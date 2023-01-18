Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

The January transfer window is here and Premier League transfers are happening all the time.

But where does each of the 20 Premier League clubs need to strengthen? What kind of player, or players, do they need?

Below we take a look at the Premier League transfers that should be a priority for each club in January.

Premier League transfer needs for January

Arsenal – Striker/winger

They tried to sign Mykhailo Mudryk but didn’t get it over the line to help rotate their attacking options. They are now moving on to other targets, with Leandro Trossard looking like a more attainable option. Elsewhere, they don’t need anything.

Aston Villa – Left back and striker

They have signed left back Alex Moreno from Real Betis and he adds real attacking quality down that flank. Unai Emery has also added young center forward Jhon Duran from the Chicago Fire.

Bournemouth – Everywhere

Given the new owners are now in, Bournemouth must strengthen if they’re going to stay up. Defensively they need more quality. And everywhere else. Lorient winger Dango Ouattara looks set to join.

Brentford – Winger

Their squad has actually been big enough to cope with several key injuries in defense really well. They’ve signed Kevin Schade who will add extra options in attack.

Brighton and Hove Albion – Striker

It’s always a striker with them, isn’t it? The Seagulls are one prolific forward away from seriously challenging the top six. Will they spend big to get that player? Probably not this month.

Chelsea – Striker/attacking midfielder

They keep buying players but are they the right type of players? The jury is out on their jumbled transfer policy since the new owners arrived. Graham Potter got Joao Felix on loan and they’ve also signed Mudryk. Perhaps Marcus Thuram is the right choice for a new center forward option?

Crystal Palace – Striker

Not really sure where Palace can strengthen. Maybe adding a striker to help them become more clinical? Again, that has been their main aim for about eight years now.

Everton – Striker

They cannot afford to wait for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to regain his form. They just can’t. Frank Lampard needs a poacher otherwise Everton are once again in a very serious relegation battle.

Fulham – Nobody

The Cottagers could maybe use some extra cover in the full back areas but Marco Silva’s squad is looking very solid.

Leeds United – Striker and center back

They’ve already sign Max Wober from RB Salzburg and the Austrian should help them shore things up at the back. Jesse Marsch has also added exciting striker Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim. Needs have been met.

Leicester City – Center back and goalkeeper

They are really struggling defensively this season and need reinforcements at center back in particular. Maybe a new goalkeeper too?

Liverpool – Central midfielder

They added Cody Gakpo in a shrewd piece of business but that was a luxury buy. Jurgen Klopp needs a more reliable, box-to-box midfielder as too many of his squad in that area suffer from constant injuries. Teun Koopmeiners has been linked.

Manchester City – Nobody

Their squad is stacked and is absolutely ridiculous. Pep Guardiola has already said it will be a quiet January.

Manchester United – Striker

They’ve signed Wout Weghorst on loan as a really good stop-gap solution. Long-term they will be focusing on Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen. Right now, Erik ten Hag really needed that extra center forward who can rotate in and out of the lineup.

Newcastle United – Nobody

Another team who has a stacked squad and although Eddie Howe would probably like to add another winger, he really doesn’t need to. Bruno Guimares went down with an injury so maybe they need to add some extra cover.

Nottingham Forest – Midfielder

Nottingham Forest have so many players still settling in from their incredible splurge last summer but they do look short of an option in holding midfield.

Southampton – Striker, attacking midfielder, center back

Nathan Jones has a heck of a job on his hands to keep Saints up but they have already signed Croatian winger Mislav Orsic and Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz. After signing so many talented youngsters in the summer, they need more experience and another striker and center back will give them a chance of staying up. It will be a busy month at St Mary’s.

Tottenham Hotspur – Winger/wing-back and center back

With injuries to attacking players and their wing-backs having tough campaigns, Antonio Conte will need extra options in the wide areas. Leandro Trossard is a player who makes sense to buy this month and will battle for minutes and improve their squad. Spurs also need a new center back but that seems more like a summer purchase.

West Ham United – Nobody

They are obviously struggling but their squad is pretty stacked and they spent big in the summer. David Moyes will have no problems with the quality of his roster but he has to figure out how to get the best out of them as a unit.

Wolverhampton Wanderers – Striker and center back

They have already signed Matheus Cunha on loan, which looks like a really good addition, and they have been linked with experienced center back Craig Dawson to help them shore things up. Julen Lopetegui needs extra quality going forward.

