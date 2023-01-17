Premier League transfers: Complete list of January transfers

Pep Guardiola’s City were beaten 2-1 at Manchester United in controversial fashion as they lost more ground on Premier League leaders Arsenal. City have lost two games in a row in all competitions and just haven’t looked like themselves since the World Cup break. Even Erling Haaland has stopped scoring goals.
How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Thursday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Erling Haaland has gone three games without a goal in all competitions, while Kevin de Bruyne is doing his best to carry City and did superbly to set up Jack Grealish’s goal at Manchester United. City look suspect defensively as full backs Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo are struggling to contain wingers from getting in-behind. Rodri continues to be a baller.
Harry Kane is trying to do it all on his own for Spurs, while Heung-min Son is bang out of form and Hugo Lloris made a huge error against Arsenal in the NLD. At least Tottenham have Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur back fit and that will give them extra quality in the final third. Also, this is worth noting: Tottenham have won four of their last five PL games against Manchester City.
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
John Stones remains out, while Ruben Dias is recovering from a thigh injury but won’t be available for this game. Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez are pushing for starts and don’t be surprised if Rico Lewis starts at right back.
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
Bentancur is back, which is a huge boost, while Lucas Moura is the only injury issue for Tottenham. With a full squad to choose from, will Antonio Conte go for a more attacking lineup against City? Probably not. He will set them up to be dangerous on the counter.
They tried to sign Mykhailo Mudryk but didn’t get it over the line to help rotate their attacking options. They are now moving on to other targets, with Leandro Trossard looking like a more attainable option. Elsewhere, they don’t need anything.
Aston Villa – Left back and striker
They have signed left back Alex Moreno from Real Betis and he adds real attacking quality down that flank. Unai Emery has also added young center forward Jhon Duran from the Chicago Fire.
Bournemouth – Everywhere
Given the new owners are now in, Bournemouth must strengthen if they’re going to stay up. Defensively they need more quality. And everywhere else. Lorient winger Dango Ouattara looks set to join.
Brentford – Winger
Their squad has actually been big enough to cope with several key injuries in defense really well. They’ve signed Kevin Schade who will add extra options in attack.
Brighton and Hove Albion – Striker
It’s always a striker with them, isn’t it? The Seagulls are one prolific forward away from seriously challenging the top six. Will they spend big to get that player? Probably not this month.
Chelsea – Striker/attacking midfielder
They keep buying players but are they the right type of players? The jury is out on their jumbled transfer policy since the new owners arrived. Graham Potter got Joao Felix on loan and they’ve also signed Mudryk. Perhaps Marcus Thuram is the right choice for a new center forward option?
Crystal Palace – Striker
Not really sure where Palace can strengthen. Maybe adding a striker to help them become more clinical? Again, that has been their main aim for about eight years now.
Everton – Striker
They cannot afford to wait for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to regain his form. They just can’t. Frank Lampard needs a poacher otherwise Everton are once again in a very serious relegation battle.
Fulham – Nobody
The Cottagers could maybe use some extra cover in the full back areas but Marco Silva’s squad is looking very solid.
Leeds United – Striker and center back
They’ve already sign Max Wober from RB Salzburg and the Austrian should help them shore things up at the back. Jesse Marsch has also added exciting striker Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim. Needs have been met.
Leicester City – Center back and goalkeeper
They are really struggling defensively this season and need reinforcements at center back in particular. Maybe a new goalkeeper too?
Liverpool – Central midfielder
They added Cody Gakpo in a shrewd piece of business but that was a luxury buy. Jurgen Klopp needs a more reliable, box-to-box midfielder as too many of his squad in that area suffer from constant injuries. Teun Koopmeiners has been linked.
Manchester City – Nobody
Their squad is stacked and is absolutely ridiculous. Pep Guardiola has already said it will be a quiet January.
Manchester United – Striker
They’ve signed Wout Weghorst on loan as a really good stop-gap solution. Long-term they will be focusing on Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen. Right now, Erik ten Hag really needed that extra center forward who can rotate in and out of the lineup.
Newcastle United – Nobody
Another team who has a stacked squad and although Eddie Howe would probably like to add another winger, he really doesn’t need to. Bruno Guimares went down with an injury so maybe they need to add some extra cover.
Nottingham Forest – Midfielder
Nottingham Forest have so many players still settling in from their incredible splurge last summer but they do look short of an option in holding midfield.
Southampton – Striker, attacking midfielder, center back
Nathan Jones has a heck of a job on his hands to keep Saints up but they have already signed Croatian winger Mislav Orsic and Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz. After signing so many talented youngsters in the summer, they need more experience and another striker and center back will give them a chance of staying up. It will be a busy month at St Mary’s.
Tottenham Hotspur – Winger/wing-back and center back
With injuries to attacking players and their wing-backs having tough campaigns, Antonio Conte will need extra options in the wide areas. Leandro Trossard is a player who makes sense to buy this month and will battle for minutes and improve their squad. Spurs also need a new center back but that seems more like a summer purchase.
West Ham United – Nobody
They are obviously struggling but their squad is pretty stacked and they spent big in the summer. David Moyes will have no problems with the quality of his roster but he has to figure out how to get the best out of them as a unit.
Wolverhampton Wanderers – Striker and center back
They have already signed Matheus Cunha on loan, which looks like a really good addition, and they have been linked with experienced center back Craig Dawson to help them shore things up. Julen Lopetegui needs extra quality going forward.
Patrick Vieira’s Palace battled hard in their narrow defeat at Chelsea last time out and after a poor run of form (just one win in their last seven in all competitions) they are looking over their shoulders a little nervously towards the Premier League relegation battle. They should be fine and Selhurst will be jumping for this one.
Manchester United and Erik ten Hag are heading in the complete opposite direction as they beat Manchester City (somewhat controversially) at the weekend and are now being tipped for an unlikely title challenge. That may be a little premature but over winning nine games in a row in all competitions, United are flying and a win against Palace will momentarily move them to second place in the table.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Palace have looked a little sluggish in attack in recent weeks as they’ve lost four of their last five games and have failed to score in all four of those defeats. Patrick Vieira has all of his attacking options available and it seems like he just isn’t getting the right players out there together. Palace need a big win to kick-start their season because teams below them are starting to pick up victories and the Eagles no longer look comfortable in midtable. Vicente Guaita was excellent against Chelsea and Wilfried Zaha needs to recapture his brilliant early-season form.
United are surging and Marcus Rashford is the man of the moment. He has scored seven goals in his last six games and has been on fire since returning from the World Cup. Casemiro is dominating midfield, Bruno Fernandes is dictating play and Luke Shaw has been a revelation as a left-sided center back. This is the best United have looked in a long time and Erik ten Hag knows they still have a lot of improvement left in the tank. That is the most pleasing thing for United when it comes to this long winning run. They haven’t got close to top gear yet but they’re finding a way to grind out wins and look so solid defensively.
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson remain out injured, while Joachim Andersen is a doubt after picking up a knock against Chelsea. That could mean USMNT defender Chris Richards coming in for his first start in the Premier League.
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
Donny van de Beek is ruled out for the season after his knee injury, while Jadon Sancho remains out but he is working on his recovery. Red-hot Marcus Rashford should shake off a hip issue, while Diogo Dalot is not being risked as he recovers from a thigh injury. Wout Weghorst could make his United debut after his loan move from Burnley. We are about to see how strong this United squad is as Erik ten Hag will need to rotate a little, and especially ahead of their huge game against Arsenal on Sunday.
Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.
Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
7:30am: Everton v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Liverpool
12:30pm: Newcastle v West Ham
Sunday 5 February
9am: Nottingham Forest v Leeds
11:30am: Spurs v Man City
Matchweek 23
Saturday 11 February
7:30am: West Ham v Chelsea
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Spurs
Southampton v Wolves
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Sunday 12 February
9am: Leeds v Man Utd
11:30am: Man City v Aston Villa
Monday 13 February
3pm: Liverpool v Everton
Matchweek 24
Wednesday 15 February
2:30pm: Arsenal vs Manchester City (rearranged)
Saturday 18 February
7:30am: Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
12:30pm: Newcastle v Liverpool
Sunday 19 February
9am: Man Utd v Leicester
11:30am: Spurs v West Ham
Matchweek 25
Friday 24 February
3pm: Fulham v Wolves
Saturday 25 February
7:30am: Newcastle v Brighton
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Man City *subject to EFL Cup Final
2:45pm: Crystal Palace v Liverpool ^If Liverpool are not in EFL fifth round and if AFC Bournemouth or Man City progress to EFL Cup final, this match will move to 17:30 and remain on Sky Sports
Sunday 26 February
8:30am: Man Utd v Brentford* Due to UEFA Europa League playoff round
8:30am: Spurs v Chelsea
Saturday 4 March
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs
Saturday 11 March
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa
Saturday 18 March
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 1 April
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton
Saturday 8 April
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday 15 April
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford
Saturday 22 April
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs
Tuesday 25 April
19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
Wednesday 26 April
19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal
Saturday 29 April
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool