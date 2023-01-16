Premier League relegation worries, ranked

By Jan 16, 2023, 3:06 PM EST
More than half of Premier League clubs have reached the halfway point of the season, and the halfway point is a small-enough sample size to leave any team’s fate up for discussion.

But it’s also large enough that we can draw some big conclusions from some of the same data Premier League clubs are using to see their biggest strengths and weaknesses.

And while sometimes solutions look pretty obvious — Bournemouth’s purchase of Lorient playmaker Dango Ouattara addresses the most glaring need in the league — other times numbers can play games with us.

There’s added mystery in the continued status of some big names and/or collections of talent in the bottom three in mid-January: West Ham, Everton, and Southampton sit 18th, 19th, and 20th on the table despite spending 11, 31, and 11 years each in their current Premier League spells.

Meanwhile, newly-promoted Fulham is way up the table — ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea! — and Nottingham Forest is now five points clear of the bottom three.

So who’s in trouble and why? We’d suggest that there’s currently a bottom 1.5 — giving Everton a huge and historical benefit of the doubt — and that a pretty decent team will end up sitting 18th at the end of the season.

Our bottom three projections say that the relegation zone has a sweet tooth, as it starts with Toffees and Cherries.

Premier League relegation worries, ranked

1. Bournemouth

There’s no argument to the contrary: The Cherries are 20th in expected goals, 19th in expected goals allowed, 19th in chances created, 19th in shots on target per match.

They are also a league-worst minus-97 in shots from open play, have conceded 11 goals off corner kicks, and have forced their keepers to face six penalties. It’s bad, real bad. Hopefully Ouattara helps quite a bit; The $24 million buy arrives tied for 12th in Ligue 1’s big chances created and has put together 0.48 xG+xA per 90 minutes.

Three players who could help save the day: Phillip Billing, Marcos Senesi, Ouattara

2. Everton

This seems a bit ludicrous given the talent at Goodison Park, but things have just been rotten for Frank Lampard’s men.

The Toffees have that second-worst differential in shot attempts from open play and have allowed a league-worst 220. They are 16th in expected goals, 18th in xGA, and 16th in chances created per match.

Even worse, the Toffees are out-performing their xGA in open play, from corner kicks, and from set pieces.

Three players who could help save the day: Conor Coady, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Amadou Onana

3. Southampton

Spare a thought for Mohamed Elyounoussi, who is on pace to win the David McGoldrick Award for top xG in a season without scoring a goal (2.59 through 1,342 minutes).

Saints have shown plenty of spirit in saving seasons before, and new ownership is investing in youth. Whether there’s enough to overcome inexperience late in the season should Saints not recover soon, will be one of the biggest things to monitor at St. Mary’s.

Three players who could help save the day: James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Salisu, Mislav Orsic

4. Nottingham Forest

The hope for Forest, now five points clear of the bottom three, is that their collection of talent is finally starting to settle under Steve Cooper. It’s reasonable enough to think that Morgan Gibbs-White, Renan Lodi, and Taiwo Awoniyi will find their groove.

The Tricky Trees could dance their way out of danger in about four weeks, however, with Bournemouth, Leeds, and over-performing Fulham their next three encounters.

Three players who could help save the day: Gibbs-White, Jesse Lingard, Ryan Yates

5. Crystal Palace

Palace is awful in open play (-11 GD, -10xGD) and leans too hard on Wilfried Zaha. The Eagles have a lot of enviable components in attack with Odsonne Edouard, Eberechi Eze, and Michael Olise, but the whole is worse than the sum of those parts.

Three players who could help save the day: Joachim Andersen, Eze, Zaha

BONUS: Why your favorite team dodged the top five

  • West Ham is the fifth-best defense in the league according to expected goals and sit 20th in chances created despite a good collection of talent we’ve seen deliver goals in the Premier League.
  • Leicester City has been without James Maddison for much of the season and is still ninth in chances created. The Foxes aren’t good, but it would be stunning to see them wallow near the bottom three.
  • Leeds is the Premier League’s 10th-best expected goals team and Patrick Bamford’s unbelievably unfortunate run in front of goal has stretched too long; Bamford is second in the PL in expected goals per 90 amongst players who have played more than 300 minutes. If it isn’t him, it’ll be someone.
  • Wolves have been unlucky in terms of both xG and xGA in literally every part of the pitch and have looked much better since the hiring of Julen Lopetegui. Now, can they navigate a possible sale of Ruben Neves?
  • Aston Villa is out-attempting opponents in open play and the numbers for both Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey suggest the season is on the upswing. The Villans do need to be tighter when teams get the ball back from them.
  • Fulham has a few abjectly dreadful advanced stats, but their 31 points and over-performances are probably already enough to keep them safe.

Manchester City will have some new faces in the fold, and familiar names out in the cold, as it embarks upon a trek to win a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

Fernandinho is gone and Oleksandr Zinchenko should follow, while Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez were the players moving to the Etihad Stadium during the summer.

Will the new pieces help Man City keep hold of the Premier League and chase down the final jewel in its infinity gauntlet, the Champions League title?

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Manchester City transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Manchester City confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window

Ins

None

Outs

None

Manchester City transfer news today, live!

January 16 — Pep Guardiola calls upon 20-year-old playmaker Maxim Perrone

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has an apparent interest in a January move for 20-year-old Velez Sarsfield star Maxime Perrone, at least according to the Argentine club’s president.

Velez boss Sergio Rapisarda is less than pleased with City, however. What will he do if Perrone’s reported meager $9 million release clause is triggered by City?

The youngster’s played almost 2,500 minutes this season and is coached at the U-20 level by longtime Pep pal Javier Mascherano. If two of Barcelona’s best see you as a good prospect, well, connect those dots without much reservation.

“The boy, he wants to go,” Rapisarda said. “The City coach called him three times. Mascherano also persuaded him, which I don’t like. The boy loves the coach of that club. We are going to take the risk. We are trying to be the best in the transfer and with numbers that favour Velez.

Perrone, who just celebrated his birthday earlier this month, has also been linked with Newcastle United amongst several other sides, but the center midfielder and Argentina U-20 debutant fits well with Guardiola. (NM)

Manchester City 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings

In

Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund ($80 million) – MORE
Kalvin Phillips – Leeds United ($54.7 million)
Julian Alvarez – River Plate ($17 million)
Sergio Gomez – Anderlecht ($13 million)
Stefan Ortega-Moreno – Arminia Bielefeld (free agent)

Out

Raheem Sterling – Chelsea ($56.3 million)
Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal ($54.7 million)
Oleksandr Zinchenko – Arsenal ($35.9 million)
Gavin Bazunu – Southampton ($14.75 million)
Romeo Lavia – Southampton ($14.4 million, plus $3.6 million possible add-ons)
Fernandinho (end of contract)
Taylor Harwood-Bellis – Burnley (loan)
CJ Egan-Riley – Burnley (free agent)

Manchester City transfer news, live!

August 30 – Man City in talks to sign Dortmund center back Manuel Akanji

Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones is a pretty good one-two-three at center back, but all three players, alongside Kyle Walker who frequently moonlights at the position, have a lengthy history of short- to medium-term injuries that often leave Pep Guardiola with only one (or zero) options in central defense. As such, it appears Guardiola has requested additional cover, with new reports claiming Man City are working towards bringing Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji to Etihad Stadium. The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract, which means he’ll come at a bargain price ($15-20 million). A player with ample UEFA Champions League experience and a few prime years remaining in his career, Akanji seems like the perfect fit for Man City’s very specific need. (AE)

Aug. 16 – City gets its (young) man

The left back below is going to City, as Man City announced the capture of Anderlecht’s Sergio Gomez on a four-year deal.

As expected, the Vincent Kompany connection was huge to the deal.

“It was a pride working with him from the first day. I used to watch Manchester City when I was younger and he was the captain of the team. He was a role model for everybody. To me, it was an honour working with him and I’m very grateful to him for everything that happened last season at Anderlecht.

“I spoke to him a few days ago. I told him about an option to move to Manchester City and he told me he was very happy for me. He said he was proud of me for this big step in my career.”

