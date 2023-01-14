Ivan Toney and Mathias Jensen scored the Bees ‘goals late in each half, respectively, as the hosts cruised to a win, their 29 points good for eighth place.

Brentford is closer to fourth-place Newcastle (six points) than 12th-place Crystal Palace (seven).

Bournemouth has slipped to a sixth-straight loss across all competitions and sits a single point above the three teams beneath it on the table: West Ham, Everton, and Southampton.

The Cherries next get Nottingham Forest, Brighton, Newcastle, and Wolves in a huge stretch for Gary O’Neil hopes of saving the club’s Premier League status.

Gulf in class apparent between Bees and Cherries

Ben Mee proved himself as a stubborn, win-at-all-costs leader during his time with the stifling Clarets of Burnley, but he now looks very much like the descriptor “ex-Manchester City man.”

This is what happens when Thomas Frank gets a hold of talent, and it’s easy to trust the Danish manager who has a new contract at Brentford.

Bournemouth was without key addition Marcus Tavernier and a couple of other decent talents, but It is glaring that their best players Saturday were the same names purchased during the side’s last Premier League run.

Captain Lloyd Kelly, midfielder Jefferson Lerma, and hard man Philip Billing were all in the fold when Bournemouth was relegated to the Championship and were the club’s best hopes of getting something out of the team.

The club that once had Tyrone Mings, Nathan Ake, Callum Wilson, and even Aaron Ramsdale just hasn’t gotten a lot out of the replacements (most glaringly come-and-gone Arnaut Danjuma, who has become a star in La Liga). Gary O’Neil has a huge task ahead of him and some big games right in front of him.

Health will be key, as will transfers. Can the Cherries’ new ownership get someone like Dango Ouattara to score goals and provide better service to Kieffer Moore and others?

Stars of the Show

Ben Mee

Ivan Toney

Josh Dasilva

Lloyd Kelly

Mathias Jensen

Jefferson Lerma

What’s next

Bournemouth has a huge Saturday scrap with visiting Nottingham Forest at 10am ET, while Brentford’s off to Leeds United a day later for a 9am ET kickoff on Jan. 22.

Ivan Toney goal video: Bees go ahead from the spot

Mathias Jensen goal video: Clinical counter attack puts it away

How to watch Brentford vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

The Bees keep on buzzing and even with key players missing through injury they keep surprising everyone. Frank has created such a tight unit and everyone understands their job. They are a horrible team to play against and their hunger was incredible against Liverpool. Their ability from set pieces is also a huge factor to their success and this all seems very similar to when Burnley stunned everyone and qualified for the Europa League.

Bournemouth need reinforcements, fast, and their new American owners have promised to spend in January. Nobody expected them to stay up this season and they’re already ahead of where they were supposed to be in terms of points gained. But they need some sort of boost because they have zero momentum right now.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Bryan Mbuemo, Rico Henry and Yoane Wissa were superb against Liverpool, while Christian Norgaard, Ben Mee and David Raya are all so important to the defensive solidity of the Bees.

Bournemouth’s main man is Dominic Solanke but the Cherries need to get him the ball more in dangerous areas, while Lewis Cook does his best to dictate the tempo from central midfield.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Ivan Toney should return, which is a huge boost, while Aaron Hickey and Frank Onyeka are working their way back to full fitness. Shandon Baptiste and Pontus Jansson remain out. Does Frank bring Toney straight back in for Wissa? The latter scored (and had two others disallowed) against Liverpool and took his chance. But still, Ivan Toney is Ivan Toney.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

Marcus Tavernier, David Brooks, Neto, Junior Stanislas and Ryan Fredericks are out through injury, while Adam Smith is suspended. Jefferson Lerma should be fit to play. Gary O’Neil has plenty of options and it will be intriguing to see if he starts both Kieffer Moore and Solanke up top to go more direct and play Brentford at their own game.

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝 🔺 Neto back and starts

🔺 Moore leads the line

🔺 Stacey also features Our line up for #BREBOU 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/AX8jDEwHTo — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 14, 2023

