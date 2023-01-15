Arsenal are now eight points clear of second-place Manchester City, while Tottenham have lost more ground in the top four battle and they are five points behind Manchester United who have played a game less.
This game summed up exactly where Arsenal and Tottenham are at this season. For the Gunners it was all about scoring early, then setting traps for the opponents who had to take risks and then being in control and not making silly mistakes. It is the blueprint for their success and this performance was eerily similar to so many of their wins this season. Arsenal are top of the table at the halfway point and the only thing that will stop them winning the league is injuries and themselves. There is still a long way to go and Manchester City is a juggernaut but there is so much poise, belief and a clear identity about this Arsenal side.
Tottenham also played as they have all season. Sloppy in the first half and much better in the second half. Antonio Conte’s side cannot keep starting games like this but the only thing that can really change is the manager. Their squad is good enough to be challenging for the top four but their recent run has undone all of their good work at the start of the season and finishing above Manchester United and Newcastle seems very unlikely at this point.
Ugly scenes erupt at final whistle involving Aaron Ramsdale
At the final whistle the cameras cut to Richarlison who was unhappy with Aaron Ramsdale for something, maybe for celebrating the win too much in front of the Spurs players and fans? Anyway, the camera stayed on Ramsdale and as he and Gabriel celebrated and then Ramsdale went to pick up his drinks bottle behind the goal, a Tottenham fan jump up onto the advertizing boards and clearly kicked Ramsdale in the box. All hell then broke loose as players and staff from both teams got involved and Ramsdale was dragged away as security stepped in.
Aaron Ramsdale said this to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports after the game: “The Spurs fans were giving me some in the 2nd half. I give them some back. The few people I did it to was well greeted and sportsmanship. Then a fan jumped over and gave me a little punch on the back. It’s a shame because it’s just a game of football.”Both sets of players tried to drag me away and thankfully nothing actually happened too drastic. It’s a sour taste.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta spoke to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports about the dominant win: “I loved the way we played, the courage we showed to come here and play how we played. I love when we can make our people happy and tonight I’m sure we made Arsenal fans happy. A terrific group of players but today we went another step. Today it was very pleasing to watch It shows again. Determination and courage is great but then you have to have the belief and quality against a team like this today.”
Stars of the show
Martin Odegaard: Majestic display from Arsenal’s silky skipper. Lovely goal and oozed class. Leads by example with his pressing in central areas too.
Aaron Ramsdale: Some great saves either side of half time to keep the shutout. A huge reason why Arsenal are in this position.
How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal live! – By Joe Prince-Wright
Save! Hugo Lloris denies Eddie Nketiah as he comes off his line to block down low.
After that spell of Spurs pressure, Arsenal have managed to wrestle back some control of the game.
Save! What a stop by Aaron Ramsdale. He denies Ryan Sessegnon after a great give and go. It is all Tottenham at the start of the second half.
Save! Kane’s shot is pushed away by Ramsdale. Spurs building pressure.
Close! Second half is underway and Spurs have looked better. Dejan Kulusevski cuts inside and curls a shot a few yards over the bar.
HALF TIME: Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal – That was a very dominant 45 minutes from Arsenal. They pretty much had total control of the game. Spurs are lucky it is only 2-0 and will be hoping for one of their rousing second half comebacks.
Chance! Right on half time Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg whips in a beautiful cross and Harry Kane’s header at the near post is pushed away by Ramsdale.
Spurs just can’t get hold of the ball. Arsenal pressing so high and forcing mistake after mistake. Spurs need the half time whistle to come. Fast. We know how good they are in the second half of games…
GOALLL! Martin Odegaard from long range. Lovely low strike from the Arsenal skipper. No more than the Gunners deserve. They have absolutely battered Tottenham. In total control.
POST! Thomas Partey smashes a volley from outside the box which hammers the post. That would have been a goal of the season contender. Incredible strike. Just before that Gabriel Martinelli with wonderful improvization to get an effort towards goal. Arsenal in total control.
After a few minutes away we are back! Still 1-0 to Arsenal and the Gunners are pushing for a second goal.
The worldwide feed is down for the game right now. We will update you here.
SAVEEE! Brilliant save from Aaron Ramsdale to deny Heung min-Son. He was played in brilliantly but Ramsdale stood tall to deny him.
GOALLLL! Arsenal 1-0 up. Bukayo Saka gets in-behind Sessegnon and he hammers the ball towards the near post. It takes a deflection off Sessegnon and then hits Hugo Lloris and goes in. Horrible error from the Tottenham captain and goalkeeper.
SAVE! Hugo Lloris denies Eddie Nketiah, but only after making a very poor mistake when the ball came to his feet. He put Lenglet under pressure with his pass and the ball deflects to Arsenal, Martinelli hooks it to Nketiah but his low shot is saved by Lloris. Poor from Spurs. Good pressure from Arsenal.