Gomez, 21, will be with the first team, though it will likely take some time for Pep Guardiola to bed in the Spaniard. (NM)

July 22 – Oleksandr Zinchenko unveiled as newest Arsenal player

Following weeks of reports and speculation, and even confirmation from his former manager, Oleksandr Zinchenko is officially an Arsenal player. The Gunners announced the 25-year-old left back/midfielder’s arrival on Friday, with the Ukrainian international calling it “a boyhood dream come true.” (AE)

July 13 – Raheem Sterling signs for Chelsea

The England international has signed for Chelsea after a stellar seven seasons at Manchester City. Sterling will be the main man in attack for Thomas Tuchel and will give him them the clever runs and pace they need in attack. This is a massive upgrade for Chelsea and proves the ambition of their new owners, as Sterilng will excel in the 3-4-2-1 formation in one of the underneath roles, or even up top as the central striker. Sterling’s goodbye message to City was classy and the England star will always be remembered fondly by the City faithful. (JPW)

July 4 – Kalvin Phillips completes Man City move

England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips has switched his boyhood club Leeds for Manchester City, as the move costs an initial $54.7 million. Phillips is the long-term replacement for Fernandinho and will add steel, creativity and class to City’s engine room. This seems like a very good fit for Pep Guardiola and the transfer fee is pretty decent too. Perhaps that was impacted by Phillips having a rough 2021-22 season as he spent most of it out injured. Regardless of those struggles, the Yorkshire Pirlo has an incredible range of passing and he should slot in very nicely alongside Rodri to give City’s stable of wonderful attacking players plenty of license to roam free. Phillips, 26, is joining City in his prime and Guardiola will no doubt take his game to the next level. This is a very good deal for City and Phillips. (JPW)

July 1 – Man City add goalkeeper ahead of Steffen loan

USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen was expected to leave Manchester City on loan this season should the Citizens find a home for him.

It seems like reports of Steffen going on loan to Middlesbrough in the Championship are for real, then, given that City announced the signing of Stefan Ortega-Moreno on a three-year deal.

The out-of-contract 29-year-old starred for Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga but saw the club relegated as he finished out his contract. (NM)

July 1 – Vincent Kompany’s Burnley signs two Man City backs

It comes as little to surprise to hear that new Burnley manager Vincent Kompany would look to Man City in a bid to boost the Clarets back to the Premier League.

City will send highly-rated center back Taylor Harwood-Bellis, 20, on a season-long loan to Turf Moor, while CJ Egan-Riley moves to the Clarets on a permanent deal.

England U-21 back Harwood-Bellis started double-digit games for Kompany’s Anderlecht last season and then went to Stoke City, where ran up almost 2,000 minutes in the Championship over a half-season. He’s played eight times for City, scoring a goal against Port Vale in the FA Cup.

Egan-Riley, 19, is also an England youth international and made three senior appearances for Man City last season.

June 24 – Arsenal, Man City agree transfer fee for Gabriel Jesus

Following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in January and the summer, respectively, Arsenal appear to have filled their massive hole at striker with a 25-year-old (four-time) Premier League champion: Gabriel Jesus. Fabricio Romano reported on Friday that Arsenal and Manchester City have agreed a $55.3 million transfer fee for the Brazilian international. All that remains to be agreed are personal terms for a contract between Jesus and Arsenal. (AE)

June 23 – Goalkeeper moves involving Steffen, Stefan

German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega could become Manchester City’s No. 2 goalkeeper if Zack Steffen finds a transfer destination to his liking, according to Sky Sports.

Ortega, 29, has spent much of his career with Arminia Bielefeld, which was relegated to 2.Bundesliga this season.

Steffen, meanwhile, may want to pursue a No. 1 shirt this summer as Ederson is not likely to lose his at Man City any time soon and the USMNT backstop is locked in a battle with Matt Turner to start at the 2022 World Cup.

The 27-year-old American cost City around $7-8 million in 2019 when he made his second trip abroad. He was previously on the books at Freiburg and Columbus Crew, and starred on loan to Fortuna Dusseldorf from City in the 2019-20 season (though Fortuna was relegated).

Steffen signed a contract extension through the 2024-25 season, and Guardiola backed the USMNT man following a rough FA Cup semifinal. But a move away does make some sense, and perhaps a loan might fit the bill, too? (NM).

June 10 – Erling Haaland is on his way

The journey continues, as Erling Haaland posts a photo of himself wearing a Man City shirt as a kid ahead of his move to City which will be completed on July 1. Previously City had agreed a fee with Borussia Dortmund for his signature and it is believed that personal terms with Haaland would not be a problem to negotiate. It appears that is all sorted now. Erling’s father, Alf-Inge, played for Man City and Haaland will follow in his dad’s footsteps in playing for the Premier League. However, this Haaland will spearhead City’s attack rather than mop up in midfield. (JPW)

Manchester United transfer news: The second post-Cristiano Ronaldo era begins now at Manchester United, though manager Erik ten Hag doesn’t have nearly the problem his predecessors had when the Portuguese skipped town the first time.

The ex-Ajax and PEC Zwolle boss has put emphasis on United returning to the UEFA Champions League as soon as possible, and its beleaguered unit has gotten a lot of upgrades in a bid to move from sixth to the top four after finishing 13 points behind Tottenham last season.

United brought in Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, and Christian Eriksen this summer and are looking to bolster their squad further in January with a few key additions.

Below we round up the latest done deals, reports, and rumors and give our analysis on Manchester United transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic month.

Manchester United confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window

Ins

Wout Weghorst – Burnley (loan)
Jack Butland – Crystal Palace (loan)

Outs

Martin Dubravka – Newcastle United (loan recall)

Manchester United transfer news today, live!

January 16 – Denzel Dumfries in discussions with Red Devils

Denzel Dumfries had a brilliant World Cup — USMNT fans may still be haunted by his name — and now may be headed for the Premier League.

Tutto Mercato says that Inter Milan is entertaining talks with Manchester United about uniting the Dutch right wingback with his countryman Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The reported price tag? $40-42 million.

One reason to consider this a bit unusual is that Diogo Dalot has become a Ten Hag favorite and currently occupies the right flank with Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the backup. Of course Ten Hag wants depth but Dumfries isn’t leaving Inter Milan to be a backup.

https://www.tuttomercatoweb.com/serie-a/tmw-inter-dumfries-puo-partire-con-un-offerta-da-40-milioni-sondaggi-di-chelsea-e-united-1779776

January 12 – Weghorst to United officially official

It is done. According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Wout Weghorst terminated his loan deal with Besiktas, completed his medical and officially joined Manchester United on loan. It was widely reported that United have paid $3.2 million in compensation to Besiktas to sign Weghorst on loan from Burnley until the summer. Erik ten Hag wanted an extra forward option and the 30-year-old Dutch striker is his man. Weghorst will give United something totally different and his hold-up play should suit their style of play extremely well. (JPW/AE)

January 10 – Reports say Weghorst ready to personally pay compensation to leave Besiktas

Okay, this is pretty wild, but reports from Turkish journalist Gokhan Dinc state that Wout Weghorst is ready to pay compensation to Besiktas so he can rip up his loan deal with them and head to Manchester United. That’s right, the 30-year-old Dutch forward will dip into his own pocket to pay the termination fee to the Turkish giants who have an agreement with Burnley to loan him for this season. With Manchester United coming in for Weghorst and wanting to loan him until the summer, the forward is said to be desperate to join the Red Devils and even waved goodbye to Besiktas fans after scoring his most recent goal for them. This is fast moving but Weghorst was pictured training with Besiktas in photos released on Tuesday, so it appears there is still a little way to go in this one. (JPW)

January 9 – Besiktas holding firm over Weghorst deal; monster deals lined up summer

Turkish giants Besiktas have released a statement saying there will be no imminent move from Burnley to Manchester United for their on-loan striker Wout Weghorst. They added that reports suggesting it is possible to get Weghorst out of his loan deal to them for $3 million are wide of the mark. The Dutch forward is subject of serious interest from United as a loan signing until the end of the season as Erik ten Hag looks to boost his attacking options.

Weghorst is currently on loan at Besiktas from Burnley but the Turkish Super Lig side want to be compensated if Burnley decides to recall him and then he heads to United. The Dutch international, 30, has scored eight goals in 16 league games for Besiktas this season and they are extremely reluctant to let him go. Weghorst will give United an aerial threat up top, plus he can hold up the ball, link play and Erik ten Hag knows him extremely well. Per a report from ESPN, Weghorst is the short-term solution and in the summer United will try to sign Harry Kane, Benjamin Sesko or Victor Osimhen. That trio are the long-term options for United to build their attack around but in the meantime they certainly need to add one forward who is something different to what they already have and can help them in the League Cup, FA Cup, Europa League and Premier League grind. (JPW)

January 7 – Man United negotiating loan move for Wout Weghorst

Earlier this week, Erik ten Hag made Manchester United’s January intentions very clear: “We are looking for a striker,” he said. According to multiple reports, the Red Devils are in talks with Burnley over Dutch forward Wout Weghorst, who is currently on loan to Besiktas. To facilitate a move to Old Trafford — temporary or otherwise — Burnley would have to recall Weghorst from his loan spell in Turkey. (AE)

Jan. 4 – Jack Butland in talks over becoming United’s No. 2 goalkeeper

According to The Telegraph Jack Butland, still just 29 years old, is in talks about signing for Manchester United. Butland is currently the back-up goalkeeper at Crystal Palace but with Martin Dubravka recalled by Newcastle United from his loan at Manchester United, the Red Devils need an extra goalkeeper to step in for David de Gea when needed. They currently have Tom Heaton as their other goalkeeping option.

