Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Crystal Palace host Manchester United on Wednesday at Selhurst Park as the Eagles hope to upset the red-hot Red Devils.

Patrick Vieira’s Palace battled hard in their narrow defeat at Chelsea last time out and after a poor run of form (just one win in their last seven in all competitions) they are looking over their shoulders a little nervously towards the Premier League relegation battle. They should be fine and Selhurst will be jumping for this one.

Manchester United and Erik ten Hag are heading in the complete opposite direction as they beat Manchester City (somewhat controversially) at the weekend and are now being tipped for an unlikely title challenge. That may be a little premature but over winning nine games in a row in all competitions, United are flying and a win against Palace will momentarily move them to second place in the table.

Here’s everything you need for Crystal Palace vs Manchester United.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Palace have looked a little sluggish in attack in recent weeks as they’ve lost four of their last five games and have failed to score in all four of those defeats. Patrick Vieira has all of his attacking options available and it seems like he just isn’t getting the right players out there together. Palace need a big win to kick-start their season because teams below them are starting to pick up victories and the Eagles no longer look comfortable in midtable. Vicente Guaita was excellent against Chelsea and Wilfried Zaha needs to recapture his brilliant early-season form.

United are surging and Marcus Rashford is the man of the moment. He has scored seven goals in his last six games and has been on fire since returning from the World Cup. Casemiro is dominating midfield, Bruno Fernandes is dictating play and Luke Shaw has been a revelation as a left-sided center back. This is the best United have looked in a long time and Erik ten Hag knows they still have a lot of improvement left in the tank. That is the most pleasing thing for United when it comes to this long winning run. They haven’t got close to top gear yet but they’re finding a way to grind out wins and look so solid defensively.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson remain out injured, while Joachim Andersen is a doubt after picking up a knock against Chelsea. That could mean USMNT defender Chris Richards coming in for his first start in the Premier League.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Donny van de Beek is ruled out for the season after his knee injury, while Jadon Sancho remains out but he is working on his recovery. Red-hot Marcus Rashford should shake off a hip issue, while Diogo Dalot is not being risked as he recovers from a thigh injury. Wout Weghorst could make his United debut after his loan move from Burnley. We are about to see how strong this United squad is as Erik ten Hag will need to rotate a little, and especially ahead of their huge game against Arsenal on Sunday.

🚨 Tonight's team news is in — and there's a United debut for Wout Weghorst! 🇳🇱#MUFC || #CRYMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 18, 2023

