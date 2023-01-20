Manchester City vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Jan 20, 2023, 5:48 PM EST
0 Comments

Manchester City will hope and try to close the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday, when they host Wolves at Etihad Stadium (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY vs WOLVES

The two-time defending PL champions, Manchester City (42 points – 2nd place), trail  by five points at the midway point of their season (Arsenal have played one fewer game, 18), but Pep Guardiola’s side could pull to within two with a win and a little help from rivals Manchester United. Following last weekend’s Manchester derby defeat, City now lead Man United by just three points.

Wolves (17 points – 16th place), meanwhile, beat West Ham to climb their way out of the relegation zone after ending each of the last eight matchdays down in the bottom-three.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Wolves

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Liverpool vs Chelsea live
Liverpool vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Arsenal vs Manchester United live
Arsenal vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Southampton vs Aston Villa live
Southampton vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Manchester City vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Manchester City beat Tottenham 4-2 on Thursday to once again reduce the gap to five, but they had to erase a 2-0 halftime deficit to do so. After the game, Guardiola called out his players for perhaps being too comfortable as PL winners of four of the last five seasons. On a much more positive note, Ruben Dias made his return from an injury he suffered during the World Cup, offering an important boost for a side uncharacteristically allowing over a goal per game thus far (20 goals in 19 games).

Another Spaniard is enjoying some rather nice, early success at Wolves, where Julen Lopetegui took charge over the World Cup break. Since the Premier League returned on Boxing Day, Wolves have the same number of wins (two) in four games, as they did in their first 15 games. Beaten only by Manchester United (narrowly, and late on) during the current run, Wolves appear to be back to their defensive best, yet to concede multiple goals in a game under Lopetegui.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Boubacar Traore (undisclosed), Chiquinho (knee)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Liverpool vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Jan 20, 2023, 5:55 PM EST
0 Comments

Two struggling Premier League giants collide at Anfield on Saturday as Liverpool and Chelsea always seem to put on a show when they clash.

This time both need to gather some momentum after poor runs which sees them both 10 points off the top four.

STREAM LIVE LIVERPOOL v CHELSEA

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have slipped to ninth place and have lost two straight games at Brentford and Brighton and conceded three goals in each defeat. There is a real lack of energy, confidence and buzz about this Liverpool side right now and even though they’re in the UEFA Champions League last 16 and advanced in the FA Cup against Wolves, they just look so shaky defensively and aren’t setting the press in midfield.

As for Chelsea, Graham Potter’s side sit in tenth place in the table and are only below Liverpool on goal difference. They too lack zip and confidence right now but they did get back to winning ways last time out as they beat Crystal Palace at home. Potter has had so many injury issues to deal with but Chelsea are buying new players like it’s going out of fashion, so he has options. Let’s see if he can get the balance right in this very talented team which is very much in transition.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need to know for Liverpool vs Chelsea.

Premier League news

Arsenal vs Manchester United live
Arsenal vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester City vs Wolves live - Premier League
Manchester City vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Southampton vs Aston Villa live
Southampton vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Liverpool have been all over the place at the back and if it wasn’t for Alisson, they would have lost a lot more games this season. They are struggling for the right balance in their team and even the dependable trio of Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk have struggled this campaign. Liverpool have big injury issues to cope with too and Klopp has to find a way to make Liverpool hard to play against again.

