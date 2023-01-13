Aston Villa vs Leeds, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

By Jan 13, 2023, 3:10 PM EST
Leeds will try to snap their four-game winless skid when they visit Villa Park on Friday (watch live, 3 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com), but they’ll have to do so against an Aston Villa side rapidly improving under Unai Emery. 

Aston Villa (22 points – 11th place) have lost just once (to Liverpool since Emery took over from Steven Gerrard on Nov. 1, while beating Manchester United, Tottenham and Brighton — all currently in the top-eight. The last six games have been an even split for Jesse Marsch’s side, with Leeds (17 points – 14th place) going 2W-2D-2L beginning with a famous win at Anfield.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Leeds

How to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3 pm ET, Friday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Nearly half (9) of Aston Villa’s goals tally on the season (20) were scored in Emery’s first five games. After scoring multiple goals just once in their first 13 games, Villa put three past Man United on his debut, and two each in ensuing wins over Spurs and Brighton.

Leeds’ season looked like it was set to turn around when they beat Liverpool on Oct. 29 and followed that up with a 4-3 comeback win over Bournemouth, before coming out on the other side of a 4-3 comeback by Tottenham before the 2022 World Cup break. Since returning, a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City was followed a scoreless draw with Newcastle and a back-and-forth 2-2 draw with West Ham. With just one clean sheet in their last 10 games, the unreliable defense leaves Leeds precariously placed just two points above the relegation zone.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: John McGinn (hamstring), Leander Dendoncker (suspension), Diego Carlos (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Matty Cash (knock), Ludwig Augustinsson (knock)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Luis Sinisterra (foot), Archie Gray (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (groin), Adam Forshaw (groin)

Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?

By Jan 13, 2023, 2:11 PM EST
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs.

Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has a certain nickname? Why they play in those colors? How they were founded? Yep, us too.

This season we will be digging deep to tell the stories of the rich history, tradition and culture from around the Premier League and give you the answers to things you want to know more about.

Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?

The reason Arsenal wear red shirts will shock you and it is down to another Premier League club who were promoted back to the top-flight in 2022.

Let’s go back to the start. Picture this: a Scottish man David Danskin worked with several other Scots at the Arsenal Armament Factory in Woolwich, South London. He decided to set up a football club in October 1886 for recreational purposes.

15 men paid six shillings (just over a dollar) each to join and the club was named Dial Square after the clock above the entrance to the factory.

A helping hand from the banks of the River Trent…

What next? They literally had nothing. Nowhere to play, no ball and no kit. However, Danskin did pay three shillings out of his own pocket to buy a ball. So they were on their way…

But what about the kit? It was all thanks to factory workers who had arrived from Nottingham and had played for Nottingham Forest.

Fred Beardsley was one of the former Forest players who had brought their old kit along with them and he asked his contacts at Forest if they could help Dial Square with a few more shirts.

Forest said, ‘no problem!’ and sent a full set of shirts (and even another ball). That shade of red sort of looked like blackcurrant and to keep costs down Dial Square kept the shirts the same color and they were away.

Here is more info from Arsenal on the shirts: “This original kit was a dark red, with long sleeves, a collar and three buttons down the front. The shirt was worn with white knee length shorts and heavy woollen socks with blue and white hoops. The goalkeeper wore the same attire apart from the shirt – which was a hand knitted cream woollen polo neck jumper. It was this dark red kit that the team wore during their first season at Highbury in 1913/14.”

How the color evolved

Arsenal played in that dark red color until their legendary boss Herbert Chapman decided to change the colors to a brighter red shirt with white sleeves in the 1920s.

Nobody knows exactly why Chapman did that but some tales say it was because he saw someone at the stadium wearing a red sweater over a white shirt, while another says he played golf with famous cartoonist Tom Webster who wore those colors.

Fun fact: the reason Sparta Prague wear this shade of red to this day is because their president, Dr Petric, visited London in 1906 and loved the shirts of a team which was then called Woolwich Arsenal (Arsenal today) so much that he told Sparta to change their colors. And they did.