Butland is an England international who suffered a serious ankle injury just when he was pushing to become England’s No. 1 but he still made the 2018 World Cup squad. He was relegated with Stoke City just before the World Cup and battled it out with them in the Championship before moving to Crystal Palace in 2020 to try and revive his career. He has six months left on his contract at Palace and remains behind Vicente Guaita in the pecking order so swapping a back-up role at Palace for a back-up role at United is a pretty decent move. Butland will likely play in FA Cup, League Cup and perhaps some Europa League games for United and with David de Gea’s future not certain, perhaps a spot could open up for him to fully revive his career? (JPW)

Jan. 2 – Ten Hag: “We are looking for a striker”

With a top-four place very much within reach, Erik ten Hag has confirmed Manchester United’s top January priority: a striker.

“We are looking for offensive players. We are looking for a striker. We are always in the market but it has to match the sporting criteria — also the financial criteria. We do what we can to bring in the players we need.”

Dec. 29 – Manchester United, Tottenham open talks with Rennes for Martin Terrier

Discussions about a new center forward at Manchester United had become commonplace even before it cut ties with Cristiano Ronaldo but another left winger (who, yes, also plays some center forward)?

Free-scoring Rennes forward Martin Terrier is said to be a target for United as well as Tottenham Hotspur as both clubs reportedly have opened discussions with the Ligue 1 outfit regarding the 25-year-old. Price tag? It reportedly starts around $38 million.

Terrier has become a regular amongst the Ligue 1 scoring charts, bagging 21 goals last season and already delivering eight in 14 matches this season. He’s chipped in three goals in Europa League and also had provided 11 assists across all competitions since the start of last season.

Very strong in the air and a good passer to boot, Terrier is an expected goals and assists monster who could combine with Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Anthony Martial (plus others) to haunt Premier League defenses. Problem is, might he match up just as well with Harry Kane and Tottenham? Antonio Conte is said to be on the case. (NM)

Dec. 21 – Cody Gakpo to continue Eredivisie imports at Old Trafford

UPDATE: Gakpo has signed for Liverpool

PSV Eindhoven held onto young Cody Gakpo this summer and the Dutch club looks fit to reap the rewards as it holds out for a club record transfer fee.

That wouldn’t be a problem for Man United if it goes for Gakpo, who has been rated at $50 million-plus and that fee has not been a problem in the past. According to talkSPORT, United are ‘desperate’ to sign Gakpo in January.

There are some Robin van Persie qualities in the 23-year-old’s game, but Gakpo will be hoping to find RVP’s highs and reproduce them more often in his career.

Gakpo stands 6-foot-2 and often comes off the left wing, scoring three goals in five appearances at the 2022 World Cup.

The Netherlands star has an almost-absurd nine goals and 12 assists in 14 Eredivisie minutes this young season, chipping in three more goals and two assists in the Europa League.

He’d join Lisandro Martinez, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia as imports from the Netherlands’ top flight. (NM)

Dec. 21 – Diogo Costa to join World Cup teammate Bruno Fernandes in Old Trafford move?

Note the vowel: This is not about Diego Costa, now at Wolves.

No, it’s DIogo Costa, who was Portugal’s goalkeeper at the recently-completed World Cup in Qatar and apparently got tongues wagging around Old Trafford.

But the Red Devils would have to wait until summer, according to a report translated by Sky Sports, and they will have to pay Porto big bucks.

According to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Costa will not be allowed to leave Porto in January and any move in the summer would require United to pay the full €75m (£65m) to release him.

The Swiss-born 23-year-old has 11 caps for Portugal and allowed just six goals in five matches in Qatar. Costa has appeared for Portugal at the U15-U21 levels and also performed for the Olympic team.

Manchester United 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings — Summer

In

Lisandro Martinez – Ajax ($68.7 million)
Tyrell Malacia – Feyenoord ($13.2 million, plus $2 million possible add-ons)
Christian Eriksen – Free
Casemiro  – Real Madrid ($70 million)
Antony – Ajax ($103 million)
Martin Dubravka – Newcastle United (loan – $3.5 million fee)

Out

Andreas Pereira – Fulham ($11.9 million)
Dean Henderson – Nottingham Forest (loan)
Paul Pogba (end of contract)
Nemanja Matic – Roma (free transfer)
Juan Mata (end of contract)
Edinson Cavani (end of contract)
Jesse Lingard (end of contract)
Lee Grant (end of contract)
Eric Bailly – Marseille (loan – $3 million fee)

Manchester United archived transfer news, rumors

August 31 – Ronaldo expected to stay at Man United; Antony, Dubravka to be last signings

Erik ten Hag has said he expects Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United as the transfer deadline ticks down, while the Dutch coach also confirmed that winger Antony and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka will be United’s final pieces of business in the summer window.

Ronaldo, 37, has been linked with a move away all summer as it is believed he wanted to move on and play for a team in the Champions League. However, no deals have been lined up for him and Erik ten Hag and United have always stated that they want Ronaldo to stay. It seems like they may win this battle as the only real options left are Sporting Lisbon and Napoli on loan, and even those two deals seem very tough to get done with just over 24 hours to go in the summer window.

“It’s clear, of course. We need quality players,” Erik ten Hag said when asked about Ronaldo staying at United. “You need more to cover all the games to keep the consistency going, that’s what we strive for.”

If he doesn’t leave, let’s see how Ronaldo reacts to being a bit-part played at United over the next few months… (JPW)

August 29 – Antony flying to Manchester for medical ahead of $100 million move

Brazilian winger Antony, 22, will be on his way to Manchester shortly for his medical, according to Fabrizio Romano. After United and Ajax finally agreed a fee of $100 million (after a little push from Antony as he expressed his desire to leave the Amsterdam club), Antony is now ready to head to Manchester to complete the formalities of this huge deal. Do United need a winger? Probably not. But Antony’s arrival would add another attacking player who is able to play across the front line and United’s forward unit would become even more flexible. (JPW)

August 19 – Man United confirm agreement with Casemiro, Real Madrid

Man United announced on Friday that an agreement has been reached with Casemiro and Real Madrid, with the 30-year-old Brazilian defensive midfielder set to move to Old Trafford upon completion of his medical exams. Casemiro recently held talks with the Real Madrid hierarchy and indicated that he “wants a new challenge” at this point in his career. According to reports, Casemiro’s contract will pay him just short of $450,000 per week ($23.4 million annually), marking significant investment in a vitally important position as Erik ten Hag tries to right a wayward ship. The transfer fee is reportedly $70.9 million with another $11.8 million possible in add-ons. (AE)

August 19 – Manchester United “making progress” on USMNT right back Sergino Dest

Sergiño Dest is not wanted by current Barcelona manager Xavi — not to mention, the club needs to rid itself of unwanted wages in the worst way — making the 21-year-old USMNT right back extremely available. The only problem, at least thus far, is that Dest doesn’t necessarily want to leave Catalonia. Now, according to a report from the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney, Manchester United and new manager Erik ten Hag are “making progress” on a deal to bring Dest to Old Trafford. Dest played two seasons under Ten Hag at Ajax, from 2019-2021. (AE)

August 18 – Pulisic loan deal in doubt

The reports that Christian Pulisic is a loan target for Manchester United are swirling but both the BBC and Sky Sports believe a loan move for the USMNT star to United is very unlikely. Why? Well, Chelsea don’t want to strengthen a potential top four rival by letting the 23-year-old join them. Per the latest reports, Chelsea would prefer to sell Pulisic on a permanent deal or they may want him to extend his contract with them first before loaning him so his market value remains high. It seems unlikely that United, or any other club, will pay what Chelsea want for Pulisic as the American winger has just under two years left on his contract and the Blues are said to want to recoup most of the $70 million they paid for him in 2019. (JPW)

August 18 – Casemiro now the main target for United

According to a report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Manchester United’s main transfer target is now Casemiro from Real Madrid. The 30-year-old Brazilian midfielder has been a star at Real over the last nine years, winning five UEFA Champions League titles and his status as a Real legend is undoubted as he’s meshed so well with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Per the report, United have offered Casemiro huge wages and see him as being key to Erik ten Hag’s rebuild as he would give the team defensive stability in midfield. The midfielder is also said to be keen on a move (he’s been offered a five-year contract which will reportedly almost double his wages) and he has just under three years left on his current contract at Real Madrid. It is believed Casemiro would cost in the region of $70 million.

Would Casemiro be a good fit? Of course he would. He would break up play, get attacks going and general dominate the engine room. However, he is just one of a few key players United need to sign between now and the end of the summer window. Erik ten Hag needs a deep-lying playmaker (ahem, Frenkie de Jong…) to sit alongside Casemiro as that means all of the tackles he wins will then be used effectively to start attacks. Perhaps Christian Eriksen alongside Casemiro would work? (JPW)

August 17 – Cristiano Ronaldo sends cryptic message ahead of expected exit

Cristiano Ronaldo is apparently keeping a notebook with all of his transfer rumors, as the egomaniac Portuguese megastar is reportedly moving closer to get his desired Manchester United exit, with the club reportedly now ready to sell him.