Chelsea have been solid enough defensively but haven’t looked dangerous in attack since the World Cup break. That is partly due to injuries and also due to their current forwards just not delivering for multiple managers. Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix have arrived in January to add real pace, trickery and directness to their attack, while Kai Havertz is getting back to his best and center back Benoit Badiashile played very well against Palace after his January arrival from Monaco. A special mention for Kepa Arrizabalaga as he continues to star in goal for the Blues.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Where do we even start with this injury list? Liverpool are without Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo, while Darwin Nunez has a chance to return after his thigh injury. Kostas Tsimikas is a doubt, while so too is Virgil van Dijk after picking up a thigh injury against Brentford on Jan. 2. All of that means that Klopp is likely to start Salah, Cody Gakpo and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in attack, with two of Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate starting at center back.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Joao Felix has two more games out with suspension, while Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling, N’Golo Kante, Reece James, Denis Zakaria, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja and Edouard Mendy all remain out. That is nearly a whole team of injuries. Mykhailo Mudryk could make his Chelsea debut, while Graham Potter will be keen to keep Ziyech, Mount and Havertz together in attack, plus Conor Gallagher looked very good in midfield last time out.

Latest USMNT news

Leeds
Illan Meslier: Leeds only just getting started under Jesse Marsch
USMNT roster
USMNT roster: Squad announced for Serbia, Colombia friendlies
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

Arsenal vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Jan 20, 2023, 5:50 PM EST
0 Comments

Arsenal and Manchester United collide as the two form teams in the Premier League aim to continue their unlikely charges.

STREAM LIVE ARSENAL v MANCHESTER UNITED

The Gunners just keep on rolling as Mikel Arteta’s youngsters won easily at bitter rivals Tottenham last time out and have extended their lead atop the Premier League table. They look like they are having the time of their life and enjoying being at the top of the table at the midway point of the season. Now, can they sustain this title push and kick on towards the finish line?

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United were pegged back late on against Crystal Palace in midweek, as they came so close to winning 10 games in a row in all competitions. United’s uptick has been built on a solid defensive foundation and ETH has rotated his side extremely well over a busy few months. They beat Arsenal earlier in the season and if they replicate that result, surely they are in the title race.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Arsenal vs Manchester United.

Premier League news

Liverpool vs Chelsea live
Liverpool vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester City vs Wolves live - Premier League
Manchester City vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Southampton vs Aston Villa live
Southampton vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, William Saliba and Aaron Ramsdale continue to excel and through the spine of the team Arsenal are in-form and fired up. Even without Gabriel Jesus they haven’t missed a beat with Eddie Nketiah standing in admirably. After this clash against United they have an FA Cup game and then Premier League clash against Manchester City to negotiate but then a very easy run of fixtures. To be top of the table at this stage is truly deserved and a win against a United would see many predicting that the Gunners have one hand on the Premier League trophy.

United slipped up in midweek at Palace as Michael Olise’s stunning free kick in stoppage time denied them another win. United weren’t ruthless enough but they are still way ahead of where everybody thought they would be this season. Marcus Rashford has been on fire in recent weeks, while Luke Shaw has been a revelation at center back but be in his usual left back spot for a tasty battle against Saka. Bruno Fernandes has scored in back-to-back games and is driving the attacking unit on and Casemiro has been exceptional but he is suspended for this game which is a massive blow. Scott McTominay or Fred are expected to replace him in the lineup alongside Christian Eriksen in midfield.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson remain out, while Mohamed Elneny has a knock. It is very likely that Mikel Arteta keeps rolling out the same starting lineup. And why the heck not?

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Jadon Sancho, Diogo Dalot and Donny van de Beek are out injured, while Casemiro is suspended. Fred is likely to come into the starting lineup, while Anthony Martial is an injury doubt so perhaps Wout Weghorst will start up top once again?

Latest USMNT news

Leeds
Illan Meslier: Leeds only just getting started under Jesse Marsch
USMNT roster
USMNT roster: Squad announced for Serbia, Colombia friendlies
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

Southampton vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Jan 20, 2023, 5:45 PM EST
0 Comments

Southampton host Aston Villa at St Mary’s with both teams trending in the right direction after replacing their managers.

STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v ASTON VILLA

Nathan Jones got his first Premier League win as a manager last time out, as Saints secured a huge comeback win at Everton to spark new life into their season. They are still bottom of the table but they’re just one point from safety and following three wins in a row in all competitions (they won at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup then stunned Manchester City at home in the League Cup quarterfinals) there is renewed belief they can stay in the Premier League.

