Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is not holding back in discussing his team’s dreadful performance in a 3-0 loss at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Klopp deemed it the team’s worst in his celebrated time leading the way, calling his players disorganized and raising his hand regarding attempted fixes that did nothing for the result.

And, he said, starting to fix it shouldn’t be too hard. He knows exactly where to start his efforts.

“Organizing it,” Klopp said after the game. “Doing better than today should be easy because I can’t remember a worse game.”

The German mastermind, 55, said he couldn’t have imagined this performance following good training and attitudes this week.

“There was no sign of this performance before the game,” Klopp mused. “It was nothing I thought yesterday or this morning could happen.”

Jurgen Klopp reaction: ‘Not a moment where you say forget about it’

Klopp later went on to say that Liverpool’s performance wasn’t just the worst in his time there, but the worst from a team he’s managed over the entirety of his career.

“I honestly can’t and I mean all not only Liverpool and that’s my responsibility,” Klopp said, via The Liverpool Echo. “So that makes it a really low point. There might be games but this isn’t one where you say ‘it’s a one-off’. The moment is not great.”

“So, yes, we have injury problems and all these kind of things but, come on, the team we lined up today was really not a bad one. What we made of it was not good, that’s true, but it’s not a moment where you say ‘Forget about it’. Actually, after the game I didn’t say a lot to the boys because I don’t think anything I would have said would have helped. It’s not the right moment to start if I have to say something either way, to wake somebody up or lift somebody up. There is time for doing that tomorrow.”

Oof.

Klopp’s not wrong, of course; The Reds have allowed eight goals across three matches and the 2-2 draw with Wolves — which added a game to Liverpool’s week ahead — saw his boys fortunate to get over the line. The Reds do have injuries, as he stated, and he might’ve been justified to lean on them but credit to the German: He knows Saturday at the Amex was a hard-to-forgive effort regardless of the venue and high-quality opponent.

Watch the full highlights of Saturday’s lopsided loss, here:

