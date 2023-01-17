West Ham vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

A winner would climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three when West Ham United hosts Everton at London’s Olympic Stadium on Saturday (W atch live, 10am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ).

West Ham United’s lost six of seven, taking just one point since October 30 to live one point above the relegation zone.

The Irons are above Everton on goal differential (one!) and either could be last if Southampton gets a result against Aston Villa (also kicking off at 10am ET on Peacock Premium).

Everton’s taken just one more point from that same stretch, as either Frank Lampard’s Toffees or David Moyes’ Irons would take their first win since October by defeating their opposite number on Saturday.

Knowing that, you might even want to figure on a draw? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Everton.

How to watch West Ham vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

West Ham is playing tight games but not getting the rub of the green over its winless run, losing six games and drawing one with a combined xG difference of minus-3.67. West Ham’s running the midfield with Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta, and friends, and Gianluca Scamacca continues to look like a powder keg waiting to go on an explosive run of form.

Everton has scored in four-straight games including their lone positive result, an impressive 1-1 draw with Man City, and Demarai Gray has two of those goals. The other scorers are a defender (Yerry Mina) and a defensive midfielder (Amadou Onana) as the Toffees sure would like to see Anthony Gordon, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Neal Maupay or another attacker show his finishing face to the Premier League.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Alphonse Areola (hip). OUT: Maxwel Cornet (calf)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Patterson (knee), James Garner (lower back), Andros Townsend (knee), Michael Keane (knee)

