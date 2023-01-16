Chelsea beat Arsenal to $108 million Mudryk signing

By Jan 16, 2023, 8:50 AM EST
0 Comments

Chelsea have pipped Arsenal at the post to sign Ukrainian star Mykhailo Mudryk for $108 million, as the Blues continue their incredible spending spree.

Mudryk, 22, has looked destined to join Arsenal from Shakhtar Donetsk during the January window but Chelsea have been lurking in the background and they were prepared to pay more than Arsenal to sign the talented winger.

So he’s heading to west London instead of north and he’s signed an eight-and-a-half year contract

Chelsea confirmed the move on Sunday and he was photographed at Stamford Bridge ahead of their game against Crystal Palace.

What will Mudryk bring?

He is a player who is direct, fast and can make things happen with his incredible dribbling. We’ve seen it in the Champions League earlier this season and his talent is undoubted.

“I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea,” Mudryk told the club website. “This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career. I’m excited to meet my new team-mates and I’m looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff.”

Mudryk will be tasked with livening up a slack Chelsea offense and following the arrival of Joao Felix on loan in January, the Blues are clearly looking to add more pace and trickery to their already stacked attack.

He prefers to start on the left and cut inside on his right foot to cause mayhem. Quite what this move means for Christian Pulisic remains to be seen.

They are splashing some serious cash under Todd Boehly and the new ownership group but at the moment their purchases seem to have a scattergun approach.

Is that because they are panicking because the team is struggling on the pitch and languishing in midtable of the Premier League? Or is it because too many people are involved with recruitment?

Aside from all that, Mudryk is a fine talent and he is set to excite Chelsea’s fans for years to come.

FA Cup: Third round replays, fourth round draw, schedule, videos, how to watch

By Jan 16, 2023, 9:45 AM EST
0 Comments

The FA Cup always delivers shocks and plenty of Premier League clubs fell in the third round.

Aston Villa was stunned by Stevenage, Newcastle lost at Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest was handled by Blackpool, and Bournemouth was well-beaten by Burnley.

Everton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, and Brentford all fell to Premier League rivals as Manchester United, Manchester City, Southampton, and West Ham moved onto the next stage.

Tottenham, Leicester City, Fulham, and Brighton withstood upset bids, while Wolves and Liverpool drew and are headed for a replay, while Leeds will have to re-engage with Cardiff City.

[ LIVE: Follow FA Cup scores, updates ]

The fourth-round draw’s already been conducted and Arsenal will tangle with Manchester City in a tantalizing tie.

Chelsea’s lost the last three FA Cup Finals but that run will not continue as Graham Potter’s first FA Cup tie in charge of the Blues was a blowout loss to Man City.

Read on for FA Cup stream info, fixtures, and predictions.

FA Cup live scores, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Third round replay (January 17-18)
Times: Below
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+

FA Cup third round replays

Tuesday 

2:45pm ET: Swansea City vs Bristol City
2:45pm ET: Accrington Stanley vs Boreham Wood
2:45pm ET: Wolves vs Liverpool
3pm ET: West Brom vs Chesterfield

Wednesday

2:45pm ET: Leeds United vs Cardiff City

FA Cup third round results

Friday

Manchester United 3-1 Everton

Saturday

Preston North End 3-1 Huddersfield Town
Reading 2-0 Watford
Tottenham 1-0 Portsmouth
Gillingham 0-1 Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City — PPD
Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton
Hull City 0-2 Fulham
Middlesbrough 1-5 Brighton
Fleetwood Town 2-1 QPR
Ipswich Town 4-1 Rotherham
Bournemouth 2-4 Burnley
Blackpool 4-1 Nottingham Forest
Chesterfield 3-3 West Brom
Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United
Boreham Wood 1-1 Accrington Stanley
Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland
Brentford 0-1 West Ham
Coventry City 3-4 Wrexham
Luton Town 1-1 Wigan
Grimsby Town 1-0 Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle
Liverpool 2-2 Wolves

Sunday

Bristol City 1-1 Swansea City
Derby County 3-0 Barnsley
Cardiff City 2-2 Leeds
Stockport 1-2 Walsall
Hartlepool 0-3 Stoke City
Norwich 0-1 Blackpool
Aston Villa 1-2 Stevenage
Man City 4-0 Chelsea

