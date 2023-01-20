West Ham vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Arsenal transfer news: The January transfer window will be interesting (and important) for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta’s side is clearly a big contender for everything the Premier League has to offer.

[ VIDEO: Premier League analysis ]

After finishing two points behind north London rivals Tottenham, due to back-to-back defeats on Matchweeks 36 and 37 with UEFA Champions League qualification nearly in the bag, Arsenal isn’t leaving anything up to chance this go-round. The Gunners lead the Premier League and show no signs of slowing down.

Following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona, in January 2022) and Alexandre Lacazette (end of contract, this summer), Arteta continues to rejuvenate an already stunning attack that includes Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, and captain Martin Odegaard.

[ TRANSFER NEWS: Liverpool | Chelsea | Tottenham | Man City | Man United ]

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Arsenal transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Arsenal confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window

Ins

Leandro Trossard – Brighton & Hove Albion ($33.4 million)

Outs

None

Arsenal transfer news today, live!

January 20 – Leandro Trossard confirmed as newest Arsenal signing

January 19 – Trossard talks intensify

It seems like Leandro Trossard is getting closer to joining Arsenal in January. Per Fabrizio Romano, the Brighton and Belgium star has agreed personal terms and is just waiting for the Gunners and Seagulls to agree a transfer fee. Trossard, 28, has fallen out with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and is out of their plans. It has been reported that Brighton want over $33 million for Trossard as he has just six months left on his current contract but Brighton can also trigger an extra year so he basically has 18 months left on his current deal. Would this be a good move for Arsenal? Absolutely, 1000 percent yes. Trossard can slot into several different roles in their wide, midfield and attacking areas and can also do a job at full back or wing-back. He is versatile, has quality on the ball and this season he has added plenty of goals to his name. Mikel Arteta needs extra depth in wide areas and Trossard provides that. It will be key to keeping Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli fresh. This is one of those situations where it is a great deal for all involved. (JPW)

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal have opened talks to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton, negotiations are advanced with official bid ready for permanent move. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Personal terms already agreed — talks will continue to get deal done soon. pic.twitter.com/WgiCtz1jG1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2023

January 16 – Moussa Diaby a top target?

Arsenal are being linked with wingers galore at the moment and it appears Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby is the latest target. According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Arsenal have reached out to Leverkusen about the availability of Diaby. The 23-year-old winger is a French international and Leverkusen have reportedly said he is worth over $108 million. Does that fee sound familiar? It is the transfer fee Chelsea just paid Shakhtar Donetsk for Mudryk and is now seen as the reference point for a talented winger in Europe. Diaby’s speed, crossing ability and penchant to cut inside mean he is very similar to Arsenal’s current wide players and he would slot into this system perfectly. He also creates and scores a lot of goals (25 assists and 23 goals since the start of the 2020-21 season), which is always handy. It seems like a move in the summer is more likely but Arsenal are putting the building blocks in place. (JPW)

January 16 – Gunners in Declan Rice driver’s seat?

The London Evening Standard’s Nizaar Kinsella says that Arsenal has pulled ahead of Man City, Manchester United, and Chelsea in the race to sign West Ham star Declan Rice.

The 24-year-old England midfielder is part of the Irons’ potent midfield with Lucas Paqueta and Tomas Soucek, but has been said to want UEFA Champions League football and 15th-place West Ham is well off top-half standards so far this season.

Rice was long ticketed for old club Chelsea, but the Blues are said to prefer Enzo Fernandez and other options for the center of the park. (NM)

January 16 – Raphinha, Ferran Torres interest

According to 90min Arsenal have enquired about Barcelona duo Raphinha and Ferran Torres. Per the report, Arsenal’s sporting director Edu has held talks with Barca to see if the two wide forwards are available. After missing out on Mudryk, Arsenal still want to sign a new winger. It is believed both Raphinha and Torres could be available as Barcelona need to cut their wage bill further. Raphinha was a key target for Arsenal last summer but joined Barca from Leeds instead but the Brazilian winger has struggled to nail down a starting spot at the Nou Camp. If Arsenal could sign Raphinha for less than the $70 million Barcelona paid for him last summer, that would represent a very good deal for the Gunners. He knows the Premier League inside out and his style of play would suit this Arsenal side extremely well as he could rotate in and out of the lineup with Saka and Martinelli. (JPW)

