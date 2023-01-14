Jurgen Klopp reaction: ‘Not a moment where you say forget about it’
Klopp later went on to say that Liverpool’s performance wasn’t just the worst in his time there, but the worst from a team he’s managed over the entirety of his career.
“I honestly can’t and I mean all not only Liverpool and that’s my responsibility,” Klopp said, via The Liverpool Echo. “So that makes it a really low point. There might be games but this isn’t one where you say ‘it’s a one-off’. The moment is not great.”
“So, yes, we have injury problems and all these kind of things but, come on, the team we lined up today was really not a bad one. What we made of it was not good, that’s true, but it’s not a moment where you say ‘Forget about it’. Actually, after the game I didn’t say a lot to the boys because I don’t think anything I would have said would have helped. It’s not the right moment to start if I have to say something either way, to wake somebody up or lift somebody up. There is time for doing that tomorrow.”
Klopp’s not wrong, of course; The Reds have allowed eight goals across three matches and the 2-2 draw with Wolves — which added a game to Liverpool’s week ahead — saw his boys fortunate to get over the line. The Reds do have injuries, as he stated, and he might’ve been justified to lean on them but credit to the German: He knows Saturday at the Amex was a hard-to-forgive effort regardless of the venue and high-quality opponent.
Watch the full highlights of Saturday’s lopsided loss, here:
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Graham Potter will struggle to find 11 healthy and fit players to pick when the Blues host the Eagles at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
With just one win from their last nine Premier League games, Chelsea (25 points) sit 10th in the table, behind the unexpected likes of Brentford, Brighton, Fulham and Newcastle. Crystal Palace (22 points), meanwhile, are 12th after an inconsistent, up-and-down start to the season.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace.
11 is also the number of players Potter will be without when he picks Sunday’s team, with N’Golo Kante, Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix, Christian Pulisic, Reece James, Wesley Fofana and five others currently out injured. It’s little wonder Chelsea have struggled to score goals and win games of late, but that hasn’t prevented the criticism currently coming Potter’s way.
As for Palace, the 4-0 defeat to Tottenham the last time out was a particularly low point in an ongoing run of bad results. Losing 3-0 to Fulham was perhaps even worse. The Eagles have failed to score a goal in three of their last four PL games as they generate precious scoring chances and struggle to finish the ones they do create.
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Raheem Sterling (thigh), Joao Felix (suspension), Christian Pulisic (knee), Reece James (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf), Armando Broja (knee), Denis Zakaria (thigh)
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), James McArthur (groin)
7:30am: Liverpool v Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Brighton
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton
12:30pm: Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Saturday 21 January
9am: Leeds v Brentford
9am: Man City v Wolves
11:30am: Arsenal v Man Utd
Monday 22 January
3pm: Fulham v Spurs
Matchweek 22
Friday 3 February
3pm: Chelsea v Fulham
Saturday 4 February
7:30am: Everton v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Liverpool
12:30pm: Newcastle v West Ham
Sunday 5 February
9am: Nottingham Forest v Leeds
11:30am: Spurs v Man City
Matchweek 23
Saturday 11 February
7:30am: West Ham v Chelsea
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Spurs
Southampton v Wolves
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Sunday 12 February
9am: Leeds v Man Utd
11:30am: Man City v Aston Villa
Monday 13 February
3pm: Liverpool v Everton
Matchweek 24
Wednesday 15 February
2:30pm: Arsenal vs Manchester City (rearranged)
Saturday 18 February
7:30am: Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
12:30pm: Newcastle v Liverpool
Sunday 19 February
9am: Man Utd v Leicester
11:30am: Spurs v West Ham
Matchweek 25
Friday 24 February
3pm: Fulham v Wolves
Saturday 25 February
7:30am: Newcastle v Brighton
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Man City *subject to EFL Cup Final
2:45pm: Crystal Palace v Liverpool ^If Liverpool are not in EFL fifth round and if AFC Bournemouth or Man City progress to EFL Cup final, this match will move to 17:30 and remain on Sky Sports
Sunday 26 February
8:30am: Man Utd v Brentford* Due to UEFA Europa League playoff round
8:30am: Spurs v Chelsea
Saturday 4 March
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs
Saturday 11 March
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa
Saturday 18 March
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 1 April
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton
Saturday 8 April
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday 15 April
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford
Saturday 22 April
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs
Tuesday 25 April
19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
Wednesday 26 April
19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal
Saturday 29 April
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
Ben Mee proved himself as a stubborn, win-at-all-costs leader during his time with the stifling Clarets of Burnley, but he now looks very much like the descriptor “ex-Manchester City man.”