Monday

Oxford United 0-3 Arsenal

FA Cup third round predictions

Friday

Manchester United 3-1 Everton

Saturday

Preston North End 1-2 Huddersfield Town
Reading 1-0 Watford
Tottenham 3-0 Portsmouth
Gillingham 1-2 Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers 1-0 Birmingham City
Crystal Palace 2-1 Southampton
Hull City 0-1 Fulham
Middlesbrough 0-2 Brighton
Fleetwood Town 1-2 QPR
Ipswich Town 1-0 Rotherham
Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley
Blackpool 0-3 Nottingham Forest
Chesterfield 1-2 West Brom
Millwall 2-1 Sheffield United
Boreham Wood 0-1 Accrington Stanley
Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland
Brentford 1-2 West Ham
Coventry City 2-3 Wrexham
Luton Town 1-0 Wigan
Grimsby Town 2-1 Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday 1-3 Newcastle
Liverpool 4-3 Wolves

Sunday

Bristol City 0-1 Swansea City
Derby County 1-0 Barnsley
Cardiff City 0-2 Leeds
Stockport 1-0 Walsall
Aston Villa 3-0 Stevenage
Man City 2-0 Chelsea

Monday

Oxford United 1-4 Arsenal

FA Cup fourth round draw

Boreham Wood/Accrington Stanley vs Cardiff City/Leeds United
Fulham vs Sunderland
Brighton vs Liverpool/Wolves
Bristol City/Swansea City vs Chesterfield/West Brom
Man City/Chelsea vs Oxford United/Arsenal
Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town
Walsall vs Leicester City
Blackburn Rovers vs Forest Green Rovers/Birmingham City
Stoke City vs Aston Villa/Stevenage
Derby County vs West Ham
Luton Town/Wigan vs Grimsby Town
Manchester United vs Reading
Ipswitch Town vs Burnley
Wrexham vs Sheffield United
Southampton vs Blackpool
Preston North End vs Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League transfers: Complete list of January transfers

By Jan 16, 2023, 9:33 AM EST
0 Comments

The January transfer window is again seeing big-name imports into the Premier League, although there are a few young bucks coming through the door.

Chelsea’s signed Benoit Badiashile and Andrey Santos, Newcastle’s formally welcomed Garang Kuol, and Liverpool’s reinforced its forward ranks with Cody Gakpo joining the Anfield set.

[ TRANSFER NEWS: Liverpool | Chelsea | Tottenham | Man City | Man United | Arsenal ]

There’s plenty of discussion about Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur making additions to deepen their squads’ top-four pushes, but nothing complete yet for either big name side.

The same is true for title-fighters Arsenal and Manchester City, though their top-end footing is a lot more stable.

Bournemouth

Out
Ferdinand Okoh (Dorchester) Loan
James Hill (Hearts) Loan

Arsenal

Out
Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Coventry) Loan
Miguel Azeez (Wigan) Loan
Arthur Okonkwo (Sturm Graz) Loan

Aston Villa

In
Aaron Ramsey (loan recall)
Tyreik Wright (loan recall)
Alex Moreno (Real Betis)
Jhon Duran (Chicago Fire)

Out
Cameron Archer (Middlesbrough) Loan
Tyreik Wright (Plymouth Argyle)

Brentford

In
Byron Wilson (Coventry)
Conor McManus (Bray Wanderers)
Fin Stevens (loan recall)
Mads Bech (loan recall)
Beaux Booth (Dorking)
Kevin Schade (Freiburg) Loan
Paris Maghoma (loan recall)
Romeo Beckham (Inter Miami) Loan

Out
Myles Peart-Harris (Forest Green Rovers) Loan extension
Aaron Pressley (Accrington) Loan
Lachlan Brook (Crewe) Loan extension
Edon Pruti (Hartlepool)

Brighton & Hove Albion

In
Facundo Buonanotte (Rosario Central)
Jamie Mullins (Bohemians)

Out
Aaron Connolly (Hull) Loan
Reda Khadra (Birmingham)
Ed Turns (Leyton Orient) Loan

Chelsea

In
David Datro Fofana (Molde)
Benoit Badiashile (Monaco)
Andrey Santos (Vasco da Gama)
Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) Loan
Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Crystal Palace