January 15 – Gunners have interest in Leandro Trossard

According to David Ornstein, Arsenal are now interested in signing Leandro Trossard from Brighton. After missing out on Mudryk, the Gunners still want to improve their options out wide and Trossard has six months left on his current deal at Brighton with the Seagulls having an option to extend his contract by a year. Trossard, 28, has been left out of Brighton’s recent squads and his agents released a statement saying his time at Brighton is basically up after falling out with manager Roberto De Zerbi. Trossard is proven in the Premier League and will be a very good option to rotate into Arsenal’s attacking lineup. (JPW)

January 15 – Mudryk signs in $108 million deal on eight-and-a-half year deal

Mykhailo Mudryk has signed for Chelsea, as the Blues reportedly offered him double what Arsenal were prepared to pay him in wages. Mudryk, 22, has signed an eight-and-a-half year deal and the Ukrainian winger will be a big part of their future as they continue to expensively revamp their squad. As for Arsenal, this is one that got away as the finances of the deal just didn’t add up for the Gunners. They are now moving on to other options… (JPW)

🚨 Chelsea complete the signing of Mudryk on an eight-and-a-half year deal. Is this a game-changer for #CFC? https://t.co/YZ3OGFnYdG — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 15, 2023

January 14 – Chelsea could snap up Mudryk from under the noses of Arsenal

This is absolutely bonkers. There have been reports over the last week or so that Chelsea could make a move for Mudryk but this latest update from Fabrizio Romano seems to be a lot more concrete and Chelsea are trying to get one over their London rivals. Arsenal have been haggling over the transfer fee for many days with Shakhtar and it seems like Chelsea are ready to pay the Ukrainian side whatever they want for the talented winger. This would be a huge blow for Arsenal but I guess every player has his price, right? (JPW)

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea board now in Poland trying to reach verbal agreement with Shakhtar for Mudryk and hijack the deal! Official bid ready close to €100m. 🔵 #CFC Arsenal always been leading the race, in talks with Shakhtar after 3d official bid. Mudryk position, now crucial. pic.twitter.com/CwWWerfoQ8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2023

January 13 – Arsenal, Shakhtar ironing out transfer fee structure for Mudryk

According to the latest report regarding Arsenal’s pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk, progress is being made as Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk go back and forth over the transfer fee. $60 million is the latest reported base fee, with another $30 million expected in add-ons. (AE)

January 10 – Mudryk travels with Shakhtar as talks continue

The latest reports on Mykhaylo Mudryk to Arsenal have arrived and although the Gunners seem to be encouraged that they can strike a deal, the Ukraine international winger has flown to Turkey and gone on tour with them. Shakhtar are currently on a midseason break and Mudryk, 22, has been on holiday and working with a personal trainer to keep himself sharp. He is now heading away with the team for training and friendly games, so a deal does not appear to be imminent.

That said, a report from the Daily Express suggests that Shakhtar are finally open to negotiating down their asking price of $100 million and some compromises are being found. This all hinges on how much Arsenal are willing to pay up front and how much Shakhtar are willing to accept in installments. The structure of the deal seems to be being worked out and Arsenal really need to add another forward player so they can rotate their attacking lineup. (JPW)

Shakhtar Donetsk finally show signs of cracking over Mykhaylo Mudryk as Arsenal make positive steps towards agreement during talks on Monday. First time Gunners have received indication deal can be struck on what they consider to be realistic terms. #AFC https://t.co/Xh67VnFCnD — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) January 10, 2023

January 9 – Alejandro Balde to Arsenal or Newcastle?

A report from Sport in Spain says that both Arsenal and Newcastle want to sign Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde. The versatile 19-year-old has become a regular for the Spanish giants this season but is yet to sign a new contract at the Nou Camp. Per the report, the issues with his contract talks at Barca involve the financial restraints they are facing and that has caused issues trying to agree new long-term contracts with current players. Newcastle and Arsenal have both reached out about Balde’s availability as his current contract runs out in the summer of 2024. Already a Spanish international, Balde is a huge talent and per the report his agent, Jorge Mendes, has told Barcelona that they could sell him to generate cash to help their financial situation. Both Arsenal and Newcastle are looking to add players in a structured and sensible way and Balde’s quality, and age, tick all of their boxes in terms of their recruitment model. (JPW)