Even though the shade has changed slightly over the years, the reason Arsenal wear red is because some of their first-ever players called in a favor from Nottingham Forest over 1890s. Remarkable.

Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

By Jan 13, 2023, 1:15 PM EST
Arsenal transfer news: The January transfer window will be interesting (and important) for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta’s side is clearly a big contender for everything the Premier League has to offer.

After finishing two points behind north London rivals Tottenham, due to back-to-back defeats on Matchweeks 36 and 37 with UEFA Champions League qualification nearly in the bag, Arsenal isn’t leaving anything up to chance this go-round. The Gunners lead the Premier League and show no signs of slowing down.

Following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona, in January 2022) and Alexandre Lacazette (end of contract, this summer), Arteta continues to rejuvenate an already stunning attack that includes Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, and captain Martin Odegaard.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Arsenal transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Arsenal confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window

Ins

None

Outs

None

Arsenal transfer news today, live!

January 13 – Arsenal, Shakhtar ironing out transfer fee structure for Mudryk

According to the latest report regarding Arsenal’s pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk, progress is being made as Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk go back and forth over the transfer fee. $60 million is the latest reported base fee, with another $30 million expected in add-ons. (AE)

January 10 – Mudryk travels with Shakhtar as talks continue

The latest reports on Mykhaylo Mudryk to Arsenal have arrived and although the Gunners seem to be encouraged that they can strike a deal, the Ukraine international winger has flown to Turkey and gone on tour with them. Shakhtar are currently on a midseason break and Mudryk, 22, has been on holiday and working with a personal trainer to keep himself sharp. He is now heading away with the team for training and friendly games, so a deal does not appear to be imminent.

That said, a report from the Daily Express suggests that Shakhtar are finally open to negotiating down their asking price of $100 million and some compromises are being found. This all hinges on how much Arsenal are willing to pay up front and how much Shakhtar are willing to accept in installments. The structure of the deal seems to be being worked out and Arsenal really need to add another forward player so they can rotate their attacking lineup. (JPW)

January 9 – Alejandro Balde to Arsenal or Newcastle?

A report from Sport in Spain says that both Arsenal and Newcastle want to sign Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde. The versatile 19-year-old has become a regular for the Spanish giants this season but is yet to sign a new contract at the Nou Camp. Per the report, the issues with his contract talks at Barca involve the financial restraints they are facing and that has caused issues trying to agree new long-term contracts with current players. Newcastle and Arsenal have both reached out about Balde’s availability as his current contract runs out in the summer of 2024. Already a Spanish international, Balde is a huge talent and per the report his agent, Jorge Mendes, has told Barcelona that they could sell him to generate cash to help their financial situation. Both Arsenal and Newcastle are looking to add players in a structured and sensible way and Balde’s quality, and age, tick all of their boxes in terms of their recruitment model. (JPW)

January 3 – Chelsea ready to pounce to seal Mudryk deal

Another day, another update on Mykhaylo Mudryk but this does not involved Arsenal. Per a report from Jack Rosser of The Sun, Chelsea are ready to snap up the extremely talented Ukraine international as Arsenal have yet to agree a transfer fee with Shakhtar Donetsk. Mudryk, 21, is Arsenal’s main target in the January window but Chelsea certainly need some fresh attacking talent too and Shakhtar’s sporting director Darijo Srna is set to hold talks with the Blues this week. This all feels very Willian and Luis Diaz esque. (JPW)

January 3 – Improved bid for Mudryk but Chelsea lurking

Another day, another update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk. Per a report from Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have submitted a bid of over $52.8 million up front to Shakhtar Donetsk. Plenty of add ons are included in the deal too. Romano adds that if Arsenal and Shakhtar cannot agree a fee, Chelsea are waiting in the wings to snap up the extremely talented Ukraine international. Mudryk, 21, is Arsenal’s main target in the January window and given their recent recruitment success, it seems likely he will be another key part of Mikel Arteta’s jigsaw. (JPW)

December 30 – Shakhtar negotiating with Arsenal over Mudryk transfer

That sound you can hear is Arsenal fans rubbing their hands with glee as Edu and Co. aim to sign one of the top young wingers in Europe. According to Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin, Arsenal are speaking with the Ukrainian club and they are haggling over a transfer fee. Arsenal have reportedly had an offer of over $66 million rejected by Shakhtar. The Ukrainian giants are said to want close to $100 million. Palkin spoke on Thursday and said: “Negotiations are continuing. We receive offers, but they are not the ones we would like to see on our table. Now, literally in five minutes, I will have a phone conversation with Arsenal. We are open to negotiations, ready to exchange ideas and figures. If we will agree, then let it be so. If we will not, then let it be another time.”

Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, there is ‘cautious optimism’ the deal can be completed as Mudryk’s representatives have reportedly already agreed personal terms and are now waiting on the two teams to agree a transfer fee. What would Mudryk bring? He fits Arsenal’s model of being a young, hungry player who can is technically gifted but also has incredible work rate. If he arrives he could allow the likes of Saka and Martinelli to play in slightly different roles and he adds real quality into their attacking rotation. As we’ve seen with the injury to Gabriel Jesus, this Arsenal squad is still pretty thin. But if Arsenal does sign Mudryk, it makes perfect sense and slots in with their identity as a club. Whenever Arsenal have spent big in recent seasons (Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel, Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White are just a few examples) they have got it largely spot on. (JPW)

December 27 – Arsenal makes bid for Mykhailo Mudryk

Reports say that Arsenal has approached Shakhtar Donetsk with a $67 million bid for in-demand forward Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian club is said to want over $100 million for the winger, who has eight caps for Ukraine and turns 22 on Jan. 5.

Some reports have said the move is “imminent,” but Mudryk’s been linked with Manchester City amongst others. He’s scored 10 times with eight assists in 18 matches across all competitions this season.

Mudryk is an electric dribbler who plays mainly on the left side, where fellow 21-year-old Gabriel Martinelli has often starred opposite another 21-year-old Bukayo Saka on the right. Relatively elderly Gabriel Jesus, 25, has been the Gunners center forward in front of 23-year-old Eddie Nketiah. The club also has Reiss Nelson and Marquinhos plus long-injured Emile Smith-Rowe. Wow.

Shakhtar is transferring from the Champions League to the Europa League playoffs, while Arsenal has a bye past the playoffs into the Round of 16. (NM)

Arsenal 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings

In

Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City ($54.7 million)
Fabio Vieira – Porto ($42 million) – MORE
Oleksandr Zinchenko – Manchester City ($35.9 million)
Matt Turner – New England Revolution ($10.2 million) – MORE
Marquinhos – Sao Paulo ($3.5 million)

Out

Matteo Guendouzi – Marseille ($10.8 million)
Alexandre Lacazette (end of contract)
Auston Trusty – Birmingham City (loan)
Bernd Leno – Fulham ($5 million)
Lucas Torreira – Galatasaray ($7.5 million)
Konstantinos Mavropanos – Stuttgart ($4.75 million)
Hector Bellerin – (end of contract)
Nuno Tavares – Marseille (loan)
Pablo Mari – Monza (loan)
Nicolas Pepe – Nice (loan)
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – Southampton (loan)
Runar Alex Runarsson – Alanyaspor (loan)

Arsenal archived transfer news, rumors

July 22 – Oleksandr Zinchenko unveiled as newest Arsenal player

Following weeks of reports and speculation, and even confirmation from his former manager, Oleksandr Zinchenko is officially an Arsenal player. The Gunners announced the 25-year-old left back/midfielder’s arrival on Friday, with the Ukrainian international calling it “a boyhood dream come true.” (AE)

July 4 – Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal signed, sealed, delivered

What a move for Arsenal this is. Gabriel Jesus, 25, has joined the Gunners for $54.7 million from Manchester City, and Mikel Arteta will be absolutely delighted with this deal. With Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez arriving this summer, Jesus needed to move to get more minutes as he aims to start for Brazil at the World Cup in November. He has found the perfect spot at Arsenal, as they needed a number nine, his playing style and philosophy matches theirs perfectly, and he knows Arteta very well from the latter being Man City’s assistant coach. This transfer works so well for everyone it actually hurts. Now, if Jesus can just become a little more clinical, this will be one of the deals of the summer, but at least we now know that Jesus wants to play up front instead of on the right. (JPW)

