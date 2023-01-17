New Zealand vs USWNT: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Jan 17, 2023, 9:00 PM EST
0 Comments

The USWNT will officially kick off the 2023 World Cup year when they face one of this summer’s host nations, New Zealand, in Wellington on Tuesday.

STREAM NEW ZEALAND vs USWNT LIVE

Fresh off the heels of a record-breaking presentation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and the U.S. Soccer Federation today announce a multimedia rights agreement that will make Telemundo the new exclusive Spanish-language home of the Women’s and Men’s National Teams across all platforms, including Peacock, in the United States.

The new agreement will feature more than 20 U.S. National Team matches each year across Telemundo, Universo, Peacock – presented by the digital content brand Tplus – and Telemundo’s digital platforms, consisting of National Team friendlies (including premium U.S. matches against Mexico), the SheBelieves Cup, and other key events involving the Women’s and Men’s National Soccer Teams, such as select CONCACAF Nations League matches.

The deal will include and culminate with coverage of special events and content opportunities during Send-Off matches and leading up to, during and following the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup which will be co-hosted among Canada, Mexico and the United States. Holding the rights to broadcast the crown jewels of world soccer – the FIFA World Cups for men and women as well the Olympic Games – Telemundo is uniquely positioned to showcase U.S. Soccer’s athletes when the eyes of billions will be watching.

The partnership begins in 2023 with U.S. Women’s international friendly matches against New Zealand today, Jan. 17 and Friday, Jan. 20 airing live at 10:05 p.m. ET on Universo and streaming on Peacock and the Telemundo app.

[ MORE: Report: Zinedine Zidane offered, rejected USMNT head coach job ]

The sides will meet again for another friendly on Friday (10:05 pm ET), in Auckland.

Here is everything you need for round 1 of New Zealand vs USWNT. 

Latest World Cup news

World Cup prize money
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?
World Cup top scorers
2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden...
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – Calendar, match results, brackets, recaps

How to watch New Zealand vs USWNT live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10:05 pm ET, Tuesday
Stadium: Sky Stadium, Wellington
TV channels en Español: Universo
Streaming en Español: Peacock 

New Zealand quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 24
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6th
Coach: Jitka Klimkova

USWNT quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 1
World Cup titles: 4
World Cup appearances: 9th
Coach: Vlatko Andonovski

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Leicester vs Brighton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Jan 17, 2023, 9:06 PM EST
0 Comments

Brighton and Hove Albion brings its European pace to King Power Stadium on Saturday when it visits relegation-threatened Leicester City (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium)

Streaky Leicester is on another losing run; Their four-straight losses are two away from the miserable six-game run suffered earlier this season.

STREAM LIVE LEICESTER vs BRIGHTON

The Foxes are extra unhappy as the last two setbacks came against Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

Brighton won’t be too bothered, having won three of four for Roberto De Zerbi since returning from the World Cup break. The only loss was a 4-2 defeat to Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Brighton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live
Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, live stream link, team news
West Ham vs Everton live
West Ham vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Manchester City vs Tottenham live
Manchester City vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Leicester vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

New star defender Wout Faes’ two own goals outscore his teammates over this four-match losing streak, as only Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has put the ball in the goal for Leicester. Jamie Vardy hasn’t scored since October and James Maddison’s absence has been apparent in almost every contest.

Brighton could have staying power in the race for Europe, as this run of Leicester, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and Fulham does not see a clearly superior club across from them. Kaoru Mitoma continues to impress for a Brighton side that has so far resisted the urge to cash in on Moises Caicedo and others. Leandro Trossard, however, could skip town soon though De Zerbi has kept the door open for reconciliation.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (buttocks), Ayoze Perez (knock), OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Maddison (knee), Ricardo Pereira (calf), Jonny Evans (calf), Boubakary Soumare (thigh), James Justin (calf)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Mober (knee), Leandro Trossard (other)

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Jan 17, 2023, 8:55 PM EST
0 Comments

The Premier League’s bottom three could await Bournemouth if it loses to Nottingham Forest when the Cherries host the Tricky Trees at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The league’s two leakiest back lines tangle when Forest (-19) and Bournemouth (-23) hope to feast on each other’s weaknesses.

STREAM LIVE BOURNEMOUTH vs NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Forest is one of six Premier League clubs — including Bournemouth — to win just a single away match in the Premier League this season, but it’s won three of four in all competitions including its last two PL outings.

