Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally.
Haaland’s Premier League-leading 21 goals has him six goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.
Haaland piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21).
And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland will not be beaten up by the World Cup, though he’d surely trade the chance for Norway to be in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all.
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.
Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.
7:30am: Everton v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Liverpool
12:30pm: Newcastle v West Ham
Sunday 5 February
9am: Nottingham Forest v Leeds
11:30am: Spurs v Man City
Matchweek 23
Saturday 11 February
7:30am: West Ham v Chelsea
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Spurs
Southampton v Wolves
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Sunday 12 February
9am: Leeds v Man Utd
11:30am: Man City v Aston Villa
Monday 13 February
3pm: Liverpool v Everton
Matchweek 24
Wednesday 15 February
2:30pm: Arsenal vs Manchester City (rearranged)
Saturday 18 February
7:30am: Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
12:30pm: Newcastle v Liverpool
Sunday 19 February
9am: Man Utd v Leicester
11:30am: Spurs v West Ham
Matchweek 25
Friday 24 February
3pm: Fulham v Wolves
Saturday 25 February
7:30am: Newcastle v Brighton
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Man City *subject to EFL Cup Final
2:45pm: Crystal Palace v Liverpool ^If Liverpool are not in EFL fifth round and if AFC Bournemouth or Man City progress to EFL Cup final, this match will move to 17:30 and remain on Sky Sports
Sunday 26 February
8:30am: Man Utd v Brentford* Due to UEFA Europa League playoff round
8:30am: Spurs v Chelsea
Saturday 4 March
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs
Saturday 11 March
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa
Saturday 18 March
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 1 April
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton
Saturday 8 April
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday 15 April
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford
Saturday 22 April
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs
Tuesday 25 April
19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
Wednesday 26 April
19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal
Saturday 29 April
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
They tried to sign Mykhailo Mudryk but didn’t get it over the line to help rotate their attacking options. They are now moving on to other targets, with Leandro Trossard looking like a more attainable option. Elsewhere, they don’t need anything.
Aston Villa – Left back and striker
They have signed left back Alex Moreno from Real Betis and he adds real attacking quality down that flank. Unai Emery has also added young center forward Jhon Duran from the Chicago Fire.
Bournemouth – Everywhere
Given the new owners are now in, Bournemouth must strengthen if they’re going to stay up. Defensively they need more quality. And everywhere else. Lorient winger Dango Ouattara looks set to join.
Brentford – Winger
Their squad has actually been big enough to cope with several key injuries in defense really well. They’ve signed Kevin Schade who will add extra options in attack.
Brighton and Hove Albion – Striker
It’s always a striker with them, isn’t it? The Seagulls are one prolific forward away from seriously challenging the top six. Will they spend big to get that player? Probably not this month.
Chelsea – Striker/attacking midfielder
They keep buying players but are they the right type of players? The jury is out on their jumbled transfer policy since the new owners arrived. Graham Potter got Joao Felix on loan and they’ve also signed Mudryk. Perhaps Marcus Thuram is the right choice for a new center forward option?
Crystal Palace – Striker
Not really sure where Palace can strengthen. Maybe adding a striker to help them become more clinical? Again, that has been their main aim for about eight years now.
Everton – Striker
They cannot afford to wait for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to regain his form. They just can’t. Frank Lampard needs a poacher otherwise Everton are once again in a very serious relegation battle.
Fulham – Nobody
The Cottagers could maybe use some extra cover in the full back areas but Marco Silva’s squad is looking very solid.
Leeds United – Striker and center back
They’ve already sign Max Wober from RB Salzburg and the Austrian should help them shore things up at the back. Jesse Marsch has also added exciting striker Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim. Needs have been met.
Leicester City – Center back and goalkeeper
They are really struggling defensively this season and need reinforcements at center back in particular. Maybe a new goalkeeper too?
Liverpool – Central midfielder
They added Cody Gakpo in a shrewd piece of business but that was a luxury buy. Jurgen Klopp needs a more reliable, box-to-box midfielder as too many of his squad in that area suffer from constant injuries. Teun Koopmeiners has been linked.
Manchester City – Nobody
Their squad is stacked and is absolutely ridiculous. Pep Guardiola has already said it will be a quiet January.
Manchester United – Striker
They’ve signed Wout Weghorst on loan as a really good stop-gap solution. Long-term they will be focusing on Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen. Right now, Erik ten Hag really needed that extra center forward who can rotate in and out of the lineup.
Newcastle United – Nobody
Another team who has a stacked squad and although Eddie Howe would probably like to add another winger, he really doesn’t need to. Bruno Guimares went down with an injury so maybe they need to add some extra cover.
Nottingham Forest – Midfielder
Nottingham Forest have so many players still settling in from their incredible splurge last summer but they do look short of an option in holding midfield.
Southampton – Striker, attacking midfielder, center back
Nathan Jones has a heck of a job on his hands to keep Saints up but they have already signed Croatian winger Mislav Orsic and Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz. After signing so many talented youngsters in the summer, they need more experience and another striker and center back will give them a chance of staying up. It will be a busy month at St Mary’s.
Tottenham Hotspur – Winger/wing-back and center back
With injuries to attacking players and their wing-backs having tough campaigns, Antonio Conte will need extra options in the wide areas. Leandro Trossard is a player who makes sense to buy this month and will battle for minutes and improve their squad. Spurs also need a new center back but that seems more like a summer purchase.
West Ham United – Nobody
They are obviously struggling but their squad is pretty stacked and they spent big in the summer. David Moyes will have no problems with the quality of his roster but he has to figure out how to get the best out of them as a unit.
Wolverhampton Wanderers – Striker and center back
They have already signed Matheus Cunha on loan, which looks like a really good addition, and they have been linked with experienced center back Craig Dawson to help them shore things up. Julen Lopetegui needs extra quality going forward.
New star defender Wout Faes’ two own goals outscore his teammates over this four-match losing streak, as only Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has put the ball in the goal for Leicester. Jamie Vardy hasn’t scored since October and James Maddison’s absence has been apparent in almost every contest.
Brighton could have staying power in the race for Europe, as this run of Leicester, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and Fulham does not see a clearly superior club across from them. Kaoru Mitoma continues to impress for a Brighton side that has so far resisted the urge to cash in on Moises Caicedo and others. Leandro Trossard, however, could skip town soon though De Zerbi has kept the door open for reconciliation.
Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (buttocks), Ayoze Perez (knock), OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Maddison (knee), Ricardo Pereira (calf), Jonny Evans (calf), Boubakary Soumare (thigh), James Justin (calf)