Ronaldo says that the media has been “telling lies” about him and his potential moves while promising that he will give an interview in two weeks’ time to give all the details of his summer. Does this mean he’s planning to stay, or just that he knows any Ronaldo transfer is going to take to the end of the transfer window?

Our own Joe-Prince Wright has more on the story, here.

We couldn’t wait two weeks, so we went in a time machine and found it: “I will always love Manchester United and am sad to leave/excited to stay. Something about Sir Alex. GGMU.” (NM)

August 17 – Christian Pulisic open to Man United loan move

Manchester United has reportedly joined the list of clubs interested in taking USMNT winger Christian Pulisic on loan from Chelsea, and the player is said to be into the move.

Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Newcastle United, and AC Milan have also been linked with Pulisic, who wants to stay at Chelsea but is anxious to leave Stamford Bridge in pursuit of playing time before the World Cup.

United could pair Pulisic and Jadon Sancho on either side of a center forward, whether Anthony Martial, Cristiano Ronaldo, or even Marcus Rashford. A new face has been expected to join United at CF for some time, too.

What does it say about the status of Manchester United that Chelsea would be open to the move? And to a lesser extent, what does it say about Thomas Tuchel’s view of Pulisic? (NM)

August 14 – USMNT back Sergino Dest linked with Old Trafford

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez needs players to leave in order to give him the freedom to register new players before the end of the window but Sergino Dest has so far shown desire to fight for his place.

And so Dest’s omission from the 18 for Barcelona’s 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano on Saturday is reportedly intended to show the USMNT back his status in the pecking order, and now Man United is said to feel encouraged at their chances of wooing the player to Old Trafford.

Dest will surely want to play and Saturday could well serve as the intended wake-up call. Gregg Berhalter will be encouraging Dest to go somewhere he can play and United would provide that hope with reports of Diogo Dalot going the other way. With a pal in Frenkie de Jong continually linked with United, maybe having a teammate join them in the move could sway both to Manchester?

Would it be good for Dest? Who knows? United is a mess right now but the player would be familiar with so many pieces at United including fellow ex-Ajax men Lisandro Martinez and Erik ten Hag. (NM)

August 9 – Arnautovic deal is off

According to a report from The Athletic, a deal for Marko Arnautovic is off after uproar among United’s fanbase. Per the report, United’s hierarchy didn’t expect such a negative reaction and Bologna also began to increase their asking price for the Austrian striker. Let’s see who United move for next when it comes to forward options? (JPW)

July 29 – Ronaldo to play for Manchester United in preseason friendly this weekend

Cristiano Ronaldo may want to leave Man United this summer, but with a clear path away from Old Trafford yet to materialize, the 37-year-old is set to join his Red Devil teammates in a preseason friendly this weekend. Ronaldo made the announcement himself on Friday, via Instagram, commented “Domingo o rei joga” — “Sunday, the king plays.” It was reported earlier on Friday that the Portuguese superstar had been left out of Erik ten Hag’s squad for a friendly against Atletico Madrid on Saturday (in Oslo, Norway), but Ronaldo has indicated his return is slated for a friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (at Old Trafford). (AE)

July 29 – Ronaldo’s agent in talks with former club Sporting Lisbon

We now that Cristiano Ronaldo wants out of Manchester United and his first-ever club, Sporting Lisbon, could be the solution. According to a report from The Athletic, Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is in talks with the Sporting hierarchy over a potential deal. Ronaldo, 37, came up through the youth team at Sporting and left them for Manchester United when he was 18. Sporting finished second in the Portuguese top-flight last season, so are in the Champions League group stage and Ronaldo is adamant he wants to move to a club playing in the Champions League. So, in theory, this seems like a good fit. But financially there’s no way Sporting Lisbon could afford this move and Ronaldo will have to lower his wage demands massively.

With Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Bayern Munich and Chelsea all passing up on signing Ronaldo, the legendary forward has basically run out of other options to leave Manchester United this summer. There has been talk that United want Ronaldo to sign his option of an extra year on his contract (which will take him up to the summer of 2024) and he will then be loaned out to Sporting Lisbon for the 2022-23 season. That scenario still seems very unlikely but what other choice does Ronaldo have right now? He’s used to getting his own way when it comes to negotiations because, well, he’s Ronaldo. But Ronaldo and his representatives have badly miscalculated this one and Manchester United are holding firm as Erik ten Hag wants him in his plans for the 2022-23 campaign. (JPW)

July 28 – Cristiano Ronaldo still wants out after talks

Manchester United could not sell Cristiano Ronaldo on its project after crisis talks with the reportedly wantaway star, according to Sky Sports.

Ronaldo, 37, still wants to leave Old Trafford after flying into Manchester to meet with club hierarchy, but is now training with the team.

The reporting says Ronaldo wants to exit in order to join a UEFA Champions League club, and to be fair this is totally on-brand and what United should’ve expected when signing the Portuguese.

But that’s not changing United’s stance on Ronaldo, as they do not want to sell him. And the story around soccer is that there may not be a club that both wants Ronaldo and can afford his wages. Sky Sports says to not completely rule out Atletico Madrid, but there’s a massive portion of the supporter base that doesn’t want the club’s longtime massive rival. Wouldn’t it be hilarious to see Ronaldo and Diego Simeone respecting each other? Seems like a recipe for success, doesn’t it?

Ronaldo wants to play in the Champions League and compete for major trophies. So does every other player in the world. It looks, for the moment, that he’s going to have to come to terms with the fact that he’s not bigger than the club, and you have to think that United would be thrilled find a buyer for him regardless of its public stance. If there’s a player in the world capable of short-circuiting Erik ten Hag’s project, he’s the one oft-mentioned in this article. (NM)

July 27 – Done deal: Lisandro Martinez deal complete

Now, we knew this deal was all but confirmed but now it is officially official: Lisandro Martinez is a Manchester United player. The Argentine international, 24, has joined United for a fee of $68.7 million and has signed a five-year contract with the option of an extra year. Martinez starred for Ajax last season as he was their player of the season under Erik ten Hag, and he now links up with his former manager to help usher in a new era at Old Trafford.

Martinez is exactly the kind of player United needed, as he will bring a calmness, authority and class to their defense. Able to play as a center back or at left back, Martinez will slot straight into this team and it will be intriguing to see if Harry Maguire loses his place or if Martinez initially plays at left back or ETH switches United to three at the back. Wherever Martinez plays, he brings quality to United and along with the signings of Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia, there is a clear identity to the new players the Red Devils are signing. (JPW)

July 27 – Ronaldo running out of options

In the last few hours both Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have talked down the idea of signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Basically, they’ve both said it isn’t going to happen. Bayern Munich director Oliver Kahn had the following to say about reports linking the German champs to Ronaldo: “We discussed about Cristiano Ronaldo internally – I consider him one of greatest footballers ever. Then we came to conclusion that, despite appreciation for Cristiano, he would not fit into our philosophy in the current situation.”

That came hours after Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo said this about reports linking Real Madrid legend Ronaldo with an audacious move to his former crosstown rivals: “I’ve already said this several times, I don’t know who invented the Cristiano story but I’ll tell you that it’s practically impossible that he comes to Atletico de Madrid. Rumors are rumors and they have to stay as rumors. If you keep on fuelling the rumors then eventually it will look like it’s something real, which it’s not.”

Ronaldo, 37, is back in Manchester at United’s Carrington training ground and is reportedly still set on leaving United this summer. But where on earth will he go? If his dream is to remain in the UEFA Champions League, there are very few options for him to join a team in the UCL which will be able to compete to win it. PSG seems like a no-go. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich all seem like no-go’s too. Of the 26 teams who have qualified for the Champions League group stage this season, perhaps his best option is a return to Portugal to play for Sporting Lisbon? They will do well to get out of the group stage, though, so would that be worth it for Ronaldo? United seem to be set on keeping Ronaldo for this season but if he doesn’t want to be there, is that a big mistake? We will find out much more in the coming days and it will be intriguing to see if Ronaldo is in the United squad for their opener against Brighton in 9 days’ time. (JPW)

July 26 – Ronaldo arrives at United’s training ground for talks

Blink and you’ll miss him, but the video below shows Cristiano Ronaldo arriving at Manchester United’s training ground for the first time this summer. With just over a week to go until the new season kicks off, Erik ten Hag will sit down with Ronaldo to discuss his plans and try to convince him to stay at United. Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo’s agent, was shown alongside him in the car and it was reported that Sir Alex Ferguson also arrived at the Carrington training base but our partners in the UK at Sky Sports say he was not involved in talks. Ronaldo, 37, is running out of options for a move away this summer as Bayern Munich and Chelsea both opted out of moving for the Portuguese superstar. Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave United in order to play in the UEFA Champions League. With Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho excelling as a front three in preseason for United, it may be tough for Ronaldo to actually get into this new-look United side early in the season. But, after all, he is Cristiano Ronaldo and if ETH convinces him to be a part of his plans, then surely he will play a big part in the 2022-23 campaign. (JPW)

July 25 – Ronaldo traveling back to Manchester, will hold talks with United

One way or the other, the Cristiano Ronaldo want-away transfer saga must be resolved at some point, and that point in time could come much sooner rather than later. According to a report from David Ornstein, Ronaldo is traveling back to England and expected to meet with Man United executives as well as, eventually, new manager Erik ten Hag. The key line, from Ornstein’s report: (AE)

Sources around the matter suggest it is increasingly likely that Ronaldo remains at United, but there is still a lack of clarity about the situation.