Out
Killian Phillips (Shrewsbury) Loan
Jack Butland (Man Utd) Loan
John-Kymani Gordon (Carlise) Loan

Everton

In
Ellis Simms (loan recall)
Nathan Broadhead (loan recall)
Niels Nkounkou (loan recall)

Out
Salomon Rondon (released)
Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich)
Tom Cannon (Preston) Loan
Niels Nkounkou (Saint-Etienne) Loan

Fulham

In
Anthony Knockaert (loan recall)

Out
Idris Odutayo (Maidenhead) Loan extension
Anthony Knockaert (Huddersfield) Loan

Leeds United

In
Max Wober (RB Salzburg)
Georginio Rutter (Hoffenheim)

Out
Mateusz Klich (MLS pending)
Alfie McCalmont (Carlisle) Loan
Leo Hjelde (Rotherham) Loan

Leicester City

In
George Hirst (loan recall)

Out
George Hirst (Ipswich) Loan

Liverpool

In
Cody Gakpo (PSV)
Billy Koumetio (Austria Vienna) Loan recall

Manchester City

In
Liam Delap (loan recall)

Out
Josh Wilson-Esbrand (Coventry) Loan
Liam Delap (Preston) Loan
Kayky (Bahia) Loan

Manchester United

In
Jack Butland (Crystal Palace) Loan
Wout Weghorst (Burnley) Loan

Out
Martin Dubravka (loan recall)

Newcastle United

In
Amadou Diallo (free) 
Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners)
Martin Dubravka (loan recall)

Out
Garang Kuol (Hearts) loan

Nottingham Forest

In
Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras)

Out
Loic Bade (loan recall)
Alex Mighten (loan recall)

Southampton

In
Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb)
Carlos Alcaraz (Racing Club)

Out
Dynel Simeu (Morecambe) Loan
Dan Nlundulu (Bolton) Loan
Nico Lawrence (Torquay) Loan

West Ham United

In
Luizao (Sao Paulo)
Armstrong Okoflex (loan recall)

Out
Thierry Nevers (Bradford) Loan

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In
Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) Loan
Joe Young (loan recall)
Louie Moulden (loan recall)
Theo Corbeanu (loan recall)
Christian Marques (loan recall)
Lewis Richards (loan recall)
Mario Lemina (Nice)

Out
Leo Bonatini (released)
Joe Young (Telford) Loan

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 20

By Jan 16, 2023, 9:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Quite a weekend, Premier League. Neutrals appreciated it.

The big boys? Well, that depends on the club.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Arsenal and Manchester United are preening after derby wins.

Chelsea is feeling signs of life, and Newcastle is feeling like it belongs in any mention of the big boys.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur need to find a way to give themselves some hope.

And Man City has to wonder how it can start to look like the team that most analysts refuse to rule out of the title conversation, even after an away loss in the Manchester derby.

VIDEO: PL highlights ]

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 20

1. Offside drama as Red Devils surge back to win derby (Man Utd 1-2 Man City): Look, by the letter of the law Marcus Rashford may have technically been onside but there is no way he didn’t impact the positioning of Manuel Akanji and City goalkeeper Ederson for United’s equalizer. The fact Rashford ran toward goal with the ball basically under his feet is surely interference with play and impacted the positions of others. Still, United’s game plan was excellent against City and totally bamboozled the reigning champs. Fred was superb as the extra man in midfield as he and Casemiro shut down Kevin De Bruyne, and Bruno Fernandes clipped long balls over the top for Rashford’s runs. United’s entire team stuck with the plan and Erik ten Hag got his subs right with Antony and Ajenadro Garnacho adding extra trickery on the counter in the second half. United is solid defensively and in incredible form. Surely they are in this title race now. (JPW)

2. Story of the seasons for Arsenal, Tottenham (Spurs 0-2 Arsenal): “This game summed up exactly where Arsenal and Tottenham are at this season. For the Gunners it was all about scoring early, then setting traps for the opponents who had to take risks. Then in control, the Gunners no longer make silly mistakes. It is the blueprint for their success and this performance was eerily similar to so many of their wins this season. Arsenal are top of the table at the halfway point and the only thing that will stop them from winning the league is injuries and themselves. Tottenham also played as they have all season. Sloppy in the first half and much better in the second half. Antonio Conte’s side cannot keep starting games like this but the only thing that can really change is the manager. Their squad is good enough to be challenging for the top four but their recent run has undone all of their good work at the start of the season and finishing above Manchester United and Newcastle seems very unlikely at this point. (JPW)

