weah as well.
The report says that Weah will cost around $15-16 million and that Lille is not anxious to sell him. It also notes that Lille boss Paulo Fonseca is thin on the right side.
Weah has 29 caps and four goals for the USMNT. He scored the Yanks’ goal in a 1-1 draw with Wales at the World Cup and started all four games. He’s made 85 appearances for Lille over two-plus seasons, scoring eight times with eight assists.
Weah would be familiar with Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream at Fulham, but he’d provided much needed attacking explosiveness to Everton. Brighton could be a good fit, too, especially if the club sells Leandro Trossard.
What we’re saying is we like the idea of Weah to the PL.
Haji Wright transfer news: Brentford linked with USMNT forward
Haji Wright might’ve gotten the USMNT on the score sheet versus the Netherlands in less than fancy fashion, but he’s been potting goals a-plenty around Europe in recent season.
Wright, 24, has 11 goals in 17 appearances across all competitions for Antalyaspor in Turkey this season, giving him 26 in two campaigns.
Wright has seven USMNT caps and took the unconventional approach of signing for then-NASL side New York Cosmos after making his name in the LA Galaxy academy. He then moved to Schalke, making seven appearances and taking a loan to Sandhausen. He’d then play in the Netherlands with VVV Venlo and Denmark with SonderjyskE.
The imposing Wright scored against Morocco in a pre-World Cup friendly before delivering the aforementioned late goal at the World Cup. Brentford and Crystal Palace are being linked with Wright by Tom Bogert of Major League Soccer. Wright could back-up Ivan Toney or Odsonne Edouard while earning his way into the starting discussion.
Wright trails only Enner Valencia in the Turkish Super Lig scoring race, with more goals on the season that new Man United man Wout Weghorst, former Chelsea man Michy Batshuayi, and ex-Swansea star Bafetimbi Gomis. Not too shabby.
Sources: Brentford make an offer to Antalyaspor for USMNT forward Haji Wright.
Brentford, Crystal Palace and others are clubs reportedly interested. DHA first reported Brentford interest.
