Morgan Gibbs-White continues to grow into his role with Forest, which is helpful as Jesse Lingard is among a host of players missing from the lineup. Taiwo Awoniyi could return but Willy Boly and Cheikhou Kouyate are notable absences.
Leicester’s injury problems are nearly as bad, perhaps even worse considering that James Maddison (out) and Kieran Dewsbury-Hall (questionable) have been two of their brightest performers this season. Can Patson Daka get hot or Jamie Vardy get back to finishing his chances?
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
Frank Lampard’s Everton are without a win in their last eight games in all competitions and they sit in 18th place in the table, just three points above bottom side Southampton. There is growing fan unrest, once again, as the Evertonians have hit out at owner Farhad Moshiri, long-time chairman Bill Kenwright and the rest of the Everton board. A sit-in protest is planned for after the game and Everton released a statement saying their directors will not be present at the game due to safety concerns. Lampard has to get results on the field but supporters are largely behind him as Everton’s owners have struggled to back him in the transfer market.
As for Southampton, they pulled off a huge shock in midweek to beat Manchester City to reach the League Cup semifinals as Nathan Jones is finally starting to show why Saints sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl and hired him in November. He has lost all four of his Premier League games in charge but they’ve won back-to-back cup games against Premier League opponents over the last week. Can they now translate that cup form into Premier League points?
Everton have also released a statement calling for calm and saying that their directors and key officials will not be attending the game due to safety concerns as fan unrest grows and protests are planned.
Everton are in freefall once again. They have been better defensively for most of this season but last time out against Brighton they conceded four and it could have been more. There is growing unrest from the home fans at Goodison and this game feels like a pivotal moment in their season. Moshiri backed Lampard publicly ahead of this game and perhaps that will settle things down?
Southampton will be full of confidence after playing extremely well and beating Manchester City in the League Cup quarterfinals to back up an FA Cup third round win at Crystal Palace last weekend. The jury is still out on Nathan Jones from most Saints fans and that will be the case until they move off the bottom of the table and start to pick up points in the Premier League. Still, with a few new signings already in January there is renewed optimism in the air at St Mary’s.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Amadou Onana is Everton’s main man in midfield and he is back after his suspension, which is a huge boost. Jordan Pickford continues to do his best in goal, while Demarai Gray is a real threat on the counter.
Southampton’s captain James Ward-Prowse is getting back to his best form, while Sekou Mara and Adam Armstrong have chipped in with goals in the last week. Having 19-year-old midfielder Romeo Lavia back fit and firing is huge for Saints.
Everton team news, injuries, lineup options
Nathan Patterson, James Garner, Michael Keane and Andros Townsend all remain out injured, so that means Seamus Coleman comes in at right wing-back and Amadou Onana slots straight back into central midfield. Alex Iwobi has recovered from an ankle injury which is a big boost.
Tino Livramento has had a set back after his lengthy layoff, while Juan Laris, Theo Walcott and Alex McCarthy are getting closer but remain out. Armel Bella-Kotchap is out for this game but could return next week, while new signings Mislav Orsic and Carlos Alcaraz are both on the bench. Nathan Jones brings in Che Adams, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Samuel Edozie to the starting lineup.
Liverpool begins the weekend just one point ahead of its hosts when it visits Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium for its 18th match of the Premier League season (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).
The bad news for the Reds is that Brighton’s early season heater is a thing of the past. Liverpool’s 28 points are good for sixth place, seven points behind Manchester United and Newcastle.
The Reds do have a match-in-hand on Newcastle, but this is very much not the plan for Liverpool. The Anfield set has added Cody Gakpo for the second part of the season and will hope he reinvigorates the attack.
Brighton’s had an up-and-down run of league fixtures but can pass the Reds by holding serve at home.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Liverpool.
Brighton scored four against Everton one week after conceding four to Arsenal. It seems likely to find itself in another high-scoring affair as Liverpool will not have Virgil van Dijk for this one.
Liverpool lost 3-1 at Brentford and gets a similar test on Saturday. The visitors followed up their loss to the Bees with a fortunate 2-2 draw against Wolves in the FA Cup. Can Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Co. deliver the goods?
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Leandro Trossard (calf). OUT: Jakub Moder (knee).
TEAM! 💙 Here's our starting XI to face @LFC this afternoon. 📝
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
Jack Grealish had put City ahead after jumping off the bench but late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford grabbed the win for United. The equalizer from Fernandes was very controversial as Rashford was stood in an offside position and although he didn’t touch the ball he looked to be clearly impacting play.
The Red Devils have now won nine-straight games in all competitions and five-straight in the Premier League. They now have 38 points and are just one point behind second-place Manchester City.
Offside drama as Red Devils stick to gameplan, surge back
Look, by the letter of the law Marcus Rashford may have technically been onside but there is no way he didn’t impact the positioning of Manuel Akanji and City goalkeeper Ederson. The fact Rashford ran towards goal with the ball basically under his feet is surely interference with play and impact the positions of others. Still, United’s gameplan was excellent against City and totally bamboozled the reigning champs. Fred was superb as the extra man in midfield as he and Casemiro shut down De Bruyne and Bruno clipped long balls over the top to Rashford to run on to. United’s entire team stuck with the plan and Erik ten Hag got his subs right with Antony and Garnacho adding extra trickery on the counter in the second half. United are solid defensively and are in incredible form. Surely they are in this title race now.