July 19 – Cristiano Ronaldo saga rumbles on as Atletico Madrid linked

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is running out of places to move to this summer as Chelsea and Bayern Munich are out, while PSG seems very unlikely. According to a report from AS in Spain, a return to the Spanish capital could be on the cards but no, not to Real Madrid. Per the report, Ronaldo and his representatives have been contacted by Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone really wants to sign him. As a Real Madrid legend, how would fans of Atleti take this one? If it helps them challenge for trophies in Spain and Europe then they would probably accept it. Could Ronaldo have a similar impact to Luis Suarez turning up in 2020 to help them win the Spanish title? Potentially. Still, it’s tough to see Ronaldo lining up in the red and white stripes of the team he tormented so often during his nine-year stay at Real.

The Portuguese superstar is still wanted by Man United and Erik ten Hag has gone as far as stating that Ronaldo is in his plans for this season and he could see Ronaldo extending his contract for another year (which he holds the option to do so) after a positive 2022-23 campaign. That seems unlikely as Ronaldo clearly wants to leave and although it is just preseason, Erik ten Hag’s front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho seem to be a very good fit as a unit. The kicker to all of this is that either Ronaldo would have to significantly reduce his wage demands or Atletico would have to offload plenty of other forwards just to afford him, with Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa potentially being sold. Is Ronaldo worth it for Atletico? If Simeone thinks he can add the goals and cutting edge his team is sometime lacking and can slot in to their high-pressing, manic style of play, who are we to disagree? (JPW)

July 17 – Manchester United reach agreement with Ajax for Lisandro Martinez

Arsenal were first linked with him this summer, but Lisandro Martinez appears headed for Manchester United instead after the Red Devils announced on Sunday that a $65.3-million agreement had been reached with Ajax. The 24-year-old center is expected to sign for Man United upon agreeing personal terms and/or completing a medical. (AE)

July 15 – Christian Eriksen signs for Manchester United

Christian Eriksen, 30, has signed for Manchester United as a free agent. The Danish playmaker has finally completed the move and he has signed a three-year contract at Old Trafford. This is another big move for the Red Devils as Eriksen will play a key role in helping Erik ten Hag implement his playing style.

Eriksen said the following about his arrival at Old Trafford: “Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.

“I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach. Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future. I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.”

This is a superb free transfer from United and Eriksen showed his quality in the second half of last season at Brentford. His intelligence on the ball and ability to play in a variety of roles across midfield and attack will be invaluable for United. So too will his experience as United have a world-class midfielder ready to help make them tick. Now, how will ETH fit Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes and potentially Frenkie de Jong into the same team? Eriksen could play a slightly deeper role and at this stage of his career, that would be perfect for him to dictate the tempo of the game and help United keep the ball. (JPW)

July 15 – Lisandro Martinez deal is done for $55.4 million

Manchester United continue to head to the Netherlands for their new players as Ajax and Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez is about to join. Erik ten Hag was a huge fan of Martinez during his time at Ajax and the versatile defender (he can play center back or left back) will be key in improving this United defense. With Tyrell Malacia already arriving, the left-sided of United’s defense could have a totally new look this season. Martinez was chased by Arsenal for most of this summer but Martinez has decided to join United to work with ETH once again. (JPW)

July 15 – Frenkie de Jong saga takes another twist

This is rumbling on and on isn’t it? Frenkie de Jong doesn’t really want to leave Barcelona (at least that is how it seems from the reports in Spain) and this deal is being made more complicated because the Dutch international is owed over $20 million in wages by Barcelona. Those wages were deferred during the start of the pandemic to help the Catalan club with soaring costs but have yet to be repaid. United have apparently agreed a transfer fee with Barcelona to sign De Jong but the Dutch midfielder isn’t going to leave the Nou Camp without his previous wages being paid. What a mess. (JPW)

July 5 – Andreas Pereira leaving Man United, will stay in Premier League

There had been four loans for Andreas Pereira since the Brazilian joined Manchester United’s academy in 2012, but the now 26-year-old looks set to leave Old Trafford for good.

Pereira is headed for Fulham, according to reports, with approximately $12 million coming back the other way from the newly-promoted side.

He has just finished a year on loan to Brazil’s Flamengo, having scored nine times with three assists after spending the previous year on loan to Serie A side Lazio.

Pereira had his busiest year at United before that, playing 25 PL matches and 15 cup matches in 2019-20. Loans to Valencia and Granada predated that. (NM)

July 5 – Done deal! Tyrell Malacia signs for Manchester United

The first signing of the Erik ten Hag era is confirmed, as left back Tyrell Malacia has arrived from Feyenoord for up to $17.5 million. The Dutch international, 22, will compete with Luke Shaw for a starting spot and has signed a four-year contract with an option to extend for a further year. Malacia is an attack-minded full back and played a key role in Feyenoord reaching the UEFA Conference League final last season, as he also broke into the Dutch national team and knows all about Erik ten Hag’s playing philosophy. With United reportedly closing in on deals to sign Christian Eriksen and Frenkie de Jong too, the ETH era is building some momentum. Now, just to sort out what’s going on with this Ronaldo chap… (JPW)

July 4 – Cristiano Ronaldo fails to turn up for preseason due to ‘family reasons’

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has not arrived at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground for the first day of preseason. Why? The reports say there are ‘family reasons’ why Ronaldo hasn’t returned on time and that the club are happy with that reason and all is well. In reality, this slots in with Ronaldo reportedly asking to be sold this summer if an acceptable offer arrives. He has just one year left on his contract but the club are apparently unwilling to sell him and plan on him being around this season.

With United scheduled to fly to Asia and Australia for their preseason tour in the coming days, it is clear that Ronaldo is having serious doubts about the Erik ten Hag era and wants a move. Most of United’s squad returned to training last week and other international players (aside from Ronaldo) arrived on Monday morning to being preseason. In the next few days we are about to find out if this saga will take another twist as reports suggest ETH will sit down with Ronaldo and try to work out any issues he has about the season ahead. (JPW)

July 4 – Christian Eriksen agrees to Manchester United move

Christian Eriksen has agreed to move to Manchester United in a big boost for new manager Erik ten Hag. According to David Ornstein from The Athletic, the Danish playmaker has agreed to a three-year contract at Old Trafford. The free agent, 30, will now undergo a medical before linking up with Erik ten Hag’s side. Eriksen had been wanted by Tottenham, Brentford (where he spent the second half of last season on a short-term deal) and many others, but he’s picked United who seem him as being key to ushering in Erik ten Hag’s possession-based style. The fact Eriksen came through the ranks at Ajax will no doubt be helpful in totally understanding ETH’s methods and ushering in a new era at United.

Is this a good move for all involved? United will get a quality player who has real class on set pieces and can dictate the tempo of the game. Eriksen could play in a slightly deeper role to slot into the starting lineup alongside Frenkie de Jong and Bruno Fernandes but that would still be a pretty attack-minded midfield trio. Anyway, wherever he plays Eriksen will deliver goals and assists and this is a savvy signing by United as they aren’t paying a transfer fee. For Eriksen, he will get to playing regularly at one of the top clubs in the world as this is what his talent deserves. After his incredible comeback from a cardiac arrest in the summer of 2021, he oozed class at Brentford over the final months of the 2021-22 season. (JPW)

July 2 – Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United – Where could he go?

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked to leave Manchester United if they receive a suitable offer for him this summer. Ronaldo, 37, has been linked with moves to several top teams in recent weeks as doubts persisted over whether or not he would fit into the system of new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

It appears those doubts could spell the end for Ronaldo’s second spell at Manchester United. A report from The Times states that Ronaldo wants to leave United this summer as the report says he wants to return to play in the UEFA Champions League and challenge for trophies. Napoli, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Roma have been linked with a move for Ronaldo in recent weeks.

After this initial report came out, our partners in the UK at Sky Sports state that Manchester United do not want to sell Ronaldo and have no interest in letting him leave this summer.