Bournemouth has lost eight of nine, only beating lowly Everton, and its only goals over five matches in all competitions came in a 4-2 loss at home to second-tier Burnley in the FA Cup. Oof.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Leicester vs Brighton live
Leicester vs Brighton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
West Ham vs Everton live
West Ham vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Manchester City vs Tottenham live
Manchester City vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

This is a huge match for both teams, as Forest begins a run of six matches mostly against bottom-third sides and Bournemouth has in-form Brighton and Newcastle next. Bournemouth’s leaned on veterans Lloyd Kelly, Jefferson Lerma, and Phillip Billing, but will hope for new attacking blood like Dango Ouattara to deliver some flair to the side.

Forest has been looking a lot better of late, only losing once since the calendar hit November. Its won two-straight and will like its chances of riding in-form Morgan Gibbs-White past Bournemouth. That said, Taiwo Awoniyy and Ryan Yates could miss out while star Dean Henderson is definitely out. Ripe for the taking?

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Marcus Tavernier (thigh), David Brooks (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (other), Junior Stanislas (other), Dominic Solanke (knee), Lewis Cook (knee).

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Ryan Yates (head/face). OUT: Dean Henderson (thigh), Jesse Lingard (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), WIlly Boly (ankle), Cheikhou Kouyate (thigh), Omar Richards (calf)

West Ham vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Jan 17, 2023, 8:42 PM EST
0 Comments

A winner would climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three when West Ham United hosts Everton at London’s Olympic Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 10am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

West Ham United’s lost six of seven, taking just one point since October 30 to live one point above the relegation zone.

STREAM LIVE WEST HAM vs EVERTON

The Irons are above Everton on goal differential (one!) and either could be last if Southampton gets a result against Aston Villa (also kicking off at 10am ET on Peacock Premium).

Everton’s taken just one more point from that same stretch, as either Frank Lampard’s Toffees or David Moyes’ Irons would take their first win since October by defeating their opposite number on Saturday.

Knowing that, you might even want to figure on a draw? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Everton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Leicester vs Brighton live
Leicester vs Brighton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live
Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Manchester City vs Tottenham live
Manchester City vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch West Ham vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

West Ham is playing tight games but not getting the rub of the green over its winless run, losing six games and drawing one with a combined xG difference of minus-3.67. West Ham’s running the midfield with Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta, and friends, and Gianluca Scamacca continues to look like a powder keg waiting to go on an explosive run of form.

Everton has scored in four-straight games including their lone positive result, an impressive 1-1 draw with Man City, and Demarai Gray has two of those goals. The other scorers are a defender (Yerry Mina) and a defensive midfielder (Amadou Onana) as the Toffees sure would like to see Anthony Gordon, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Neal Maupay or another attacker show his finishing face to the Premier League.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Alphonse Areola (hip). OUT: Maxwel Cornet (calf)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Patterson (knee), James Garner (lower back), Andros Townsend (knee), Michael Keane (knee)

Manchester City vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Jan 17, 2023, 8:25 PM EST
0 Comments

Manchester City host Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday as both teams need to show a big reaction after derby defeats at the weekend.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY v TOTTENHAM

Pep Guardiola’s City were beaten 2-1 at Manchester United in controversial fashion as they lost more ground on Premier League leaders Arsenal. City have lost two games in a row in all competitions and just haven’t looked like themselves since the World Cup break. Even Erling Haaland has stopped scoring goals.

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham are really struggling for confidence and after their defeat at home against north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday, they are well off the top four and need a big result to reignite belief. Spurs continue to start games slowly and put themselves in tough situations and they’ve now lost five of their last nine Premier League outings.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs Tottenham.

Premier League news

Leicester vs Brighton live
Leicester vs Brighton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live
Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, live stream link, team news
West Ham vs Everton live
West Ham vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Thursday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Erling Haaland has gone three games without a goal in all competitions, while Kevin de Bruyne is doing his best to carry City and did superbly to set up Jack Grealish’s goal at Manchester United. City look suspect defensively as full backs Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo are struggling to contain wingers from getting in-behind. Rodri continues to be a baller.

Harry Kane is trying to do it all on his own for Spurs, while Heung-min Son is bang out of form and Hugo Lloris made a huge error against Arsenal in the NLD. At least Tottenham have Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur back fit and that will give them extra quality in the final third. Also, this is worth noting: Tottenham have won four of their last five PL games against Manchester City.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

John Stones and Ruben Dias are back in training but this game may come too soon for them. Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez are pushing for starts and don’t be surprised if Rico Lewis starts at right back.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options 

Bentancur is back, which is a huge boost, while Lucas Moura is the only injury issue for Tottenham. With a full squad to choose from, will Antonio Conte go for a more attacking lineup against City? Probably not. He will set them up to be dangerous on the counter.

Latest USMNT news

2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
Timothy Weah
USMNT’s Timothy Weah, Haji Wright linked with Premier League clubs
USMNT - Zinedine Zidane
Report: Zinedine Zidane offered, rejected USMNT head coach job

 