Erik ten Hag hails ‘huge’ spirit of Manchester United
Speaking to BT Sport, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag hailed the spirit of his team in their comeback win.
“The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back. I’m really happy with the performance of the team… The belief is back and we’re in a good direction. You have to work out of possession [against teams like City]. They have qualities in split-moments to score goals. We saw that today. One mistake and they scored.”
Stars of the show
Marcus Rashford: Got in-behind so often and scored once again. Such a threat and in the form of his life.
Casemiro: Dominant in central midfield as he and Fred shut down Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva. He is the heartbeat of this team. Great block on Haaland in the first half.
Rodri: Did so well to help City grab control of the game early in the second half. Somehow he’s still underrated.
What next?
Manchester United travel to Crystal Palace on Wednesday, Jan. 18, while Manchester City host Tottenham on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Manchester United vs Manchester City live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright
Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
FULL TIME – Huge win for Manchester United, as they fight back to beat Manchester City 2-1. But everyone will be talking about that equalizing goal. Here is the official ruling from the FA.
The official offside ruling from the FA. There are several rulings here which seems to suggest what Marcus Rashford did for the Bruno Fernandes goal is offside. #MUFC 2-1 #MCFCpic.twitter.com/rS2Tygr2RZ
GOALLL! And huge controversy. Marcus Rashford was flagged for offside and the goal from Bruno Fernandes didn’t stand, but VAR was used and it now stands. That is controversial. Rashford was clearly offside and impacted play, but he didn’t touch the ball.
Phil Foden is off and Jack Grealish is on. A frustrating outing for the former. Felt like he was offside most of the time he tried to get involved in attacks.
Chance! Varane is found at the back post but prods his effort just wide. Big chance for United. At the other end Phil Foden then goes down in the box under pressure from Casemiro but that is not a penalty kick.
Antony is on at half time but for Anthony Martial, not Rashford. The latter has shaken off that hip issue. Antony is playing up front centrally.
Half time: Man United 0-0 Man City – United have looked good on the counter and City haven’t had too many clear cut chances. A tense, but intriguing, first half in the Manchester Derby.
Rashford is back on for now but Antony is warming up and has a quiet word with Erik ten Hag. Would not be surprised to see him come on at half time.
Oh no. Marcus Rashford has gone down holding his left hip. He slams the floor in frustration. In the form he’s in, this is the last thing Manchester United would have wanted. #MUFC
Chance! Rashford is in again but Ederson comes out and smothers his shot. United getting in-behind Walker a lot.
Chance! A ball over the top sees Ederson rush out but Rashford beats him to it and goes around him. His cross is blocked and then a cross is swung in but Ederson saves the header. Incisive, direct attack from United.
Lot of the ball for City but they aren’t doing much with it. Looks like De Bruyne and Haaland have switched positions for a little bit.
Chance! After some patient build-up play City find Haaland in the box but Casemiro lunges in with a fine block. Better from City. Much more like it from them.
Cancelo clears after United play a long ball over the top and get a cross into the box. Their plan is working.
Wide! Bruno Fernandes drags an effort wide of the far post after some slick passing. United settling into the game.
No big chances yet but City are dominating possession with United happy to sit back and play direct. Intriguing tactical battle. Both Pep and ETH have their eyes wide open and look concerned on the sidelines. This is going to be a tight, tense game.
Kick off! We are underway and City are allowed to have plenty of the ball early on.
For United Luke Shaw starts at center back with Tyrell Malacia at left back, while Fred starts alongside Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in midfield.
"It's hard to say that a team in second place is sputtering.. but clearly there's something that Pep doesn't like."
As for City, they make eight changes to the team which lost at Southampton in midweek as Haaland and De Bruyne are tasked with unlocking this suddenly very stingy United defense. Akanji and Ake at center back have a huge task to stop Rashford and Martial.
Hello and welcome! It is Manchester Derby day and Old Trafford is rocking. The team news is intriguing so let’s break it all down.
Key storylines
United are building momentum and Marcus Rashford is leading the charge. He’s scored seven goals in his last six games for the Red Devils and looks pretty unstoppable at this point. Elsewhere, Casemiro is dominating midfield and Lisandro Martinez is back in defense after winning the World Cup. All over the pitch Untied are full of confidence and they look tough to beat.
Pep Guardiola and Man City just haven’t looked like themselves before and after the World Cup break and they will be a little concerned heading into this clash. They have struggled against United in derby games in recent years but that wasn’t the case earlier this season when they won 6-3. Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne tore United apart in October and City will hope that duo can connect and that they can control the tempo of this game, especially in midfield.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Marcus Rashford is the obvious choice for United, while Casemiro and Luke Shaw have also been excellent. Antony is also getting back to his best after a bit of a dip in form. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been superb after coming back in at right back, while Bruno Fernandes is also in fine form.
Man City’s Rodri is such a key player, while Riyad Mahrez has also been excellent in recent outings and is expected to start.
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek remain out as the latter has revealed he is out for the season after suffering a knee injury. This game comes too soon for Diogo Dalot, while Luke Shaw starts at center back and Christian Eriksen, Fred and Casemiro start in midfield with a slightly more defensive look. Wout Weghorst has arrived on loan but isn’t available for this game.
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
Center backs Ruben Dias and John Stones are out. Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Ederson, Rodri and Bernardo Silva all start after being on the bench for the loss at Southampton.
🔴 𝘛𝘌𝘈𝘔 𝘕𝘌𝘞𝘚 🔵
XI | Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Haaland