Aston Villa have surged away from the relegation zone in recent weeks as Unai Emery has won four of his six Premier League games in charge since replacing Steven Gerrard in November. Last time out they edged past Leeds and the Spaniard has made Villa a very well organized side and they are so dangerous on the counter attack. All of a sudden Villa’s season has turned from worrying about potential relegation to battling for a top 10 finish.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Aston Villa.

Premier League news

Liverpool vs Chelsea live
Liverpool vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Arsenal vs Manchester United live
Arsenal vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester City vs Wolves live - Premier League
Manchester City vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

How to watch Southampton vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Saints’ main man is James Ward-Prowse and he is a flourishing in a more advanced role as a No. 10. He has banged in superb free kicks against Fulham and Everton and is leading by example with five goals in his last six games in all competitions. Center back Duje Caleta-Car has been exceptional, while Kyle Walker-Peters is also back to his best and is operating out of position at left back.

Villa’s goals are coming from everywhere as Leon Bailey is looking lethal on the counter and the balance is now right in this side. They look solid enough at the back and already have a clear identity and plan. Emery is getting the best out of this talented squad and Boubacar Kamara has been outstanding in central midfield.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Tino Livramento suffered a setback on his long recovery from a knee injury, while left back Juan Larios remains out. Armel Bella-Kotchap, Theo Walcott and Alex McCarthy are all close to a return. Southampton are likely to go with an unchanged lineup but don’t be surprised if new signings Mislav Orsic and Carlos Alcaraz make their full debuts after recent appearances off the bench.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

Diego Carlos remains out, while John McGinn is battling back from a hamstring injury and won’t be available. Ollie Watkins has an ankle issue and could miss out, which would be a big blow. Lucas Digne, Jed Steer and Ludwig Augustinsson remain out, while Matty Cash could feature and Leander Dendoncker is available after suspension. It will be intriguing to see who Emery starts up with Watkins potentially out and Danny Ings on the verge of a transfer to West Ham.

Latest USMNT news

Leeds
Illan Meslier: Leeds only just getting started under Jesse Marsch
USMNT roster
USMNT roster: Squad announced for Serbia, Colombia friendlies
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

Leicester vs Brighton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Jan 20, 2023, 5:40 PM EST
0 Comments

Brighton and Hove Albion brings its European pace to King Power Stadium on Saturday when it visits relegation-threatened Leicester City (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium)

Streaky Leicester is on another losing run; Their four-straight losses are two away from the miserable six-game run suffered earlier this season.

STREAM LIVE LEICESTER vs BRIGHTON

The Foxes are extra unhappy as the last two setbacks came against Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

Brighton won’t be too bothered, having won three of four for Roberto De Zerbi since returning from the World Cup break. The only loss was a 4-2 defeat to Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Brighton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Liverpool vs Chelsea live
Liverpool vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Arsenal vs Manchester United live
Arsenal vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester City vs Wolves live - Premier League
Manchester City vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

How to watch Leicester vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

New star defender Wout Faes’ two own goals outscore his teammates over this four-match losing streak, as only Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has put the ball in the goal for Leicester. Jamie Vardy hasn’t scored since October and James Maddison’s absence has been apparent in almost every contest.

Brighton could have staying power in the race for Europe, as this run of Leicester, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and Fulham does not see a clearly superior club across from them. Kaoru Mitoma continues to impress for a Brighton side that has so far resisted the urge to cash in on Moises Caicedo and others. Leandro Trossard, however, could skip town soon though De Zerbi has kept the door open for reconciliation.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (buttocks), Ayoze Perez (knock), OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Maddison (knee), Ricardo Pereira (calf), Jonny Evans (calf), Boubakary Soumare (thigh), James Justin (calf)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Mober (knee), Leandro Trossard (other)