The legendary striker scored 24 goals in all competitions for Manchester United in their dire 2021-2022 season but despite his heroics in front of goal, many questioned if his playing style and personality had an overall negative impact on the Red Devils. Even if he doesn’t slot into Erik ten Hag’s long-term plans, replacing his goals will be a huge issue and United’s new manager may already have a big problem to solve. (JPW)

July 2 – Battle for Lisandro Martinez is well and truly on

A report from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf states that Manchester United are trying to pip Arsenal to the signing of Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez. United have reportedly made a $47 million bid for the 24-year-old (who can play center back or left back) and are pushing Arsenal all the way to try and sign the Ajax star. Martinez of course worked with United’s new manager, Erik ten Hag, at Ajax and proved himself to be one of their most important players in recent seasons.

His ability to be aggressive defensively but also have poise on the ball is exactly what ETH is looking for. With United chasing Frenkie de Jong and Antony, plus giving Donny van de Beek a second chance at the club, the Ajax vibes will be strong at Old Trafford this season. Do United really need a left-sided defender, though? Luke Shaw and Alex Telles are their current left back options, while Harry Maguire is the left-sided center back. Does this push for Martinez tell us one, or more, of those players is leaving this summer? (JPW)

July 2 – Dean Henderson signs for Nottingham Forest on loan

Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest have picked up a top quality goalkeeper on loan for the season. Dean Henderson, 25, has joined Forest from Manchester United in a straight loan deal. Henderson previously excelled while on loan at Sheffield United but he hasn’t been able to claim the starting spot ahead of David de Gea since returning to Old Trafford. Henderson had plenty of interest and he will use this move to Forest to try and earn a spot in Gareth Southgate’s 2022 World Cup squad as he will play week in, week out in the Premier League. Steve Cooper and Forest are making some impressive moves this summer as they aim to cement themselves as a top-flight club. (JPW)

June 15 – Paul Pogba agrees terms for Juventus return

Paul Pogba all but confirmed he would be leaving Man United months ago, though his eventual destination remained a mystery until this week. According to reports, Pogba and Juventus have agreed terms, as he inches toward completing the second free transfer from Manchester United to Juventus in his career. Juventus won the Serie A title all four seasons he spent at Juventus, from 2012-2016, plus a pair of Coppa Italia triumphs as well. In six seasons (back) at Man United, Pogba won the Europa League and the League Cup once each. (AE)

June 14 – Nemanja Matic rejoins Jose Mourinho (again) at Roma

For the third time in his career, Nemanja Matic has signed to play for Jose Mourinho, this time at Roma, after leaving Manchester United on a free transfer. The 33-year-old signed a one-year contract and will presumably slot straight into defensive midfield for 36 of 38 games next season. (AE)

June 10 – Red Devils confirm departures from senior side, academy

Manchester United have confirmed that Edinson Cavani, Lee Grant, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba have all left as their contracts have expired. Three academy products will leave as D’Mani Mellor, Reece Devine and Connor Stanley are all now out of contract. Paul McShane will continue his coaching role after retiring from playing, while young goalkeeper Paul Woolston was forced to retire in March through injury but United say ‘he continues to stay in close contact with the club as he begins the next stage of his career.’

You can already hear the United fans saying ‘those are the departures… where are the incomings?’ Rome wasn’t build in a day, folks.

Tottenham transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

When the January 2023 transfer window opens, Antonio Conte will likely be hoping for one or two more signings to strengthen his squad ahead of what is sure to be a gruelling top-four battle as the Tottenham transfer news will be intriguing.

It is unlikely Tottenham will look to sign another forward or winger in January due to financial reasons, but another central midfielder (more on the attacking than defensive side) might make Spurs more dangerous, more consistently, going forward.

Still, that hasn’t stopped links with forwards.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Tottenham transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window

Ins

None

Outs

None

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news today, live!

Jan. 12 – Spurs offer $14 million for Trossard

Football.London has a very Spurs-like report that Tottenham has ‘verbally offered’ $14 million for Leandro Trossard after the Brighton man expressed his wishes to leave the Amex Stadium.

Trossard has reportedly fallen out with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton’s been said to want between $25-30 million for the playmaker.

Spurs landing Trossard for under $20 million would be at-worst a good risk and at-best an absolute coup, as the Belgian has done big things for Brighton. Playing with a focal point like Harry Kane could take him to the next level. (NM)

Jan. 9 – Trossard, Raya linked with Spurs

Tottenham have been linked with moves for both Leandro Trossard and David Raya as they try to strengthen their lineup. According to The Telegraph, Brentford and Spain goalkeeper Raya, 27, is seen as the long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris. The French captain only recently signed a contract extension but Lloris, 36, has been linked with a move away from Tottenham in recent years. Per the report, Raya will become Spurs’ top goalkeeping target in the summer and he is a fine shot-stopper and is very good playing the ball out of the back with his feet.

As for Trossard, this seems like a deal which could happen in January. The Daily Mail claim that Spurs are among several clubs, including Chelsea, who are set to move for the Belgian winger. Trossard, 28, is out of contract at Brighton next summer and didn’t feature in their win at Everton or in their 5-1 FA Cup win at Middlesbrough. It seems like a move this month could be possible as Brighton will aim to recoup some cash for their talented winger/wing-back. Trossard has added goals and assists to his game over the last 12 months and was a key cog in Graham Potter’s success as a hybrid wing-back. However, Roberto De Zerbi could use Kaoru Mitoma in that role and Brighton will look to move on Trossard in January. Spurs need to upgrade their wing-back potions and if Trossard comes in on the left, it would allow Ivan Perisic to play further up the pitch. Alternatively, Trossard is also comfortable playing as a winger or attacking midfielder and he is proven in the Premier League. Is he the type of player who can turn Spurs into a guaranteed top four team? Probably not. Is he a top quality addition who has the potential to slot in seamlessly? He is. (JPW)

Dec. 29 – Tottenham, Manchester United open talks with Rennes for Martin Terrier

Yes, Tottenham’s just splashed plenty of cash on a star left winger in Richarlison, but would the versatility of Martin Terrier make him a great fit to compete with the Brazilian as well as Heung-min Son?

Free-scoring Rennes forward Terrier is said to be a target for Tottenham and Manchester United as both clubs reportedly have opened discussions with the Ligue 1 outfit regarding the 25-year-old. Price tag? It reportedly starts around $38 million.

Terrier has scored and assisted on the regular in France’s top flight. He scored 21 goals last season and has eight in 14 matches this season. The left wing can also play center forward amongst other positions. He’s chipped in three goals in the Europa League this campaign and also had provided 11 assists across all competitions since the start of last season.

Very strong in the air and plenty good in combination play, Terrier has posted impressed xG and xA numbers and could combine with Kane but also deputize for the exhaustively-used CF. He may be a better fit for Spurs but might Man United before more willing to spend to get him? (NM)

Tottenham 2022-23 archived transfers & signings – Summer

In

Richarlison – Everton ($73 million) – MORE
Yves Bissouma – Brighton ($30 million)
Djed Spence – Middlesbrough (up to $24 million)
Iyenoma Udogie – Udinese ($18 million – loaned back)
Clement Lenglet – Barcelona (loan)
Ivan Perisic – Inter Milan (free transfer) – MORE
Fraser Forster – Southampton (free transfer)

Out

Steven Bergwijn – Ajax ($31.9 million)
Cameron Carter-Vickers – Celtic ($7.4 million, plus $4.8 million possible add-ons)
Jack Clarke – Sunderland (undisclosed)
Pierluigi Gollini – Atalanta (end of loan)

Tottenham archived transfer news, rumors

August 30 – Sergio Reguilon joins Atletico Madrid on season-long loan

Sergio Reguilon has joined Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season. The 25-year-old was signed from Real Madrid in the summer of 2020 and initially impressed under Jose Mourinho. The Spaniard was rather quickly deemed ill-fitting by current manager Antonio Conte, and that was pretty much that. Reguilon underwent groin surgery last week and will continue his rehabilitation at Atleti. (AE)

August 19 – Tanguy Ndombele joins Napoli on season-long loan

Tottenham’s club-record signing of three summers ago ($82 million), Tanguy Ndombele, is headed to Serie A side Napoli for a season-long loan after Spurs were unable to find a club interested in a permanent transfer. Ndombele spent the second half of last season on loan to Lyon, his club prior to Tottenham, and made 11 Ligue 1 appearances and another four in the Europa League. (AE)

Aug. 16 – Tottenham makes Udogie purchase, loan-back official

And there it is: a five-year contract for the below-mentioned teenage left back, the first year going back to Udine on loan.

Iyenoma “Destiny” Udogie has very promising advanced stats according to FB Reference, comparable to Atletico Madrid star Renan Lodi, Spurs’ Sergio Reguilon, Gladbach’s Joe Scally, and Brentford’s Sergi Canos. (NM)

July 27 – Tottenham still hopeful of McKennie deal

Weston McKennie has been linked with a move to Tottenham approximately 1,752 times over the last 12 months and The Daily Mail are once again saying the USMNT star could swap Turin for north London. Per the report, Spurs are willing to pay up to $41 million for the Texas native. McKennie, 23, was signed for Juventus by their former sporting director Fabio Paratici, who is now in the same role at Spurs. Antonio Conte wants to strengthen his midfield options and McKennie would be a near-perfect fit in midfield in Conte’s aggressive, mobile 4-3-3 system. His versatility is also stated as a big factor for Conte.