June 27 – Matt Turner completes his move to Arsenal

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner has completed his move to Arsenal and is in north London settling in at his new club. It will take a lot for Turner to usurp Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal’s starting goalkeeper but he should get plenty of minutes in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League this season. It will be intriguing to see how Turner fares early on at Arsenal, especially as they are heading to the U.S. on a preseason tour and he should play plenty of minutes for the Gunners as he gets to know his new teammates, coaches and settles in further. (JPW)

June 21 – Arsenal seals Fabio Vieira

We have lift-off.

Arsenal has purchased Fabio Vieira — no relation to Patrick — for a reported $42 million fee.

The Porto man just turned 21 in late May and racked up the joint second-most assists in Portugal last season despite playing under 1400 minutes.

What else will the Gunners get in Vieira, who can play left wing or second striker in addition to attacking midfield? Click here for more. (NM)

June 10 – Young forward Marquinhos set to join Gunners for $3.7 million

Marquinhos, 19, is set to join Arsenal from Sao Paulo, according to The Guardian. They say that Arsenal have ‘won the race’ to sign the Brazilian forward, who will sign a five-year contract. Marquinhos is definitely a player for the future after he broke through at Sao Paulo last season and has been capped by Brazil at U17 level. As for a player for the here and now, this report states that Gabriel Jesus remains Arsenal’s main target. If they can bring in Jesus then Arteta will be delighted as the Gunners’ young squad continues to move in the direction as they battle for a top four finish. (JPW)

June 9 – Alexandre Lacazette rejoins Lyon, who he left to sign for Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette’s Arsenal departure was already confirmed, but we now know that the 31-year-old French forward has rejoined Lyon on a free transfer. Lacazette spent seven season in the Lyon first team, where he scored 129 goals in 275 appearances (all competitions) from 2010-2017, before leaving the Ligue 1 side to sign for Arsenal. He made 206 appearances for the Gunners and scored 71 times in five seasons at the Emirates Stadium. (AE)

Premier League transfers: Complete list of January transfers

By Jan 13, 2023, 1:10 PM EST
The January transfer window is again seeing big-name imports into the Premier League, although there are a few young bucks coming through the door.

Chelsea’s signed Benoit Badiashile and Andrey Santos, Newcastle’s formally welcomed Garang Kuol, and Liverpool’s reinforced its forward ranks with Cody Gakpo joining the Anfield set.

There’s plenty of discussion about Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur making additions to deepen their squads’ top-four pushes, but nothing complete yet for either big name side.

The same is true for title-fighters Arsenal and Manchester City, though their top-end footing is a lot more stable.

Bournemouth

Out
Ferdinand Okoh (Dorchester) Loan
James Hill (Hearts) Loan

Arsenal

Out
Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Coventry) Loan
Miguel Azeez (Wigan) Loan

Aston Villa

In
Aaron Ramsey (loan recall)
Tyreik Wright (loan recall)

Out
Cameron Archer (Middlesbrough) Loan
Tyreik Wright (Plymouth Argyle)

Brentford

In
Byron Wilson (Coventry)
Conor McManus (Bray Wanderers)
Fin Stevens (loan recall)
Mads Bech (loan recall)
Beaux Booth (Dorking)
Kevin Schade (Freiburg) Loan
Paris Maghoma (loan recall)
Romeo Beckham (Inter Miami) Loan

Out
Myles Peart-Harris (Forest Green Rovers) Loan extension
Aaron Pressley (Accrington) Loan
Lachlan Brook (Crewe) Loan extension

Brighton & Hove Albion

In
Facundo Buonanotte (Rosario Central)
Jamie Mullins (Bohemians)

Out
Aaron Connolly (Hull) Loan
Reda Khadra (Birmingham)

Chelsea

In
David Datro Fofana (Molde)
Benoit Badiashile (Monaco)
Andrey Santos (Vasco da Gama)