January 3 – Chelsea ready to pounce to seal Mudryk deal

Another day, another update on Mykhaylo Mudryk but this does not involved Arsenal. Per a report from Jack Rosser of The Sun, Chelsea are ready to snap up the extremely talented Ukraine international as Arsenal have yet to agree a transfer fee with Shakhtar Donetsk. Mudryk, 21, is Arsenal’s main target in the January window but Chelsea certainly need some fresh attacking talent too and Shakhtar’s sporting director Darijo Srna is set to hold talks with the Blues this week. This all feels very Willian and Luis Diaz esque. (JPW)

Exclusive: Chelsea are in talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over a deal for Mykhaylo Mudryk and could hijack Arsenal's move. Darijo Srna expected in London to meet with the Blues this week. More on @TheSunFootball shortly. #CFC #AFC — Jack Rosser (@JackRosser_) January 3, 2023

January 3 – Improved bid for Mudryk but Chelsea lurking

Another day, another update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk. Per a report from Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have submitted a bid of over $52.8 million up front to Shakhtar Donetsk. Plenty of add ons are included in the deal too. Romano adds that if Arsenal and Shakhtar cannot agree a fee, Chelsea are waiting in the wings to snap up the extremely talented Ukraine international. Mudryk, 21, is Arsenal’s main target in the January window and given their recent recruitment success, it seems likely he will be another key part of Mikel Arteta’s jigsaw. (JPW)

Arsenal second proposal for Mykhaylo Mudryk is close to €50m fixed fee plus add-ons. Shakhtar expected to make a decision, the clubs are in direct contact. ⚪️🔴🇺🇦 #AFC Personal terms, never been an issue – Arsenal is player's priority. Chelsea will act if #AFC move collapses. pic.twitter.com/P0svkKIyyw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 3, 2023

December 30 – Shakhtar negotiating with Arsenal over Mudryk transfer

That sound you can hear is Arsenal fans rubbing their hands with glee as Edu and Co. aim to sign one of the top young wingers in Europe. According to Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin, Arsenal are speaking with the Ukrainian club and they are haggling over a transfer fee. Arsenal have reportedly had an offer of over $66 million rejected by Shakhtar. The Ukrainian giants are said to want close to $100 million. Palkin spoke on Thursday and said: “Negotiations are continuing. We receive offers, but they are not the ones we would like to see on our table. Now, literally in five minutes, I will have a phone conversation with Arsenal. We are open to negotiations, ready to exchange ideas and figures. If we will agree, then let it be so. If we will not, then let it be another time.”

Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, there is ‘cautious optimism’ the deal can be completed as Mudryk’s representatives have reportedly already agreed personal terms and are now waiting on the two teams to agree a transfer fee. What would Mudryk bring? He fits Arsenal’s model of being a young, hungry player who can is technically gifted but also has incredible work rate. If he arrives he could allow the likes of Saka and Martinelli to play in slightly different roles and he adds real quality into their attacking rotation. As we’ve seen with the injury to Gabriel Jesus, this Arsenal squad is still pretty thin. But if Arsenal does sign Mudryk, it makes perfect sense and slots in with their identity as a club. Whenever Arsenal have spent big in recent seasons (Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel, Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White are just a few examples) they have got it largely spot on. (JPW)

December 27 – Arsenal makes bid for Mykhailo Mudryk

Reports say that Arsenal has approached Shakhtar Donetsk with a $67 million bid for in-demand forward Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian club is said to want over $100 million for the winger, who has eight caps for Ukraine and turns 22 on Jan. 5.

Some reports have said the move is “imminent,” but Mudryk’s been linked with Manchester City amongst others. He’s scored 10 times with eight assists in 18 matches across all competitions this season.

Mudryk is an electric dribbler who plays mainly on the left side, where fellow 21-year-old Gabriel Martinelli has often starred opposite another 21-year-old Bukayo Saka on the right. Relatively elderly Gabriel Jesus, 25, has been the Gunners center forward in front of 23-year-old Eddie Nketiah. The club also has Reiss Nelson and Marquinhos plus long-injured Emile Smith-Rowe. Wow.