Spurs have started well. Sessegnon is getting plenty of joy down the left flank against Ben White.
KICK OFF! We are underway. What an atmosphere for the NLD. The home fans are properly up for this.
The team news is out and it is very positive for Spurs. Kulusevski is back and starts up top with Son and Kane, while Richarlison is fit enough to be on the bench. Rodrigo Bentancur is still out injured.
Arsenal line up as expected,
Hello and welcome… it is north London derby day! Can Spurs grab a marquee win? Or will Arsenal keep rolling?
Key storylines & star players
Spurs have not lost a home Premier League derby to Arsenal in eight-straight, with only two draws and the last one coming in March 2019. Harry Kane has scored in seven of those matches and bagged Spurs’ only goal in the Oct. 1 loss at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal saw a five-match Premier League winning streak end with a draw against Newcastle last time out. The Gunners could be just two points clear of Man City at kickoff, but they could also have a chance to stretch their table advantage as high as eight. Look for captain Martin Odegaard to come ready for a big moment or three.
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Rodrigo Betancur (groin), Lucas Moura (lower leg)
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
Almost at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest though Newcastle is not going away and Manchester United has surged into contention.
Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle, while Liverpool is struggling to stay in the Champions League scrap. Chelsea has some work to do while surprising Fulham and Brighton are hanging around on the periphery and are having fine campaigns.
The latest edition of the North London derby was a tale of two halves, albeit tales that favored one side in both.
It was also a tale of two goalkeepers, but we’ll get to that later.
Arsenal dominated the first half of their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and then showed how tough they can be to breakdown with a stalwart defensive display when Spurs attacked in the second 45.
Hugo Lloris: 3 —Dreadful mistake on Bukayo Saka shot goes down as own goal opener. He’s not the same player this year
Ryan Sessegnon (Off 76′): 5 — Pretty good going forward but gave Saka too much room to operate on the Lloris own goal.
Clement Lenglet: 6 — Quietly effective, especially in possession.
Eric Dier: 5 — Cast the appearances of sound and fury, but very rarely did that reach meaning.
Cristian Romero: 6 — A bit sloppy in the duel but certainly delivered derby defending.
Matt Doherty (Off 71′): 6 — Industrious and far from at fault.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: 7 — Two shots, two chances created, and three fouls drawn. Played his part well enough.
Pape Sarr (Off 76′): 6.5 — Seven recoveries and stuck into double-digit duels.
Heung-min Son: 5 — Did almost nothing until the final 10 minutes of the game. Not good enough.
Dejan Kulusevski: 6 — A busy boy but busy doesn’t have to mean good. Still bright enough to warrant a decent rating
Harry Kane: 6.5 — He’s gotta score, right? if you’re this player on this team in this game. That’s what knocks him down from a 7 or better, because the 4-shot Kane was one of Spurs’ only positive factors in both halves.
Substitutions
Richarlison (On 71′): 5.5 — Disgraceful behavior at the end of the game.
Ivan Perisic (On 76′): 6
Yves Bissouma (On 76′): 7 — Bright.
Bryan Gil (On 88′): N/A
Ivan Perisic (On 88′): N/A
Arsenal player ratings out of 10 at Tottenham
Aaron Ramsdale: 9 — Seven saves including two early in the second half when Spurs were really feeling optimistic of a comeback. A day he won’t soon forget.
Oleksandr Zinchenko: 7 — One of his better two-way games in an Arsenal shirt.
William Saliba: 8 — There are days when Gabriel outshines him but today wasn’t one. Strong.
Gabriel Magalhaes: 7 — Solid. Calm.
Ben White: 7 — Seventeen of his 71 touches were passes into the Tottenham final third.
Granit Xhaka: 7 — Seven recoveries. What a turn in fortune from the Unai Emery days.
Thomas Partey: 8 — Nearly scored the goal of the year while also doing all the ugly and unwanted things he does on a weekly basis.
Martin Odegaard: 8 — What a goal. He’ll go down as Martin the Maestro of a title run if Arsenal does indeed go on to lift the Premier League Trophy.
Gabriel Martinelli: 7 — Credited with four chances created, also picking up a yellow card.
Bukayo Saka: 7 — An assist on the Odegaard goal and the shot that Lloris flubbed into his own goal. Saying that he was otherwise quiet feels unfair.
Eddie Nketiah: 5.5 — On another day, it’s 0-0 and we’re discussing how he was stopped early by Lloris and how five chances weren’t enough to get one past the goalkeeper. Imagine if Gabriel Jesus was healthy today (though Spurs fans are saying the same about Rodrigo Betancur).
Substitutions
Kieran Tierney (On 79′): — 6.5
Takehiro Tomiyasu (On 86′): N/A
Emile Smith Rowe (On 90′): N/A
Fabio Vieira (On 90′): N/A