Crystal Palace

Out
Killian Phillips (Shrewsbury) Loan
Jack Butland (Man Utd) Loan

Everton

In
Ellis Simms (loan recall)
Nathan Broadhead (loan recall)

Out
Salomon Rondon (released)
Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich)
Tom Cannon (Preston) Loan

Fulham

Out
Idris Odutayo (Maidenhead) Loan extension

Leeds United

In
Max Wober (RB Salzburg)

Out
Mateusz Klich (MLS pending)
Alfie McCalmont (Carlisle) Loan

Leicester City

In
George Hirst (loan recall)

Out
George Hirst (Ipswich) Loan

Liverpool

In
Cody Gakpo (PSV)
Billy Koumetio (Austria Vienna) Loan recall

Manchester City

Out
Josh Wilson-Esbrand (Coventry) Loan

Manchester United

In
Jack Butland (Crystal Palace) Loan

Out
Martin Dubravka (loan recall)

Newcastle United

In
Amadou Diallo (free) 
Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners)
Martin Dubravka (loan recall)

Out
Garang Kuol (Hearts) loan

Nottingham Forest

In
Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras)

Out
Loic Bade (loan recall)
Alex Mighten (loan recall)

Southampton

In
Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb)
Carlos Alcaraz (Racing Club)

Out
Dynel Simeu (Morecambe) Loan
Dan Nlundulu (Bolton) Loan

West Ham United

In
Luizao (Sao Paulo)
Armstrong Okoflex (loan recall)

Out
Thierry Nevers (Bradford) Loan

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In
Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) Loan
Joe Young (loan recall)
Louie Moulden (loan recall)
Theo Corbeanu (loan recall)
Christian Marques (loan recall)
Lewis Richards (loan recall)

Out
Leo Bonatini (released)
Joe Young (Telford) Loan

Manchester United vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Jan 13, 2023, 1:00 PM EST
Manchester United host Manchester City in a huge Manchester derby on Saturday, as Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola lock horns.

Who are the favorites heading into this one? It’s tough to tell right now.

United go into this game after winning four on the spin in the Premier League and eight games in a row in all competitions. There is a new solidity to United and Erik ten Hag has generated huge belief they can challenge for trophies and finish in the top four this season. Maybe they could even drag themselves into a title race with a big win in the derby?

As for City, they sit five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal but suffered a blow as they were poor in a shock loss at Southampton in the League Cup quarterfinals in midweek. Pep Guardiola has rotated his side a lot in recent days and he hinted that he has a ‘ridiculous’ plan for this derby game. Haaland at center back? De Bruyne at left back? Probably not. But whatever it is, we are all intrigued.

Here is everything you need to know for Manchester United vs Manchester City.

How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

United are building momentum and Marcus Rashford is leading the charge. He’s scored seven goals in his last six games for the Red Devils and looks pretty unstoppable at this point. Elsewhere, Casemiro is dominating midfield and Lisandro Martinez is back in defense after winning the World Cup. All over the pitch Untied are full of confidence and they look tough to beat.

Pep Guardiola and Man City just haven’t looked like themselves before and after the World Cup break and they will be a little concerned heading into this clash. They have struggled against United in derby games in recent years but that wasn’t the case earlier this season when they won 6-3. Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne tore United apart in October and City will hope that duo can connect and that they can control the tempo of this game, especially in midfield.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Marcus Rashford is the obvious choice for United, while Casemiro and Luke Shaw have also been excellent. Antony is also getting back to his best after a bit of a dip in form. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been superb after coming back in at right back, while Bruno Fernandes is also in fine form.

Man City’s Rodri is such a key player, while Riyad Mahrez has also been excellent in recent outings and is expected to start.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek remain out as the latter has revealed he is out for the season after suffering a knee injury. This game comes too soon for Diogo Dalot, while is likely that Lisandro Martinez will start at center back and Christian Eriksen should start alongside Casemiro in midfield but Fred may come in for a slightly more defensive look.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Center back Ruben Dias is out, while John Stones is a doubt. Expect Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Nathan Ake, Rodri and Bernardo Silva to all start after being on the bench for the loss at Southampton.