But there’s a twist. There’s always a twist. With superstar Paul Pogba arriving back at Juventus this summer and expected to eat up plenty of the minutes McKennie was previously getting, Pogba has just gone down with a knee injury in preseason. That requires surgery and it means Juve may not move on McKennie this summer after all. Another twist? McKennie is yet to feature on Juventus’ preseason tour of the United States of America as he was unused substitute in each of their games against Barcelona and Chivas Guadalajara. During the tour Juve boss Max Allegri has stated that McKennie is working his way back to full fitness, so maybe there’s nothing to read into here, but it is a little odd that Juventus haven’t given any minutes to one of the best USMNT players on their U.S. tour, right? Perhaps they aren’t risking him being injured as a transfer away is imminent? McKennie seems fairly happy at Juventus but it seems inevitable he will end up in the Premier League at some point. (JPW)

July 19 – Tottenham finally sign Djed Spence

Tottenham have finally confirmed the signing of Djed Spence, 21, from Middlesbrough as the talented right back/wing-back becomes Antonio Conte’s sixth signing of the summer window. Spence excelled while he was on loan at Nottingham Forest last season and it is believed he’s signed for Spurs for an initial $15 million fee and add ons could take the deal to $24 million. Spence is regarded as one of the top young right back prospects in England and he will push Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty all the way for a starting spot. Spence is exactly the kind of right wing-back Conte loves in his 3-4-3 system and his attacking instincts will slot in really well at Spurs. (JPW)

July 8 – Clement Lenglet signs for Tottenham

UPDATE: Spurs have confirmed Clement Lenglet’s arrival on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

Antonio Conte looks set to land the a left-sided center back he so desperately coveted this summer transfer window, with French international Lenglet reportedly undergoing a medical in London. The 27-year-old is said to have stayed Thursday night in Tottenham’s on-site hotel at the club’s training facility.

While Ben Davies was certainly a (surprising) standout performer as the left-sided center back in Conte’s back-three down the stretch last season, Lenglet represents an upgrade in quality and his arrival instantly creates depth at a vitally important (and dangerous thin) position in Tottenham’s squad. As is the case all over the field, there will be plenty of games to go around — in two condensed half-seasons either side of the World Cup, with the five-substitutes rule once again in effect as well. (AE)

July 8 – Steven Bergwijn completes Ajax transfer

Steven Bergwijn’s long-rumored move to Ajax has been completed, after Tottenham announced the 24-year-old Dutch winger’s departure on Friday. Spurs will reportedly receive $31.9 million from Ajax, nearly an identical match to the $32 million they paid to PSV Eindhoven to bring him to the Premier League in January 2020. (AE)

July 1 – Richarlison unveiled by Tottenham

It’s official! Antonio Conte has added Richarlison to an attacking group that already included Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, and Dejan Kulusevski.

It’s not a crazy profit for Everton, who purchased Richarlison from Watford for $60 million at the behest of manager Marco Silva, but the Toffees need the money after risking Financial Fair Play fouls.

More, here.

June 17 – Tottenham signs Bissouma

Spurs aren’t messing around in the transfer market this summer, are they?

They have completed the signing of Yves Bissouma, 25, from Brighton and it is believed the transfer fee is initially $30 million and could rise to $37 million. Bissouma, a Mali international, had one year left on his contract at Brighton and that drove his transfer fee down. He’s worth at least double what Spurs paid for him and the combative central midfielder is just the type of destroyer who will thrive in Antonio Conte’s system.

Of course, he’s smooth on the ball and has plenty of poise to his game too, but Bissouma’s arrival adds more steel to Tottenham’s team and more depth too as Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster have already arrived this summer. Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici are certainly delivering the additions Conte wanted. This is a very savvy addition by Spurs. With Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur the first-choice pairing in central midfield and Oliver Skipp around too, Conte now has four top quality options for his two central midfield spots. That will help a lot with rotating the lineup from Champions League games in midweek to PL action at he weekend. (JPW)

June 10 – USMNT DF Cameron Carter-Vickers makes Celtic loan permanent

Cameron Carter-Vickers spent the 2021-22 season on loan to Celtic, and he had a great time in Scotland, where he made 28 league appearances as the Bhoys reclaimed the Scottish Premiership title from rivals Rangers. Celtic were so pleased with Carter-Vickers’ loan spell that they made the transfer permanent and handed the USMNT center back a four-year contract. (AE)

June 8 – CONFIRMED: Spurs sign Fraser Forster to serve as Hugo Lloris backup

Tottenham announced on Wednesday that Fraser Forster has been signed on a free transfer from Southampton. Forster will serve as backup to captain and no. 1 goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, thus guaranteeing an experienced Premier League ‘keeper in net game in and game out. (AE)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

Arsenal transfer news: The January transfer window will be interesting (and important) for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta’s side is clearly a big contender for everything the Premier League has to offer.

After finishing two points behind north London rivals Tottenham, due to back-to-back defeats on Matchweeks 36 and 37 with UEFA Champions League qualification nearly in the bag, Arsenal isn’t leaving anything up to chance this go-round. The Gunners lead the Premier League and show no signs of slowing down.

Following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona, in January 2022) and Alexandre Lacazette (end of contract, this summer), Arteta continues to rejuvenate an already stunning attack that includes Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, and captain Martin Odegaard.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Arsenal transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Arsenal confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window

Ins

None

Outs

None

Arsenal transfer news today, live!

January 16 – Gunners in Declan Rice driver’s seat?

The London Evening Standard’s Nizaar Kinsella says that Arsenal has pulled ahead of Man City, Manchester United, and Chelsea in the race to sign West Ham star Declan Rice.

The 24-year-old England midfielder is part of the Irons’ potent midfield with Lucas Paqueta and Tomas Soucek, but has been said to want UEFA Champions League football and 15th-place West Ham is well off top-half standards so far this season.

Rice was long ticketed for old club Chelsea, but the Blues are said to prefer Enzo Fernandez and other options for the center of the park. (NM)

January 16 – Raphinha, Ferran Torres interest

According to 90min Arsenal have enquired about Barcelona duo Raphinha and Ferran Torres. Per the report, Arsenal’s sporting director Edu has held talks with Barca to see if the two wide forwards are available. After missing out on Mudryk, Arsenal still want to sign a new winger. It is believed both Raphinha and Torres could be available as Barcelona need to cut their wage bill further. Raphinha was a key target for Arsenal last summer but joined Barca from Leeds instead but the Brazilian winger has struggled to nail down a starting spot at the Nou Camp. If Arsenal could sign Raphinha for less than the $70 million Barcelona paid for him last summer, that would represent a very good deal for the Gunners. He knows the Premier League inside out and his style of play would suit this Arsenal side extremely well as he could rotate in and out of the lineup with Saka and Martinelli. (JPW)

January 15 – Gunners have interest in Leandro Trossard

According to David Ornstein, Arsenal are now interested in signing Leandro Trossard from Brighton. After missing out on Mudryk, the Gunners still want to improve their options out wide and Trossard has six months left on his current deal at Brighton with the Seagulls having an option to extend his contract by a year. Trossard, 28, has been left out of Brighton’s recent squads and his agents released a statement saying his time at Brighton is basically up after falling out with manager Roberto De Zerbi. Trossard is proven in the Premier League and will be a very good option to rotate into Arsenal’s attacking lineup. (JPW)

January 15 – Mudryk signs in $108 million deal on eight-and-a-half year deal

Mykhailo Mudryk has signed for Chelsea, as the Blues reportedly offered him double what Arsenal were prepared to pay him in wages. Mudryk, 22, has signed an eight-and-a-half year deal and the Ukrainian winger will be a big part of their future as they continue to expensively revamp their squad. As for Arsenal, this is one that got away as the finances of the deal just didn’t add up for the Gunners. They are now moving on to other options… (JPW)

January 14 – Chelsea could snap up Mudryk from under the noses of Arsenal

This is absolutely bonkers. There have been reports over the last week or so that Chelsea could make a move for Mudryk but this latest update from Fabrizio Romano seems to be a lot more concrete and Chelsea are trying to get one over their London rivals. Arsenal have been haggling over the transfer fee for many days with Shakhtar and it seems like Chelsea are ready to pay the Ukrainian side whatever they want for the talented winger. This would be a huge blow for Arsenal but I guess every player has his price, right? (JPW)

January 13 – Arsenal, Shakhtar ironing out transfer fee structure for Mudryk

According to the latest report regarding Arsenal’s pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk, progress is being made as Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk go back and forth over the transfer fee. $60 million is the latest reported base fee, with another $30 million expected in add-ons. (AE)

January 10 – Mudryk travels with Shakhtar as talks continue

The latest reports on Mykhaylo Mudryk to Arsenal have arrived and although the Gunners seem to be encouraged that they can strike a deal, the Ukraine international winger has flown to Turkey and gone on tour with them. Shakhtar are currently on a midseason break and Mudryk, 22, has been on holiday and working with a personal trainer to keep himself sharp. He is now heading away with the team for training and friendly games, so a deal does not appear to be imminent.

