Manchester City host Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday as both teams need to show a big reaction after derby defeats at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s City were beaten 2-1 at Manchester United in controversial fashion as they lost more ground on Premier League leaders Arsenal. City have lost two games in a row in all competitions and just haven’t looked like themselves since the World Cup break. Even Erling Haaland has stopped scoring goals.

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham are really struggling for confidence and after their defeat at home against north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday, they are well off the top four and need a big result to reignite belief. Spurs continue to start games slowly and put themselves in tough situations and they’ve now lost five of their last nine Premier League outings.

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs Tottenham.

How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Thursday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Erling Haaland has gone three games without a goal in all competitions, while Kevin de Bruyne is doing his best to carry City and did superbly to set up Jack Grealish’s goal at Manchester United. City look suspect defensively as full backs Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo are struggling to contain wingers from getting in-behind. Rodri continues to be a baller.

Harry Kane is trying to do it all on his own for Spurs, while Heung-min Son is bang out of form and Hugo Lloris made a huge error against Arsenal in the NLD. At least Tottenham have Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur back fit and that will give them extra quality in the final third. Also, this is worth noting: Tottenham have won four of their last five PL games against Manchester City.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

John Stones and Ruben Dias are back in training but this game may come too soon for them. Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez are pushing for starts and don’t be surprised if Rico Lewis starts at right back.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Bentancur is back, which is a huge boost, while Lucas Moura is the only injury issue for Tottenham. With a full squad to choose from, will Antonio Conte go for a more attacking lineup against City? Probably not. He will set them up to be dangerous on the counter.