3. Sluggish Liverpool run off pitch by Seagulls (Brighton 3-0 Liverpool): There are excuses for the Reds with injuries and fixture congestion but they weren’t excuses Jurgen Klopp would accept in previous years (and certainly not against non-traditional powers). Given Liverpool’s spending, losing to Brentford by two, drawing Wolves, and losing to Brighton by three consecutively just shouldn’t happen to this club. This, frankly, wasn’t close and it looked absolutely uninspired. Given Jurgen Klopp’s reputation and acumen, the only reason worth proffering is that the Reds are just finally empty after years of endless competition. Manchester City, at the moment, may want a piece of that conversation as well (See Thing No.1). But Liverpool has now allowed eight goals in its last three matches across all competitions and all three could arguably be losses given the legislation of Mohamed Salah’s offside non-offside goal in the 2-2 cup draw with Wolves. (NM)

4. Chelsea players give Graham Potter some relief (Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace): This win was more about grit, belief, and showing a reaction than anything else. There was an extra intensity about Chelsea’s play, especially when they got the ball wide. Potter seemed happy enough with the chances the Blues created going forward, but he will be very relieved his goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was in sensational form. Chelsea still has a lot of injuries to work through and still look suspect defensively but they at least pressed high, took risks in attack and looked likely to score throughout this game. Their attacking display was much better and with the addition of Mudryk and Felix (when is back from suspension) they have some really dynamic players in the final third about to come into this lineup. (AE)

5. Newcastle tops Fulham, but Bruno Guimaraes injury darkens day (Newcastle 1-0 Fulham): The third-place Magpies got a deserved win — albeit with penalty drama — but Newcastle’s most important player left the field in tears in a move that Magpies supporters will be hoping is just an abundance of emotion. The Brazilian spoke with trainers on the pitch midway through the first half but soon returned to the pitch and made it to halftime. Relief? Hold on. It was then that cameras spotted Guimaraes in tears, still limping a bit, and Allan Saint-Maximin took Guimaraes’ spot for the second half. There’s a riddle here, and it involved Guimaraes finishing the half. Surely the trainers wouldn’t have let him risk long-term injury, but the emotional reaction certainly delivers a fair bit of anxiety to the Toon. (NM)

6. Nathan Jones get lift off at momentum-less Frank Lampard’s expense (Everton 1-2 Southampton): These are two teams, and clubs, heading in different directions right now. Southampton’s reached the League Cup semifinals and now new boss Nathan Jones finally has his first win as a Premier League boss. Saints’ new owners have invested in the squad already in January and one year into their reign have a plan. Saints are trying to drag themselves out of the bottom three with a brave strategy of signing talented youngsters. Everything is opposite for Everton, in freefall with nine defeats in-a -ow in all competitions. This comes amid fan protests, the board being told to stay home amid safety fears, and Everton now only off the bottom of the table due to goal difference. Everything is going wrong. They don’t have funds to invest and it seems that unless a new owner arrives, they will be destined for relegation battles. Will Frank Lampard be in charge to try to steer them clear this season? Right now he’s not being blamed too much for this mess but after a four-straight defeat at home, this time to the only team below them in the table, Lampard can have no complaints if Everton’s board pull the plug on him and go into full safety mode. (JPW)

7. Foxes can’t get through Trees, who now loom above (Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leicester): “The victory sees Forest climb from 16th to 13th in the Premier League table, now four points clear over the relegation zone. Steve Cooper’s side has lost just two of their last nine PL fixtures (4W-3D-2L) after managing to not lose just three times in their first 10 games. And this is four-straight defeats for Leicester (17 points), who now find themselves just two points above the relegation zone. (AE)

8. Wolves climb out of bottom three, leaving Irons there (Wolves 1-0 West Ham): Daniel Podence capped a quick Wolves counter-attack in the 48th minute, scoring the game’s only goal with a smashing strike from the top of the penalty area. The Portuguese winger leads the way for Wolves with five PL goals this season, including three in the last four games. The win is just Wolves’ second in nine Premier League outings (2W-2D-5L), but puts them on 17 points as they climb from 19th to 16th with a single victory. Such is life at the heavily congested bottom of the table these days. Going the other way across the relegation line is West Ham (15 points), who have now taken all of one point from their last seven PL games. David Moyes’ side sits 18th at the halfway point of their season. (AE)

