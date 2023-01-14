Southampton seals comeback win at Everton to pile pressure on Lampard

Southampton secured a huge comeback win and piled the pressure on Frank Lampard as Nathan Jones picked up his first win as a Premier League manager.

Amadou Onana put Everton ahead just before half time but James Ward-Prowse was the hero for Saints as their skipper scored a fine equalizer and he then whipped home a trademark free kick for the winner. It was a deserved victory for Southampton.

Frank Lampard’s Everton are now without a win in their last nine games in all competitions (and four PL games in a row at home) and there is growing fan unrest, once again, as Evertonians hit out at owner Farhad Moshiri, long-time chairman Bill Kenwright and the rest of the Everton board. A sit-in protest took place after the game and Everton released a statement ahead of the game saying their directors will not be present at Goodison due to safety concerns.

As for Southampton, they’ve had a huge week after three wins on the spin in all competitions with victory at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup followed up by a huge shock in midweek to beat Manchester City to reach the League Cup semifinals and this victory was the first for Nathan Jones as a Premier League manager. It moves Southampton to 15 points for the season (level with Everton) and gives them huge belief they can move out of the relegation zone.

Nathan Jones has lift off; Frank Lampard on the brink

These are two teams, and clubs, heading in different directions right now. Southampton have reached the League Cup semifinals, new boss Nathan Jones finally has his first win as a Premier League boss and Saints’ new owners have invested in their squad already in January and one year into their reign they have a plan and are trying to drag themselves out of the bottom three with a brave strategy of signing talented youngsters. Everything is opposite for Everton.

The Toffees are in freefall with nine defeats in a row in all competitions and amid fan protests, the board being told to stay home amid safety fears and Everton now only off the bottom of the table due to goal difference, everything is going wrong. They don’t have funds to invest and it seems that unless a new owner arrives, they will be destined for relegation battles. Will Lampard be in charge to try and steer them clear this season? Right now he’s not being blamed too much for this mess but after a four-straight defeat at home, this time to the only team below them in the table, Lampard can have no complaints if Everton’s board pull the plug on him and go into full safety mode.

🙌 This is what winning your first Premier League game as a manager means. Nathan Jones has had a very tough start to life at #SaintsFC but the last week has been extraordinary. Players totally behind him and just look at that passion. Love it. pic.twitter.com/STvak9XiXE — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) January 14, 2023

Stars of the show

James Ward-Prowse: Who else!? Hit the post in the first half, scored a beauty as he timed his run into the box perfectly and then whipped home a trademark free kick for the winner. The Saints skipper is thriving in his new advanced role.

Duje Caleta-Car: Has made a huge difference since coming back into the team at center back.

Amadou Onana: Got Everton’s goal and had several driving runs from midfield. Has so much quality and needs more help from those around him.

FULL TIME – Everton 1-2 Southampton: Wild scenes in the away end as Nathan Jones and his players celebrate a massive victory for Saints. What a win that is for them. But what a bad defeat that is for Everton as the fan unrest continues and the home supporters are protesting afterwards.

5 minutes plus stoppage time to go. It is tense at Goodison Park.

GOALLL! He’s done it again. James Ward-Prowse whips home a beautiful free kick to put Southampton 2-1 up with 12 minutes to go. Wow. What a turnaround in this second half.

🔥 As good as penalty kick for James Ward-Prowse. My word. #SaintsFC's skipper scores his 2nd of the game to put them 2-1 up at Everton and turn the game around. Love the golf putt celebration this time. pic.twitter.com/UMI4Hd80Gb — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) January 14, 2023

Chance! Saints are having a real go again now but Everton look dangerous from set pieces. A cross finds Godfrey at the back post but he somehow steers the ball wide from one yard out. It came very quickly at him and with players flying everywhere around him.

CROSSBAR! How did that not go in!? A deflected shot from Dominic Calvert-Lewin loops up, hit the underside of the bar and bounces out. So close for Everton.