This is what happens when Thomas Frank gets a hold of talent, and it’s easy to trust the Danish manager who has a new contract at Brentford.
Bournemouth was without key addition Marcus Tavernier and a couple of other decent talents, but It is glaring that their best players Saturday were the same names purchased during the side’s last Premier League run.
Captain Lloyd Kelly, midfielder Jefferson Lerma, and hard man Philip Billing were all in the fold when Bournemouth was relegated to the Championship and were the club’s best hopes of getting something out of the team.
The club that once had Tyrone Mings, Nathan Ake, Callum Wilson, and even Aaron Ramsdale just hasn’t gotten a lot out of the replacements (most glaringly come-and-gone Arnaut Danjuma, who has become a star in La Liga). Gary O’Neil has a huge task ahead of him and some big games right in front of him.
Health will be key, as will transfers. Can the Cherries’ new ownership get someone like Dango Ouattara to score goals and provide better service to Kieffer Moore and others?
Stars of the Show
Ben Mee
Ivan Toney
Josh Dasilva
Lloyd Kelly
Mathias Jensen
Jefferson Lerma
What’s next
Bournemouth has a huge Saturday scrap with visiting Nottingham Forest at 10am ET, while Brentford’s off to Leeds United a day later for a 9am ET kickoff on Jan. 22.
Ivan Toney goal video: Bees go ahead from the spot
Mathias Jensen goal video: Clinical counter attack puts it away
How to watch Brentford vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday TV Channel: NBC Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines
The Bees keep on buzzing and even with key players missing through injury they keep surprising everyone. Frank has created such a tight unit and everyone understands their job. They are a horrible team to play against and their hunger was incredible against Liverpool. Their ability from set pieces is also a huge factor to their success and this all seems very similar to when Burnley stunned everyone and qualified for the Europa League.
Bournemouth need reinforcements, fast, and their new American owners have promised to spend in January. Nobody expected them to stay up this season and they’re already ahead of where they were supposed to be in terms of points gained. But they need some sort of boost because they have zero momentum right now.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Bryan Mbuemo, Rico Henry and Yoane Wissa were superb against Liverpool, while Christian Norgaard, Ben Mee and David Raya are all so important to the defensive solidity of the Bees.
Bournemouth’s main man is Dominic Solanke but the Cherries need to get him the ball more in dangerous areas, while Lewis Cook does his best to dictate the tempo from central midfield.
Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options
Ivan Toney should return, which is a huge boost, while Aaron Hickey and Frank Onyeka are working their way back to full fitness. Shandon Baptiste and Pontus Jansson remain out. Does Frank bring Toney straight back in for Wissa? The latter scored (and had two others disallowed) against Liverpool and took his chance. But still, Ivan Toney is Ivan Toney.
Marcus Tavernier, David Brooks, Neto, Junior Stanislas and Ryan Fredericks are out through injury, while Adam Smith is suspended. Jefferson Lerma should be fit to play. Gary O’Neil has plenty of options and it will be intriguing to see if he starts both Kieffer Moore and Solanke up top to go more direct and play Brentford at their own game.
📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝
🔺 Neto back and starts 🔺 Moore leads the line 🔺 Stacey also features
Newcastle looks to run its Premier League unbeaten streak to 14 matches as it meets in-form but potentially weary Fulham at St. James’ Park on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET online via PeacockPremium).
The Magpies will hope to seize three points while top-four rivals around them tangle in huge derbies, but Fulham represents a strong challenge having risen to sixth in the table after Thursday’s home win over Chelsea.
How to watch Newcastle vs Fulham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Newcastle’s seen one top-four rival beat another and needs a win to guarantee the third-place footing it held going into the weekend. Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin are now healthy, so the Magpies are the closest to full-strength they’ve been in some time. Miguel Almiron’s been the club’s finisher in their absence, while Bruno Guimaraes has been simply sensational.
Fulham’s been magnificent, too, and Carlos Vinicius filled in well for suspended Aleksandar Mitrovic at midweek. The former Newcastle striker has been filling up the nets and will hope to do the same at his old haunt.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (lower leg), Matt Targett (heel), Emil Krafth (knee).