Shakhtar is transferring from the Champions League to the Europa League playoffs, while Arsenal has a bye past the playoffs into the Round of 16. (NM)

Arsenal 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings

In

Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City ($54.7 million)

Fabio Vieira – Porto ($42 million) – MORE

Oleksandr Zinchenko – Manchester City ($35.9 million)

Matt Turner – New England Revolution ($10.2 million) – MORE

Marquinhos – Sao Paulo ($3.5 million)

Out

Matteo Guendouzi – Marseille ($10.8 million)

Alexandre Lacazette (end of contract)

Auston Trusty – Birmingham City (loan)

Bernd Leno – Fulham ($5 million)

Lucas Torreira – Galatasaray ($7.5 million)

Konstantinos Mavropanos – Stuttgart ($4.75 million)

Hector Bellerin – (end of contract)

Nuno Tavares – Marseille (loan)

Pablo Mari – Monza (loan)

Nicolas Pepe – Nice (loan)

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – Southampton (loan)

Runar Alex Runarsson – Alanyaspor (loan)

Arsenal archived transfer news, rumors

J uly 22 – Oleksandr Zinchenko unveiled as newest Arsenal player

Following weeks of reports and speculation, and even confirmation from his former manager, Oleksandr Zinchenko is officially an Arsenal player. The Gunners announced the 25-year-old left back/midfielder’s arrival on Friday, with the Ukrainian international calling it “a boyhood dream come true.” (AE)

💬 "First of all I would like to say, this is a boyhood dream come true." 📺 Watch our first interview with our new signing now! 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 22, 2022

July 4 – Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal signed, sealed, delivered

What a move for Arsenal this is. Gabriel Jesus, 25, has joined the Gunners for $54.7 million from Manchester City, and Mikel Arteta will be absolutely delighted with this deal. With Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez arriving this summer, Jesus needed to move to get more minutes as he aims to start for Brazil at the World Cup in November. He has found the perfect spot at Arsenal, as they needed a number nine, his playing style and philosophy matches theirs perfectly, and he knows Arteta very well from the latter being Man City’s assistant coach. This transfer works so well for everyone it actually hurts. Now, if Jesus can just become a little more clinical, this will be one of the deals of the summer, but at least we now know that Jesus wants to play up front instead of on the right. (JPW)

💬 "I am so happy to be here to help. I come to help, to learn as well, and to try to do my best" 📺 Watch Gabriel Jesus' first interview right here 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 4, 2022

June 27 – Matt Turner completes his move to Arsenal

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner has completed his move to Arsenal and is in north London settling in at his new club. It will take a lot for Turner to usurp Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal’s starting goalkeeper but he should get plenty of minutes in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League this season. It will be intriguing to see how Turner fares early on at Arsenal, especially as they are heading to the U.S. on a preseason tour and he should play plenty of minutes for the Gunners as he gets to know his new teammates, coaches and settles in further. (JPW)

✈️ From New Jersey to north London… Welcome home, Matty Turner ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 27, 2022

June 21 – Arsenal seals Fabio Vieira

We have lift-off.

Arsenal has purchased Fabio Vieira — no relation to Patrick — for a reported $42 million fee.

The Porto man just turned 21 in late May and racked up the joint second-most assists in Portugal last season despite playing under 1400 minutes.

What else will the Gunners get in Vieira, who can play left wing or second striker in addition to attacking midfield? Click here for more. (NM)

June 10 – Young forward Marquinhos set to join Gunners for $3.7 million

Marquinhos, 19, is set to join Arsenal from Sao Paulo, according to The Guardian. They say that Arsenal have ‘won the race’ to sign the Brazilian forward, who will sign a five-year contract. Marquinhos is definitely a player for the future after he broke through at Sao Paulo last season and has been capped by Brazil at U17 level. As for a player for the here and now, this report states that Gabriel Jesus remains Arsenal’s main target. If they can bring in Jesus then Arteta will be delighted as the Gunners’ young squad continues to move in the direction as they battle for a top four finish. (JPW)

June 9 – Alexandre Lacazette rejoins Lyon, who he left to sign for Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette’s Arsenal departure was already confirmed, but we now know that the 31-year-old French forward has rejoined Lyon on a free transfer. Lacazette spent seven season in the Lyon first team, where he scored 129 goals in 275 appearances (all competitions) from 2010-2017, before leaving the Ligue 1 side to sign for Arsenal. He made 206 appearances for the Gunners and scored 71 times in five seasons at the Emirates Stadium. (AE)

Follow @AndyEdMLS