GOALLLL! James Ward-Prowse equalize at the start of the second half. That is deserved.

HALF TIME: Everton 1-0 Southampton – The Toffees pounce just before the break to go ahead through Onana’s header but Saints have created the better chances. Typical relegation scrap at Goodison. Can Southampton put away one of their chances early in the second half?

Save! Jordan Pickford makes a superb stop right on half time to deny James Ward-Prowse. He gets down low and pushes the shot against the post.

GOALLL! Everton take the lead against Southampton. A corner from the right is headed home by Amadou Onana, who towers above Elyounoussi. Huge goal for the Toffees and it comes against the run of play. #EFC 1-0 #SaintsFC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) January 14, 2023

Ibrahima Diallo horribly shanks a shot wide after Saints win it back high up the pitch. The visitors are having the better of it as we approach half time.

Close! So close for Southampton, twice. Elyounoussi’s deflected shoot loops just over Che Adams and wide. From the resulting corner Pickford saves Salisu’s header.

Chance! First big opportunity of the game as Mykolenko plays in a good low ball but Demarai Gray lifts his shot over the bar from a tight angle.

KICK OFF! It is a fiery atmosphere at Goodison. Southampton have started okay but neither team has created a clear opening. Yet.

The Everton fans also gave their team quite the welcome outside Goodison. Very similar to scenes at the end of last season.

Everton have also released a statement calling for calm and saying that their directors and key officials will not be attending the game due to safety concerns as fan unrest grows and protests are planned.

Club Statement: — Everton (@Everton) January 14, 2023

Before we kick off, there is a lot going on around this game. First up, Everton fans found out where Southampton were staying and set off fireworks early in the morning at around 2am.

🔵🎆 Everton fans set off fireworks outside Southampton's team hotel last night. A crucial game in the relegation battle awaits. pic.twitter.com/BU2Iy87Qqa — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) January 14, 2023

Key storylines

Everton are in freefall once again. They have been better defensively for most of this season but last time out against Brighton they conceded four and it could have been more. There is growing unrest from the home fans at Goodison and this game feels like a pivotal moment in their season. Moshiri backed Lampard publicly ahead of this game and perhaps that will settle things down?

Southampton will be full of confidence after playing extremely well and beating Manchester City in the League Cup quarterfinals to back up an FA Cup third round win at Crystal Palace last weekend. The jury is still out on Nathan Jones from most Saints fans and that will be the case until they move off the bottom of the table and start to pick up points in the Premier League. Still, with a few new signings already in January there is renewed optimism in the air at St Mary’s.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Amadou Onana is Everton’s main man in midfield and he is back after his suspension, which is a huge boost. Jordan Pickford continues to do his best in goal, while Demarai Gray is a real threat on the counter.

Southampton’s captain James Ward-Prowse is getting back to his best form, while Sekou Mara and Adam Armstrong have chipped in with goals in the last week. Having 19-year-old midfielder Romeo Lavia back fit and firing is huge for Saints.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

Nathan Patterson, James Garner, Michael Keane and Andros Townsend all remain out injured, so that means Seamus Coleman comes in at right wing-back and Amadou Onana slots straight back into central midfield. Alex Iwobi has recovered from an ankle injury which is a big boost.

Your Everton team to face Southampton! 👇 pic.twitter.com/IaD53gfPpU — Everton (@Everton) January 14, 2023

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Tino Livramento has had a set back after his lengthy layoff, while Juan Laris, Theo Walcott and Alex McCarthy are getting closer but remain out. Armel Bella-Kotchap is out for this game but could return next week, while new signings Mislav Orsic and Carlos Alcaraz are both on the bench. Nathan Jones brings in Che Adams, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Samuel Edozie to the starting lineup.

Taking on the Toffees 🍬 Here's the #SaintsFC side for today's showdown at Goodison Park: pic.twitter.com/4NvN8RiXgY — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 14, 2023