That said, a report from the Daily Express suggests that Shakhtar are finally open to negotiating down their asking price of $100 million and some compromises are being found. This all hinges on how much Arsenal are willing to pay up front and how much Shakhtar are willing to accept in installments. The structure of the deal seems to be being worked out and Arsenal really need to add another forward player so they can rotate their attacking lineup. (JPW)

January 9 – Alejandro Balde to Arsenal or Newcastle?

A report from Sport in Spain says that both Arsenal and Newcastle want to sign Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde. The versatile 19-year-old has become a regular for the Spanish giants this season but is yet to sign a new contract at the Nou Camp. Per the report, the issues with his contract talks at Barca involve the financial restraints they are facing and that has caused issues trying to agree new long-term contracts with current players. Newcastle and Arsenal have both reached out about Balde’s availability as his current contract runs out in the summer of 2024. Already a Spanish international, Balde is a huge talent and per the report his agent, Jorge Mendes, has told Barcelona that they could sell him to generate cash to help their financial situation. Both Arsenal and Newcastle are looking to add players in a structured and sensible way and Balde’s quality, and age, tick all of their boxes in terms of their recruitment model. (JPW)

January 3 – Chelsea ready to pounce to seal Mudryk deal

Another day, another update on Mykhaylo Mudryk but this does not involved Arsenal. Per a report from Jack Rosser of The Sun, Chelsea are ready to snap up the extremely talented Ukraine international as Arsenal have yet to agree a transfer fee with Shakhtar Donetsk. Mudryk, 21, is Arsenal’s main target in the January window but Chelsea certainly need some fresh attacking talent too and Shakhtar’s sporting director Darijo Srna is set to hold talks with the Blues this week. This all feels very Willian and Luis Diaz esque. (JPW)

January 3 – Improved bid for Mudryk but Chelsea lurking

Another day, another update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk. Per a report from Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have submitted a bid of over $52.8 million up front to Shakhtar Donetsk. Plenty of add ons are included in the deal too. Romano adds that if Arsenal and Shakhtar cannot agree a fee, Chelsea are waiting in the wings to snap up the extremely talented Ukraine international. Mudryk, 21, is Arsenal’s main target in the January window and given their recent recruitment success, it seems likely he will be another key part of Mikel Arteta’s jigsaw. (JPW)

December 30 – Shakhtar negotiating with Arsenal over Mudryk transfer

That sound you can hear is Arsenal fans rubbing their hands with glee as Edu and Co. aim to sign one of the top young wingers in Europe. According to Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin, Arsenal are speaking with the Ukrainian club and they are haggling over a transfer fee. Arsenal have reportedly had an offer of over $66 million rejected by Shakhtar. The Ukrainian giants are said to want close to $100 million. Palkin spoke on Thursday and said: “Negotiations are continuing. We receive offers, but they are not the ones we would like to see on our table. Now, literally in five minutes, I will have a phone conversation with Arsenal. We are open to negotiations, ready to exchange ideas and figures. If we will agree, then let it be so. If we will not, then let it be another time.”

Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, there is ‘cautious optimism’ the deal can be completed as Mudryk’s representatives have reportedly already agreed personal terms and are now waiting on the two teams to agree a transfer fee. What would Mudryk bring? He fits Arsenal’s model of being a young, hungry player who can is technically gifted but also has incredible work rate. If he arrives he could allow the likes of Saka and Martinelli to play in slightly different roles and he adds real quality into their attacking rotation. As we’ve seen with the injury to Gabriel Jesus, this Arsenal squad is still pretty thin. But if Arsenal does sign Mudryk, it makes perfect sense and slots in with their identity as a club. Whenever Arsenal have spent big in recent seasons (Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel, Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White are just a few examples) they have got it largely spot on. (JPW)

December 27 – Arsenal makes bid for Mykhailo Mudryk

Reports say that Arsenal has approached Shakhtar Donetsk with a $67 million bid for in-demand forward Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian club is said to want over $100 million for the winger, who has eight caps for Ukraine and turns 22 on Jan. 5.

Some reports have said the move is “imminent,” but Mudryk’s been linked with Manchester City amongst others. He’s scored 10 times with eight assists in 18 matches across all competitions this season.

Mudryk is an electric dribbler who plays mainly on the left side, where fellow 21-year-old Gabriel Martinelli has often starred opposite another 21-year-old Bukayo Saka on the right. Relatively elderly Gabriel Jesus, 25, has been the Gunners center forward in front of 23-year-old Eddie Nketiah. The club also has Reiss Nelson and Marquinhos plus long-injured Emile Smith-Rowe. Wow.

Shakhtar is transferring from the Champions League to the Europa League playoffs, while Arsenal has a bye past the playoffs into the Round of 16. (NM)

Arsenal 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings

In

Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City ($54.7 million)
Fabio Vieira – Porto ($42 million) – MORE
Oleksandr Zinchenko – Manchester City ($35.9 million)
Matt Turner – New England Revolution ($10.2 million) – MORE
Marquinhos – Sao Paulo ($3.5 million)

Out

Matteo Guendouzi – Marseille ($10.8 million)
Alexandre Lacazette (end of contract)
Auston Trusty – Birmingham City (loan)
Bernd Leno – Fulham ($5 million)
Lucas Torreira – Galatasaray ($7.5 million)
Konstantinos Mavropanos – Stuttgart ($4.75 million)
Hector Bellerin – (end of contract)
Nuno Tavares – Marseille (loan)
Pablo Mari – Monza (loan)
Nicolas Pepe – Nice (loan)
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – Southampton (loan)
Runar Alex Runarsson – Alanyaspor (loan)

Arsenal archived transfer news, rumors

July 22 – Oleksandr Zinchenko unveiled as newest Arsenal player

Following weeks of reports and speculation, and even confirmation from his former manager, Oleksandr Zinchenko is officially an Arsenal player. The Gunners announced the 25-year-old left back/midfielder’s arrival on Friday, with the Ukrainian international calling it “a boyhood dream come true.” (AE)

July 4 – Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal signed, sealed, delivered

What a move for Arsenal this is. Gabriel Jesus, 25, has joined the Gunners for $54.7 million from Manchester City, and Mikel Arteta will be absolutely delighted with this deal. With Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez arriving this summer, Jesus needed to move to get more minutes as he aims to start for Brazil at the World Cup in November. He has found the perfect spot at Arsenal, as they needed a number nine, his playing style and philosophy matches theirs perfectly, and he knows Arteta very well from the latter being Man City’s assistant coach. This transfer works so well for everyone it actually hurts. Now, if Jesus can just become a little more clinical, this will be one of the deals of the summer, but at least we now know that Jesus wants to play up front instead of on the right. (JPW)

June 27 – Matt Turner completes his move to Arsenal

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner has completed his move to Arsenal and is in north London settling in at his new club. It will take a lot for Turner to usurp Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal’s starting goalkeeper but he should get plenty of minutes in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League this season. It will be intriguing to see how Turner fares early on at Arsenal, especially as they are heading to the U.S. on a preseason tour and he should play plenty of minutes for the Gunners as he gets to know his new teammates, coaches and settles in further. (JPW)

June 21 – Arsenal seals Fabio Vieira

We have lift-off.

Arsenal has purchased Fabio Vieira — no relation to Patrick — for a reported $42 million fee.

The Porto man just turned 21 in late May and racked up the joint second-most assists in Portugal last season despite playing under 1400 minutes.

What else will the Gunners get in Vieira, who can play left wing or second striker in addition to attacking midfield? Click here for more. (NM)

June 10 – Young forward Marquinhos set to join Gunners for $3.7 million

Marquinhos, 19, is set to join Arsenal from Sao Paulo, according to The Guardian. They say that Arsenal have ‘won the race’ to sign the Brazilian forward, who will sign a five-year contract. Marquinhos is definitely a player for the future after he broke through at Sao Paulo last season and has been capped by Brazil at U17 level. As for a player for the here and now, this report states that Gabriel Jesus remains Arsenal’s main target. If they can bring in Jesus then Arteta will be delighted as the Gunners’ young squad continues to move in the direction as they battle for a top four finish. (JPW)

June 9 – Alexandre Lacazette rejoins Lyon, who he left to sign for Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette’s Arsenal departure was already confirmed, but we now know that the 31-year-old French forward has rejoined Lyon on a free transfer. Lacazette spent seven season in the Lyon first team, where he scored 129 goals in 275 appearances (all competitions) from 2010-2017, before leaving the Ligue 1 side to sign for Arsenal. He made 206 appearances for the Gunners and scored 71 times in five seasons at the Emirates Stadium. (AE)

Follow @AndyEdMLS