The USWNT will officially kick off the 2023 World Cup year when they face one of this summer’s host nations, New Zealand, in Wellington on Tuesday.

STREAM NEW ZEALAND vs USWNT LIVE

Fresh off the heels of a record-breaking presentation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and the U.S. Soccer Federation today announce a multimedia rights agreement that will make Telemundo the new exclusive Spanish-language home of the Women’s and Men’s National Teams across all platforms, including Peacock, in the United States.

The new agreement will feature more than 20 U.S. National Team matches each year across Telemundo, Universo, Peacock – presented by the digital content brand Tplus – and Telemundo’s digital platforms, consisting of National Team friendlies (including premium U.S. matches against Mexico), the SheBelieves Cup, and other key events involving the Women’s and Men’s National Soccer Teams, such as select CONCACAF Nations League matches.

The deal will include and culminate with coverage of special events and content opportunities during Send-Off matches and leading up to, during and following the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup which will be co-hosted among Canada, Mexico and the United States. Holding the rights to broadcast the crown jewels of world soccer – the FIFA World Cups for men and women as well the Olympic Games – Telemundo is uniquely positioned to showcase U.S. Soccer’s athletes when the eyes of billions will be watching.

The partnership begins in 2023 with U.S. Women’s international friendly matches against New Zealand today, Jan. 17 and Friday, Jan. 20 airing live at 10:05 p.m. ET on Universo and streaming on Peacock and the Telemundo app.

The sides will meet again for another friendly on Friday (10:05 pm ET), in Auckland.

Here is everything you need for round 1 of New Zealand vs USWNT.

How to watch New Zealand vs USWNT live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10:05 pm ET, Tuesday

Stadium: Sky Stadium, Wellington

TV channels en Español: Universo

Streaming en Español: Peacock

New Zealand quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 24

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 6th

Coach: Jitka Klimkova

USWNT quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 1

World Cup titles: 4

World Cup appearances: 9th

Coach: Vlatko Andonovski