9. Gulf in class apparent between Bees, Cherries (Brentford 2-0 AFC Bournemouth): Ben Mee proved himself as a stubborn, win-at-all-costs leader during his time with the stifling Clarets of Burnley, but he now looks very much like the descriptor “ex-Manchester City man” as a top defender and passer with Brentford. This is what happens when Thomas Frank gets a hold of talent: He unlocks it, and it’s easy to trust the Danish manager who has a new contract at Brentford. Bournemouth was without key addition Marcus Tavernier and a couple of other decent talents, but It is glaring that their best players Saturday were the same names purchased during the side’s last Premier League run. Captain Lloyd Kelly, midfielder Jefferson Lerma, and hard man Philip Billing were all in the fold when Bournemouth was relegated to the Championship and were the club’s best hopes of getting something out of the team. (NM)

10. Emery, Emi driving Aston Villa forward (Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds): Leon Bailey opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, when Boubacar Kamara went on a long dribble through the center of the field before finding the Jamaican international cutting in from the right wing. Bailey uncorked a curler just inside the far post. It was all Leeds for the remainder of the first half, which unfortunately for them meant it was Emiliano Martinez’s time to shine. The recent World Cup Golden Glove winner made a pair of stellar, point-blank saves to deny Jack Harrison on two occasions, first in the 23rd minute and then again in the 45th. (AE)

Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?

By Jan 16, 2023, 9:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs.

[ MORE: Check out our ‘Ever Wonder’ series in full ]

Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has a certain nickname? Why they play in those colors? How they were founded? Yep, us too.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

This season we will be digging deep to tell the stories of the rich history, tradition and culture from around the Premier League and give you the answers to things you want to know more about.

Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?

The reason Arsenal wear red shirts will shock you and it is down to another Premier League club who were promoted back to the top-flight in 2022.

Let’s go back to the start. Picture this: a Scottish man David Danskin worked with several other Scots at the Arsenal Armament Factory in Woolwich, South London. He decided to set up a football club in October 1886 for recreational purposes.

15 men paid six shillings (just over a dollar) each to join and the club was named Dial Square after the clock above the entrance to the factory.

A helping hand from the banks of the River Trent…

What next? They literally had nothing. Nowhere to play, no ball and no kit. However, Danskin did pay three shillings out of his own pocket to buy a ball. So they were on their way…

But what about the kit? It was all thanks to factory workers who had arrived from Nottingham and had played for Nottingham Forest.

Fred Beardsley was one of the former Forest players who had brought their old kit along with them and he asked his contacts at Forest if they could help Dial Square with a few more shirts.

Forest said, ‘no problem!’ and sent a full set of shirts (and even another ball). That shade of red sort of looked like blackcurrant and to keep costs down Dial Square kept the shirts the same color and they were away.

Here is more info from Arsenal on the shirts: “This original kit was a dark red, with long sleeves, a collar and three buttons down the front. The shirt was worn with white knee length shorts and heavy woollen socks with blue and white hoops. The goalkeeper wore the same attire apart from the shirt – which was a hand knitted cream woollen polo neck jumper. It was this dark red kit that the team wore during their first season at Highbury in 1913/14.”

How the color evolved

Arsenal played in that dark red color until their legendary boss Herbert Chapman decided to change the colors to a brighter red shirt with white sleeves in the 1920s.

Nobody knows exactly why Chapman did that but some tales say it was because he saw someone at the stadium wearing a red sweater over a white shirt, while another says he played golf with famous cartoonist Tom Webster who wore those colors.

Fun fact: the reason Sparta Prague wear this shade of red to this day is because their president, Dr Petric, visited London in 1906 and loved the shirts of a team which was then called Woolwich Arsenal (Arsenal today) so much that he told Sparta to change their colors. And they did.

Even though the shade has changed slightly over the years, the reason Arsenal wear red is because some of their first-ever players called in a favor from Nottingham Forest over 1890s. Remarkable.